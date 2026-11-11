“Dua Lipa, SZA & Tame Impala are the 2027 Coachella headliners” links

Dua Lipa, SZA and Tame Impala are the 2027 Coachella headliners. [Just Jared]
I totally missed these photos of Bella Hadid’s Republican makeover and I cannot believe my eyes. At least it’s a wig! [Buzzfeed]
Nicola Coughlan looks amazing in this menswear-style. [RCFA]
Andrew Scott & Jordan Firstman’s interview has gone viral. [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Stacy Keach. [THR]
How Paul McCartney became a billionaire. [Socialite Life]
2013’s Rectify is now a Netflix hit. [Pajiba]
Behind-the-scenes of a Willem Dafoe photoshoot. [OMG Blog]
Leonardo DiCaprio was on a soap opera back in the day. [Seriously OMG]
Anthony Mackie & Jamie Dornan star in a heist show. [Hollywood Life]
Is anyone invested in Jen Affleck’s divorce? [Reality Tea]
Bella is definitely NOT a Republican – she is however unfortunately an incredibly insecure person who changes her look depending on who she’s dating.
Sza is sizzling! Yes, girl! This is your moment.💖
Love Willem DaFoe as an actor and model.