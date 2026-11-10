Prince Harry & Meghan had a somber, early-morning arrival in Brussels

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Brussels, Belgium today. They went to the European Parliament to open the Lost Screen Memorial and advocate for safe online spaces for young people. While it’s obviously not about fashion for this event, I love Meghan’s trousers and coat. She looked appropriately somber. On Monday, the Sussexes’ office announced that Meghan would no longer speak at the opening, and Harry has now made his speech with Meghan in the audience.
This is Meghan’s first public appearance since her father’s arrest and it looked like dozens of British and European reporters and photographers were waiting for the Sussexes. One reporter even called out, “Meghan, how are you feeling and how are you coping?” Meghan didn’t respond. She and Harry just gripped each other’s hands and walked. Meghan genuinely looks like she’s been crying a lot in recent weeks. Poor woman.
Once again, I have to point out how unusual the Sussexes’ early-morning schedule is within the context of the current state of the Windsors. This happened with the Sussexes’ Nottingham visit last month as well – their day started mid-morning, probably around 9 or 10 am, and they had a full day of events. The Windsors no longer “do” early mornings. You’re lucky to see Prince Sleep It Off before 1 pm, and usually William’s events get pushed back to mid-afternoon. Princess Kate as well – she’s rarely “on the job” before noon.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages
**USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages
**USA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex attends the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Meghan Sussex is so brave. I hope she can feel our wind at her back.
Truly. I hope she knows how much she’s loved, supported, and has access to the best mental health resources right now. She’s been through hell and back multiple times at this point.
I will do my best to (it’s always just been reflex) never refer to her as “Meghan Markle” ever again. No wonder she told Mindy she went by “Sussex” now. She wants nothing to do with that name :'(
I call her father Tom sr. to try to push him away so people can’t deliberately confuse the names. I have just called Meghan Meghan but I shall now add the Sussex to it. Good idea.
“I hope she can feel our wind at her back”, beautifully said! I wish I could could do more for her beyond sending good thoughts her way, but this brave, amazing woman will always have my support ❤️
ITA.
And it’s wonderful to see her beside her beloved husband, who she says “always has [her] back” as he continues to be her main support and hold on to her, just like she holds on to him.
She looks so stressed. My heart breaks for her. What a nightmare.
She looks shell shocked. I hope she has access to the best professional help. Unlike last time.
She looks like a deer caught in the headlights. I feel so bad for her.
Meghan looks amazing . Happy to see her and her husband continuing to support the causes that are so important to them and many with young children.
I give her credit for coming out at all. Everyone would have understood if she had politely bowed out. This is really a lesson in composure and dignity in the face of so much mud-slinging. Queen. ♥️😌🙏🏻
Meghan has always shown such grace and dignity under pressure. I wish the current pressure wasn’t there but it is. And she still showed up.
The comments under that video are absolutely vile.. and the fact that they are repeating each other makes me believe KP is once again buying bots to destroy Meghan, who isn’t the child rapist and did nothing wrong.
This continuing abuse of Meghan makes me despise the royals even more than I already did. Which I didn’t think was possible.
If we had ‘likes’ I believe your comment, Brassy Rebel, would receive hundreds of thousands of clicks. Maybe then the ‘lurkers’ would be able to help the ‘royals’ see how they are damaging THEIR OWN brand and THEIR OWN reputations. Maybe someone with a smidgeon of good sense would then think ‘hey, maybe we oughta just stop’. I know, I know I dream in Technicolour! Still…she said wistfully…it would be nice if they could just STOP IT.
I think the royals could shut down the abuse at any time which is what makes it so disturbing. They could even issue a statement of support to signal the media ghouls to lay off. But they do nothing just as they did nothing before now. One thing I must say for them. They are consistent. Consistenly trash.
Same, Brassy Rebel. The depth of my loathing has found new depths.
If KP is behind the comments it proves the Waleses don’t have the courage to face a crisis of this magnitude. They have the press and the royalists behind them but even with that the Sussexes show strength. Showing your mettle under pressure is a leadership. With Harry by her side. The wrong son is inheriting the throne.
This is the core truth, “The wrong son is inheriting the throne.” And Willy knows it and resents Harry for it. Sadly, I think it means that Willy, KP, and the royalists see no other path than to destroy Harry anyway they can, including this long term plot of The Sun/Dan Wootton/Christian Jones to manipulate the knowledge of Bad Dad’s horrific ongoing crimes in order to harm Meghan along with the Daily Mail/Caroline Graham/KP. No cost–include harm against children–is too big to pay.
The thing is, I don’t even thing it’s KP behind these types of incidents anymore. At this point online hatred has just grown into its own entity of a beast that they don’t need to do it anymore. Between the bots, the Klan Grannies, the royalists born before 1960 and miserable women whose hair is so wispy it blows with no breeze and skin falling off the bone, well…yeah. KP did their job of planting hatred and then got on.
I believe they’ve just continued with whining to their favorite “reporters”.
Any Harry STILL wants to reconcile with these vile people, who are still harassing his wife with paid bots. Make it make sense.
I can believe that KP bought bots to atrack Meghan when she joined the family. I don’t think we know the half of what they did to Meghan and we may never find out.
This is a very difficult time for Meghan and I admire her courage. I am particularly proud of her for not taking the bait from that asinine reporter, who was hoping to get a reaction.
Sending metta prayers to you, Duchess Meghan.
About the visit to Brussels today. This is so beautiful..
“Belgian politician Hilde Vautmans gave an impassioned speech to the panel and called on Harry to be the ‘godfather’ of the parliamentary coalition tackling online harm.
She addressed the duke, saying: ‘Prince Harry, it’s against protocol, but I’m lack of protocol.
‘You really convinced me, and we are going with that coalition, coalition of all the parliamentarians worldwide.
‘But you know what? And that’s what I saw today, when a prince is entering a room, they’re opening doors. We get attention.’
She added: ‘I think the coalition of the parliamentarians worldwide, we need a godfather, like every child.
‘Can we ask you to be the godfather of the coalition of all the parliamentarians worldwide? But that you help us to have the spirit to continue the fight until we have the legislation to combat the tech companies. That’s my question.’
Afterwards Harry stood and headed towards Ms Vautmans and the pair hugged.”
Such a beautiful and moving moment. She recognised the power of Harry’s voice and influence to open doors and bring people together for a cause that truly matters. And his response, getting up to hug her, said it all. ❤️
I heard her making those statements and am proud of the Sussexes for being out front on the issue of online safety for children.
“…that’s what I saw today, when a prince is entering a room, they’re opening doors. We get attention.”
Thank you for highlighting this quote – I think it’s a beautiful encapsulation of the work Harry and Meghan can do. They use their notoriety to bring attention to causes that matter and bring about actual change.
What she said was beautiful, but it would have been even more so had she not completely left Meghan out. This is a cause they are both fighting for together—in fact, there are areas where Meghan is even mimore actively involved. She is the one who met and spoke with 50 families who lost their children… They work together, hand in hand; this was intended to be a joint appearance. Everyone knows the reasons why Meghan decided not to speak today, but Harry spoke on behalf of BOTH of them—yet she was completely erased by the parliamentarian. Nothing prevented the parliamentarian from addressing her appeal to both Harry and Meghan, or from highlighting their shared work and their long-standing effots toward legislative change… Meghan was present, she was right there—why was she completely omitted? This is unfair and highly inappropriate…
Thank you. I was uncomfortable with all the statements focussing on “Harry’s work” when it has always been a joint effort, especially as Harry gave his speech and participated in the subsequent panel discussion on behalf of them both. In fact, it is Meghan who has frequently taken centre stage on this issue. For example, she is the one who launched the Lost Child installation in Geneva.
This thing with her father will never be yesterday’s news. Not for her personally, not for the industrial Meghan hate complex. At some point she had to make a public appearance. The Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament is a perfect occasion to do one. She should never pay for the crimes of her father by stepping away from being a fighter for kid’s rights. All the disgusting comments are aimed at making her disappear out of guilt and shame.
While it’s not the point, her coat was sublime. Sending her wishes of strength and healing.
She looks exhausted. That reporter that asked that question is awful.
So far, I’ve only seen ‘that reporter’ referred to as either ‘a reporter’ or ‘that reporter’. Can we out them? Do we know who threw out that disgusting, cruel query? I would appreciate the opportunity to roast them directly.
Yeah I hope they get identified.
Well, the Sussexes have two young children – they are probably used to their days starting early!
She does look beautiful, love the earrings and I am sending her a hug for strength and courage to keep on going. She makes me proud.
Always makes me proud. She is such a inspiration
As usual, she gets criticized whether she chooses to speak or not speak. Let the woman live on her own terms. Who are we, behind our keyboards and phones, to judge her decision? I didn’t see Andrew’s daughters attacked in this way. I love her coat, it’s beautiful, and also looks like she’s enveloped in a warm hug.
If she had spoken they would have attacked her for that as well. Most times they tell her that she shouldn’t speak.
I think CP Victoria of Sweden has those earrings, there are pair I’ve been thinking about getting
I’ve been reading the comments on X, and it’s absolutely appalling. Harry and Meghan are being called pedo-enablers.
What on earth is happening to our world? The level of hatred and cruelty is truly horrifying. How can anyone turn such an important cause into an excuse for this kind of abuse?
Those commenters are the dregs of society, the lowest of the low, spreading hate. I avoid that content.
For my sanity, I must believe they are bots, not people. They are computer generated. Yes, there is a human behind the bots, but I hope and pray the depths they plunge to are beyond most human’s ability. With so much REAL pain in the world, do people even have the number of computers or the amount of time it would take to create that many negative reactions, unless most of them are replicants?
Son malditos, pero si esa es la lógica de los desquiciados, que son la BRF y los monarquícos que los apoyan, ya que apoyan todo lo que hace la BRF incluido a Andrew
Harry and Meghan doing early morning engagements was a norm when they were working royals. That’s probably one of the reasons why the KP staff felt “bullied”. It really does put Harry and Meghan in contrast with the rest of the Royal Family.
Meghan always was an early bird, she said she gets up at 5.30, makes breakfast, packs the lunchboxes for the children, takes them to school and then starts online meetings. When working at Suits their day of filming started at 6 AM.
I wanted to post on Reddit, but didn’t. She looks thin and drawn. Like she’s not sleeping or eating.
Meghan is 100% Doria’s daughter — dignified, courageous, caring, thoughtful.
How she managed to pull herself together today, and look so elegant, is a wonder.
She never catches a break. All this “see knew for years, why didn’t she say?”. I suspect the BRF had a hand in advising her not to say, perhaps. Or not. We don’t know. I really don’t get the hate. I’ve always wondered why the York princesses weren’t asked a couple of years back “did your dad really go to pizza express that night for your birthday?”. I know they were kids at the time, but they could say now they’re adults. Where’s the disgust with their silence? I hope this makes sense. Anyone else exhausted but at work and just getting through till 5?
It’s mostly bots of course but it’s also projection . Why did the met police do nothing is the only question. And what did the mail know and enable? I suspect media bots.
Meghan was told by the police about this and was advised they were investigating. It wouldn’t even have been her place to do anything anyway.
The blame on her is orchestrated and with people like Wootton who we know is linked to Jason Knauf, we can suspect that KP is behind a lot of this harassment.
This. She listened to met police when they said not to say anything publicly due to ongoing investigations. She did exactly as advised by the police. The question is why the police did not then send the allegations to other countries and whether the heads of the RF had anything to do with that.
Beatrice and Eugenie were no longer kids when “Pizza Express” happened, but in their early 20ies. No one blamed them, or asked them when they knew and why they didn’t go public.
Meghan gets blamed while the Sun and other tabloids did nothing. The police did nothing, Dan Wooton and Piers Morgan knew and gave Bad Dad a platform. They still have the nerve to blame Meghan in their latest posts, substacks, podcasts. People decided long ago to believe Meghan is evil, the nasty comments don’t come from bots but from real people who believe tabloid headlines, hate sites, nasty YouTube videos. They live in their bubble of hate and are lost, same as supremacists, Reform and MAGA cult members. They have their own reality.
I am so sad to see Meghan’s “Season of Joy” seemingly end so abruptly. I guess now we all know what she meant when she called it a season. I hope she knows that millions of us love her and are inspired by her bravery and her amazing strength and composure under pressure. May the seasons of her life soon turn in her favor once again.
We’re with you, Duchess Meghan– we always will be.