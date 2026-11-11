Warner Bros has greenlit a remake of Nora Ephron’s ‘You’ve Got Mail’

You want to know how old I am? I saw You’ve Got Mail in the theater. I actually disliked that film at the time, although it’s grown on me in subsequent rewatches over the years. My opinion: the story of You’ve Got Mail is painful and sad, but Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks’ chemistry carries it. I would even argue that You’ve Got Mail is Tom Hanks’ sexiest role. Come on – the scene in her apartment when she has a cold? When he lightly puts his fingers on her mouth right as she’s about to bitch him out? HOT. But yeah, the whole plot hinges on his big-box bookstore putting her small, children’s bookstore out of business. That’s not romantic. So, why are we talking about You’ve Got Mail? Because they’re remaking it. Oh my god.
What would You’ve Got Mail look like decades on from the heyday of AOL? We’re about to find out, as Warner Bros. is developing a new take on the classic romantic comedy, with Jason Orley aboard to direct.
Details as to the take are being kept under wraps. Orley, the filmmaker behind I Want You Back and Big Time Adolescence, is writing the current draft based on a screenplay by Deborah Kaplan & Harry Elfont (Can’t Hardly Wait, Josie and the Pussycats).
Coming off the 20th rom-com Beach Read, based on Emily Henry’s bestseller, Neal Moritz is producing alongside Tania Landau via Original Film.
Directed by Nora Ephron, You’ve Got Mail stars Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks as an independent children’s bookshop owner and the corporate bookselling magnate threatening her livelihood who become pen pals online, falling for each other without realizing they’re rivals.
Based on Miklós László’s play Parfumerie and its film adaptation The Shop Around the Corner, the rom-com captured the emergence of email as a medium for intimacy, long before dating apps were around, and spoke to the ’90s trend of big-box bookstores squeezing out independent shops. It released via Warner Bros. in December 1998 and grossed over $250M worldwide.
The film marked the third pairing for Hanks and Ryan, following Joe Versus the Volcano and Sleepless in Seattle, and the duo’s final film with the beloved Ephron.
Orley comes to You’ve Got Mail after wrapping post on his third feature, an Amazon comedy titled Close Personal Friends that stars Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, Lilly Collins and Henry Golding. Maximum Effort produced alongside Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, from a story conceived by Orley and Aptaker.
On one side, I’m hopeful that we’re seeing a revival of mid-budget rom-coms. I also think it’s fine to keep making modern adaptations of Parfumerie and The Shop Around the Corner, but the problem is that they’re calling this a remake of You’ve Got Mail specifically. And I know they’re not going to do Nora Ephron justice. So… yeah… I’m all for a rom-com revival but I’m worried about this specific remake. And how can they even do “pen pals” for a new generation?? While the youths are on dating apps and they text without meeting people in real life, there’s no real DRAMA to it. I’m trying not to point out Gen Z’s illiteracy crisis but the plot literally hinges on the written word! How do you modernize that? Two people endlessly leaving each other voice notes?
Also: One of the great things about the OG You’ve Got Mail is that Ryan and Hanks were not young people flitting around NYC. Ryan was in her late 30s, Hanks was in his mid-40s and they were both playing their ages!! To get that kind of heat, they’d have to cast elder Millennials, not Gen Zers.
Screencaps courtesy of the trailer, additional photos courtesy of Cover Images.
This is a terrible idea. Nora Ephron’s You’ve Got Mail is sooo sacred to a lot of fans, elder millennial and gen X. It is part of the holy trilogy with When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle. I watch all three movies back to back very year in December, a year end tradition.
Jason Orley is director of the movie Close Personal Friends in which Meghan had a cameo. So, one can only hope to see Meghan as Kathleen Kelly.
All these remakes are terrible ideas.
It’s like Hollywood ran out of origin screenwriters or something….
I never liked this movie for reasons stated better in other comments but remaking it now even seems stupider.
You’ve Got Mail was a remake.
@Gemini, I’m with you. You’ve Got Mail was perfect and should be left alone.
I do agree with Kaiser that it’s good to see more rom-coms being made again, but they need to leave Nora Ephron’s work out of it. IMO any Nora or Nancy Meyers film should be untouchable; it’s impossible to improve upon them.
My hot take …
Ugh … a You’ve Got Mail remake – perfect vehicle for Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell, the natural followup to their previous “rom” “com”
You’ve Got Mail is one of those films that makes me angry – the guy’s deception, his manipulating her, rolling into her life and steamrolling over it while “wooing” her and the way it was tied up with a bow. I’d have to rewatch it to remember the details, but rich guy sucking up out small independent business, because he can, sidling up to someone to get close, lying and using intel he gets by lying to make a business deal and then giving her a soft landing in something HE’s in charge of because he could (because, again, he’s richer than her)
… whoopie! His heart grew 3 sizes that day /s.
How about if he’d just been honest with her as soon as he noticed their connection, their identities and tried to build an honest friendship, figured out how to work together openly… make the movie about that, how they figure things out together without the guy’s stupid “i’ve got the upper hand, heh heh” ruse
They’d get all the charm and friction and romantic tension and growth, and the Meg and Tom, and less of the negging and lying and ick.
(No offense to anyone who loves it, I think I’d had a bad boyfriend or two around that time who was manipulative and dishonest, and I loved MR/TH and was so disappointed in YGM at the time)
You’ve caught the ice factor perfectly. What is so charming about the original is that characters are small – living everyday lives, with everyday ambitions. And they add a bit of romance and fantasy through their letter-writing.
I guess the new version will employ texting and some excuse to avoid using FaceTime or Google (since that’s the only way to keep Tom Hanks’s character’s face a secret).
The Shop Around the Corner is such a delicate little jewel. I hated You’ve Got Mail – so clumsy and awkward. But the worst remake is In the Good Old Summertime with Judy Garland – absolutely ludicrous.
There also was the Broadway musical she loves me based on the shop around the corner
She Loves Me was such a wonderful musical!
Yes, I loved that.
Yea…the ONLY reason that movie passed ANY muster with me was SOLELY based on the charm of Meg Ryan✨️…it was the FIRST movie I saw with a Tom Hanks character that made me go…”ewww”…so THIS is a “no” for me
I love the movie, but I was fairly young when I saw it, and it took me an embarrassingly long time to realize how creepy Tom Hanks’s behavior was!
I think there are ways to modernize this story, and I hope it’s done well. I also think it’s natural to try and market your new film as “updated You’ve Got Mail” as that’s the version that most people are familiar with.
Can I take a moment to recommend a novel in the same vein? Uzma Jalaluddin’s Hana Khan Carries On has a similar plot, with a small family restaurant feeling pressure from a new corporate one in the same plaza, our heroine meets the new owner who seems to be a jerk, yada yada yada. It’s a little jewel of a book and extra special if you have ever been to Toronto’s Golden Crescent neighbourhood where it’s set.
Totally off topic, but I just read Uzma Jalaluddin’s Detective Aunty, which I really enjoyed. I’ll have to check out Hana Khan Carries On!
As for this movie, given the new ownership, I’m counting on it being thinly veiled corporate propaganda to make billionaires look like good guys.
Thanks for the rec!
Thanks for the recommendation!
Is there not a single original thought left? Does the current legion of “creators” do anything more than look backwards and try to capitalize on someone else’s creativity? It’s so disheartening. Song remakes, movie revamps, TV “reboots”. Maybe just me, but I don’t recall from the 80s-naughts anything like it.
I loved the original Little House on the Prairie series, so people keep sending me links to Netflix’s reboot, but I refuse to acknowledge it exists. Some things are not meant to be remade IMO. The 1985 Anne of Green Gables is another one…it was perfect and I’ve never watched any of the newer versions.
That movie works because of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan (and perhaps nostalgia, when we imagine a world before tech completely took over).
Both of the characters were kind of dumb, but the actors sold that this type of romance could work. It hinged on the actors.
Tom Hanks’s character was straight-up weird, but he somehow made it palatable, but no young actors today have his gift.
For me, the star of the film is Manhattan— a particular place, at a particular time. It’s not just before tech took over, but also before the chain stores and banks took over, and many smaller, unique “dream” businesses lost out. Those things really changed the flavor of a lot of neighborhoods. I’ll have to watch the film again, and pay more attention to the characters. I’m not sure how I feel about a remake yet.
@Thinking, I don’t remember much about the characters in the film, but I’m pretty sure that YGM was made several years after Splash. I guess Hanks has a LOT of “straight up weird” on his resume! lol
Yes, I enjoy watching this movie because of the scenery and the nostalgia factor (a time which felt less whatever 2026 is – ick).
Despite my criticism of the characters, there is a comforting feeling in watching this movie for capturing a particular time and space that we no longer have.
To be honest, I think I probably noticed the weirdness of the Tom Hanks’s character only on a rewatch as an adult. There are things about what he did that I probably only recognized as strange after watching documentaries on Netflix. And I don’t know what young actor today can match Tom Hanks’s ability to disguise certain character flaws pretty well.
There are so many marvelous books being published every day.
Why is Hollywood so stuck on doing only what they already know??
You’ve Got Mail was a modern remake of The Shop Around The Corner which I believe had already been made and remade twice. I know this is a beloved 90s movie but it’s not out of this world that it’s being remade for the modern era.
I don’t think it’s out of this world it would be remade, but I do think the male character had personality problems that only a very good actor like Tom Hanks could camouflage. And I think those personality problems were probably overlooked in the time period in which the film was made (or prior when the original was made — I have no idea if the original film portrayed a catfisher).
They would probably take out the catfishing element, but since that weird element prolonged the story they’d have to come up with some other element to fill in the gap.
Honestly, even then, that restaurant scene was brutal, wasn’t it? Even Tom Hanks couldn’t charm his way through that.
@Sue, in the 1940 version even James Stewart couldn’t charm his way through it. Creeping is creeping no matter when it happens.
Its a big fat NO for me dawg. This is one of my favorite films and it does not need a remake.
I loved the supporting cast in “You’ve Got Mail.” Parker Posey … Greg Kinnear … Steve Zahn … Dabney Coleman … Heather Burns … even Dave Chappelle, before his transphobia.
So great. I preferred them to the main plot, though I love TH and MR.
No! Just no! 🙈 👎👎👎
I’m fine with a remake. YGM was a remake anyway. They just have to cast it right and manage to make it charming and romantic and funny. We’ll see if they can.
One reason I’ve enjoyed watching “Nobody Wants This” is that it’s kind of a classic rom-com in series form. The fact that I am also a Jewish convert is almost ancillary at this point. I have some issues with the show but it’s basically light and engaging with fun side characters. So I am up for another rom-com movie. Bring it on.
As far as YGM goes? I might be the only one who kind of prefers it to Sleepless in Seattle. At least the two main characters actually MEET and interact! Even if it’s adversarial at times, that was preferable to me.
I consider 1949’s “In The Good Old Summertime” starring Judy Garland✨️ & Van Johnson✨️ (who…btw…have one of the 🔥🔥🔥 kisses at the end of the movie that I’ve EVA seen…and the movie also has baby Liza✨️ in it) to be a remake of 1940’s “The Shop Around The Corner” not “You’ve got mail”…so if you wanna see an UTTERLY CHARMING remake of “Shop”…watch “Summertime”✨️🎬✨️
Adding to the no original ideas left list
Add me to the list of those who did not like You’ve Got Mail – I always thought it was icky that he put her store out of business and then they magically fall in love and none of that matters. Watching it again last year for the first time as an adult, and now a small business owner, it literally made me angry. It wasn’t just her store, it was originally her MOTHER’s store! She grew up in that store with her mother who then later passed away. They did not make Meg Ryan’s character mad or sad enough about having to close her business. Even though she found another avenue to stay connected to children’s books, having to close a store that she’d poured her heart into for so long, that was also her mother’s legacy, would have been devastating. No amount of Tom Hanks charm can counter that. I’m all for new rom coms, but find original ideas and don’t remake this one that was questionable to begin with.