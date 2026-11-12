Prince William attended a Tusk Trust event, alongside Spencer cousins & Emma Thynn

Wednesday was a “busy” day for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate had a solo event with babies in the afternoon, and then in the evening, Prince William flew solo at the Tusk Conservation Awards. I find it so bizarre that Kate never attends this event with William. Does she refuse to go, or does William refuse to invite her? You decide. Sidenote: William’s ex Jecca Craig used to be closely involved with the Tusk Trust, but I do not know if she’s still associated with it.

William was joined by two of his Spencer cousins at the event – Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer were in attendance, and it wasn’t their first time at a Tusk Trust event. Also in attendance? Emma Thynn and her husband, the Marquess of Bath. Emma has been trying to force her way into the celebrity sphere all year, with substantial help from the British tabloids. The tabloids have used Emma as a proxy in their war against the Duchess of Sussex. Emma’s presence at this event means that she’s on William’s radar. We’re Very Much Not a Racist Family… when it comes to a married-in aristocrat reality star willing to disparage Meghan to get attention.

Anyway, William was in full Lurch Mode at this event. Such an awkward man.