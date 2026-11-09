Princess Kate wore a bespoke Catherine Walker coat for Remembrance Sunday

Here are some photos from Remembrance Sunday in the UK. The Windsors and various politicians gathered at the Cenotaph in London. The men laid wreaths and most of the royal women were on the balcony, overlooking the Cenotaph. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were obviously not there – they were not invited, despite Prince Harry’s military service in war. Sources close to Harry actually told media outlets last week that Harry would not show up to the Cenotaph and/or steal his family’s Remembrance thunder, although Harry ended up marking Remembrance outside of London (which we only saw hours after the Windsors marked the day at the Cenotaph).
The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla were positioned as they have been for years now, together on the balcony, barely tolerating each other. The night before, at the Festival of Remembrance, Kate wore a repeat (Alessandra Rich). For Remembrance Sunday, she wore all new pieces – a bespoke Catherine Walker coat, with a Jane Taylor hat that retails for over $3400. She also wore her HMS Sterling Silver Glasgow Brooch from James Porter and Son Diamonds, plus Diana’s Collingwood Pearl Drop earrings. She wears those earrings all the time, they seem to be one of her favorite pairs. I actually like the velvet collar on her coat, and I’m always amused by her love of Sgt. Pepper-esque structured coatdresses for Remembrance. Shocked that this one doesn’t have tassels!
I’m also including a pic of Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, on another balcony with the poor Duke of Kent and Tim Laurence. They really need to allow the Duke of Kent to retire peacefully. And Sophie’s hair looks so different! It’s not just the cut, I think she’s trying to go for a different/brighter shade of blonde.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Members of The Royal Family attend The 2026 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 9, 2025 in London, England. Every year, members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat.London United Kingdom 8 November 2026
Featuring: Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Politicians and members of the Royal Family attend the 2026 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London, England
Featuring: Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Politicians and members of the Royal Family attend the 2026 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London, England
Featuring: Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Politicians and members of the Royal Family attend the 2026 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London, England
Featuring: Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Politicians and members of the Royal Family attend the 2026 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London, England
Featuring: Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Politicians and members of the Royal Family attend the 2026 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London, England
Featuring: Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Members of The Royal Family attend The 2026 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 9, 2025 in London, England. Every year, members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat.London United Kingdom 8 November 2026
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Members of The Royal Family attend The 2026 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 9, 2025 in London, England. Every year, members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat.London United Kingdom 8 November 2026
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Members of The Royal Family attend The 2026 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 9, 2025 in London, England. Every year, members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat.London United Kingdom 8 November 2026
Featuring: Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
The Duke of Kent is sooo frail but he’s very old school and would absolutely attend this event regardless of his health.
How many coats and hats does keen have that pretty much look the same as these ones?!?!
Why does part of the Duke of Kent’s left ear look like it’s missing?
It’s giving feral cat veteran of alley fighting.
He was photographed with bandages on his ear a few years back (2022?) so I assume it was skin cancer or something else removed…
Pretty good chance he had some skin cancer removed. not uncommon in these old men. on the ear there’s no real way to take it off without taking part of the cartilage too.
It’s enraging. They all look basically identical (pretty much every coat she’s ever worn to this event look similar to one another) and by getting them “bespoke,” Kate knows she can avoid the prices being published. Such a scam.
Good god this family looks so devoid of joy and hope. I almost feel sorry for them. They must need the billions to compensate them for their miserable private lives and toxic family dynamics. Camilla appears to be positively seething at Kate, who look like she’s reconciled herself to spending another decade in this snake pit, sadly, but since she embraced the viper energy, I guess it’s home. I really hope the next generation hightails it out of this waxwork brigade.
My first impression was that misery is being projected in all of these photos.. what a gloomy and sour faced bunch all these leftovers are.. no matter how many bespoke coats and hats they wear it doesn’t cover up just how boring and miserable they all come across as.. even princess Diana’s jewelry seems to have all the sparkle sucked out of it when worn by Waity.
How many bespoke black Catherine Walker dresses for Remembrance does Kate need? I know she repeats some years but it’s very rare. She should have gotten 3-5 over her first few years and just rewear those.
We were just saying Keen has hundreds of these black coat dresses.
Its ridiculous waste of money to have so many of like for like. Keen is a real spender of funds which are at her disposal..
We were all saying all Keen likes is dressy up … don’t think they do much to change anything in these difficult times we live in.
Yet another type of saucer hat ..which again she has many for same remembrance service.
When I first saw it, I thought it was a repeat. It reminded me of others very similar coats…what’s the point of buying the exact same style coat?
Yeah, same, if I hadn’t been told it was new, I would not have known it was new.
Sophie looks grim. I like her hat better than keens flying saucer hat
I like Sophie’s hat more, too.
I agree the Duke of Kent should be allowed to retire but as long as he’s sort of mobile they going to keep dragging him out there. Kate’s hat is a repeat. She wore it to the Remembrance event at the National Memorial Arboretum last year.
Obviously this event shouldn’t be all about Kate, but I thought she was looking particularly smug yesterday for some reason.
How can you tell? Lmao. I have no idea but I think she tries to lightly smile so that she doesn’t have resting face. Iirc, it was at this event a couple years back that she was captured in a very unflattering angle.
Yeah, I see Kate’s unruly eyebrow is back with its vengeance.
That hat cost three grand??
Tell me again what we need the royals for?
That is a truly ludicrous price for that hat, JFC
She wears those earrings all the time because they’re one of the few things she got from Diana. Meghan clearly got the better half of the jewelry imo.
I know it’s a somber event but Will and Kate looked haggard. They easily look at least ten years more than their actual age. Harsh but true.
I have a feeling William took all of Diana’s pearl and sapphire pieces for Kate, (and later Charlotte, of course) because they are more “royal.” Possibly, if Diana owned some emerald pieces, must also be in Kate’s pile. There is also the story that William made sure Meghan could not access any of the jewels from the vault that Diana wore, reserving them for Kate only. Meghan seems to have inherited Diana’s more personal and whimsical pieces, which suit Meghan very well and fit right into her own jewelry collection. I think the aquamarine ring and the Cartier watch are spectacular. Also, Meghan seems to wear Diana’s pieces often, such as her watch and diamond tennis bracelets and in everyday situations.
Sophie, kitty , cams and the Duke of Kent all look to be about the same age. Don’t even ask me how that is possible. Also ,cams can’t seem to hold in her contempt for kitty in that picture of the two of them looking at each other
What are you even talking about, that is a very festive glance!
Chris Ship is a waste of oxygen but I do have to give him props for coming up with “festive glance,” which never gets old. Credit where credit is due!
If anyone looked at me like that I would be carrying my own petite stun gun. For my protection of course, certainly not for a bit of fun.
I agree, even if we would like for the Duke of Kent to be able to retire and relax, he’s of that generation that wouldn’t miss Remembrance Sunday – ever. He is a veteran himself, he saw active service, and I believe his father was killed while serving in the RAF. So, he’s attending the service come hell or high water.
Contrast that with the current Prince of Wales who was absent without any excuse just last year.
Nothing Catherine ever wears appears memorable to me….this group of sad sacks is truly forgettable….
You could line up photos of Kate on the balcony from every year of this event and I would not be able to differentiate one from another. She always looks exactly the same (although somehow she seems to spend thousands of £ to do this).
Nothing says honoring the military dead like spending thousands of dollars on coat dresses and hats!
I’m sure the families of the dead heroes live similarly lavish lives! (snark)
Not gonna lie, I love that coat! I’m guessing her old coats don’t fit and it’s a lot of work to take in shoulders of a coats why not buy new if you are a princess? Look how narrow she is across the shoulders now! She’s truly wasting away and her posture is worse than usual.