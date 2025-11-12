“Lee Pace rocked a Canadian tuxedo at another ‘Running Man’ premiere” links

Lee Pace wore a leather coat & a Canadian tuxedo for the NY premiere of Running Man. You guys, I still think the ‘stache is a bad idea. [RCFA]

What is Pluribus about and what does it say about apocalypse politics? [Pajiba]

Jonathan Bailey still wants to become a father. [Socialite Life]

Jennifer Lawrence mocked a Real Housewife’s face work. [LaineyGossip]

Photos from the Baby2Baby gala. [Go Fug Yourself]

Betty Boop is now public domain. [OMG Blog]

Billy Bob Thornton wrapped his arms around Ali Larter. [Just Jared]

Weird Al Yankovic & Will Forte love covering Chappell Roan. [Seriously OMG]

Re: Mar-a-Lago Face, I always wonder if they’re all going to the same guy, or whether every cosmetic surgeon in Florida just does this work now? [Jezebel]

What to know about Marty Supreme. [Hollywood Life]

Northern Lights across America. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images