“The new Democratic senators-elect took a historic selfie” links

I’m loving all of the new Millennial Democrats in Congress! The new Democratic senators-elect posed for an amazing selfie too. [Buzzfeed]
Ariana Grande is back & promoting Focker-in-Law. [LaineyGossip]
What is Ryan Seacrest doing on a picnic table? [Jezebel]
Kate Bosworth & Justin Long have been together five years!? [JustJared]
Bill Nighy & Jonathan Bailey playing lovers? Okay!! [Socialite Life]
Looking back on James Gunn’s firing from Disney. [Hollywood Life]
Can Mario Lopez hold his liquor? [Seriously OMG]
Menswear from the LACMA Art + Film gala. [RCFA]
SKIMS issued refunds for their Fyre Festival-style advent calendar. [OMG Blog]
Rob Kardashian is making his own docuseries? [Reality Tea]

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11 Responses to ““The new Democratic senators-elect took a historic selfie” links”

  1. Sue says:
    November 10, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    I saw a post that said Millennials are out here serving in Congress because we went clubbing dressed like public servants. Who else rocked a blazer with the Editor Pant from Express in their clubbing days?

    Reply
  2. Mireille says:
    November 10, 2026 at 1:06 pm

    Love the selfie!!!! BTW, did anyone see the Teen Beat mag cover parody going around with Jon Ossoff, James Talarico, Abdul El-Sayed and Zohran Mamdani? They’re posed in a way that’s reminiscent of boy bands. I’m aging myself here (Gen X) but I remember loving Teen Beat mag as a kid!

    Reply
  3. QuiteContrary says:
    November 10, 2026 at 1:08 pm

    Dan Koh’s is adorable.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    November 10, 2026 at 1:17 pm

    Yall, Sam Forstag is unfortunately my exact type of hot under that bolo. There’s been a stunning blonde woman in all his pictures so I’m sure he’s partnered up, but 🥵. (Slightly nerdy, earnest skinny guy who knows how to fix stuff and is absolutely secretly ripped 😂)

    Reply
  5. Sarah says:
    November 10, 2026 at 1:21 pm

    I just can’t get over the fact that my state is represented in that picture! We liberals and progressives and leftists in Kansas have waited soooooo long for a Senator who might actually listen to us. The guy he is replacing will not be missed.

    Reply
  6. apostrophe says:
    November 10, 2026 at 2:14 pm

    Looking forward to more of Peggy’s awesome Native accessories.

    Reply
  7. jferber says:
    November 10, 2026 at 2:28 pm

    Love the selfie. Looking forward to Colom and Peltowitz joining them and re-taking the selfie. F-cking historic! This is what joy the the world looks like.

    Reply
  8. ravensdaughter says:
    November 10, 2026 at 2:30 pm

    Those fresh, new faces! So excited to see what they will do!

    Reply
  9. Tiffany says:
    November 10, 2026 at 2:32 pm

    Kate dropping her 1st husband out of nowhere actually did surprise me because they were so wrapped up in each other.

    Then when you see he was working with Ben Shapiro, it made sense.

    Reply

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