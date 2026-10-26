Prince William made a crass comment about Robert Irwin’s ‘python’

Last week, Prince William filmed a surprise appearance on the Graham Norton Show, arguably Britain’s best late-night talk show. William was there to talk about Earthshot, but he was also there to compete with his brother’s many talk-show appearances. “I can go on talk shows too, Harry!” That’s all William cares about, competing with and copying his brother. The reviews were mixed – the Mail’s Becky English scoffed at some criticism of William, but she also admitted that William should “not make a habit” of appearing on TV shows, given the lack of seriousness. I mean, William did force his way onto Eugene Levy’s AppleTV show out of nowhere and thus the “Scooter King” moniker was born (it came from a royal rota reporter too). Well, speaking of undignified, one of William’s awkward jokes did not land the way he hoped.
Prince William has made history becoming the first senior working member of the royal family to appear as a guest on the Graham Norton Show – but the appearance wasn’t without controversy. Appearing alongside Aussie golden boy Robert Irwin on Friday, the future king made a salacious quip that didn’t go down well with some viewers.
During the appearance, William was shown photos of Robert Irwin posing in his underwear for a Bonds campaign – with an enormous snake wrapped around his neck.
“I can’t believe I’m looking at these with Prince William,” Robert said after burying his face in the couch.
Will reacted with a cheeky double entendre, deadpanning: “I’m still thinking about your python.”
The playful innuendo, a deviation from the Prince of Wales’ usually serious demeanour, received mixed responses online.
“He did not say that,” one gawked.
Some more traditional viewers thought such a statement wasn’t entirely appropriate.
“He is going to be King. We’re all doomed, doomed I say,” a comment read.
For what it’s worth, I think William has been weird about Robert Irwin specifically for a while. Irwin keeps getting invited to do events with William one-on-one, and William video-conferenced into Dancing with the Stars when Irwin was on too. William is trying to hitch himself to Irwin’s star power, especially in Australia. But yeah… the comment was not great. I mean, whatever, it was a joke, but it was also crass from “the future king.” William has a consistent problem of his off-hand comments and jokes not landing.
PS… SNL UK spoofed William’s appearance too and they are really ripping him a new one.
SNL UK parodies Prince William on Graham Norton. https://t.co/3XNhe1rOpd
— Chuck Thomas 📺 (@chuckthomasuk) October 25, 2026
Prince William leaves the stars and audience in hysterics as he jokes that he’s still thinking about Robert Irwin’s “python” after photos of the wildlife star posing in his underwear alongside a snake and other animals were shown earlier in the show.
Credit: BBC https://t.co/iwVdgLw2Kt
— Joshua Brandwood (@brandwoodphotos) October 23, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencap courtesy of the Graham Norton Show.
Ok I’m slow this Monday morning, I don’t get the joke!?
It’s not slow news , this is future king making crass comments. Fyi he was talking about irwin gential.
This is what happens when you aren’t socialized like others. It makes you blissfully unaware of what’s considered appropriate interaction and commentary.
Can dress them up but you cant take them out as my mother used to say.
Python = aubergine in social media language = penis. Remember when someone asked William what was his favourite emoji or something like that and he immediately said “aubergine”? This is him revealing more about himself than he (probably) intended. Someone online hinted that William had “out-camped” Norton on Norton’s own show. They KNOW. The #PrinceOfPegging hashtag didn’t spring up out of nowhere.
Here, he just comes off as a creepy old man leching after a younger man. The “joke” fell flat, perhaps because it was a bit too close to home for him.
Is Robert Irwin living in the UK now? How does he seem to be on call for William all of a sudden? Does he not have a job in Australia?
EeeeYuck! That “joke” is just tacky and crass. He’s so creepy and has absolutely ZERO charisma.
Look at how, after those words, he smiles lecherously while gazing at Irving.
It’s disgusting. Irving is only 22 now—how old was he when they first met? It’s terrifying that William can’t even restrain himself in front of the cameras.
As I recall when asked by a reporter what his favorite/most used emoji is, he replied the aubergine (eggplant to us Americans) in front of his wife.
Even if they were to Kate that was crass and embarrassing for her. Since we know he isn’t sending Kate that emoji it was just a public slap in the face.
I don’t think there’s much overlap between royalists and people who enjoy extremely feeble dick jokes, is there? What’s next, a fart joke from Kate? (Actually, I might enjoy that, if for no other reason than to see how her defenders would twist themselves into pretzels insisting that it was somehow the height of class and elegance.)
I’m convinced Bulletproof Sunshine has left and it has been covered up under stringent NDAs.
The Windsor men are sex obsessed oafs with their tampons, pythons and goodness knows what. 🫣
I wouldn’t be surprised— I’m not sure what she did that’s different than what’s been done before, PR-wise.
I cringed so hard my face hurt.
Gives the ick.
I would think that the Pegs would want to avoid jokes about other men’s pythons.
Specifically, why is the future king so obsessed with Robert Irwin and his “python”? 🤔 It’s giving, “he’s trying to tell us something” vibes.
It was far from highbrow or clever but it’s certainly not anything to get upset about. Come on, the guy was posing with an actual snake. For all the pearl clutchers let’s not forget about the number of people who’ve publicly commented about Jon Hamm, who so far as I know doesn’t take pictures with anacondas.
I sort of thought it was a joke waiting to happen.
I get why maybe it’s surprising a royal would make the joke but…..the joke was going to happen. The Graham Norton Show is also where this type of joke would likely be said.
Remember how his favorite emoji was an eggplant? Yeah, William is fixated on that…
I realize Robert is 22 now and no longer a minor (his mom would not let him do those risque python photos if that were the case lol) but this joke is just so crass. He’s a handsome young man with a lot of charisma, just like his dad. In fact, he reminds me of Prince Harry in a lot of ways–personable, funny, yet passionate about what he does. He does not need to be near Prince William in any way. If anything, William needs him to seem relevant (which he is not).
William was being honest! For once
Irwin needs to get a clue, and move on, Fast.
Scooter Bulliam *is* crass.
Always has been, always will be.
William’s the royal who’s cringe. I wonder who wrote that joke for him.
My guess is that no one scripted that inappropriate remark. Bet that it was an unfortunate improv by Britain’s future monarch.
Monarchy is about continuity, right? So Wills is dutifully continuing the groundwork, laid by his late grandfather. Philip was famous for his questionable jokes!
Also, read the room. His uncle just wrote that his mother said his father was in love with his (male) valet. His uncle is Andrew, ’nuff said. This does not show that he’s a regular guy, only that he does not know how to conduct himself in public.
Also, he’s probably embarrassing his own kids.
Harry has excellent comedic timing. Scooter doesn’t. This is cringe.
He is crass – this isn’t the first time he’s made an off-colour “joke” in public. He doesn’t exactly have an easy natural wit – it’s strictly 1970’s sitcom stuff. Can you imagine how tedious he must be at a party once he has a drink in his hand.
Another closeted royal obessesed with young men’s peepees. *shocked pikachu face*