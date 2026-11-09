Princess Kate repeated an Alessandra Rich at the Festival of Remembrance

Here are some photos from Saturday night’s Festival of Remembrance, the annual concert held the night before Britain marks Remembrance Sunday. This concert is not really a state event in the same way the wreath-laying at the Cenotaph is on Remembrance Sunday. As such, I previously wondered if King Charles might invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the concert, but that did not happen. Instead, the “working royals” all put in appearances. That’s notable because Prince William skipped last year’s concert, despite having flown back to the UK from Brazil in time to make it. He just didn’t feel like it last year, and Prince George went instead. It was very strange.

The Princess of Wales wore a repeat dress to the Festival of Remembrance. This is the same Alessandra Rich dress which she wore to a memorial service for Prince Philip in 2022. Apparently, she had the dress re-tailored a little bit to remove some buttons. I think Kate’s look here is fine – Sister Wife-esque, but fine and appropriate for the event. My issue is with Prince William and his blue suit. William and Kate usually do a better job coordinating, and he should have worn a black suit, in my opinion. Then again, King Charles and Camilla did the same thing – Charles wore navy, and Cam wore black.

Anyway, this was the first time Kate stepped outside since October 22. Her weeks-long absences (and at times months-long absences) have become so normalized that no one even keeps track anymore.