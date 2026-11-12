“The trailer for the final season of ‘Emily in Paris’ is out” links

Here’s the trailer for the final season of Emily In Paris. All I’ll say is that I’m glad this is the final season, but I did enjoy this terrifically dumb show. [Hollywood Life]

Matty Healy & his wife Gabriette stepped out in LA last weekend and I’ve seen some online breakdowns over the photos. [JustJared]

Meta disabled Russell Brand’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. [Reality Tea]

More on the DC Studios shake-up. [LaineyGossip]

Marco Rubio spent over $1 million to watch college football games. [Jezebel]

What a Gen X critic thinks of Gen Z-comedy It Gets Worse. [Pajiba]

Netflix will release Russell Brand: Open Secret tomorrow. [Buzzfeed]

Don’t flip off Sombr. [Socialite Life]

What is Zach Braff doing? [Seriously OMG]

Ana de Armas’ dress is fine but her hair isn’t great. [RCFA]

All about Gen Z’s sex recession. [OMG Blog]