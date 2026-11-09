Princess Kate repeated an Alessandra Rich at the Festival of Remembrance

Here are some photos from Saturday night’s Festival of Remembrance, the annual concert held the night before Britain marks Remembrance Sunday. This concert is not really a state event in the same way the wreath-laying at the Cenotaph is on Remembrance Sunday. As such, I previously wondered if King Charles might invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the concert, but that did not happen. Instead, the “working royals” all put in appearances. That’s notable because Prince William skipped last year’s concert, despite having flown back to the UK from Brazil in time to make it. He just didn’t feel like it last year, and Prince George went instead. It was very strange.

The Princess of Wales wore a repeat dress to the Festival of Remembrance. This is the same Alessandra Rich dress which she wore to a memorial service for Prince Philip in 2022. Apparently, she had the dress re-tailored a little bit to remove some buttons. I think Kate’s look here is fine – Sister Wife-esque, but fine and appropriate for the event. My issue is with Prince William and his blue suit. William and Kate usually do a better job coordinating, and he should have worn a black suit, in my opinion. Then again, King Charles and Camilla did the same thing – Charles wore navy, and Cam wore black.

Anyway, this was the first time Kate stepped outside since October 22. Her weeks-long absences (and at times months-long absences) have become so normalized that no one even keeps track anymore.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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34 Responses to “Princess Kate repeated an Alessandra Rich at the Festival of Remembrance”

  1. Tessa says:
    November 9, 2026 at 7:30 am

    Scooters smile looks like he is gritting his teeth. She needs to trim her hair instead of long hair hanging down her back.

    Reply
    • GTWiecz says:
      November 9, 2026 at 10:53 am

      William looks a bit better lately. Either he gained more weight or used Kate’s filler person to pump up his face a bit. Even his nose looks less long. I think K, W, C and C are all having cosmetic procedures.

      Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    November 9, 2026 at 7:34 am

    It would appear that she also added shoulder pads and sewed up the slit in the dress. The slingback pumps with the panty hose is questionable as well. I think it needs to be accepted that Harry and Meghan will not be invited to any royal events and I don’t think they should go to any either.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    November 9, 2026 at 7:37 am

    The tabs talk again about keens sweet nod to diana because she wore earrings that had belonged to diana. She is so not like diana

    ..

    Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      November 9, 2026 at 7:43 am

      Doubt that she knows that Diana had them,

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        November 9, 2026 at 9:26 am

        Oh, see I think Kate has spent countless hours over the years studying every photo and video of Diana that exists and she knows everything the woman ever wore by heart. That’s the one thing she seems to have put some effort into.

  4. YankeeDoodles says:
    November 9, 2026 at 7:38 am

    When Prince of Wales, Charles once famously and indiscreetly referred to a Chinese Politburo delegation to Hong Kong sent for the handover over which he presided as “appalling old wax works.” Just the phrase that comes to mind. William looks bipolar in a minor key — he switches “on” to gin up the reception committee / peasants but then reverts to his sour sullen mien. It’s his resting b*st*rd face.

    Reply
  5. Cassie says:
    November 9, 2026 at 7:40 am

    She looks nice ,the dress seems to add a bit more body to her and she looks relaxed and happy .

    One of her better looks .

    Reply
  6. Nanea says:
    November 9, 2026 at 7:41 am

    Polka Dots? Seriously?

    Am I the only one who thinks it’s a bit too twee for this kind of event?

    … and did Sofiesta forget to bring Forgeddie?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      November 9, 2026 at 7:44 am

      This was the style of the eighties with those polka dots

      Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      November 9, 2026 at 8:35 am

      I agree, there is something discordant about wearing polka dots for an event like this, even if the dress is black.

      Reply
    • Rita says:
      November 9, 2026 at 9:14 am

      Was about to comment the same! Polka dots are for day events, not for solemn evening affairs. What a bizarre choice.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        November 9, 2026 at 9:28 am

        I’m not a fan of polka dots in general so I was predisposed to dislike this dress, but you make a good point, they are a bit twee for an event like this.

        I never thought I’d say this but IMO Camilla actually looks better than Kate.

  7. Becks1 says:
    November 9, 2026 at 8:07 am

    She looks fine. We’ve discussed before that she can’t really pull off Alessandra rich because she ends up looking twee, but it’s fine.

    I think a blue suit for William is fine too, but for some reason the material or specific color he uses always looks too bright on camera, so it’s kind of jarring.

    I will say the Wales did a good job of setting the bar in hell for work expectations 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  8. YankeeDoodles says:
    November 9, 2026 at 8:10 am

    Kate can’t pull off Rich (in every sense) because she’s too earnest. It’s a quality associated with people-pleasing, but also, with ego. Look at me!!! It’s something about needing attention, applause, etc…. As opposed to simply accepting it. Or winking at it. Or deflecting it. Anyone that desperate for approval ends up looking silly. Keeping up appearances drains you of energy for anything substantive.

    Reply
  9. sunnyside up says:
    November 9, 2026 at 8:23 am

    If William wants a successful beard he must grow it thicker and if he can’t he must shave it off.

    Reply
    • Sparkling Water says:
      November 9, 2026 at 8:42 am

      Hasn’t it been the same length since he started growing it? I wonder if that’s as much as it can grow.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        November 9, 2026 at 9:51 am

        I think this is the most it will grow, which is why Kaiser’s term for it, William’s “struggle beard” is so apt, lol. But he always looks like a scraggly mess.

  10. Over it says:
    November 9, 2026 at 8:28 am

    Chuck would never invite Harry and Meghan because he would be afraid that they would steal focus from him and he also just isn’t that interested in seeing them from what I can see. Kate earrings are so wrong for this dress. Harry and Meghan being back is forcing Willy to show up for things he would rather Skip. . I love this for him and kitty

    Reply
  11. First comment says:
    November 9, 2026 at 8:42 am

    I saw a photo of Kate with the same dress some years back (2022?) and the black belt and the alterations made to the dress were obviously necessary because she has lost so much weight !she looked much better back then…

    Reply
  12. Lady Digby says:
    November 9, 2026 at 8:47 am

    At the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening, Prince William wore four commemorative service medals pinned to the left lapel of his navy suit.
    The four medals he wore are:
    • 🥇 Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal (awarded in 2002)
    • 💎 Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal (awarded in 2012)
    • 🕊️ Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal (awarded in 2022)
    • 👑 King Charles III Coronation Medal (awarded in 2023)
    Unlike his brother, William has no active service medals.

    I notice he didn’t wear his 3 Jubilee or 1 Coronation medal at yesterday’s Remembrance Service at the Centotaph because it would have been so inappropriate amongst real military veterans.
    Prince Edward attended Albert of Monaco ‘s wedding in some ridiculous Ruritanian like military colonel cosplay and it was excruciating to see his total lack of self awareness parading about like a military hero. Have these people no shame?

    Reply
  13. Sharon says:
    November 9, 2026 at 9:43 am

    Kate often seems to place a hand over her stomach. I feel since Harry has come back, William is trying to look extra animated at his events.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      November 9, 2026 at 10:33 am

      I noticed that also she puts her hand over her stomach/lower abdomen area like a pregnant woman does it has often made me wonder if she has something she is trying to hide , like a colostomy.

      Reply
  14. lilirose says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:23 am

    Im not buying that this is the same dress. Come on she has the money high chances she has multiple pieces of the same dress showing people how she reuses them but it is always a bit different

    Reply
  15. Andrea says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:33 am

    Dress is giving 1990

    Reply
  16. maisie says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:21 am

    maybe I’m in the minority but Remembrance Day is a solemn occasion and her big smiles seem very out of place.

    Reply
  17. Cerys says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:57 am

    Kate looked nice at the event. It’s not her worst look but I do question wearing white polka dots at an event where all the other royal ladies were in solid black outfits. The cynic in me feels she was trying to make herself stand out from the others. She did the same last year when she wore a black dress with a large white collar.

    Reply

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