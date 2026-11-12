“The trailer for the final season of ‘Emily in Paris’ is out” links

Here’s the trailer for the final season of Emily In Paris. All I’ll say is that I’m glad this is the final season, but I did enjoy this terrifically dumb show. [Hollywood Life]
Matty Healy & his wife Gabriette stepped out in LA last weekend and I’ve seen some online breakdowns over the photos. [JustJared]
Meta disabled Russell Brand’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. [Reality Tea]
More on the DC Studios shake-up. [LaineyGossip]
Marco Rubio spent over $1 million to watch college football games. [Jezebel]
What a Gen X critic thinks of Gen Z-comedy It Gets Worse. [Pajiba]
Netflix will release Russell Brand: Open Secret tomorrow. [Buzzfeed]
Don’t flip off Sombr. [Socialite Life]
What is Zach Braff doing? [Seriously OMG]
Ana de Armas’ dress is fine but her hair isn’t great. [RCFA]
All about Gen Z’s sex recession. [OMG Blog]

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3 Responses to ““The trailer for the final season of ‘Emily in Paris’ is out” links”

  1. Meredith says:
    November 12, 2026 at 12:43 pm

    I’m not even interested enough in Emily to watch the trailer, lol, but I’ll probably still watch the show in the hope that everyone except Emily and Mindy (both so annoying!) gets a happy ending.

    Reply
  2. Patti says:
    November 12, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    I love Emily in Paris! I hope no one ends up with chef Gabriel.

    In case anyone missed it, As Ever is a GMA deals and steals today and everything on their site is 50% off including various jams/flower sprinkles and several teas. They are also showing how many are available for each and it is about 10k units each so you should be able to get some!!

    Reply
  3. Cheryl says:
    November 12, 2026 at 1:52 pm

    @Patti Thank you so much for the info on the GMA steals and deals. I went right over and ordered my peppermint tea!

    I actually like Emily in Paris. I watch it for the over the top fashion. It’s just a bit of a fun show for me.

    Reply

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