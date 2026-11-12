Prince William attended a Tusk Trust event, alongside Spencer cousins & Emma Thynn

Wednesday was a “busy” day for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate had a solo event with babies in the afternoon, and then in the evening, Prince William flew solo at the Tusk Conservation Awards. I find it so bizarre that Kate never attends this event with William. Does she refuse to go, or does William refuse to invite her? You decide. Sidenote: William’s ex Jecca Craig used to be closely involved with the Tusk Trust, but I do not know if she’s still associated with it.
William was joined by two of his Spencer cousins at the event – Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer were in attendance, and it wasn’t their first time at a Tusk Trust event. Also in attendance? Emma Thynn and her husband, the Marquess of Bath. Emma has been trying to force her way into the celebrity sphere all year, with substantial help from the British tabloids. The tabloids have used Emma as a proxy in their war against the Duchess of Sussex. Emma’s presence at this event means that she’s on William’s radar. We’re Very Much Not a Racist Family… when it comes to a married-in aristocrat reality star willing to disparage Meghan to get attention.
Anyway, William was in full Lurch Mode at this event. Such an awkward man.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Guests arrive at the 2026 Tusk Conservation Awards at Raffles London
Featuring: William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Tusk Conservation Awards held at Raffles London. Pictured: Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Tusk Conservation Awards held at Raffles London. Pictured: Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Tusk Conservation Awards held at Raffles London. Pictured: William, Prince of Wales BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Guests arrive at the 2026 Tusk Conservation Awards at Raffles London
Featuring: William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Guests arrive at the 2026 Tusk Conservation Awards at Raffles London
Featuring: William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Guests arrive at the 2026 Tusk Conservation Awards at Raffles London
Featuring: William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Prince of Wales attends the fourteenth annual Tusk Conservation Awards at The Raffles Hotel at The OWO,which celebrates some of the leading conservationists working on the frontline to protect Africa’s wildlife, wild places and communities. His Royal Highness is Royal Patron of Tusk and helped to launch the awards in 2013
Featuring: William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Spencer’s are mine harold
LOL
I believe that these Spencer sisters don’t speak with their father, Earl Spencer whom Harry is close to. I’m finding it interesting that the Spencer family has similar issues as the Windsors and it seems that sides have been chosen here to.
I always wonder why we never get photos of William with his cousins who are at the same event. Maybe there are some but I can’t recall any.
Probably 500 people there. Obviously the cousins were not at the same table as scooter if IT WAS EVEN A GALA DINNER. SAME FOR Emma. I could have gone for the price of the ticket but it does not put me in the company of any of those there necessarily. My guess is that Scooter was a guest at someone else’s table. Kant was not there, which is weird as These type events usually have couples in attendance.
IMHO, these Spencer sisters will attend the opening of an envelope so I don’t know how much they’re actually here for William.
I think its because they aren’t actually there “alongside” Wiliam – they’re there because its an event with photographers, someone probably bought their tickets, etc. I’m also not sure that William has any control or say over the guest list. It seems like the kind of event where anyone could go if they could afford it.
As for Kate not going – remember this was the event that she pulled out of rather dramatically a few years ago, and I think the press said that it was due to “childcare issues.” I can’t remember what year that was, it might have been pre pandemic? but it was such an obvious benching – and at the last minute too. so I am inclined to think that she is not invited to this anymore by William.
She scheduled an event the same day to make it look like she had other things to do than go to this event. But yes I agree William does not want her at the Tusk event. She has only attended once or twice even prior to being benched.
As a BW, I have some advice for Emma Thynn-tokens get spent. You may think you are one of “them” but you will never be one them. How long before Lurch gets tired of her thirsty a$$. We haven’t heard from that Sophie chick in a while.
These people are all so very sad.
Another installment of “Africa is miiine, Harold”, huh? How time flies.
I think Emma Thynn has fallen a bit out of favour with the BM and the people who are someone. She didn’t even seem to be everywhere at Paris Fashion Week like she used to be in previous years. Ceawlin, as usual, seems to be content to be along for the ride.
Bulliam the Incandescent always comes across as aggressive, enraged at these kind of events.
And there’s no need for the Mountbatten Windsor Parker Bowlses to be a very much not racist family when they can be a very much pdfile-enabling family. There are quite a few pics out there of Scooter and Walliams, as well as with Side Piece and Walliams.
I just finished Charles Spencer‘s Swan Song. The Spencers are a very messed up family.
Was Emma dressed as a zebra?
Emma has the vibe of someone killing herself to fit into spaces she desperately wants to be in but keep smiling just keep smiling.
These girls seem to be more showbizzy and celeb like than the Spencer cousins Harry hangs out with. They’re more down to earth.
Very few weeks go by at Hello without some photo or story about them.
All that formal wear and no one ever told him to button his jacket, totally negates any residual elegance.