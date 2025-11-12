Prince William made a surprise appearance on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

I have not watched Dancing With the Stars in many, many years. I do not follow or cover DWTS, and I honestly do not care whatsoever about the tacky storylines within DWTS. Call me a snob, I don’t care, I still look down my nose at DWTS. I know it’s a popular show on ABC (owned by Disney), and so be it – if that’s your thing, enjoy. FWIW, I don’t pay any attention to ANY of those “popular” reality competitions. Guess who does pay attention though? Guess who is so eager to ingratiate himself with the American audience, he made an “appearance” on DWTS? That’s right, Prince William. Some royals hobnob with A-listers at the social event of the LA season, and some royals appear on Season 34 of DWTS.
Prince William is (virtually) in the ballroom! The royal, 43, made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in support of Earthshot ambassador and current contestant Robert Irwin.
“We’re missing you, Robert,” said William, 43, in a video message. “Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.” Addressing Irwin’s pro partner Witney Carson, he said, “you need to get him in as much glitter as you can.”
Carson then exclaimed, “I can’t believe he just said my name!”
Irwin, 21, noted that he was dedicating the dance — a foxtrot to Leona Lewis’ 2007 song “Footprints in the Sand” — to his sister Bindi, 27. “We are doing this dance for Bindi, and we are doing this dance for Prince William, so let’s not mess this up!” he declared.
Bindi danced to the same song during her winning run on the show during season 21. Irwin said it was extra special, because Bindi had previously dedicated it to their father, the late Steve Irwin. “There’s a lot of weight,” he said, adding, “because I really want it to be our best dance yet, to be honest.”
Irwin explained during rehearsals that he was supposed to be in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize alongside Prince William, but instead, he had to tell the prince that he’s “still here,” in the competition. Irwin serves as a global ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental prize awarded to five recipients each year.
This wouldn’t be so noteworthy only William and his office just threw a tantrum over the Sussexes’ attendance at Kris Jenner’s birthday party. William’s office was behind that Page Six story about how “tacky” it was to hang out with Beyonce, Oprah and the Kardashians. And then William hopped onto Zoom to appear on DWTS???? I actually have a theory that this was organized soon after the Sussexes appeared on the ABC special about Disneyland. William must have demanded that ABC give him equal time!
Where was he filming this, lockup? They couldn’t find a nicer place with better lighting? And actually I disagree Kaiser. I think they filmed this before and that’s why he pitched a fit. He’s been hanging around Robert for awhile due to Earthshot and like his father appearing on American Idol, I think he thought this would get him great attention and attention on Earthshot. Unfortunately this came after this weekend and well, pales in comparison. Because regardless of your feelings that was a very high profile party, and DWTS just doesn’t compare.
All his staff and no one suggested a better room or even more flattering lighting? Or a more flattering angle? Is William blind and couldn’t see this for himself?
I think his people may low key hate him.
I can’t believe that he himself didn’t realize how awful this will look on screen. It looks like he is in a pub bathroom trying to find a quiet corner to facetime, even looks like he is three beers in already. He could have easily arranged a professional setting and camera in one corner of KP or Windsor castle.
@smart&messy I think he filmed it while he was in Brazil. He said they needed Robert “down here” and was in a suit and tie. It’s probably in a conference room. But he could’ve filmed it somewhere that highlighted Earthshot, had a sign or banner or photo visible. They’re so bad at this.
1. Especially with whatever’s going on with that tooth.
2. I’m not playing the video, because I know I’ll be disappointed that his first words won’t be “Cracking toast, Gromit!”
The light on his nose and the reflection off his forehead is just priceless.
Maybe all these terrible public relations messes from KP and their staff comes from the staff not wanting to say “no” to him. Much like the BM, the staff is accustomed to praising Willie, and saying “yes, sir/no sir” to him, so they don’t really do any critical analyses before sending him out there.
How tacky tacky tacky lol.
All of the charisma of a garden slug…
Good lord. Whoever is advising him hates him.
Having started watching DWTS this year at the request of my daughter (fun escapism, honestly!), I understand why William did this. Robert Irwin has crazy-positive energy, charisma, authenticity, and presence — all the things William lacks. He’s desperate to glom on to someone with real attention-making capabilities and hopefully co-opt some of that attention. Trust me: If Robert were the face of Earthshot, people would care. William is a succubus.
Just remember, he had two working royals with “crazy-positive energy, charisma, authenticity, and presence”. The whole boring lot could have let that wash over them as well.
They were all too jealous to do that. They just wanted to bring Harry and Meghan down thinking that would raise the left behind up.
Now they are so sad.
You should check out some of the clips from Bindi was on she had the same energy
I can’t believe William wants the comparison to Bindi and Robert Irwin, both of whom lost a parent when they were younger than he was and in equally shocking circumstances. The Irwin kids are both shining examples of what can be done with an incredible platform, and William is…not.
Terri Irwin must be so proud, I really need a parenting book from her and Donna Kelce.
Its AWFUL. It looks like the very early pandemic days when none of us knew how to use zoom and the angles and lighting were always so bad. What on earth were they thinking???!?
I agree that this came up before last week. he probably thought this would be the cherry on top of a huge earthshot and instead its like, okay?
Seriously, Kaiser, that photo of William needs a trigger warning!!
Ooo this is some hateful lighting. And that angle. And those teeth. Oh my God who let him do this.
What’s wrong with his teeth. Does he even brush. Why do the Brit’s thrive on crappy teeth? Get them cleaned, get them whitened. Goodness.
LMAO what a ……. ! choose your own addtion all are welcome
What a Loser! What a goof! What a cringe! What an utter waste of space!
What a dweeb! What a doofus! What a dork! What a putz!
To quote from a Johnny Cash song called, “Backstage pass”.
🎼 ” There were whackos and weirdos, dingbats and dodos … with a backstage pass to a Willie Nelson show”. 🎼
OMG he just looks so foolish. He’s the dorky Dad who can’t tell jokes correctly, or who thinks he’s cool. Why is it that Harry has such an innate charm and William, who should look at least somewhat aristocratic, doesn’t?
William is his father’s child and Harry is Diana’s child.
Besides the fact that he looks like a gargoyle come to life in these stills (as said above: the lighting, looking *down* into the cam instead of raising the laptop to face level), I want to know, WTF is going on around that false front tooth! Looks like the gum’s bleeding around the cap, or it’s going gangrene!
And has no one handed Prince “Charming” a bottle of sunscreen and told him of the dangers of skin cancer from continual sunburns???
William need to brush his f’n teeth! Yuck Mouth eew….
This!
I even look at my teeth in the hallway mirror before opening the door, but this?
A planned video link?
Looking like he’s only half finished his meal?
And his eyelids and the area around his eyes so swollen as if he’s been binge-drinking.
Ewww, yuck mouth.
Apparently I didn’t scroll far enough! I posted about that mouth just above! Lolol
First thing I noticed was his teeth looked un brushed and he looks to be incarcerated in a holding cell by the decor of the room.. all very strange. I thought DWTS was cancelled by now to be honest I am surprised it’s still around.
I usually think of William as “The Boy Who Couldn’t Smile” because he never seems to be able to manage a proper smile, like other humans. Now I know what he was hiding. Good call, William. (Ewww!).
Yes! Misaligned teeth that looked to have a bit of food wedged between them. Stomach-turning. 🤢
His right front tooth was knocked out when he was blind drunk at a friend’s wedding. It’s a cap, and the fit and color were “off” from the start. You’d think, with all his £££££££s and the fact he is the freakin’ heir to the English throne, he’d get the *very* best cosmetic dental work available. You’d think so, right?? Guess again.
Looks like he went to a dental school, where it’s cheap because it’s students learning *how* to be dentist, and need the hrs. for licensing.
I will never understand how he wasn’t given proper orthodonture as a child. Those Windsor horse teeth were *always* too big for his too small mouth.
This happened to my husband – he lost his front tooth in a cycling accident (not blind drunk lol) and after about 10-15 years the replacement tooth was starting to yellow. he got a new one and that one’s held up well for about 10-12 years now. You can’t even tell its fake.
so I can’t imagine how William can’t get that taken care of. Kate clearly has her teeth taken care of. She should recommend her dentist to william.
I think the problem is that he has no time in his packed schedule to visit the dentist. He’s busy all the time serving the British people.
I guess the dentist only treats the royal horses in that family.
This man is desperate for cultural relevance and most know him as Prince Harry’s brother😂😂😂😂😂
😂😂😂
He looks maniacal in than screenshot of the video.
YIPES.
This is what happens when “winging it” is how you approach everything.
Is he calling from a prison cell or something? What the actual hell?? Just when I thought he couldn’t look any more frightening he goes and does this. Egads.
So he didn’t appear in public on the 11th of November but he has a cameo on Dancing with the Stars???
What a disgrace this guy is. He doesn’t even pretend to care about veterans. This is SUCH a bad look.
William was at a reception that Charles had for veterans who served in the Pacific during WWII last evening.
@SunnyDays, you spelled “veterns” incorrectly! 😉
😂😂😂
Yet not a single poppy in sight. The disrespect and tackiness of it all.
I know, right? No poppy! Will anybody think of the children?!
Funny since they were just obsessing over Meghan’s being poppy-less, and yet the POW and future head of the British armed forces can’t be bothered and it’s okay?
Not only is this tacky but didn’t this show air on Remembrance Day? I thought royals were not allowed to do anything but remembrance activities during this week or face ‘backlash’? So appearing with celebrities is ok during remembrance week as long as you aren’t Harry or Meghan? The hypocrisy of these people!
This!
They are so bad at this! Why couldn’t they get him better lighting and a nicer backdrop!? 12 year olds on tick tok know how to do this!!
Thst tie and shirt guy from South Park comes to mind
Oh man his staff for sure hates him. They spend so much filming their Instagram reels but this is the best they could produce? I think he filmed this yesterday lol and demanded ABC include it. And he’s an idiot did he not ask to view the video?
I think this was organised the minute William found out that Robert was going to be on the show. William is very eager to be seen in the US. And remember Harry made an appearance on the BBC version in his support of JJ Chalmers who was a contestant a few years ago. I wonder if KP told the royal rota that William was going to be on US TV. It doesn’t seem so because haven’t seen any of them talking about it.
It messes up their “tacky” Sussex storyline if William is also being tacky and appearing on a reality show. I don’t watch DWTS but it’s seems cute for people who like it. But doesn’t the uk have a version called strictly? If I was the producers of strictly I’d be like wth why is he on the American one and not ours?
Strictly had Charles and Camilla some time ago. They are huge fans. One of the jurors, Motsi Mabuse, who is a juror on the Geman version Let’s Dance, was invited to the State Banquet when C&C visited Germany.
Whoever lets William look like that clearly hates him. Lighting, angle…. cringe.
Haven’t they heard of lighting? Even I have a video cam that integrates different lighting settings from Amazon. What’s his excuse?!
He does not look well . Imagine if harry made an appearance. Dancing with the stars is mine harold
@Tessa, I just made a similar comment before I’d seen yours, but yours is better because you used “Harold.” I’d forgotten that detail!
Agree with everybody about the timing, the chosen show, and the strange place where he was filmed. What I must add—he is such an unfortunate-looking man. Just ugly. Interaction with people is just not his cup of tea, even via Zoom, and his awkwardness just emphasizes his unattractive look. Don’t try to be Harry, Scooter. You can’t.
Truly remarkable how poorly he looks after himself, even with his curdled looks. He could at least be well-groomed like his father, or the likes of Prince Albert of Monaco.
Gosh… maybe he really does believe he is the world’s sexiest bald man.
He truly is unfortunate looking. And how did his jaw get so massive? I assume it’s years of angry clenching. And yep, he could at least have tidied himself up a bit before filming this.
It emphasizes the huevo shaped head.
“But ‘tacky’ American appearances are MY thing, Harry!”
Omg, it’s Mr. Potato Head.
Pegs looks fing terrifying. Is there no one in his camp that knows how to set this stuff up?
I love Robert. I wish he wouldn’t associate with the loser.
That’s the thing. It’s not that he’s on DWTS, it’s that he looks like a serial killer.
Tacky, tacky, tacky! He knew when Remembrance Day was and so he knew when all of the royal events for it would be before he planned to have ES in Brazil in the week leading up to it. He made an ass of himself there in photos and by flying on a jet. He had his 12 year old son stand in for a Remembrance event that he knew happens every Saturday night before Remembrance Sunday, even though the PM who was also traveling on a jet in Brazil with him managed to be there. His wife manages to go to the one Remembrance Day event without him but he managed to call into an American show instead and only mention his vanity project and say nothing about the veterans he’s supposed to be remembering? Tacky, tacky, tacky is exactly what he is. He continues to disrespect veterans and the church in every way possible and he needs to be called out for it. Then to do it looking like that is a complete disrespect to my eyes.
Agreed @ Nerd very upset at FK’s lack of respect for veterans from missing VJ day to this farce of allowing his 12 year old son to stand in for him on Saturday. He IS POW and will be KING attendance at these events of national commemoration are his duty.
Also is he not wearing a poppy in this video? I don’t see one and that feels like a really big scandal for a future King to not wear a poppy a couple days after Remembrance Sunday.
What’s funny is that a couple years ago Harry appeared on Strictly to send a message to his buddy JJ Chalmers who was injured in battle and was an Invictus competitor and still active with the IG and while UK social media seemed to love it the UK press had a hissyfit…only for Camilla to appear later as it’s apparently her favorite show lol. These people love to mock the Sussexes and then copy them because the mockery comes from a place of envy and bitterness that they are still happily living their lives after leaving that cult.
He’s competing with Harry, as always. If Harry can go to a Kardashian party, William can appear on Dancing with the Stars. This is the lifestyle he wants– C list celebrity, smiling proudly at any non-royal event. We see you, Billy. I’m surprised he wasn’t a contestant.
He’d need talent in some, nay, any quarter, to be a contestant.
Except Love Island. They’ll take anyone as long as they’ve marinated in fake tan long enough.
On that note, this might be an option for Huevo’s next move in his “Single Dad Rebrand” rolling catastrophe…
Thumbs up to the KP courtiers and royalist tabloid sugars, y’all are doing amazing work to show your principal to the world for the ridiculous arseling that he is! Pat yourselves on the backs, and have a wee sherry. You deserve it. 👍👍
Peggs is probably trying desperately to reach the Kardashian s . What about me
Yall, I’m giggling. Dustin at Pajiba covers DWTS stars and he identified the Royal as Prince Charles. LOL, that’s how little most Americans know about the royals. There’s a King Charles and a Prince William. And a Harry and Meghan who live in America. But a Prince Charles no longer exists and anyways the man in the video was his son William. I don’t have commenting set up on Pajiba so I didn’t say anything and it’s not a big deal. Just thought it was funny.
Thank goodness I have screen protection on my phone, because LMAO.
It’s like back when he still bothered to do ‘bread and butter’ engagements at schools and the kids had no earthly idea who he was until one kid piped up and asked if he was Prince Harry’s brother 💀
I’m not even trying to be mean but maybe he saw the vid and thought william was the older one who is Charles, just not Prince Charles anymore but King Charles. Or truly just has no idea who these people are. It’s like when a royal question comes up on jeopardy or family feud and most people are like huh. Unless you ask them about Meghan or Harry.
“I actually have a theory that this was organized soon after the Sussexes appeared on the ABC special about Disneyland. ”
Actually @Kaiser, I think it goes further back than that. HARRY had made a surprise appearance on the UK version of DWTS to cheer on one of his Invictus mates on the show… and it was well received by many Brits, so of course William had to try to replicate that.
It’s really pathetic how Kate and William really copy everything Harry and Meghan do while getting their media friends to cr*p all over the things they are copying when the latter do them. They’re not even trying to hide it anymore. And they always look worse than cheap knockoffs when they copy the Sussexes. Harry’s appearance on DWTS was so cool and looked great and professional. William’s big blotchy face on that screen just looked scary.
WanK share a brain cell, and, apparently, the same game plan.
Is this what is meant to pass for “palace coordination”? Is this the best that the courtiers can come up with?
Absolutely shambolic. It’s a pity no one in Kensington Palace is intelligent enough to be ashamed of any of this. Because they really need to be.
Queen Mary, the Queen Mum, and Her Late Maj are probably all birling in their graves over this. All the hard work they put in, over three generations, to maintain and even save the monarchy, only to have it land in the hands of the most incapable king and heir ever conceived of.
Charles and William and their courtiers destroyed the monarchy. Tabs are just flogging tickets to the locals to stare at the dead royal whale on the beach now.
Every time Huevo tries to one up his little brother, he steps on the rake that he insisted his courtiers lay out on the lawn.
LMAO.
It totally chaps Huevos’ 🍑 that H&M’s popularity transcends royal connection, and I absolutely love that for the little turdmuppet.
He looks like that Sponge Bob character. So tacky and a huge fail.
That video definitely makes him look like he just tied one on. Bender Bill, lol. Maybe there was a time difference between Brazil and LA and that’s why Willnot looks a mess?
I’m embarrassed for him lol
Agree. What a fail, what a loser. So desperate and so oblivious to how he appears. Wow!
Main photo of William reminds me of the nonsense poem by Edward Lear , called The Dong with the luminous nose!
Wills is looking like Humpty Dumpty lately…and I wouldn’t criticize a person’s appearance except that the DM are other UK “media” seem desperate to represent him as sexy, stunning, athletic etc lol…
Charles looks better for his age TBH
Bill on DWTS and Chuck and his horse on American Idol!!! Bahahahahaha….
He looks like he got drunk and fell on his face. So tacky and near Remembrance Day too! No poppy either so disrespectful.
There should have been something in the background to indicate where William was- seems it was in Brazil. If he did this to promote EarthShot and not himself, that is. And if shot this in Brazil, it would have been prior to Remembrance Day; in fact the same days poppy-wearing Harry was inToronto. I think it was okay for William to not be wearing a poppy, though. Don’t think William had any control over when Dancing would air the clip, or how long Irwin would be competing. However, given all that, his team just doesn’t seem to manage to make him look good.
Personally, I was kidding about William not wearing the poppy because so many people criticized Meghan for not wearing a poppy and she’s not even British.
I wasn’t kidding about him wearing a poppy. It was obvious to me that this was taped while he was in Brazil for ES because he said “down here” and was talking about needing him for ES. Neither of those things would have been said if it weren’t for him being in Brazil and during the Earthshot event in Brazil, signs that he knew this would be broadcasted during the DWTS Tuesday episode. He would have known that this video was being made to broadcast on Remembrance Day for Irwin’s performance on DWTS.
This is so stupid. This is why all this handwringing over the Sussexes going to a birthday party is such BS. This guy is jealous and obsessed. No one wants that sweaty face on their tv screen. He looks a mess.
He always looks awful, and he bores the F out of me.
Wow, does this scream ‘look at me’.
Next time palace staff should turn some lights on.
And, are there no dentists for the Crown?
Of course his jokes were mean and homophobic (glitter and twinkle toes references).
He has no sense of humor and the glare on his bald dome … yikes.
I feel bad saying this, but he is so oooogly. Like, someone needs to teach him about angles and such because woof!
Yes, Willy has a triangular head with the big part at the bottom on this video. I hadn’t known he had glommed on to Robert Irwin. Man, I am so sorry to see that. I so wish the darling Irwin boy wasn’t associated with Dimmy, because he will SUCK YOU DRY. I have started looking at William as being vampiric. I am surprised to see the awe that Irwin and his partner greet William with. It shows me that the Royals still have some cachet, and I think William must have leaned on that all his life, instead of building character and standing on his own two feet like his brother had to do and others have had to do. It is the Irwin’s that truly have the cachet. William can choose to be a grinning, fucking fool, instead of being decent to other people, his brother, his sister, and consistently and regularly a stand-up guy for his “causes” and his duties and other people. Dimmy thinks one-offs get the job done and he doesn’t have to show up and work. And I’m sorry, but other people look around Steve Irwin’s boy and see the Scooter dummy. And remember how he has treated people. Ya can’t talk your way out of something you acted your way into.
Dear Prince William,
You are a mess and you need real help. And soon. Not all of this is your fault. You had a world-class arsehole as a dad, and your grandmother was a loveless, control-freak who forced you to marry a woman you didn’t love (again!) against your will. The worst of it is that when your mother was brutally killed as a directly consequences of their bad treatment of her, you were forced to become their human shield and sent out to console thousands of grieving strangers while holding your own entirely justified emotions inside. That was absolutely awful, and you have every right to be upset. But enough is enough. We can all see that you have begun using 13 year old George as your human shield, and that’s a bridge too far. He looks even more miserable than you ever did. Will, you’ve done many terrible things, but to do to your child the horrible thing that was done to you is unforgiveable.
Fire Jason Knauff, he is not your friend, and hire a real advisor who can help you. I don’t know if there is any help for you because you’ve dug your hole so deep, but if you can’t save yourself, at least try to save your kids.
Yes, this should be a petition. The emperor has no clothes. Get this man into therapy pronto!