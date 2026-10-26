Prince William made a crass comment about Robert Irwin’s ‘python’

Last week, Prince William filmed a surprise appearance on the Graham Norton Show, arguably Britain’s best late-night talk show. William was there to talk about Earthshot, but he was also there to compete with his brother’s many talk-show appearances. “I can go on talk shows too, Harry!” That’s all William cares about, competing with and copying his brother. The reviews were mixed – the Mail’s Becky English scoffed at some criticism of William, but she also admitted that William should “not make a habit” of appearing on TV shows, given the lack of seriousness. I mean, William did force his way onto Eugene Levy’s AppleTV show out of nowhere and thus the “Scooter King” moniker was born (it came from a royal rota reporter too). Well, speaking of undignified, one of William’s awkward jokes did not land the way he hoped.

Prince William has made history becoming the first senior working member of the royal family to appear as a guest on the Graham Norton Show – but the appearance wasn’t without controversy. Appearing alongside Aussie golden boy Robert Irwin on Friday, the future king made a salacious quip that didn’t go down well with some viewers. During the appearance, William was shown photos of Robert Irwin posing in his underwear for a Bonds campaign – with an enormous snake wrapped around his neck. “I can’t believe I’m looking at these with Prince William,” Robert said after burying his face in the couch. Will reacted with a cheeky double entendre, deadpanning: “I’m still thinking about your python.” The playful innuendo, a deviation from the Prince of Wales’ usually serious demeanour, received mixed responses online. “He did not say that,” one gawked. Some more traditional viewers thought such a statement wasn’t entirely appropriate. “He is going to be King. We’re all doomed, doomed I say,” a comment read.

[From News24]

For what it’s worth, I think William has been weird about Robert Irwin specifically for a while. Irwin keeps getting invited to do events with William one-on-one, and William video-conferenced into Dancing with the Stars when Irwin was on too. William is trying to hitch himself to Irwin’s star power, especially in Australia. But yeah… the comment was not great. I mean, whatever, it was a joke, but it was also crass from “the future king.” William has a consistent problem of his off-hand comments and jokes not landing.

PS… SNL UK spoofed William’s appearance too and they are really ripping him a new one.

SNL UK parodies Prince William on Graham Norton. https://t.co/3XNhe1rOpd — Chuck Thomas 📺 (@chuckthomasuk) October 25, 2026

Prince William leaves the stars and audience in hysterics as he jokes that he’s still thinking about Robert Irwin’s “python” after photos of the wildlife star posing in his underwear alongside a snake and other animals were shown earlier in the show. Credit: BBC https://t.co/iwVdgLw2Kt — Joshua Brandwood (@brandwoodphotos) October 23, 2026