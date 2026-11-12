Democrat Scott Colom has officially won the Senate seat in Mississippi

I could not be happier about Southern Democrats on the rise! From Senator Jon Ossoff’s double-digit victory in Georgia to Roy “Lisan al-Gaib” Cooper in North Carolina to ol’ boy’s sister getting her ass handed to her in South Carolina, the midterms were an incredible shift for Southern Dems. But the South wasn’t done! Last night, the senate race in Mississippi was finally called. Scott Colom, a Democrat, unseated Senator Cindy Hyde Smith. Colom becomes the first Black senator for Mississippi in 150 years. The Democratic majority in the incoming Senate is now at 55.
Democratic Sen.-elect Scott Colom told a crowd in Jackson, Mississippi, tonight that his underdog win in the deep red state was built upon generations of faith.
“For me, this journey started with a prayer, y’all. In Mississippi, our prayers have often changed the course of history,” Colom said. “For people that don’t know, the first African American to be a United States senator was from the great state of Mississippi.”
Hiram Rhodes Revels of Mississippi became the first Black senator in the U.S. in 1870 during the post-Civil War Reconstruction era. Colom’s victory today positions him to be the first Black senator from Mississippi since 1881.
Despite the over centurylong dominance of Republicans in his home state, Colom tonight reiterated his belief that he could win even when it felt impossible.
“For months and months, I’ve been telling everybody, everywhere I go, that we’re going to win this election. I was saying it eight and nine months ago,” he said.
He added that the victory was “something that we did,” saying, “All I did was have the courage to imagine a night like this.”
“I had the courage to believe in Mississippi,” Colom told his supporters. “I had the courage to understand that we can show the country that Mississippi matters.”
This is a victory across the board for Mississippi, for Southern Democrats, for the Senate majority and for Chuck Schumer, who personally persuaded Colom to run. The stories I’ve heard about Colom’s campaign are amazing too – the campaign was underfunded but full of young, talented people who figured out how to make a competitive race in Mississippi. For much of the election cycle, this race wasn’t even on the national radar. It’s really incredible to see what Colom and his team were able to do. I love this so much.
Important folks know the backstory of this ad. My twin brother, Andrew Robert Colom, @andrewcolom, wrote, directed, and produced this ad, and starred alongside me in it. (He’s not AI). 😂
Kayland Partee (@KaylandPartee) did the cinematographer and helped with a lot of my great content. These 2 are another example of the awesome talent from and in the Sip!
— Scott Colom (@scott_colom) November 5, 2026
Screencaps from ABC News’ video and Colom’s campaign ad.
Black folks…in a state that has the HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF BLACK FOLKS LIVING THERE…for the FIRST TIME IN MY 59 YEAR OLD LIFE…came out & voted as if their LIVES depended on it because MAGA 🤬 FINALLY showed them it did! Between that and the flipping of moderate Republican White Voters & YEARS of Black building on the ground…It ALL FINALLY BROKE THROUGH…MISSISSIPPI DAMN💙🇺🇸💙
Yup. The NBC News clip makes it sound like it was some kind of accident that Mississippi hasn’t had a Black Senator for more than a century. They’ve been dealing with voter suppression on steroids ever since Reconstruction ended. And they had it this year too which is why the counting took so long. They made thousands of voters file provisional ballots, hoping to disqualify them. But the Black turnout overwhelmed their plans. The Black voters of Mississippi believed their votes would count this time and voted in numbers too big to rig. So happy for them!
It’s a banner day. Here’s hoping the MAGA curse is broken for good.
Congratulations! <3
Helll yeah, Blississippi!
Congratulations Mississippi! The pick another protein campaign ad was genuis!
The Sinators, too. The fact is that she couldn’t compete with the creativity of Colom and his team. His ads just stuck in your brain and used her own words against her.
What I didn’t realize is that Colom and his brother Andrew are actually twins. And Andrew was one of the ones behind the ideas for the commercials.
For those who may not realize:
Biden nominated Colom for a federal judgeship back in 2023 — a lifetime position. The senators in a state have veto power (rarely used) over such appointments. The other MS Republican senator approved him. Cindy Hyde-Smith vetoed Colom’s appointment.
THAT is why he was available to take her senate seat. 😂
That’s one of my favorite details from this win. Karma came for Miss Cindy. Congratulations to Senator Colom!!!
KKKarma.
Pick another Senator instead!
What a delicious circle.
I might even stop calling the state MississippiGoddamn for a while.
I love that “Sinators” ad. It’s brilliant. And I had no idea that Scott’s brother did it.
The birthplace of the Blues is finally blue. May it stay that way. And a guy with some hope, some grit and a real sense of humor has shown the way.
WOOHOOO!!!!!! Way to go Mississippi! Such a monumental victory for Scott Colom.
And everything about the next two years aside (in terms of DC politics) – this blue tsunami is going to directly impact how both parties spend money going into 2028 – no state can be assumed safe, so the Rs are going to have to spend big money in Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, Montana, Kansas etc – all states they have assume to be safe for years, if not decades. So that takes away from when they might have spent in….Pennsylvania or Ohio, for example.
If the Dem nominee in 2028 can win Texas along with the usual blue states, including California, that makes it virtually impossible for the Republican to have any path to victory. This would be an extinction event for the Republican party. 🎉🎊
If Dems can deliver over the next two years I think we will be looking at a second blue wave in 2028. The Republicans have been virtually silent and Trump is doubling down with Miller and Jordan. I try to be cautiously optimistic but it’s hard for me to believe that the GOP will regain popularity among the American voters without moderating. And everything they are doing post-midterms shows that they have no intention of doing so.
The numbers are so daunting for them that even Republicans are saying it will take YEARS to recover if they ever do. I love this for them. FAFO.
I find it incredible that they didn’t see this coming. They tied their entire political identity to one very unpopular man and thought it would work out for them. Epic FAFO moment.
It’s amazing. Two years ago they were saying the Democrats were done for and now it’s like – oh yeah??? you said what???
And it’s all on them. this isn’t even like COVID where Trump could have managed it better to put it mildly, but it was still unprecedented and the virus itself was not his fault. This is Trump spending money on ballrooms and arches while prices rise and people can’t feed their families. This is Trump going to war with Iran with no exit strategy and then just being like “oh well what can I do, sorry gas prices are high, blame Biden.”
And the doubling down right now is not helping and I love that for them.
I’m so happy about this victory!
And he’s actually the first ELECTED Black senator in Mississippi. The first Black senator back in 1875 was appointed by the state’s legislature, he wasn’t elected. So this is even more monumental than many people know.
Yes, before the 17th amendment making election to the Senate by popular vote, all Senators were appointed by their state legislatures.
Yay! 🌊
Something that my family is extremely proud of is that my dad, in his youth, was a member of CORE, and participated in the Black voter registration campaigns in Alabama and the Freedom Summer in Mississippi. This was how he met one of my godfathers, a Black man from MS. They were arrested and assaulted several times, and considered themselves lucky given what happened to other activists they were acquainted with (the “Mississippi Burning” murders). While those efforts produced some change, my godfather got sick of the persistent racism and chose to come to NYC for med school and remained here afterwards. After Trump came along and gave racists permission to be out and proud, he said that he’d given up on his home state entirely. Of course, when Colom’s win was finally announced, I HAD to call him, but I couldn’t get through because he was already on the phone with my dad. They eventually called me on FaceTime, and I could barely understand what they were saying because these two 80-something men were crying like babies. I think they were actually even more emotional than when Obama won, because, I mean…MISSISSIPPI?!?! After all Trump and Co. have done to reverse any and all hard-earned progress, it seemed impossible. I’m so glad that those doubts were proven wrong, and that my dad and especially my godfather lived to see a Black senator from possibly the most improbable state. Congratulations to Senator Elect Colom, to everyone who campaigned and voted for him, and to everyone who fought for this moment for 150 years!
On a lighter note, my Alabamian husband is a little upset that his native state can really no longer use their unofficial motto of “At least we’re not Mississippi”. 😂🤣
Seeing Scott Colom finally declared Senator made me so happy. The incumbent deserved this result so, so much for her ugly, disgusting, racist ways.
Fingers crossed for Mary Peltola.
He’s just incredible! His sense of humor, even outside the ads, and overall positive vibes are so impressive. His campaign ads were all shot by a wedding photographer, the Sinators one being written by his twin brother is just amazing. I saw a stat I think Tuesday that he had received 25% of the white vote. That’s not much, but Obama received 12%, it’s so impressive. I’ve donated to his campaign, I’m hoping that someone on Fox has a breakdown over this.
The “pick another protein” ad was created by a 27-year-old. It was a brilliant campaign by a brilliant candidate supported by massive amounts of organizing among the Black community. Really cannot be overstated how much of a role Black folks had in the success of the midterm elections.
I was born in Mississippi but was mostly raised in Texas. Most of my relatives still live in Mississippi so I’ve been following this race closely and yelling at my tv bc it took so long to finish counting the provisional ballots -another voter suppression tactic. Mississippi doesn’t have early voting and if you miss voting in ONE election, or move and don’t respond to their flyer requesting info, you are completely removed from the voting rolls, not placed in an inactive status like the rest of the US. Also, its the only state to use the EXPERION credit bureau info to validate voter info (name, address, SSN etc) and is the state with the most restrictive voting requirements. Sounds like a great lawsuit. Despite all of the voter suppression shenanigans such as closing voting polling places, and redrawing congressional maps both of my states turned Blue. Oh yeah!!! Senator Raphael Warnock told Dems months ago to keep an eye on Mississippi, they laughed but I’m glad Schumer listened and encouraged Colom to run.
Congrats to Senator-elect Scott Colom, who also went to Trump rallies and spoke to MAGA who were waiting in line about what their major concerns were. While the sitting Senator was nowhere to be seen, he was everywhere, talking to people and letting them know he was running for the Senate and if elected, would put the needs of Mississippians first. He ran a brilliant campaign with imo, hands down, the absolute best campaign ad in US history!! Hyde-Smith’s dismissive words came back and bit her in the ass! Those Pick Another Senator reactions were genuine and absolutely embodied true Mississippi, esp the way the first man said “shiiiiiit…id rather pick another Senator.” That exactly how they say that curse word 😂😂 But Mississippians indeed listened and voted/picked another Senator!!!
Very deserved win for an incredible candidate. People in Mississippi seem energized and excited for Colom and it is well past time that they have an incredible Black senator representing them. The past 8 days have been positively joyous and the happiest I’ve felt about American politics in a decade. Just thinking back about how excited we were about Ossoff and Warnock’s 2021 win in GA. Now that has been replicated in MS, KS, IA, MI, OH, NC, SC, TX…hopefully Alaska is next.
He won with almost no support from national Democrats, according to Congressman Benny Thompson and Sen. Warnock, who both heroically stepped in to help raise money for him.
Note to national Dems: You can win anywhere, so compete EVERYWHERE.
Not a Schumer fan but he personally recruited Colom.
Honestly, Pritzker has done more for various candidates in the midterms than anyone in Dem leadership has. He donated $1.2M to Colom and I read he gave $40M overall to various Dem candidates.
I was going to say. Schumer recruited him. He played a key role in the victories on Election Day and IMO deserves more respect than he is getting right now. You don’t have to like everything about him to give credit where it is due.
I really like this guy. He just so smart, funny, and grounded. The protein ad was genius and I love the ones with his wife and kids. Congrats to Mississippi, you’ve got a real winner in every sense!
This is amazing