“The new Democratic senators-elect took a historic selfie” links

I’m loving all of the new Millennial Democrats in Congress! The new Democratic senators-elect posed for an amazing selfie too. [Buzzfeed]

Ariana Grande is back & promoting Focker-in-Law. [LaineyGossip]

What is Ryan Seacrest doing on a picnic table? [Jezebel]

Kate Bosworth & Justin Long have been together five years!? [JustJared]

Bill Nighy & Jonathan Bailey playing lovers? Okay!! [Socialite Life]

Looking back on James Gunn’s firing from Disney. [Hollywood Life]

Can Mario Lopez hold his liquor? [Seriously OMG]

Menswear from the LACMA Art + Film gala. [RCFA]

SKIMS issued refunds for their Fyre Festival-style advent calendar. [OMG Blog]

Rob Kardashian is making his own docuseries? [Reality Tea]

Sam Forstag stuns in bolo tie https://t.co/VEIZNDMKk8 — unregistered hyperkate 2 (@kathrwn) November 8, 2026