Prince Harry marked Remembrance Sunday in Brackley, Northamptonshire

When the Sussexes moved back to the UK, one of the first questions many of us asked was: will Prince Harry be allowed to attend any of the “royal” Remembrance events? Since 2019, the Windsors blocked Harry from even having a wreath laid at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day, as well as blocking him from any official UK Remembrance events. Well, it was quickly confirmed that Harry would still be blocked from official state/royal Remembrance events, and that Harry had “reluctantly accepted” the arrangement. Many still believed that Harry would turn up outside of London and mark Remembrance Sunday in some way. And that’s exactly what he did.

Prince Harry is marking Remembrance Sunday. On Sunday, Nov. 8, the Duke of Sussex, 42, attended a memorial service in Brackley, Northamptonshire, located in England’s East Midlands region. The unannounced outing — in which former army officer Harry joined residents of the town in honoring fallen soldiers — came as his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, helped lead the national commemorations in central London. Photos taken at the Brackley event, which marked Harry’s first Remembrance Sunday since he and wife Meghan Markle returned to the U.K., show the Duke of Sussex wearing his military medals and a red poppy pin (the U.K.’s symbol of Remembrance) as he chatted with fellow attendees and local residents. “[Prince Harry] was at the memorial service — he was stood next to the pub,” one witness told the Daily Mail. “He was stood there watching, and then afterwards he went into the market and started shaking everyone’s hand.” “He was there for the whole service — we were there for 20 or 30 minutes, and he was there before us. He just wanted to show some respect,” the onlooker added.

[From People]

Brackley, Northamptonshire is close to Althorp, the Spencer family’s estate. Symbolic, really, that Lady Diana Spencer’s exiled veteran son chose to mark Remembrance close to her ancestral home. For what it’s worth, all of the photos and videos of Harry in Brackley came from regular people, not paparazzi or official photographers. And even then, Harry still made it to the covers of several British newspapers (and his brother did not).

Wearing his medals and a poppy, Prince Harry made an unexpected Remembrance Sunday appearance alongside locals. https://t.co/hpIWOdAoyn — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 8, 2026

Prince Harry with locals paying respects to fallen heroes in the small, market town of Brackley. The people’s Prince. #LestWeForget #RemembranceSunday https://t.co/NIyALJJCUZ — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) November 8, 2026

Lest we forget 🌺 Prince Harry paid respects to the fallen with locals at Northamptonshire market town of Brackley. #RemembranceDay #RemembranceSunday https://t.co/YaF6rV2KUH — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) November 8, 2026