Mark Dolan: The Sussexes’ UK move has been a ‘complete disaster’

Many fans believe that the Sussex family will be out of the UK by the new year, and that there was always a firm exit date on this chaotic UK move. Back in August, the Sussexes’ spokesperson indicated as much, that the UK move was only for the rest of 2026. Unfortunately, it now looks like the Sussexes plan to spend Christmas in the UK and they’re asking Doria Ragland to travel to them. Which feels like… the Sussexes are planning to stay in the UK much longer. Additionally, back in August, Team Sussex also briefed the media that the move was open-ended and that other moves could be coming. Considering the Duchess of Sussex’s Masterchef Australia gig films in early 2027, I certainly hope that the Sussexes pull up stakes by the end of the year, and I hope they move to Australia as a family for however long it takes Meghan to film MasterChef. Well, that Mark Dolan guy – who is constantly in the Sussexes’ business – theorizes that a move back to California is in the cards.
It has been just two months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their family back to the United Kingdom, but one royal expert believes they are already on their way out. Mark Dolan, a royal and showbiz news reporter, predicts that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon be heading back stateside because their U.K. return has been “a complete disaster” since they arrived in August.
“I think that the Sussex brand is in deep, deep trouble,” Dolan told The Royalist Podcast host Tom Sykes. “People are not as fond of Harry as they used to be back in the day. What’s Meghan’s approval rating? Just a few notches above Andrew. I really think, for their own reasons, both Harry and Megan, the Sussex brand is—I think it’s not just in decline, I think it’s over.”
Dolan speculated that the couple returned to the U.K. in the first place to rehabilitate their royal branding and regain their royal credentials after being away for six years. Instead, in the short time they have ve been back in the U.K., Harry has been demoted from chief impact officer to senior adviser at coaching firm BetterUp, and Meghan has drawn backlash for appearing to take a swipe at the media after troubling allegations surfaced against her estranged father.
“It’s highly likely, and I think they would go back to the United States with their tails between their legs,” Dolan said. “I just think that it’s been such a damp squib, their U.K. return. The money doesn’t seem to be coming in.”
He continued, “I think that when they got back to the U.K., they hoped that they could move the dial a little bit, fix things with the family—well, that’s not happening—and then also boost their career. And as I said earlier, there’s no good news story at the moment. Things have got worse since they got back.”
Dolan also pointed out that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not sold their $14.65 million estate in Santa Barbara, California, which could be another sign they intend to return to the U.S. at some point. “So I just think, given the fact that they haven’t sold the Montecito mansion, that a U.S. return about a year from now is the most likely outcome,” he said.
As for Harry and Meghan’s kids, 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet, Dolan thinks their parents have not been protecting their privacy.
“Is it in their best interests to feature regularly on Instagram with parts of their faces obscured, which only creates more curiosity? Is it in their best interests to be called Prince and Princess? Because I mean, it doesn’t take a genius to work out, Tom, that if you’re called prince or princess, you’re going to be more of a target because the clue’s in the name,” he said.
“Was it in the best interests of Archie and Lili to leave America, which was their home, to leave California, where you’re allowed to have armed bodyguards—so by definition, much safer—and to leave Montecito, which is a millionaires’ playground, a very, very safe place,” Dolan added. “So, in my view, everything’s been awful for Archie and Lily since they left America.”
I find it interesting that this UK move has been so unpopular with both fans and derangers alike, and both sides are coming to the same solution from completely different angles. The solution being “GTFO out of Britain and go back to the safety and security of California.” Now, I’ve loathed this UK move from the word go, but I’ve never believed that the move was for financial reasons or to re-embrace the clownish “Windsor brand.” They’re not there for emotional-support polls. I think the goals of the move were: Harry forcing the reconciliation issue, Homesick Harry wanting to spend time on British soil regardless of the danger to his family, and Harry wanting to expose his kids to British life. My question: do you think Harry will be placated by moving his wife and children to the UK for only four or five months? Is that enough time for him to get this sh-t out of his system?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
After his experience with Senetebale I don’t see Haary leaving before wrapping up Invictus in Birmingham. And I don’t see Meghan settling her kids in for just some weeks, because of their father feeling nostalgic, either. My guess is one full school-term till the End of the Invictus Games = summer.
Agreed. They aren’t going anywhere for a while.
He’s going to want to be there for all the Invictus prep and the main event.
And why in the world would anyone uproot their lives and their children’s lives for a few months?
It sounds morbid, but I always thought they will stay until Charles kicks the bucket and then they’re done.
In my republican mind I am crossing fingers that something will happen after that and the monarchy gets dissolved.
Harry & meg release a statement
My thoughts exactly. Harry needed to be very hands on for Invictus and he wants his children to experience Britain. As a kid that was moved around a lot growing up, it is hard on kids to move mid school term. I would guess they would stay for the school year and then head back to CA after that with Harry staying until Invictus is over.
Mark Dolan is just repeating what the royal PR tells him. I’m one who supported them going back to the UK. It’s Harry’s country and obviously he wants to be home. It’s also a country with advantages the U.S. does not have. Meghan has said she liked it there. I actually think they should say, do whatever they want, work on whatever they want, and avoid that family at all costs. The only thing I criticize Harry for is his desire to reconcile with his family. A family that has harmed him over and over. Leave them behind.
Even the reconciliation to me doesn’t seem that deep. Like ofc he’s gonna say that to the press as opposed to looking like an asshole. And we don’t even know what that means to them, being civil, seeing each other once year? Something more? But yeah, i get why they would want to create a space where they can live in both countries for different periods of times.
Exactly. And in whose pocket is this Dolan sad sap? Is he BP or KP? This has courtiers and Scooter all over it.
I feel like everything Dolan said is pure speculation that any one of us could have come up with (although obviously we wouldn’t talk about H&M in such a negative way). He has no inside information, it’s all conjecture. So stupid.
I think that he just said that to be the bigger man. He tells the world he wants it, (though he doesn’t really care and probably is happy the way things are). And also to highlight that Will keeps screaming “never, ever, ever”.
I assumed it was for one school year so Harry could work on Invictus games and see his father more. It seemed like Harry knew something about his father’s health (heck Camilla is sundowning fast) and wanted to spend time in UK before it was too late. Alas, the King has fools for staff and what could have been a good reconciliation year has gone bye bye.
Harry’s been institutionalised in a sense by the firm – and he prob has some fond memories of growing up in England.
But the Windsors and the press are never going to make it easy especially for his wife.
He should embrace/commit to the Montecito lifestyle – with the Windsors you’re either in or you’re out – they’re horrible.
I think they would at least finish out the school year, unless either child is unhappy. Then Harry could stay to do Invictus. I still think this was terribly disruptive for the children at this stage of their lives. Also, I cannot believe any coastal Californian could live in England very long.
I see it completely different, as a child who moved countries at age 4 then back at 9, and also moved a lot as an adult. Children are incredibly resilient and excited about change. They learn new things, new ideas, and that is a plus for their future. As long as they have mom and dad, a roof over their heads, food, and a few friends and toys to play with, they adjust easily.
My family moved to Europe for a year when I was seven and I loved every minute of it.
Mark Dolan fantasizes about the Sussexes with their tails between their legs, does he? Well, the vile little man (who also resembles a rodent) can console himself with the fact that he’s a rat on a sinking ship.
Ummmhmmm. There’s a circle jerk of commentary around the Sussexes that is something to behold. There’s a vested interest from many corners to characterize it as a disaster and a failure for various motivations.
All of the RRs are trash, but in the past few months, I think Tom Sykes has moved up to the one I loathe the most. He’s such an insufferable pr!ck and *never* shuts up about H&M.
His podcast yesterday had the title, “Markle Arrest!” without specifying *which* Markle. Obviously the people like us following the story knew who it was, but there are so many people out there who might just see that and not read any further. He’s absolute trash.
The whole thing is a mess. Radar has had a link up to the listing of the Montecito house for sale for over a week so if they are moving back to CA, looks like they are getting a new place .
The Montecito house is not up for sale. They explicitly said they would keep their house in Montecito and Portugal. That house has a lot of sentimental value to them and ensures their privacy. I don’t believe they will ever sell it.
When I said a few days ago that this move back to the UK now has some people believing everything that is put out of there, this is what I’m talking. Radar has also been saying for years that Harry and Meghan are going to divorce. Hopefully this post won’t be deleted like the last one.
Yeah, I’m often left feeling like these narrations have been around for a while now. All it took was a move for it to gain legitimacy. Harry and Meghan have a long life in front of them and I’m guessing people will not agree with many of their choices along the way. I still fail to see why this makes any type of divorce rumor a legitimate thing.
I think it might come to divorce. 10 years is a lifetime in Hollywood/celebrity time. I hope not, but living like this with young children at their age, security, money, public scrutiny, work, maintaining image, both their “special” families, the bad press, her father, midlife crisis, premenopause, mental health, citizenship, lawsuits, etc etc there is only so much you can take. So whatever is going to happen, these 2 are most probably willingly going away and will keep low profile (salty island will call it exile) or they will divorce.
@StillDoucheOfCambridge Again with these divorce rumors? Did you not see them yesterday in Brussels? They are a united couple. Stop already. The divorce rumors have been constant to diffuse from the real separated couple, the Wales.
There were divorce rumors even before they got married
@Tessa, I shouldn’t have laughed at this comment, but I did. It’s so symbolic of the absolutely ridiculous coverage the Sussexes have always received .
I’d just like to point out that two weeks ago, Mark Dolan was adamant that Harry and Meghan were on the verge of divorce and that they would sell their house in Montecito. When he was on mainstream media he advocated for Harry to return to the UK so it’s very surprising to see him now say that Harry and Meghan should or will return to the US. Harry not returning alone and to the royal fold has really sent derangers and royalists in a tailspin. I’ve always believed that they would stay for a year and nothing has changed that belief. I thought they would go home for Christmas but that still seems up in the air.
I mean Harry and Meghan aren’t saying anything about their Christmas plans ” sources ” are so who knows. People’s entire front cover article is common sense stuff, it requires no one actually speaking to them.
What I find interesting is how eager people are to believe the absolute dregs of the media, that just a few months months ago they were making fun of because it provides confirmation bias for what they want to believe about this move. So I don’t think it’s just royalists that we’re put in a tailspin.
To this dude’s point regardless of how as outsiders we approve or disapprove of this move, by zero metric has this been a disaster. For their welcome by the crowds in the UK, Meghan’s continued business success, their ability to do philanthropy nor Harry’s relationships with the family members he wants to be seen with.
i agree with both of you, and also, we’re seeing the beginnings of the spin for their return to California – whenever they do move back it will be because they failed in the UK, because everyone hates them in the UK, they can never be royals again – even though H&M said that the move was meant to be temporary.
Thank you! I feel like a broken record sometimes on this site because there’s a very fine line between keeping an eye on what the tabloids and media are saying and believing everything that comes out of it. I think the fact that they moved back over to the UK- temporarily- has really shaken people. M’s business is doing well. Harry is still traveling and speaking and they are being well received despite the endless critique. I really do not think that this is an instance of Harry being blinded by a need to be forgiven by his family or embraced by his family. I think he has an image and a legacy that’s going to last outside of this hideous media bubble that they’re in and like I said the other day I think him taking the moral high ground of reconciliation and not letting anyone keep him off of his home soil or keep him isolated from the family that he has the Spencers who he has a relationship with is important and I think if he doesn’t do it now then it’s all lost to him the minute William is the king . And I think because Invictus is in Birmingham he has to do everything he can to shore up his holding on his organization and arguably his biggest Legacy and he has to fight and stand strong. And I really wish we would give Megan more autonomy and really not lean into the narrative of one or the other dragging the other one around. I think if we believe that they are in a healthy marriage and a healthy relationship that they talked through it and waited and and agreed as a couple as a family
In MY opinion, It’s been a disaster for the racist royals. Not Harry and Meghan.
Hard agree. It’s all about perspective isn’t it? And choosing what to believe and whether it confirms your own opinions about the move or not.
I fully agree. Nottingham happened. Harry celebrating rememberance day happened. The people love them.
Charles and that woman are not revered. Most people know Will and Kate are married on paper only and seeing them together is hard, because we have eyes and see how much he can’t stand her.
H&M planned from the beginning to have a home in the UK and in the US. Then Chucky evicted them from Frogmore Cottage. Had he not, the Sussexes would have been traveling back and forth at will and no one would be speculation on where the family would be living permanently because the answer would be both places, just like Elton John, the Clooney, the Beckems and numerous others.
I seriously doubt Harry and Meghan will make their decisions based on what Mark Dolan has to say.
@gemma
No their mansion wasn’t listed for sale, radar online used a misleading headline for clicks. They were actually referring to the Tyler Perry’s mansion the stayed in when they first moved
I don’t know how true the spending Christmas in the UK is but it’s not unthinkable that Harry might want the children to experience one in the UK, just hopefully not a royal one. I’d bash Harry for forcing such a horrible thing on two innocents. I still think that the Sussexes wanting to establish a home base in the UK, and the children to experience the culture, and this needs to be done before Charles dies, is a rational explanation for why they are in the UK. Harry is not going to give up Invictus, WellChild, Scottie’s Little Soldiers, or Travalyst, all of which are important to Harry’s work, and they are all head-quartered in the UK. I’m still of the firm belief that Harry is wanting a day when he can travel back and forth to the UK without incident, or even spend extended time in the UK. Harry is English, and his children are half British, and they have a perfect right to live in peace in their own country. That may not happen, but Harry and Meghan are trying to establish conditions in which he can continue his work with his charities and organizations in the UK without every move being sabotaged by courtiers and the malignant BM.
Harry has flown to NYC several times since they moved. It’s much easier to visit the U.S. East Coast.
@tamsin – Excellent points. Also, the Thomas Markle situation has shown us that there are always things going on behind the scenes that that public has no knowledge of.
Is it really so hard for people to understand why Harry would want to spend this lead-up-to-Invictus year in the Uk and that Meghan supports her husband in doing so? Can’t we just please support them for one year in the UK?
The royal family controlled UK media has refused to broadcast any Invictus Games news since the Sussexes left the UK, not even in support of British veterans participating in the Games. ITV won the coin toss to broadcast the 2025 Canadian Invictus Games in the UK and then back-burnered the events and highlights, claiming the time difference made broadcasting IG events difficult.
And in my humble opinion, WillyB was certainly gearing up to use Chanduaka’s Sentebale drama as an excuse to take the Invictus Games away from Harry.
Finally, and also in my humble opinion, there is Charles’s health. No matter how we may feel about it, the man is Harry’s father, and I respect his feelings in the matter.
All of this @yvette. Thank you!
This is just concern trolling from Dolan who couldn’t care less about the Sussex children. And I doubt he really wants them back in California. He’s having much too much enjoyment abusing them in the UK.
Still think the move was about establishing Lilibet’s citizenship.
Lili already has British citizenship. They got British passports last year.
You don’t have to establish that citizenship. Her father is a British citizen and the children automatically have that right. And that goes for every country.
I dont think its a complete disaster because its forced manythings to the surface, i just question at what cost. For some reason i’m not buying the nostalgia reasoning from Harry, many people flee their homelands and settle in other countries, and Meghan uprooted her life to live in your country till it was untenable. so something else is driving this move IMO. but it now its even more because the first time people werent awake now everyone’s eyes are on them. regardless of Bad Dad’s shennanigans
If Meghan’s approval ratings really are just a little above Andrew, then that says a heck of a lot more about the racist British than it does about Meghan.
🎯
Oh btw, it’s being speculated that Masterchef Jr will be shot in the july/August 2027 so it seems more likely that they will leave the UK for Australia after IG.
Only for summer vacation. Perfect for the children.
Dolan is a first class c**t
And a whack job.
I haven’t been watching closely but I haven’t seen anything to suggest they planned to be in England for a few months. It doesn’t make sense for the kids to be in school for such a short amount of time. I do think they won’t stay longer than Invictus. Moving for Charles makes zero sense considering he’s had very little contact with the Sussex family.
Louise 123 go read h& m statement. Go listen to harry say in the GQ interview that they are staying for a few months. Meg & h is telling y’all. Y’all don’t want to believe them.
I still believe they’re in the UK so that Harry can be closer to the Birmingham Invictus Games in the lead up to it. The side benefits of a year in the UK is giving his kids a taste of that life and catching up with family that he wants to be around, but it’s always made sense to make a home base in England for these games for at least a brief period of time.
Any journalist just absolutely loses any and all credibility when they start crying “disaster.” Have they seen their own royal family? If they think Harry and Meghan are a disaster, what the hell are the actual royals? Six feet under? I find it particularly funny that he mentions they haven’t sold their CA home. What this is setting up is basically calling their move a flop whether it was meant to be temporary or not. God I wish the British press would shut up and deal with themselves and their horrific royal family.
Em , harry said in the GQ interview they will be in the uk for a few months. A few months is 3 to 4 months not a year. A year is consider long term. H and meg spokesman stressed to the global media that the stay will be brief & short term.
The pass the British people give to these grifter Windsors is astounding. It’s like they don’t even know history and how royals became royals. By looting, pillaging, stealing land, and murdering.
They now support a useless and corrupt family living in indecent luxury with their taxpayer dollars. Even those who don’t like them seem to not care.
Who the eff is Mark Dolan?
The wishcasting is so pathetic.
And what the hell is this?? “Meghan has drawn backlash for appearing to take a swipe at the media after troubling allegations surfaced against her estranged father.”
1. Meghan draws “backlash” for breathing.
2. The media, notably the DM and Piers Morgan, do have some serious explaining to do regarding the platforming they did of Meghan’s monstrous father.
Brand Sussex still seems pretty strong to me. Their brand is being interesting and charismatic people trying to do good. And clearly they are still interesting enough to be consistently talked about, making choices we don’t expect. Call me crazy but I think they’re alright. Seeing it as a disaster sure benefits some people though. And debating whether oh no has it been a disaster sure helps the media and the gossip columnists. The discussion drives engagement as does everything else about the Sussexes. No change there.
They’re known around the world and I see people from different countries showing their love. Dolan is an idiot and I detest these William, Camilla, Charles and Kate (Carole) mouthpieces.
A small aside, but has anyone else noticed that Sykes hasn’t posted his column to the Beast for at least a week? This Dolan interview is from his podcast, which the Beast is still platforming. But for the last week or more, all the other Sussex coverage has been by other reporters.
Did the Beast can Sykes’ column? Can a girl dream?
Didn’t he recently have to take down a video that said something completely incorrect about Doria, Thomas or something.
Harry & meg released a statement saying they were staying for the autumn season but y’all refuse to believe meg & h and instead believe the British media. H told y’all they were staying for a few months. A few months is 3 to 4 months. H&m said the time of their stay clearly. But y’all love believing the UK press is honest with y’all.
I think this is a show of chagrin on the one hand and ‘wish casting’ on the other. The Sussexes being in the UK and carrying on in their work and business commitments *is* ‘a complete disaster’, not for the Sussexes but for the BM and BRF. I don’t know the ins and outs of dual citizenship law but enrollment in UK school might be a great deal of insurance down the line for the children’s ongoing claim to citizenship and Meghan being in the UK blunts the build up of Toxic Tom’s story in the US/conservative leaning media. Those are two specific issues the royals are hemmed in by from H&M basing their operations in the UK at the moment. This ongoing insistence that H&M are broke/desperate/cringe/unpopular/divorcing/etc. feels like self soothing for their detractors.
I know everything about moving countries and citizenships. Because I’ve done it. It’s understandable many Americans don’t know immigration law.
Lilibeth has automatic citizenship by having a British father. All the father had to do was to go to the British consulate and register her. The end.
Meghan also has a right to British citizenship as a wife of one. I’m sure they’ve done this already.
That I don’t doubt, what I mean is their presence in the UK at the moment getting in the way of the media the architecture around William’s minions casting aspersions over the Sussex kids as ‘not properly British’ or whatever, later on. The same kinds of slow drip media ‘facts’ as ‘working royals’ and ‘former princess/ not a princess’, things that aren’t so but pernicious because of repetition in the BM and social media.
@GTWiecz. I was wondering if Harry was worried about fRump finding some way to deport Harry. Is that a possibility, in your opinion?
Mark Dolan is a disaster. And a liar.
Has it only been 2 months? You’d think it’s been 2 years what with the non-stop whining from every possible corner. And a failure? By what measure? We don’t even know what is H&M’s goal to be able to tell if they achieved it or not. Once again, people are creating scenarios and crying failure when they turn out to be false.