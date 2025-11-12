Why did the Kardashian-Jenners delete their photos of Prince Harry & Meghan?

It will crack me so hard if “the Sussexes attended Kris Jenner’s birthday party” becomes yet another defining faux-controversy for the tabloids. Like, they’ve only recently recovered from their strained tantrums over Meghan’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week! And now here Meghan is again, forcing everyone to freak out! Doesn’t she have any self-control?? Anyway, the latest scandal (!!) from the Kris Jenner-party freakout is that Kris posted photos of Harry and Meghan inside the party, then after a short time, she edited her Instagram carousels and removed all of the Sussex photos.
Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been removed from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s social media posts celebrating Jenner’s 70th birthday bash.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the star-studded guests attending the James Bond-themed party at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion on Saturday, Nov. 8. Both Jenner and Kardashian, 45, shared photos from the evening with the couple on Instagram — Jenner’s social media post included a snap of her posing with Meghan and Harry, while Kardashian posted a photo posing with Meghan. However, the images have been deleted from both accounts.
PEOPLE has reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Jenner and Kardashian for comment.
A source tells PEOPLE about Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, at the event, “They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy.”
“Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day,” the source adds, referring to the symbol used across the U.K. and the Commonwealth to honor armed forces members who have died in the line of duty for the Nov. 11 holiday.
This is already being billed as Kris “snubbing” the Sussexes. But I guarantee that one of two things happened: either Kris got a call from Team Sussex, asking her politely to remove the photos, OR Kris had second thoughts about including the H&M photos and how it would all look, so she just decided on her own to remove them, in an attempt to protect the Sussexes from criticism.
TMZ reported exclusively that Kris deleted “several images” and not just the Sussex photos. TMZ’s report included this: “Also, considering it was Remembrance Sunday — a day meant to commemorate servicemen and women — in the UK, we’re told they thought it might be better to delete the images rather than push something that could get picked up and misconstrued across the pond.” The “they” in this case being Kris and Kim. Meaning, Kris and Kim were like “oh sh-t, we don’t want to give fodder to the drama queen tabloids on Salt Island, we should just delete these pics just in case.” Then again, Kim and Kris know what they’re doing – the photos were left up long enough that everyone already downloaded them or got screenshots.
Meanwhile, Meghan posted a lovely Veterans Day message:
Photos courtesy of Kris Jenner’s IG, Kim Kardashian’s IG, Backgrid and Meghan’s IG.
I still love that clip that Meghan posted
It’s really perfect.
If they were trying to help the sussexes they should have just kept the posts up. Deleting always makes everything worse.
Kris Jenner is 70. Her facelift looks freaky
Her facelift. Her boob job. Her everything. She’s now as plastic as Kim.
I think Kris looks amazing. No matter how people react to the result, IMO she’s using her money and connections very well.
Very strategic to remove the photos directly after posting them. Mission accomplished.
This is not a controversy. Kris and Kim both posed for pictures and posted photos of Harry and Meghan at the party obviously because they wanted to. Then deleted them, probably because someone had a word about Remembrance Day. The TMZ explanation seems plausible. The photos show that everyone had a good time and killed the narrative that Harry was miserable and the Sussexes have been shunned. If the Sussexes were snubbed they wouldn’t have been invited to the party and they wouldn’t have been invited to pose for photos. Normal people can see this is a nothing burger!
I don’t believe that narrative. Didn’t the photos come out on Monday? If there was so much concern about Remembrance Day perhaps Harry and Meghan shouldn’t have gone to the party.
The photos started circulating on the evening of the 10th which means the uk would see them when they woke up on the 11th. Whatever the reason for the deletion the photos kill the snubbing narrative and show everyone had a good time.
Why wouldn’t they have gone to the party because of Remembrance Day when the party was on a Saturday and Remembrance Day was on a Tuesday? Maybe the issue wasn’t about them or Remembrance Day but the unhinged reactions to the photos and them being at a birthday party?
Will was out of town. He is Prince of Wales. Give me a break.
Do you people hear yourselves? They shouldn’t have gone blah blah wah. Talking about two grown adults as though they’re high schoolers in detention. They went, hope they had a blast and looked fabulous doing it. If Jenner deleted the photos, she had her reasons and we don’t deserve them anyway.
Also, Willard should have gone to the Remembrance services himself as Heir and FK. This outrage at H&M is a distraction from the lazy Heir’s absence.
Am I the only one who thinks that they removed the photos because it stole the attention from them ?
They posted and got attention, but now the Sussex were getting too much attention.
Harry and Meghan absolutely should have gone to that party where many of the people who supported them the last 5 years were.
honestly, i wonder if there was an onslaught of negative comments and DMs from derangers and Kris thought “oh lordy not dealing with this.” The vitriol those two get is insane and it may have been too much even for Kris Jenner.
That was my first thought also.
@Becks, that’s probably the most likely scenario. People who aren’t used to the most hardcore, insane Sussex-haters (and sometimes fans!) would be in for a shock, being exposed to that craziness for the first time.
(I still wish that H&M hadn’t gone to this mess in the first place, but they did not ask my opinion and don’t care what I think, lol)
Same thought. They were just like yeah nope not dealing with this on my bday post.
I love the video Meghan posted. The shunned and snubbed stories don’t work with normal people anymore. The photos clearly show that’s not true. Good PR by Kris. Post the photos briefly so they are out there and everyone has seen them then delete as someone else said, very strategic!
The British press was already saying that Kris Jenner snubbed Harry and Meghan at her party before she posted those pictures. I suspect she and Kim put up and then deleted them to debunk those stories. Anyway, this is much ado about nothing. While everybody is outraged about Harry and Meghan going to that party she was posting a video of Harry celebrating Veterans Day.
I think it’s the latter. Posted them long enough to kill the narrative that they were being ” snubbed”, but took them down before they could turn it into more why the Sussexes are horrible people stories for Remembrance Day. I personally don’t understand the snubbing narrative? Who invites you to their party, just to refuse to take pictures with you when you get there, and is angry that you came? It’s very desperate.
Also delete the pics before the KP/Britrag hate bots can flood the comments, if they don’t want to turn them off.
This. Brilliant strategy.
The even more confusing part about the snubbed narrative is that they want us to believe that someone would invite people that they don’t like, take photos with them, post those photos and then when they take them down suddenly it becomes a snub. Their haters don’t have a working understanding of how life or anything works. They’re always putting out narratives that their own photos contradict.
@Nerd, this is such a twisted, batsh!t take on it. The BM is even more desperate for anything remotely negative to publish about the Sussexes than I realized, if they’re pushing this nonsense.
Perhaps it was a request from Sussex House to remove them. It also then begs the question of how many A-lister events (because make no difference K-Js are A-listers) they attend without photography (see Beyoncé who also makes an appearance). It’s like playing Peek-a-Boo with the British rags on an A-listers 3rd party’s media site and I am here for it.
I think probably plenty. I remember the British media tried to make a thing out of Meghan not appearing in any photos for Serena Williams is second baby shower that were posted. And try to imply that they were no longer friends. And I thought, or she just didn’t post any photos with Meghan and ask for everyone else to do the same.
So I’m sure there’s plenty of times where Meghan has been at events in the last 5 years and either people out of realization of the British media’s obsession didn’t post, or she specifically asked that they did not. That’s much more likely than out of nowhere Meghan and Harry are best friends with all these people.
Its also clear when she is at these events that she knows people and is comfortable and enjoying herself. So that tells me there is a lot that goes on without any photos ever being released.
This is what happens because they scour her friend’s sm profiles for any bits of information about her so they can write their million and one tabloid stories. I remember a couple of years ago, Serena had dinner with Meghan and Caroline Wozniacki but she only posted photos and videos with her and Caro. The only evidence Meghan was there was the third place setting on the table with a photo of Meghan’s favorite win (tignanello) and an IYKYK caption.
I’m just happy the Queen of Aquazurra is Aquazurra-ing 😍
What is the phrase? A whole lot of nothing about who shot John? The pictures were there for everyone to see and then they were gone. I don’t have or do instagram but maybe they got bad comments and decided to take them down if there is a comment section?
They weren’t up long enough for there to be many bad comments and the Kardashians are used to trolls. I think it was a strategic move to dispel some of the stupid narratives and then delete. Good old school PR!
I agree Emily. It was nicely done.
True. Kris is a known pro at this stuff so it’s not surprising.
If (and it’s a big if) the Sussex people asked them to remove the pictures, to me, that’s caving to the tabloids. I mean we already know they were at the party because of the paparazzi pictures getting out of the car, what is the point of deleting the pics posing with the person they were celebrating. The pictures showed they are clearly friendly with Kris and in good relationship with the family and some of the other attendees, so I don’t see the point of deleting the pics after they already were public? The british tabloids alre always going to try to make a “scandal” out of everything they do, they should stop caring so much about this kind of optics, even more so after Harry already commemorated Remembrance with veterans.
This is why I don’t think Harry and Meghan asked for the photos to be deleted. They were photographed coming out, if they wanted it to be a secret that they were there they would have went out a different entrance. She deleted more than just Harry and Meghan so it could have been something else.
They probably were asked by Team Sussex to remove them – simple recognition of the meaning of the date and not wanting to flaunt being at a party, which makes perfect sense. Whatever H & M do, they’re going to get hammered, but it’s still good when they adhere to their own sense of propriety, whatever the rest of the noise is. Also, everyone getting so worked up about H& M partying with Bezos and the Kardashians – Meghan’s entire adult life has been about leveling up and she’s now IN those circles with the billionaires and probably she’ll end up being a billionaire herself one day. I think this is who she is, along with being a kind, thoughtful, social-justice-conscious human being like her husband. She’s clearly going for business success but is tempering that with her own character, some sustainability and uplifting the causes she cares about, etc.
That’s a good reflection on Meghan’s acumen, she is clearly in the phase of her life where she wants to expand on becoming a successful businesswoman and she is totally going to achieve that goal-
Kris Jenner only cares about her image. Kim Kardashian only cares about her image. No one knows why they removed the pics but I highly doubt it had anything to do with their concerns ‘across the pond’.
🎯
If this was like a year ago I’d say this was pushed by the Sussexes because they used to do this a lot(making people pull down photos of them) but we’ve seen a good amount of photos of them from other people like Emma and Jessica Alba stay up this year so maybe it was Kris realizing the timing wasn’t great to publish these. That said this is Kris Jenner we’re talking about; im sure she enjoyed the PR hits that came about with posting those photos.
I think the Sussexes asked them to take down the photos. H&M never realized this party would get so much media attention and stoke controversy. Whatever one thinks of the party optics, this is not the image they are trying to curate.
They didn’t realize a party of one of the most famous people in the USA, with a guest list rivaling the Oscars would get that much media attention? They are no idiots.
I am with the ones speculating that Kris posted the photos to debunk the “snubbed” rumours, and took them down to snub the hateful trolls. Wonder if she took down the photos of Beyonce, too? People are all up in arms about her also. No one complains about Martha Stewart being there. WOC are obviously held to a different standard.
Even though Kim and Kris get a lot of hate including on these comments they must have received the type they never experienced before. The hate is on another level when it comes to the Sussexes. The Charities have told us that they were warned what would happen when they post Harry and Meghan and still they were shocked
Seriously, even PMK wouldn’t have been prepared for that onslaught!
This is my theory as well.
I don’t think the Sussexes asked them to remove the photographs, or that it had anything to do with a consideration of “timing” or “Remembrance Day” (this latter is a UK media talking point or wish) but everything to do with the ladies not wanting their socials to be swarmed with hateful comments by the paid bots from across the pond. After all, the haters would be foisting their disgusting comments on Kim’s and Kris’s millions of followers as well. Why give them such a huge platform? Because that would be hitting the jackpot for many of those awful people.
As several here have said, Kris and Kim posted the photos on purpose to dispel the tabloid narratives and then removed them to head off the sad sacks and bots whose only purpose in life is to post negative things about the Sussexes. Mission Accomplished. They also know full well that UK media (not just “tabloids”) plant and farm the negative comments for new clickbait/outrage articles and create narratives about the Sussexes based on these negative comments. They have soundly deprived them of any opportunity to do so. Nicely done.
If this is a new social media strategy by many of the Sussexes’ friends (see Daniel’s deletion), then it is a good one. Debunk narratives then move on, leaving the haters frustrated that they cannot spew their bile on other people’s pages, leaving them to keep shrieking into the void and to each other, stewing in their misery and jealousy on their own pages.
🙌 Yes! Thank you to Kaiser too for shutting down the negative comments
I believe the photos were posted after the tabloid media lied and said Chris snubbed Harry and Meghan. I don’t think the Kardashians intended to post those photos. However, when the tabloid media lies were circulating, they did it to silence the media and call out their lies.
First off, I highly doubt Kris or Kim personally post or delete anything, it’s all handled by their social media managers, who secondly are hired to handle their social media professionally and to know what is timely to post or delete.
The photos with KJ and H&M are still on the Sussex IG….whatever that means
The big difference is that the Sussex IG does not allow comments.
It means the haters can’t comment on the K-J pages because the photos are no longer there, and they can seethe as much as they want, because they won’t be able to get M’s attention by attacking her on her own pages. It’s clear that the attackers always believe that they are getting M’s attention when they post vile things on her friends’ pages or under charities’ posts. And now they can’t. Excellent strategy for dealing with the unhinged. Congratulations to whomever came up with the idea.
What is this “the Sussex IG” that you speak of? The only ‘sussex’ named account controlled by H&M that I’m aware of is ‘sussexroyal’ that hasn’t had anything posted on it since 2020.
Meghan’s IG is @Meghan but I just checked and I don’t see any photos of her and KJ
Ella — I never saw any photos from Kris’s 70th birthday party on Meghan’s or AsEver’s IG. There are accounts out there that follow DDoS and accounts with ‘Sussex’ as part of their name, but H&M don’t control any of those accounts to my knowledge. This insane tendency to blame Sussexes for everything emanating from the profit-$eeking media $torm$ that swirl around them is like blaming tornado victims for funnel clouds.
I’m guessing it was team Sussex because this all looks so …. tacky?
Yes, but deleting the photos just makes the story drag on even longer, generating a whole slew of new stories and speculation, and taking it through yet another news cycle, which I doubt the Sussexes would have wanted (and they would have known that’s what would happen).
Honestly, who knows! I don’t think we’ll ever know for sure what happened— unless Kim or Kris blabs for attention at some point.
lol. It’s like somebody decided the word of the week is tacky. Just in time for the holidays.
Very tack. Tge K clan is culture appropriation and tackiness incarneted. So very sad to see so many black stars that “represent” in some spaces black excellence.
??? I dunno, Kris’s birthday is when it is and always has been, Veterans’ Day is when it is and always has been, and if she wanted to throw a big bash for her 70th, why not? You’re allowed to do other things around the 11th of November. It probably took awhile to sift through all the photos taken prior to posting to their socials. What a big to-do about nothing.
Honestly @lorelei I think most people have moved on. The photos are out there and there is no suggestion they were deleted for negative reasons. No lnegative leaks from the Kardashians. Everyone is smiling and happy in the photos. It really is a non story!
I still can’t believe the guest list from Kris Jenners birthday, it’s probably better than the met gala.
I don’t know why they’d want to be *friends* with those vacuous people but it seems like EVERYONE was at that party so I understand why they’d go. On a fashion note, I hate Meghan’s dress, and I love Kris’s dress, so that’s confusing to me!!??
I wonder if Kim’s scrubby dress makes suds when it’s wet?
None of them should care about the british media or how anything reflects back in england. They are all a-holes- Live your lives and tell them to F Off.
This.