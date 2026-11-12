Eden: Prince Harry’s Remembrance visit ‘actively undermines the Royal Family’

On Remembrance Sunday, Prince Harry unsurprisingly stepped outside, just not in London and not at the Cenotaph. Harry visited the Remembrance event in Brackley, which is somewhat close to his mother’s ancestral home, Althorp. While no one was surprised that Harry marked Remembrance in some way, I was surprised by the general lack of deranged commentary around Harry’s Brackley appearance. The British press put him on their covers and talked about his low-key appearance, but there weren’t eleventy billion columns crying about how Harry stole the Windsors’ thunder. That was the subtext though, which is notable – like, oh, yeah, everyone pays attention to what Harry and Meghan do and say, and the Windsors can’t even buy that kind of interest. Well, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden is one of the few tabloid editors bold enough to publicly cry about Harry’s Remembrance visit.
On the latest episode of Palace Confidential, Diary Editor Richard Eden and Royal Editor Rebecca English debate the rights and wrongs of Prince Harry’s absence from the national Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. Harry, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and is one of only two living royals to have seen combat, instead marked the day among locals in the Northamptonshire market town of Brackley, wearing his military medals and a poppy.
A professional photographer also appears to have been present, with pictures of the Prince standing among the crowd published by media outlets within hours of the service. Eden told host Luke Blackall he couldn’t say whether the photographer’s presence was coincidental, but that the day summed up exactly what he has long feared: the rise of an ‘alternative royal family’.
The Diary Editor said: ‘This illustrates all the fears I’ve expressed repeatedly on this programme about this alternative royal family. People have said to me: ‘Why shouldn’t Harry be attending the Cenotaph?’ He’s one of only two members of the Royal Family to have seen active service. The other is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who’s even less desired to be there. People are saying: ‘Why should he have to go to his local one? He should be invited to the main one.’
‘I think it’s awkward. When they were living in California, it was fine. You could say, well, they’re overseas. But now they’re here and they’re courting headlines. They’re trying to do events and I think it actively undermines the Royal Family, and I think that’s a big problem. The fact that these photographs have appeared and Harry turned up seems to be a provocation, and it’s a genuine problem for the Royal Family.’
At the Cenotaph on Sunday, the King laid the first wreath and was joined by Prince William, while Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales watched from the balcony. A record nine former prime ministers were also in attendance.
The Duchess of Sussex did not join her husband at the Brackley service.
Royal Editor Rebecca English said she had long predicted that Harry would not be at the Cenotaph, despite his return to Britain in August.
‘I told you at the time that it wouldn’t happen,’ English said. ‘He was photographed, so it wasn’t kept quiet, and he did go around and shake hands with people afterwards. But by the standards he’s used to, it was fairly low key.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Is it just me or does this commentary feel really sad-sack and half-assed? Eden is practically platforming the Sussexes’ position, which is that a veteran like Harry should have attended the Cenotaph wreath-laying ceremony. He’s also inadvertently highlighting the poor management of the Windsors, specifically King Charles and Buckingham Palace. It would be so easy for the palace to NOT make Harry’s involvement in Remembrance any kind of issue. It would be so easy to diplomatically recognize Harry’s military service and welcome his presence on Remembrance Sunday. Instead, a Mail editor is whining about how Harry “undermines the royal family” just by existing and respectfully recognizing military sacrifices.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham, England. The visit is their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. The charity gives young people access to music and recording facilities, alongside creative activities, sport, mentoring and youth development. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke of Sussex delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Note to eden. Harry served on front lines and is dedicated to helping veterans
Exactly. If anyone in this family belongs at a Remembrance event, it’s Harry.
It used to be that many royals would be dispersed to other regions of the country for big holiday events so the rest of the UK could also share in the “royal star dust.” But this is the slimmed down monarchy, I guess.
It truly is a master class in manipulation how the British media have totally absolved themselves of responsibility on what articles are written, what headlines are used and what photographs are published. You would really think that they don’t know how all these articles about Harry and Meghan get published.
He’s “courting headlines” by being outside with everyone else during an important holiday, and of course it’s terrible and it undermines the British royal family for him to get these headlines, but we just have no control over whether or not we write these articles.
But yes, it does feel very half-hearted. I’m sure it was easier when they were in California being boogeyman you could assign all these traits to, to people who aren’t familiar with a certain area and because of cultural differences. But like it says in the article, why shouldn’t he go down to his local?
You made me laugh out loud, @Dee(2) — you put it in a way that actually brings out the latent comedy in the entire scenario. It’s as if someone held a gun to their head to force them to write about Harry and they resent it as much as the royals do. Hilarious.
@Dee: You’re absolutely right. The press can simply ignore Harry but they lack the discipline and refuse to admit that Harry brings in revenue.
Prince Harry outshines the royals by going outside any day. He is such a magnetic presence and people are naturally drawn to him. The best thing Charles could have done would have been to invite him to the official wreath laying. That would stop the comparison between the two. By excluding Harry, Charles sets up the two rival courts nonsense. William is so lacking in charisma that he will never receive the interest Harry gets. They need to stop with the public snubbing and start to harness the star power of Harry.
I agree with everything you said. Unfortunately, it will be a cold day in hell when Harry is seen as an asset not a liability by the royal family and the BM.
Charles indulges his heir scooter or he wants to avoid scooter meltdowns
It is Eden who has made this an issue, Harry didn’t create it. Eden made money out of writing this article, and the editor decided to print it. They should accept responsibility of overshadowing those poor neglected royals, the royals could of course could take the option of removing Eden from the royal rota.
Eden, as a mouthpiece of the “Wales Household” (to the extent there is such a thing, given the way coverage often frames things from a strictly Ma Midds’ desperation standpoint or a william raging again standpoint, and rarely ever forms a unified, cohesive front), generally pushes only the Kensington line.
Buckingham Palace favours other mouthpieces. And so, I believe Harry undertaking events in Brackley were very likely approved by the King. And William is, once again, revealing his displeasure with these circumstances.
I believe Harry coordinates more things than we know with his father. I believe King Charles wants Harry home again, for reasons we can’t yet understand, or are perhaps deeply personal and we are not meant to ever understand.
But we can expect William to behave this way every damn time. He will always be a childish buffoon and his preferred mouthpieces will always have to spin a yarn out of his ravings.
“They’re trying to do events”
They’re *not* trying, they *are* doing events, cf Brussels.
I mean, these people, Eden & English, are working in the media, they should know how to use language.
“The fact that these photographs have appeared and Harry turned up seems to be a provocation”
No, it isn’t. We were always told how H&M were irrelevant — and it’s decided by the editors what they put in their papers. The fact that everything H&M do is being reported everywhere, often on front pages, prove that the Left-Behinds do not sell. In a competition of titles vs charisma, rizz always wins — and the assorted rota should have accepted this by now. It’s on them.
If everything H&M do is labelled a provocation, would that mean they’re not allowed to leave the house?
Harry is a veteran. The idea that he wouldn’t leave his house and pay his respects is absurd. Crying about that obvious fact, as Eden is doing, is a humiliation ritual.
I find the language they use very disturbing. It’s the whole drumbeat mantra of a man who abuses or assaults people who are — momentarily — powerless. It’s a ‘provocation’ or an ‘incitement’ etc…. Like, look what you made me do. Pathetic cowardice blended with fixation. Gross. It’s the language of a rapist. Which is weird. Cause this is his brother. William is one sick puppy.
At this point, I wonder if it isn’t the press that’s trying to actively undermine the Royal Family.
The fact UK politics are in such disarray they have NINE former Prime Ministers available is just lol crazy.
Must be costing a fortune for their security. Security is for life, right?
I think what he’s trying to get at but can’t outright say is that now that Harry and Meghan are in the UK, the Windsors look like a-holes for not inviting them to anything. Easy when they were out of the country, but now it’s just flat out zero invitation, which is cold and punishing.
I wonder what they’ll do for the big family pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor? I think they’d hoped Harry and Meghan would have gone to California but it sounds like they want to stay in the UK for Christmas so the Windsors are in a no win situation. If they don’t invite them – petty. If they do invite them, they can say they aren’t going because they aren’t welcome, which given all the hysterical briefing, is quite obvious they aren’t.
And if they do invite them and they go, well then they have to deal with that and it would be awkward as hell lol.
Anyways, I think this is what Richard is bitching about. Their presence in the UK puts the Windsors in a bad spot of their own making.
Royal or not Harry has a right to attend his local remembrance day service. This is crazy. Remembrance Day is a national event not a royal one. Anyone can attend these events across the country.
Oh, my, Dick and Becky from the Fail are whining about the Sussexes again. Shocker.
:: yawn ::
If the RF considers Harry a threat, they are unhinged and lacking that intelligence usually found in heads of state.
The Legion branch in Brackley thanked Harry for attending and paying his respects. I imagine they may have taken pictures for their own website. There’s a picture of Harry speaking to what appears to be an actual Royal Marine veteran. Harry’s appearance being literally “amongst the people” made it made it personal, and took it beyond the merely ceremonial which is what the Windsors were doing. I read that the royals bounce right after they lay the wreaths. Royals have a ceremonial role and they were doing it, but preventing an actual veteran from performing a heart-felt tribute is a petty, ignoble act. There’s something satisfying about Harry attending a service associated with his mother’s family, who apparently had served the crown for centuries.
@Samihali
Oh, there I have to disagree with you. Harry and Meghan are absolutely a living, breathing threat to the monarchy.
And the Firm has no one to blame for that but themselves.
Harry and Meghan prove every day that there is no need for the UK taxpayers to shoulder the huge burden of paying millions of pounds every year to keep the pointless, useless Windsor-Mountbatten family in wildly lavish, totally unearned luxury, protected from most laws, from taxes, from contributing anything at all of value to the nation they claim to represent.
H&M are the best argument for abolishing the monarchy that has come along since Oliver Cromwell.
And the Firm created the entire situation out of whole cloth, for no better reason than petty resentment and jealousy.
I love every bit of it. The schadenfreude is glorious.
Thanks a lot, Maureen. You gave me a big belly laugh. If Harry showing up for a simple rural ceremony is undermining the monarchy, I’m confident there soon will be enough hole under this wretched family to make this outdated construct monarchy come down. If Meghan shows up together with him next year, the monarchy is finally done, right?