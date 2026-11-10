Mirror: Princess Kate has emerged as the Windsors’ ‘natural matriarch’

Back in the day, the Princess of Wales’ Remembrance appearances would inspire a full week of commentary about Kate’s clothes, her hair, her body language. In recent years, a lot of that has just disappeared and I’m not entirely sure why. Granted, Kate is coming up on her 45th birthday and it’s difficult for the press to write about her like she’s still an overgrown big-girl who is still listening and learning. Therein lies the problem for Kate’s image-makers though, because they absolutely want to position her as youthful, inexperienced and too fragile to work consistently. When the tabloids try to position Kate as what she is – a 44-year-old woman who has survived the monarchy for fifteen years – it comes across as unearned and out of nowhere. Speaking of:

Princess Kate has been praised as the Royal Family’s “natural matriarch” after her stoic appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph on Sunday. The Princess of Wales joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William for the emotional service in London, as the country fell silent to honour the war dead.

As the King, the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were led out to Whitehall to stand at the Cenotaph, Kate, Camilla, Duchess Sophie and the Duke of Kent watched on from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

And according to body language expert Judi James, Kate’s stoicism has become a rock for the entire Royal Family, and drew parallels between the Princess of Wales and the late Queen Elizabeth.

Judi told the Express : “Over the past few years of drama and scandal for the royal Firm, [Catherine] has emerged as their natural matriarch. [Kate is] a calming presence who appears to project the kind of signals of continuity and resilience that the late Queen was known for, and this role was more than illustrated by her body language, charisma and signals here today.”

The Princess of Wales’ caring nature was on display as the service began as she offered a warm, reassuring smile to a slightly tense-looking Queen Camilla when they first appeared on the balcony together.

[From The Daily Mirror]

It’s funny because Camilla is the one who should be positioned as the family’s matriarch, but everyone hates that nag. Anyway, Kate’s brand has never been “calm and capable matriarch.” Never! Her brand has gone from “too immature for any kind of work expectations” to whatever these photos actually reveal. In my opinion, they’ve got Kate looking like a whole-ass Disney villainess. Her wonky left eyebrow really adds to that effect.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to “Mirror: Princess Kate has emerged as the Windsors’ ‘natural matriarch’”

  1. Kittenmom says:
    November 10, 2026 at 8:33 am

    Major Snow White evil queen vibes.

    Reply
  2. Alicky says:
    November 10, 2026 at 8:34 am

    Body language expert = fan fiction writer

    Reply
  3. aquarius64 says:
    November 10, 2026 at 8:34 am

    Natural matriarch? Kate doesn’t have the courage to deal with the heat Meghan is going through. That’s leadership.

    Reply
  4. Joanne says:
    November 10, 2026 at 8:39 am

    I had that polka dot dress in the 80’s. It’s a bit dated now. Remember when Kate was so “motherly” with Prince Archie and Meghan while watching polo. She wouldn’t even look at him. Motherly Kate wouldn’t even attend Princess Lili’s first birthday party. She’s such a matriarch.

    Reply
  5. Jay says:
    November 10, 2026 at 8:47 am

    In my view, this is actually kind of shady from the Mirror. To label Kate the “matriarch” of the family (with Camilla and Sophie standing right next to her!) is basically telling her “Get off your ass and do more events – you’re the best we got”. But also, er, don’t speak, please, be a “stoic” matriarch. Just look pretty and give us content we can use!

    Also, there’s no way that someone who has that much Botox and fillers and still prefers to wear their hair in girlish sausage curls will enjoy being called a “matriarch”. That’s gotta sting.

    Reply
    • UpDo says:
      November 10, 2026 at 9:22 am

      Kate does have a Betty Davis in “Whatever Happened to Sweet Baby Jane” vibe. & you know she’d still rather be flashing her bits in a mini than wearing anything below the knee.

      Reply
  6. KellySays says:
    November 10, 2026 at 8:53 am

    So why does Willy need so much help from Harry? Get your stories straight, kids.

    Reply
  7. YankeeDoodles says:
    November 10, 2026 at 8:58 am

    Kate can’t even cope with her own children without mummy Carole on speed dial, nanny Maria literally living adjacent to her property, and an army of staff. To say nothing of a husband who has nowhere to be but home, since he never goes to “work.” Add close protection officers for the kids who do the school run every day, expensive and capable private schools who handle every sports fixture and drama club, and swimming lesson, and…. You have a pampered Home Counties Hausfrau. A matriarch in the classic sense was a Roman woman in charge while her husband was away on campaign and military deployments lasted years at a time. She was responsible for managing the household slaves (Rome ran on slave labour, domestic, public, all the lovely aqueducts, temples, etc…) and the household children — her own and any others who were raised as a small tribe and any aging parents, her own, her husband’s, etc… Kate would collapse in fits of self-pity in less than a week, in that society.

    Reply
  8. Lorelei says:
    November 10, 2026 at 9:01 am

    Matriarch? She couldn’t even handle sharing some lip gloss with her SIL fgs

    Reply
  9. Over it says:
    November 10, 2026 at 9:04 am

    Kaiser , Disney villain for sure but to be more specific. She Looks just like Cinderella step mother. Right down to the dress with the belt

    Reply
  10. Dee says:
    November 10, 2026 at 9:33 am

    She and Camilla look like they are from the same era. Both stale biscuits.

    Reply
  11. JanetDR says:
    November 10, 2026 at 9:47 am

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
    I can’t even with this ridiculousness!

    Reply
  12. Lauren says:
    November 10, 2026 at 9:47 am

    You know, it’s kind of weird that Anna and Edward are down laying wreaths while all the married ins stand on a balcony watching

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    November 10, 2026 at 9:48 am

    If I was Kate, I’d be mortified that l was being positioned by the press as the matriarch at age 44 especially when my step-mother in law and aunt in laws were still alive.

    Reply
  14. QuiteContrary says:
    November 10, 2026 at 9:54 am

    That eyebrow looks like it’s trying to escape her face so it can go on its own adventures.

    It needs its own social media account: Kate’s Eyebrow.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 10, 2026 at 11:28 am

      What is happening with it? Is that too much botox, bad shaping, what? I just looked back at pictures from their wedding day and while her left eyebrow does seem a bit jauntier than her right, its nothing like it looks now. Generally speaking they were pretty symmetrical back in the day.

      (also lol that giving Camilla a smile means Kate is now the matriarch.)

      Reply
  15. Me at home says:
    November 10, 2026 at 9:56 am

    Must…write…something … about the rest of the BRF. Can’t have the Sussexes stealing ALL the headlines, first with Thomas Markle, then with Harry being peskily effective at that Remembrance service and now making an actual speech (omg Will and Kate would never) in Brussels today.

    But what? It’s not like the Wales are doing anything besides standing or marching around. No speeches, nothing interesting after their latest school break. Ok, let’s wheel out that body language specialist and tell her not to mention that article the other week about tension between Kate and Camilla.

    Reply
  16. Lady J says:
    November 10, 2026 at 10:16 am

    Wow the scar is very visible in the picture here from the Festival. They must not have photoshopped it out because of the distance, but if you zoom in, you can really see it!

    Reply
  17. B overland says:
    November 10, 2026 at 11:10 am

    Haha – the perpetually childish, work-shy 40 something “girl” with the Disney princess wig is a matriarch? Please.
    Compare the breadth of Diana’s compassionate work as PoW and after with this graceless dullard’s record.

    Reply
  18. Tessa says:
    November 10, 2026 at 12:05 pm

    Keen is not a matriarch. I don’t think the York Princesses or James and Louise and others would ever see Keen that way. She has children that are not grown up yet. And she won’t be a grandmother for quite a while yet.

    Reply
  19. Sparkling Water says:
    November 10, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    Matriarch??? That’s a laugh and a half. We’ll see how that goes once her husband gets the top seat. My understanding has always been that the Waleses aren’t much liked by the rest of the family but suck up anyway for obvious reasons. It won’t surprise me if she quickly becomes another Camilla.

    Reply
  20. Lover says:
    November 10, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    So she stood there quietly, and got a whole writeup as if she had done something. Great work if you can get it.

    I think the look here is evil Minnie Mouse.

    Reply
  21. tamra says:
    November 10, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    She sure shows that scar off! I wonder what she got from it other that a new “forever” home? She makes sure Scooter and Chuck are reminded of it. Time will tell.

    Reply
  22. Beverley says:
    November 10, 2026 at 2:28 pm

    Always praising KKKate for virtually doing nothing, accomplishing nothing, saying nothing, and doing nothing isn’t sustainable. Eventually the rota will have nothing to build a narrative around their “brilliant” English Rose. She’s just an empty, boring, stupid entity – lacking in empathy, talent, and ability.

    Peg’s reign will be a shitshow!

    Reply
  23. jferber says:
    November 10, 2026 at 2:31 pm

    Oh, crap. She is not natural and she is not a matriarch. Next?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment