The Heated Rivalry limited theatrical release made $1.4 million already



This month marks one year since Heated Rivalry premiered on HBO Max in the US. To celebrate the first birthday of the little gay hockey romance that could, some brilliant marketing executive(s) — and I say that genuinely, not sarcastically! — made a deal with Regal Theatres to screen all six episodes in a theatrical release from November 6 through the end of the month. A single ticket is $9.99 for a two-episode bundle; I can’t recall the last time I spent under $10 on a single move ticket. The question was (for anyone who missed KPop Demon Hunters raking in $20 million during a weekend in theaters despite it being on Netflix), would people pay to see a series that was available to stream with an HBO Max subscription? Well, we’re not even one full week into Heated Rivalry: The Cinematic Experience, and the run has already made $1.4 million. We’re gonna need a bigger release.

The limited theatrical release, which is scheduled from Nov. 6 through Nov. 30, has generated $1.4 million from 945 theaters, according to distributor Regal Entertainment. Moviegoers were able to choose between three paired screenings (episodes 1 and 2: “Rookies” and “Olympians”, episodes 3 and 4: “Hunter” and “Rose,” and episodes 5 and 6: “I’ll Believe in Anything” and “The Cottage”), with tickets for each showtime costing $9.99. That’s less than the average movie price, which is $12.87 for standard screenings, according to research firm EntTelligence. It’s an impressive haul for a show that’s widely available to stream at home. There aren’t many points of comparison at the box office. When television shows like Netflix’s “Stranger Things” series finale or the Christian drama “The Chosen” have played on the big screen, they aired new, never-before-seen episodes. Although Netflix didn’t report grosses for “Stranger Things,” the Season 5 series finale was estimated to have earned a massive $25 million to $28 million around New Year’s Eve. However, that’s not a fair reference given the super-sized, two-hour finale was the much-anticipated conclusion to the streamer’s biggest series of all time. In any case, theatrical releases or (re-releases) of popular TV shows are all gravy for cinema operators, who are enjoying the biggest year at the box office since the onset of the pandemic. Gen Z, the target demographic for shows like “Heated Rivalry,” has been driving the movie theater resurgence. “This could become a really interesting trend, not only as a way to bring fans together but also to keep popular series top of mind during gaps between seasons, when maintaining momentum can be a challenge,” says Rentrak’s head of marketplace trends Paul Dergarabedian. “We initially thought this might be something largely confined to the faith-based space, but clearly the potential extends to virtually any series with a passionate fan base.” He adds, “Of course, not every television series is going to translate into a successful big-screen event, but for the right show with the right audience, movie theaters could become an exciting extension of the television experience rather than simply an alternative to it.” “Heated Rivalry,” based on Rachel Reid’s “Game Changers” book series, is gearing up for a second season. The Canadian-produced show was released in the U.S. on HBO Max in November 2025, although it didn’t become a word-of-mouth sensation until early 2026, when episodes reached an average viewership of more than 10 million and made instant stars out of [Hudson] Williams and [Connor] Storrie. “When a series connects with audiences the way ‘Heated Rivalry’ has, we look for ways to bring it to the big screen and give fans a reason to experience it together,” Regal’s senior VP of U.S. content Brooks LeBoeuf said prior to the re-release. “It’s a chance to celebrate the story, its creators and its performances before Season 2 arrives in 2027.”

[From Variety]

We’re living in a topsy-turvy world right now where moviegoers are opting to see a three-hour documentary and six-episode series that’s been available to stream for a whole year. I love it! Actually, I think the fact that Heated Rivalry’s first season is only six episodes makes it translate well to a theatrical release. It’s feasible to see the whole series over a month. I once saw a rerelease of The Godfather I in the afternoon, then a quick dinner break before an evening screening of Part II. It was a lot! But an offer I couldn’t refuse. (Sorry, had to.) I also saw the Sherlock “Abominable Bride” episode in a packed theater when it came out in January 2016 (a simpler time…), and that was a ton of fun with an audience. You know what would be fantastic as a theatrical release? Widow’s Bay! Getting in all 10 episodes would be a hurdle (see: above commentary), but content-wise? That show would KILL before a live audience, pun intended!

Anyway, yes, please let’s make theatrical releases of TV shows a more regular occurrence, especially for shows that have a long hiatus between seasons. If you screen it, we will come!