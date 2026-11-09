Prince William’s appearance on Graham Norton’s show received hundreds of complaints

A couple of weeks ago, Prince William was a surprise guest on The Graham Norton Show. He was there to hype Earthshot, but he came across poorly in the clips I saw. William has this thing where he’s trying to sound like a confident global statesman who playfully teases other people, when really he comes across like a posh, arrogant jerk who makes cruel jokes at other people’s expense. I still remember that time in 2023 when he was exceptionally rude to a woman who baked cupcakes for him. On Norton’s show, the whole couch was set up to focus on Earthshot – the other celebrities are Earthshot ambassadors, and they were there because William loves to hang out with celebrities and make ribald python jokes. What I didn’t realize is that this kind of themed talk show episode breaks the rules of the BBC’s whole charter. A prince can’t bring his Earthshot harem onto a BBC talk show and have the whole conversation manipulated around him. Thus, there were hundreds of complaints and Republic has even gotten involved.
Hundreds of people complained to the BBC after it allegedly breached its own rules by giving Prince William a prime slot on the Graham Norton Show, it has been revealed. In October, the royal appeared on Norton’s award-winning talk show to speak about the “Earthshot Prize”, which he set up in 2019.
Norton’s other guests were Cate Blanchett, who is one of 15 members of the “Earthshot Prize Council”, Hannah Waddingham, who has hosted both the Earthshot Prize awards and the “Earthshot Report”, and Robert Irwin, who is a global ambassador for the Earthshot Prize.
After the broadcast, the campaign group Republic – which pushes for the abolition of the monarchy – alleged that the BBC had breached its own broadcasting rules.
“The show appears to have been co-opted for the promotion of the Earthshot Prize, an independent charity with close ties to William,” the group said. “The BBC’s own guidelines say the corporation must not endorse or support individual charities except for its own official corporate charities, such as Children in Need.”
It went on: “In 2013, the BBC reprimanded Norton and his production company after Norton wore a World AIDS Day ribbon on his show. At the time, the BBC said its guidelines meant the corporation ‘must remain independent and distanced from government initiatives, campaigners, charities and their agendas, no matter how apparently worthy the cause or how much their message appears to be accepted or uncontroversial’.”
Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, said they would be lodging a formal complaint.
He said: “The BBC has an appalling track record when it comes to royal partiality. They fawn and celebrate and join in with the royal PR machine. They exercise poor judgement time and again, failing to represent either the monarchy or public attitudes fairly or accurately. This latest programme is a case in point. William wants to do this because the royals know the writing is on the wall. They can see the falling polls and they can see the rising voices of opposition.”
Now, a BBC complaints report has revealed that the corporation received 292 complaints about it being “inappropriate” to have invited William onto Norton’s show.
Wait, Graham Norton was reprimanded for wearing a World AIDS Day ribbon? That’s disgusting – the reprimand, I mean. But point taken – if Norton was reprimanded for his AIDS Day ribbon, then there should absolutely be repercussions for bizarrely devoting an entire hour-long talk show to promoting Earthshot. I wondered if there would be pushback on Norton in particular, because it seems so out of character for him and his show, not to mention the questionable ethics of platforming William’s ego-trip endeavor. Norton’s math was probably, “Hey, I got Prince William on my show and no one else did.” But at what cost? Norton looks like a sellout, William looked crude and out-of-touch, and the whole thing felt like a spon-con hostage situation.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencap courtesy of the Graham Norton Show.
I love this for William 🥰
Kim, there’s people dying.
Whew. A real lose-lose situation.
I don’t understand this rule. People get on Norton’s show to promote their latest film projects, all the time. So it’s OK to promote a commercial venture, but not a charity? Except the BBC‘s own charities? How does this make any sense?
It seems like the rule is specifically aimed at charities and government initiatives, maybe so it doesn’t feel like they’re endorsing one charity over another? IDK.
Usually, there are several people on the show and each one is promoting a different show or programme or project. In this case, the ENTIRE show was centred around William’s vanity project, which means that the BBC effectively used taxpayer’s money to endorse a *private* charity which just happens to be “headed” by the heir to the throne. Republic is right to lodge a complaint.
The BBC used to be the gold standard of journalism. Just like Scotland Yard was the gold standard for law enforcement. Now they’re both just suck ups to the monarchy. That’s really sad. They’ve thrown away their reputations for a dying institution.
Much of the same in the U.S., and it’s so depressing. Legacy media organizations like the NYT, WaPo, and CBS (just to name a few), which were always reliable and trustworthy, have gone so far downhill in a shockingly short amount of time. I saw some article claiming that most people get their “news” from YouTube now, which is scary.
Couldn’t agree more with you Brassy Rebel…
The National failed to identify Jorja Smith. I appreciate that she was the musical guest and therefore not on the couch for the chat, but she is in the photo and was on that episode. Sidelining Black women in the UK at this point in history is not a good look for them. They could have, and should have, added “with musical guest Jorja Smith.”
I suspect Graham Norton — whom I have always liked — does have personal reasons for trying to give William a decent path to personal connection to “his” people. But this was not it. Not Norton’s fault. William is just an entitled, arrogant, jackass. A clueless boor. The closet does no one any favours. Another blogger opined, “he has to butch it up in public,” and he overeggs it. If you will.
Your opinion of Norton might change if you knew how he behaves in private.
Can you expand on that. I’m British but have lived in the US for 30 years so I haven’t heard any rumours about Norton and I usually enjoy his show.
The accusation makes it sound as if you work for The Mail, Whalesnark. Baseless innuendo with nothing to back it up. Simply an ominous, and completely vague, statement.
@YankeeDoodles – are you saying Wills is in the closet? Somehow I missed that.
If he is, he can stay there. We don’t want him. Lol
I was watching a two week old episode of snl uk this weekend and they had a skit on this very interview of the graham norton show in which they hilariously obliterated their future king, made him look like the right fool that he is. Then j realized I’d never heard of this skit before. Usually if a show pokes fun at Harry or Meghan, it makes headlines news but not a peep with this one. Odd
The BBC was probably just excited to have William on their channel because they’ve been lead to believe that William has refused to work with them after the Martin Bashir debacle.
So yet another example of royal entitlement and the rules that apply to everyone else should be bent for William
I’m not going to blame Graham Norton – he did exactly what was in the best commercial interest for his show. He got a guest that would generate some public interest and then tried his hardest to make that person seem charming, funny, and entertaining. He really had his work cut out for him with The Other Brother as a guest ( I hope he gets nominated for a BAFTA based on degree of difficulty). It also hints at the amount of input William (well, I’m assuming Kensington Palace) had in choosing the other guests to be Earthshot ambassadors. Normally, what’s fun about Norton’s show is the mix of celebs. It’s often chaotic, sometimes competitive, and silly. It would make sense to me that KP would try to control that and think that they could just co- opt the format without understanding it.
It also sounds to me like a rule somebody at the BBC made up so that they could restrict people from being “too political”, which is always shorthand for “causes we don’t like”. Thus, an AIDS ribbon = “too political”. Continuing to broadcast “Top Gear” where the hosts often travelled to other countries and mocked/ slurred people? Oh totally fine, just a bit of fun, lads.
Maybe relatedly(?), the BBC has a policy to blur out any t shirts with “branding or slogans”. They include banning trans rights messaging under this rule. So shirts saying “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” or “Protect The Dolls” have been blurred. I don’t think either of those are the same as a Nike swoosh. It seems like the BBC, rather than having clear rules, sort of picks and chooses and bends rules to for a socially conservative, nonthreatening point of view. By the same rule, they should blur any t shirts with environmental messaging (to be clear I would not want that), but I doubt they would since it is “safer” messaging, and associated with the venerated David Attenborough.
William always just looks so awkward and uncomfortable. Like he’d rather be chewing on a ball of tinfoil and running a cheese grater through his hair than have to make small talk with the plebs…
I will never get over that cupcake incident.
William is such a rude ahole and crushing bore.
Good. Let them add mine: he sucked. And his python joke left a bad taste in my mouth. Wait, I’ll re-phrase that . . .