Princess Kate wore a bespoke Catherine Walker coat for Remembrance Sunday

Here are some photos from Remembrance Sunday in the UK. The Windsors and various politicians gathered at the Cenotaph in London. The men laid wreaths and most of the royal women were on the balcony, overlooking the Cenotaph. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were obviously not there – they were not invited, despite Prince Harry’s military service in war. Sources close to Harry actually told media outlets last week that Harry would not show up to the Cenotaph and/or steal his family’s Remembrance thunder, although Harry ended up marking Remembrance outside of London (which we only saw hours after the Windsors marked the day at the Cenotaph).

The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla were positioned as they have been for years now, together on the balcony, barely tolerating each other. The night before, at the Festival of Remembrance, Kate wore a repeat (Alessandra Rich). For Remembrance Sunday, she wore all new pieces – a bespoke Catherine Walker coat, with a Jane Taylor hat that retails for over $3400. She also wore her HMS Sterling Silver Glasgow Brooch from James Porter and Son Diamonds, plus Diana’s Collingwood Pearl Drop earrings. She wears those earrings all the time, they seem to be one of her favorite pairs. I actually like the velvet collar on her coat, and I’m always amused by her love of Sgt. Pepper-esque structured coatdresses for Remembrance. Shocked that this one doesn’t have tassels!

I’m also including a pic of Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, on another balcony with the poor Duke of Kent and Tim Laurence. They really need to allow the Duke of Kent to retire peacefully. And Sophie’s hair looks so different! It’s not just the cut, I think she’s trying to go for a different/brighter shade of blonde.