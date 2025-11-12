Why did the Kardashian-Jenners delete their photos of Prince Harry & Meghan?

It will crack me so hard if “the Sussexes attended Kris Jenner’s birthday party” becomes yet another defining faux-controversy for the tabloids. Like, they’ve only recently recovered from their strained tantrums over Meghan’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week! And now here Meghan is again, forcing everyone to freak out! Doesn’t she have any self-control?? Anyway, the latest scandal (!!) from the Kris Jenner-party freakout is that Kris posted photos of Harry and Meghan inside the party, then after a short time, she edited her Instagram carousels and removed all of the Sussex photos.

Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been removed from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s social media posts celebrating Jenner’s 70th birthday bash. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the star-studded guests attending the James Bond-themed party at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion on Saturday, Nov. 8. Both Jenner and Kardashian, 45, shared photos from the evening with the couple on Instagram — Jenner’s social media post included a snap of her posing with Meghan and Harry, while Kardashian posted a photo posing with Meghan. However, the images have been deleted from both accounts. PEOPLE has reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Jenner and Kardashian for comment. A source tells PEOPLE about Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, at the event, “They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy.” “Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day,” the source adds, referring to the symbol used across the U.K. and the Commonwealth to honor armed forces members who have died in the line of duty for the Nov. 11 holiday.

[From People]

This is already being billed as Kris “snubbing” the Sussexes. But I guarantee that one of two things happened: either Kris got a call from Team Sussex, asking her politely to remove the photos, OR Kris had second thoughts about including the H&M photos and how it would all look, so she just decided on her own to remove them, in an attempt to protect the Sussexes from criticism.

TMZ reported exclusively that Kris deleted “several images” and not just the Sussex photos. TMZ’s report included this: “Also, considering it was Remembrance Sunday — a day meant to commemorate servicemen and women — in the UK, we’re told they thought it might be better to delete the images rather than push something that could get picked up and misconstrued across the pond.” The “they” in this case being Kris and Kim. Meaning, Kris and Kim were like “oh sh-t, we don’t want to give fodder to the drama queen tabloids on Salt Island, we should just delete these pics just in case.” Then again, Kim and Kris know what they’re doing – the photos were left up long enough that everyone already downloaded them or got screenshots.

Meanwhile, Meghan posted a lovely Veterans Day message: