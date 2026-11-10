Prince Harry & Meghan had a somber, early-morning arrival in Brussels

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Brussels, Belgium today. They went to the European Parliament to open the Lost Screen Memorial and advocate for safe online spaces for young people. While it’s obviously not about fashion for this event, I love Meghan’s trousers and coat. She looked appropriately somber. On Monday, the Sussexes’ office announced that Meghan would no longer speak at the opening, and Harry has now made his speech with Meghan in the audience.

This is Meghan’s first public appearance since her father’s arrest and it looked like dozens of British and European reporters and photographers were waiting for the Sussexes. One reporter even called out, “Meghan, how are you feeling and how are you coping?” Meghan didn’t respond. She and Harry just gripped each other’s hands and walked. Meghan genuinely looks like she’s been crying a lot in recent weeks. Poor woman.

Once again, I have to point out how unusual the Sussexes’ early-morning schedule is within the context of the current state of the Windsors. This happened with the Sussexes’ Nottingham visit last month as well – their day started mid-morning, probably around 9 or 10 am, and they had a full day of events. The Windsors no longer “do” early mornings. You’re lucky to see Prince Sleep It Off before 1 pm, and usually William’s events get pushed back to mid-afternoon. Princess Kate as well – she’s rarely “on the job” before noon.

NEW: Meghan and Harry seen in public for the first time since allegations about her father, Thomas Markle, emerged.

The Duchess of Sussex was due to speak at the event in the European Parliament, Brussels, but is not “emotionally strong enough” to carry out any public speaking

Mr Markle was arrested in Florida on Friday and charged with the possession of child sex abuse images.

Harry and Meghan are in Brussels to meet European lawmakers as part of their Lost Screen Memorial campaign for families whose children have died as a result in social media and online harm. — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 10, 2026