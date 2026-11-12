Democrat Scott Colom has officially won the Senate seat in Mississippi

I could not be happier about Southern Democrats on the rise! From Senator Jon Ossoff’s double-digit victory in Georgia to Roy “Lisan al-Gaib” Cooper in North Carolina to ol’ boy’s sister getting her ass handed to her in South Carolina, the midterms were an incredible shift for Southern Dems. But the South wasn’t done! Last night, the senate race in Mississippi was finally called. Scott Colom, a Democrat, unseated Senator Cindy Hyde Smith. Colom becomes the first Black senator for Mississippi in 150 years. The Democratic majority in the incoming Senate is now at 55.

Democratic Sen.-elect Scott Colom told a crowd in Jackson, Mississippi, tonight that his underdog win in the deep red state was built upon generations of faith. “For me, this journey started with a prayer, y’all. In Mississippi, our prayers have often changed the course of history,” Colom said. “For people that don’t know, the first African American to be a United States senator was from the great state of Mississippi.” Hiram Rhodes Revels of Mississippi became the first Black senator in the U.S. in 1870 during the post-Civil War Reconstruction era. Colom’s victory today positions him to be the first Black senator from Mississippi since 1881. Despite the over centurylong dominance of Republicans in his home state, Colom tonight reiterated his belief that he could win even when it felt impossible. “For months and months, I’ve been telling everybody, everywhere I go, that we’re going to win this election. I was saying it eight and nine months ago,” he said. He added that the victory was “something that we did,” saying, “All I did was have the courage to imagine a night like this.” “I had the courage to believe in Mississippi,” Colom told his supporters. “I had the courage to understand that we can show the country that Mississippi matters.”

[From NBC News]

This is a victory across the board for Mississippi, for Southern Democrats, for the Senate majority and for Chuck Schumer, who personally persuaded Colom to run. The stories I’ve heard about Colom’s campaign are amazing too – the campaign was underfunded but full of young, talented people who figured out how to make a competitive race in Mississippi. For much of the election cycle, this race wasn’t even on the national radar. It’s really incredible to see what Colom and his team were able to do. I love this so much.

Important folks know the backstory of this ad. My twin brother, Andrew Robert Colom, @andrewcolom, wrote, directed, and produced this ad, and starred alongside me in it. (He’s not AI). 😂 Kayland Partee (@KaylandPartee) did the cinematographer and helped with a lot of my great content. These 2 are another example of the awesome talent from and in the Sip! — Scott Colom (@scott_colom) November 5, 2026