Prince William made a surprise appearance on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

I have not watched Dancing With the Stars in many, many years. I do not follow or cover DWTS, and I honestly do not care whatsoever about the tacky storylines within DWTS. Call me a snob, I don’t care, I still look down my nose at DWTS. I know it’s a popular show on ABC (owned by Disney), and so be it – if that’s your thing, enjoy. FWIW, I don’t pay any attention to ANY of those “popular” reality competitions. Guess who does pay attention though? Guess who is so eager to ingratiate himself with the American audience, he made an “appearance” on DWTS? That’s right, Prince William. Some royals hobnob with A-listers at the social event of the LA season, and some royals appear on Season 34 of DWTS.

Prince William is (virtually) in the ballroom! The royal, 43, made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in support of Earthshot ambassador and current contestant Robert Irwin.

“We’re missing you, Robert,” said William, 43, in a video message. “Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.” Addressing Irwin’s pro partner Witney Carson, he said, “you need to get him in as much glitter as you can.”

Carson then exclaimed, “I can’t believe he just said my name!”

Irwin, 21, noted that he was dedicating the dance — a foxtrot to Leona Lewis’ 2007 song “Footprints in the Sand” — to his sister Bindi, 27. “We are doing this dance for Bindi, and we are doing this dance for Prince William, so let’s not mess this up!” he declared.

Bindi danced to the same song during her winning run on the show during season 21. Irwin said it was extra special, because Bindi had previously dedicated it to their father, the late Steve Irwin. “There’s a lot of weight,” he said, adding, “because I really want it to be our best dance yet, to be honest.”

Irwin explained during rehearsals that he was supposed to be in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize alongside Prince William, but instead, he had to tell the prince that he’s “still here,” in the competition. Irwin serves as a global ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental prize awarded to five recipients each year.