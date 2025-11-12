VF: Prince George’s parents felt his Remembrance attendance was ‘appropriate’

On Saturday, for the UK’s Festival of Remembrance event, we got two surprises. One, Prince William refused to attend the annual event, which is always scheduled for the Saturday before Remembrance Sunday. Two, the Princess of Wales attended the concert alongside her eldest child, Prince George. George turned 12 years old over the summer, and it was yet another event for which he was singled out from his siblings and made to do a public appearance at a formal or state event. I wondered if it was decided at the last minute that George should go, just as I wondered if William decided at the last minute to skip. All in all, strange optics for a pretty major royal event. But according to Katie Nicholl, everything is going to plan:
On Saturday, Prince George joined his mother, Kate Middleton, for the Festival of Remembrance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, marking a major milestone in the young royal’s public life. The 12-year-old looked confident in a suit and tie while standing in for his father, Prince William, who was traveling home from the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil.
It was Prince George’s first time at the annual event, which honors the service and sacrifice of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces. Sources tell Vanity Fair that the Prince and Princess of Wales felt it was “appropriate” for Prince George, who will one day be Head of the Armed Forces when he becomes king, attend the important occasion as it will prepare him for the role that lies ahead.
“It is all part of a carefully considered plan to bring George onto the public stage in a way that the family is comfortable with,” says a royal insider. “As second in line to the throne, George needs to understand the importance of occasions like this. It was deemed appropriate and significant for him to be there, particularly in his father’s absence. Both William and Catherine felt this was the right moment for George to be there.”
Prince George’s introduction to the public has been gradual. After being sheltered from the spotlight during his early childhood, the public has seen more of the shy prince in recent years.
[From Vanity Fair]
“It was deemed appropriate and significant for him to be there, particularly in his father’s absence…” I mean… it certainly softened the story about “why in the world did William skip?” And that’s what they’re talking around as well – that it was decided to send out a 12-year-old child because his 43-year-old father was too lazy to attend an annual event on every working royal’s schedule every single year. I understand the idea behind “getting George used to public events in a more low-key way,” but it then begs the question, why not include him during the events at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday?
Poor kid looks bored stupid.
I know he is still young and has time to grow into his role, but he has always looked PROFOUNDLY uncomfortable in the spot light every time I see him.
He does. It’s called being miserable. I have no doubt the parents had a blazing fight right before.
Charlotte seems to be the only one that remotely handles it.
To me it looks like his parents „parent“ him into hating what they consider „public service“ and royal „work“ just as much as they do. Poor kid.
Not to be nitpicky – but I think Charlotte has been told or inherently knows what’s expected of her and is able to mask and hide her emotions more easily or to put on the persona she feels is needed in that moment.
It’s something girls and women are often very good at from a young age – especially if they grow up in a home that is stressful or doesn’t feel safe. Whereas, boys aren’t pressured in the same way to smooth things over and make nice and be a people pleaser.
Louis also recently seems more somber in public events along with the other two. He has gotten old enough to know whats going on.
Would be hilarious, if he were to abdicate.
He’s like 12. Have you guys ever seen a 12 year old boy at any somber event?
@Sophia I once witnessed Harry forced to walk as a human shield with his brother as part of his mother’s funeral cortege….
This family has prior form for this egregious behavior, but this sort of thing has only been the norm since Charles became an adult.
This is the consequence of self-involved Charles’ failure to parent his kids. Two further generations of emotional trauma and a dying monarchy.
I was so angry when I saw Harry and William at their mum’s funeral. Harry saying that the crowds, who didn’t know Diana crying and he wasn’t allowed to.
It’s too bad Charles was so nasty to Diana. The boys needed two parents. He drove Diana away in favor of Camilla. After Diana passed away, Charles had all this “great father” spin and months after Diana died he put used the boys to promote Camilla.
The remembrance festival is a concert and not the cenotaph. But I take your point that he’s only 12 and thus shows his parents are incorrect in thinking he can replace an adult.
@sophia, lots of times. And, the festival of remembrance is not as sombre as, say, a funeral:
https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/2019050572717/crown-princess-mary-children-in-tears-at-funeral-of-asos-owners-children/
Oh, I don’t think it softened anything. It just highlighted that the more imminent Head of the Armed Forces, who may become the actual Head any day now, didn’t bother to show up.
Exactly! It highlights the fact that the child will do what the grownup parent refuses to do. Scooter should be ashamed.
Hear me out. If you believe Kate was truly ill, then this idea doesn’t work but if, like me, you are skeptical … Is it just possible that Kate’s cancer was the decoy for William’s mental illness?
It could be both. Kate certainly doesn’t look healthy and there’s no one, not even his pet journalists, who will say William is calm and stable.
I actually wondered if it were William who had cancer and the RF were too scared to admit it, especially after the way Harry and Meghan were treated, If William died the next proper person to become Regent would be Harry as the next adult in line and failing him, Andrew.
If George is to be told that he must do his duty then his father has to do his duty as well.
Yup, I think it highlighted William’s absence, but I do think it was meant to distract from it. even this article notes that he was “traveling home” from Brazil but didn’t he get home on Friday? Keir Starmer was at the same conference and he was there.
I do think they need to start getting George used to events like this. this was actually in general IMO a good event for him – wearing a suit was actually appropriate, he didn’t have to interact with strangers besides some quick greetings, looking stoic or bored was fine for the event, etc.
But that’s not why he went. He went to distract from William’s absence, which is shameful to use your child like that.
The other question that comes to my mind is – if they are doing events like this to get George used to them, why not for Charlotte as well? at this point they’ve indicated she will be a working royal and will be expected to attend events like this. Or are they giving her another year or two?
Generally speaking though W&K have estalished that we only see the kids when they need a distraction or good PR.
I checked the CC and it says he arrived home “in the evening” on the 8th, but I’m sure if it was a priority he could have made it home in time. Again Keir Starmer made it.
If both parents were there with George then they are introducing him to events. Here without William they set up George as a substitute thus adding more pressure on him.
I agree with everything you said, especially about him being there not being about preparation for his future role. The fact of the matter is that of his two parents, Kate isn’t the one best equipped to prepare him for that role, William is and there was no reason why William couldn’t have also been there also. The PM who was at the same event as William in Brazil was able to fly back in time to attend the event, so there is no reason why William shouldn’t have been there as the FK. I also agree that he needs to be gradually prepared for a role that he could take over at any moment. The entire royal dynamic of heir and spare never made sense to me because even if the heir is prepared for the role, it seems to me that the spare should also receive the same training and preparation because no one is able to predict the future or how things might happen with the heir. The Queen’s own father is a perfect example of that. It is also very obvious that he was there because of his fathers absence and not because they were trying to prepare him for his future role, so why did his father not think it important enough to either return in time for the event like the PM did? Or think it not important enough to be there to help teach his heir his future role as the present heir?
You ask why not the other events that they might have brought him to and my answer is this is how you be lazy. You attend to get good PR for the family and then you’re done. I feel bad for him he looked so awkward being there.
The issue isn’t about George being there, IMO, that’s fine — it’s the point that his lazy, arrogant father didn’t bother to go that’s the problem (and should be the story) here. But of course Katie Nichol is out there spinning the Waleses’ version of events, trying to deflect attention from William’s absence.
They should not call him shy. He’s 12! He is learning about himself and who he is. He doesn’t need his identity being dictated by the press.
We can all make private observations about what we imagine he is or isn’t. But even then – he’s 12. He’s likely to be shy one day and boisterous the next- because frankly that’s how all people are. Reserved in some situations. Not in others. But at 12?!? Children grow and change and need to not be defined by others belief in who they are but by their own inner voice and desire for who they want to be.
This is such a good comment. I’ve always been good about not characterizing Louis as the ‘mischievous’ one because it reminds me of how Harry was treated but I find I’ve already started to think of George as ‘shy’ and Charlotte as ‘poised’ without giving them the same grace as I do Louis.
Yeaaah. Having George prepare for his role by attending certain events is not the issue. Using him as a cover and scapegoat for his dad’s absence is the issue. What was the last event George was publicly seen at? I’m guessing a FB game with his dad. This was a brazen use of a child to distract from his parent’s absence. They used him. Simple as that.
I believe the last event George was seen at was the Wimbledon Men’s final.
And he was there with Charlotte.
Kate’s dress is so ugly she is absolutely trolling. It looks like a 1980’s Laura Ashley knock off.
It’s Sloane Ranger circa 1985, part of her Diana collection.
Wow Kate’s wiglets are really at war with each other.
yes! especially in the sideview photo…
Given that George is in line for the throne, this is a perfect event for him. What is NOT perfect is he lazy ass father not showing up. William is truly pathetic.
Maybe he was jet lagged? JK he sucks.
Keir Starmer managed to get there and he is 20 years older than William.
Or got too drunk on the private jet party.
If anything, Willnot should have been there with George, showing him how it’s done, with Kate in the background IMO.
So much for letting this kid have a ‘normal’ childhood for as long as possible.
George wouldn’t be there without parental approval. Kate probably brought him as her plus-one to deflect from Billie Idle’s no show.
It actually drew attention to it.
Wee George straight up looks like a hostage in these photos. Which is probably not far from the truth.
I’m old enough to remember WanK claiming they wanted to keep their kids out of the limelight and give them a normal childhood for as long as possible.
Guess that cozy narrative has officially 💩 the bed…
This comment in the article was particularly striking:
“As second in line to the throne, George needs to understand the importance of occasions like this.”
And pray tell, UK royalist tabloid reporters, where was Charles all those years ago, after Diana’s untimely death, when it was his primary job to raise the then 2nd in line to the throne, William, to ‘understand the importance of occasions like this’?
The whole reason Scooter Bill is the UK’s 40-something poster boy for the concept of “failure to launch” today, is directly down to Charles’ failure: as a parent, as the previous Prince of Wales, and as King.
Charles did nothing to prepare William, who is now incapable of preparing George, as we’re actively seeing here in the pushing forward George to cover for his inexcusably in absentia father.
Charles is also not doing anything to help George by any metric we can see, abandoning the family tradition of grandparents co-parenting the 2nd in line to the throne, as evidenced by Queen Mary’s care of Elizabeth and the Queen Mum’s care of Charles.
William, like Charles, does not parent his children. Both of them merely play at it for press adulation.
This is how a monarchy dies.
I’m getting my dancing shoes ready to dance on this monarchy’s grave!
My god, with those curls and that outfit she looks JUST like Little Lord Fauntleroy. Just needs the tragedy bangs to round out the look
The good wig is still out on vacation.
I admire how CP Victoria and Prince Daniel have included Princess Estelle in various events from the time that she was quite young. She now seems at ease and possibly enjoying the various events she attends, contrasting, unfortunately, with how uncomfortable George always looks when in the public eye. I do understand that they are both their own person and have different personalities but I can’t help but feel that WandK’s reluctance to do more has rubbed off on their eldest and heir.
The Swedish royal family is a real family; they are all modest, friendly and often seen at loving family celebrations. No comparison to the stiff, incredibly ostentatious English society.
They also set up events for her as a kid that were joyful and where she could act her age. Like accepting the Christmas trees at the palace. Kate and William refused to allow George and Charlotte to do anything like that on British soil for years. It was fine abroad, though.
Right, one of the earliest events I remember Estelle at was a ribbon cutting for a new children’s park. Her mom handled the scissors but Estelle toddled down the path
It seems to be true for most other european monarchies. the Spanish princesses were seen in person at age appropriate events for years and now both seem poised and confident in the limelight.
I think part of the difference is the Wales’ marriage, and then the other part is how they clearly see their roles as a burden. George has 100% picked up on that – how could he not?
George has almost certainly picked up on his parents’ general contempt for work and their disdain for the public. They’re hardly the best example.
I said on a post earlier in the week that George was used as a shield and I standby that. George’s presence did soften the blow but there was no excuse for William not being there. Furthermore it’s not the first time the children have been used to deflect criticism or to distract from the real story. The children were first brought out for the Christmas walk the same year Harry and Meghan spent Christmas in Canada. I believe they brought out stop any media discussion about Harry and Meghan’s absence.
I think it just made it worse. And called more attention to Scooter’s absence.
If he drank all the way home from Brazil, it’s possible he couldn’t attend.
He was used to try to buffer the criticism of Scooter shirking. There was no reason that Scooter could not be there. I think it is inappropriate and George did not look exactly thrilled
Child labour is prohibited. Shouldn’t he be doing something more appropriate for his age in this day and age? But even royal houses have married off 6-year-olds and 12-year-olds to increase their terrible power. Isabella of Valois (aged 6) married Richard II of England (aged 29), and of course Mary Tudor was forced to marry Louis XII at the age of 12. So it doesn’t matter. Children, like everything else, are used to maintain power.
Mary Tudor was of age. After Louis died, she married Charles Brandon soon after and they soon had a family.
I just had a creepy feeling when I saw this that they were preparing us for a regency, skipping over William all together. He may abdicate or his mental health issues might force him out and Kate and George may become the face of the monarchy.
I had the same thought.
There was an astrologer who, sadly died not much later, said around the time of the then Cambridges’ wedding that their heir (now George) would have a regent and that ultimately Harry would be king but not until he was very old.
He was one of the few astrologers that was not all up the Cambridges’ as*es around the time of their wedding. He said some very interesting things about William and Kate that rang true and even described George’s personality and temperament when he became King (at a young age).
Kate and Carole wish. Even if something happened and George were king young- Kate would never be regency, they would have a blood royal to do it. It will never be Kate, people wisely choose to limit the Middletons influence as it is.
It is amazing how many days of news stories they get out of 1 event or appearance. They make it sound like he toured a war zone. He went to a very old school, sometimes solemn concert. He should be used to that since it’s also the atmosphere his mother subjects him to for her Christmas concert. Obviously his partners think it appropriate, he went. He’s 12 going on 13. He’s attended a tennis tournament where he is front row for the last 2 or 3 years. And as so many others have pointed out, how convenient it was appropriate when his father was inexplicably missing.
Harry was twelve when he was made to follow his mothers coffin with his brother . Both boys were incredibly brave when they walked around thanking the mourning crowds for being there . Diana did a stellar job of trying to raise normal and empathic young princes. She didnt parade them around, shooed off photographers , was incredibly protective while trying to give them a normal childhood . They always had friends and were close to their cousins on both sides . William , awful as he is now , still knows how to present a front to the public . He was a sweet boy and a charming young man , everything went pear shaped when he got tangled with the Middletons. He stood a chance if he married a nice normal girl with a heart and a brain . I think its too late to salvage George ..he is nothing like William or Harry , Charles and his siblings ..yes even Andrew had a following during the Falklands war and earlier , nothing at all like the Queen and her sister and cousins ..all of whom had it dinned into them that they were to serve the country and its people . George is old enough to suck it up and not look sullen and uncomfortable. But the Middleton rot has already set in from the looks of it ..those kids have only seen entitlement , selfishness and dishonesty . They lead this goldfish bowl existence.. do they have any relationship with the cousins in the extended family ..who are now not even present on balcony appearances in case they steal their thunder. Not the fault of all the other children if they have more charm and personality. Thats the main reason they chased off Harry and Meghan, because the Waleses dont shine by comparison. Its pathetic . I have grandsons younger than George and they have excellent manners. Showing his face at a function when he is the heir to a kingdom isnt exactly child labour . He seems to come to life at concerts and sports events just like his shallow mother . The monarchy will be defunct long before he gets anywhere near the throne..seeing how things are moving
George is going to inherit the duchy of Cornwall at a very young age. I don’t know when he gets full control of it (21 maybe) but what’s to stop him from taking his $20 million a year and just disappearing? I truly think William will be the last king of England.
There’s a good chance they did this because of Charles’ health issues. If he’s close to dying then George is going to be in the spotlight sooner than later.
I think it’s because of Scooter’s laziness.
William should have gotten himself there.
No excuses were sufficient.
George is a sweet child. That kid is going to be TALL.
This makes me sad. William should be there mentoring his son. The reason they announced that “it’s appropriate “ is because it’s not.
Exactly.
As soon as I saw these pics I thought what a missed opportunity to have George seated next to his Grandfather. But nope! She drags the kid to this event to cover for missing PW, and then she has to make sure she is in every shot, so she sat next to the King. As I have said before, she is ignorant and arrogant, always a bad combo.