Prince Harry marked Remembrance Sunday in Brackley, Northamptonshire

When the Sussexes moved back to the UK, one of the first questions many of us asked was: will Prince Harry be allowed to attend any of the “royal” Remembrance events? Since 2019, the Windsors blocked Harry from even having a wreath laid at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day, as well as blocking him from any official UK Remembrance events. Well, it was quickly confirmed that Harry would still be blocked from official state/royal Remembrance events, and that Harry had “reluctantly accepted” the arrangement. Many still believed that Harry would turn up outside of London and mark Remembrance Sunday in some way. And that’s exactly what he did.
Prince Harry is marking Remembrance Sunday. On Sunday, Nov. 8, the Duke of Sussex, 42, attended a memorial service in Brackley, Northamptonshire, located in England’s East Midlands region.
The unannounced outing — in which former army officer Harry joined residents of the town in honoring fallen soldiers — came as his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, helped lead the national commemorations in central London.
Photos taken at the Brackley event, which marked Harry’s first Remembrance Sunday since he and wife Meghan Markle returned to the U.K., show the Duke of Sussex wearing his military medals and a red poppy pin (the U.K.’s symbol of Remembrance) as he chatted with fellow attendees and local residents.
“[Prince Harry] was at the memorial service — he was stood next to the pub,” one witness told the Daily Mail. “He was stood there watching, and then afterwards he went into the market and started shaking everyone’s hand.”
“He was there for the whole service — we were there for 20 or 30 minutes, and he was there before us. He just wanted to show some respect,” the onlooker added.
Brackley, Northamptonshire is close to Althorp, the Spencer family’s estate. Symbolic, really, that Lady Diana Spencer’s exiled veteran son chose to mark Remembrance close to her ancestral home. For what it’s worth, all of the photos and videos of Harry in Brackley came from regular people, not paparazzi or official photographers. And even then, Harry still made it to the covers of several British newspapers (and his brother did not).
Wearing his medals and a poppy, Prince Harry made an unexpected Remembrance Sunday appearance alongside locals. https://t.co/hpIWOdAoyn
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 8, 2026
Prince Harry with locals paying respects to fallen heroes in the small, market town of Brackley.
The people’s Prince.
#LestWeForget #RemembranceSunday https://t.co/NIyALJJCUZ
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) November 8, 2026
Lest we forget 🌺
Prince Harry paid respects to the fallen with locals at Northamptonshire market town of Brackley.
#RemembranceDay #RemembranceSunday https://t.co/YaF6rV2KUH
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) November 8, 2026
Photos of Harry in Australia from April 2026, courtesy of Cover Images.
His facial expression is so different than William’s during Remembrance. You can feel one deeply cares and the other couldn’t care less.
100%. And I love that his medals were actually earned and not Party City nonsense like The Leftovers’ versions.
That one photo of him walking next to the wall of poppies is one of my favorites ever.
Good for Harry. Remembrance Sunday is a National event not a family event so he’s within his right to go any one in the country.
Yeah it’s always been distasteful to me how the BRF acts like Remembrance belongs to them and their fake uniforms and medals. Harry’s attendance here is entirely appropriate.
It’s especially audacious considering Harry served two freaking tours in Afghanistan! The BRF is shameless.
One thing his Uncle wrote in his book was wanting to get things in order due to aging & the Spencers seem to be a close knit family so it’s wonderful that Harry & Meghan are finally able to saturate themselves in a loving supportive extended family in 🇬🇧…take the time to solidify bonds✨️
I believe he was there with a Spencer cousin but that won’t make the papers. I don’t think some of the papers even know about the other Spencer cousins to recognize them in pictures. Glad he was able to mark the occasion and glad he has the Spencer side fully supporting him
Even if they do know, they want to portray the Sussexes as outcasts, so they wouldn’t want to draw attention to the fact that Harry does have a close relationship with the other half of his family. It doesn’t fit their narrative.
Someone online said that he was there with *two* Spencer cousins, so it would not surprise me if M and the children had been at Althorp while he attended the Remembrance service.
That’s so lovely. Remembrance Day does not belong to the royals. I’m glad he was able to do this.
So he didn’t stay away from Remembrance Day events as the press claimed he would to make his insecure Windsor relatives happy?
Seems like a nice way to have marked the day
I’m 58 and i have life questions, i used to hear the phrase mellow with age, or getting wiser with age, yet i look at various Oct & Septuagenarians who seem to get worse as they’ve gotten older and on the fast road to having mortality hit them upside the head, has culture been lying to us all this time ? My heart is heavy for these kids Both Harry & Meghan to have such terrible Dads and still get up and out and do good in the world.
It was great seeing Harry out in the community paying his respects to the fallen, Bravo young man Bravo!
The more the Windsors try to hoard and monopolise and weaponise patriotism as their own personal brand, the more they look like the tin-pot dictators they pretend to disdain. And as another commentator noted, his birth family is obviously insecure, hence the handwringing over “overshadowing.” The late Queen would never have instructed a relative to stay away from Remembrance Day commemorations. JFC.
If there’s one thing I truly hope William suffers for, it’s the bot armies he funds to constantly attack his brother.
I hope karma comes for William HARD (and in my lifetime!).
This is what class looks like. An absolute gentleman.
Okay, this was lovely, seeing him just show up for a remembrance event. As he has every right to.
It was always weird and gross they blocked the only one who actually served from being part of things.
@Chilling, ITA, although it did result in that amazing photograph from a few years ago in which Harry, in his plain suit but surrounded by them, looks like a VIP and they look like his security detail.
Andrew served in the Falklands war, using a helicopter to divert Exocet missiles from his ship. He is accused of breaking the law, having sex with an underage trafficked girl, he is wanted by the FBI.
This is just embarrassing now, My God
The tabloids putting him on the front pages will be used as evidence for the Sussexes “bringing the drama”
Maybe I am biased, but prince Harry’s presence is like a burst of sunshine. He has a charming demeanor that brings hope. Prince Harry the sole heir of his mother’s charisma.
Interesting that the Brackley service took place in the afternoon which is an unusual time. I read that the reason for that is so that it does not conflict with the church services. Seems that Harry was as respectful as he could be by choosing that particular service. Even so, I still saw screaming headlines about Harry forcing himself into the news, even though he attended hours after the Windsors had strutted their stuff in London. For the Windsors to be this petty about Remembrance Day is so disrespectful to the reason for the services.
In the UK Remembrance Sunday is the nearest Sunday before the 11th. (Unless the 11th is a Sunday) Remembrance Day will be Wednesday this year and there is a national 2 minute silence announced on TV and radio. Laying wreaths at local Cenotaphs often happens on Remembrance Day as well as Remembrance Sunday. Harry will have a wreath laid somewhere. That first year when he was refused permission to have a wreath laid on his behalf at the Cenotaph on London an Army friend laid it for him later when the official ceremony had ended. The ‘official duty royals’ have behaved like absolute swine to Harry and Meghan.
Shame on them.
Marking Remembrance Sunday quietly is something Harry has been doing for years now, so I’m not surprised at all that he chose to attend a ceremony in town and then actually chatted with people! Say it with me kids: “the left behinds would never”.
I never thought Harry was begging to attend the royal ceremony – I think that was all a royal fever dream combined with a warning that he had better not overshadow them by, I dunno, breathing.
The fact that all of these photos seem to be from real people and not paps, and the fact it made the front page should deeply worry the Windsors and cause them to dramatically change course, but I don’t think they are capable.
@Jay, I could not agree more with this:
“The fact that all of these photos seem to be from real people and not paps, and the fact it made the front page should deeply worry the Windsors and cause them to dramatically change course, but I don’t think they are capable.”
Especially coming on the heels of Nottingham.
But no, they’re not capable of changing course, they’ll just trash Harry.
I can’t confirm but online people are saying the Windsor’s don’t stay for the entire ceremony in London, just their portion.
It would certainly be on brand for them to take off once their photos had been secured.
I saw a clip from an American news program that covered this event and called out the fact that the only war veteran Prince was excluded from the wreath laying event so Prince Harry went to a public remembrance service wearing the medals he earned along with a poppy. The BRF leftovers have destroyed their own mystic and with their lack of charisma made themselves unappealing to the public.
If I were a military veteran, I’d much rather be where Harry — a fellow combat veteran — was. His respect is so clearly authentic (like his medals).
The stolen valor of the other royals is infuriating. And deep down, they must know they’re just play-acting at all of this, which is why they don’t want Harry — the genuine article — at these occasions.
It’s lovely hearing Spencer cousins accompanied him. I hope his cousin have young children. I’m sure Archie and Lili have spent time playing with them if they do.
I looked up all his first cousins from his aunt Jane and aunt Sarah and they all have young kids. It seems everyone got together in July so yes, Archie and Lili (our grandmothers were sisters!) have plenty of cousins to play with.
I believe The Duke of Kent saw active service in WW II as did Prince Philip of course.