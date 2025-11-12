“Lee Pace rocked a Canadian tuxedo at another ‘Running Man’ premiere” links

Lee Pace wore a leather coat & a Canadian tuxedo for the NY premiere of Running Man. You guys, I still think the ‘stache is a bad idea. [RCFA]
Love Lee. I’m not the biggest fan of the stache. The long leather coat is somehow giving off judge vibes? It’s not a Canadian tuxedo unless a Jean jacket is involved! Or a least a definite vest 😃
Is the facial hair for a role? Because it mars that stunning face.
“Re: Mar-a-Lago Face, I always wonder if they’re all going to the same guy, or whether every cosmetic surgeon in Florida just does this work now”
Remember the nose jobs of the 80s? They were all the same – that super skinny long narrow nose. I think they’re all just doing the same work.
I love Lee Pace and he can do no wrong. His Instagram is fabulous. He is one of the only men who can pull off high fashion shorts. The mustache isn’t great, but at least he isn’t rocking a beard. I bet that most of the magat rat faces are being altered by the same handful of plastic surgeons and they brag amongst one another about being able to afford specific surgeons. I think it is weird the specific surgeons involved haven’t been exposed publicly. It is almost like the specific drs know the work isn’t good, the media know the work isn’t good and both know the work is in Hunger Games Panem territory. I have always liked most of Jennifer Lawrence’s projects, but she shouldn’t mock anyone’s plastic surgery because she is in pot, kettle, black territory.
I am seriously into the dirty, skeezy ‘stache on Pace for some reason, especially with his styling. Sure, he’s not as conventionally pretty with it, but damn, he’s hot
Right?
If he unbuttoned the shirt a couple of buttons OR wore a denim vest under the coat I swear my brain would delete the mustache and just focus on his hotness and whatever kind of sexy, sleazy, wreck my life rhinestone cowboy character this is.
Just a friendly reminder that Marty Supreme co-stars MAGA mega-supporter Kevin O’Leary who would gladly sell Canada out to Trump’s annexation dreams and has…interesting, thoughts on the Epstein survivors.
And they are promoting him for an Oscar nomination.
If you had any intention of seeing or supporting this movie kindly have your head examined. Poor widdle Timmy will be fine when Dune 3 comes out and he can chase awards later when he’s not working with Trump lovers.
I’m just home from watching The Running Man and I very much enjoyed him in it. I’ll look at pictures of him all day.
LOL, I *prefer* Lee with the stache.
Lee Pace is delicious. He is fantastic in Foundation. It doesn’t hurt that he’s almost naked half the time.
Jennifer has a whole new face so she really doesn’t have room to talk. I’m with Lainey on this one, she’s punching down.
Holy moly is he, There is a scene in season 2 Foundation was as close as I will ever get to having the sexy time with Lee Pace. It’s in the memory bank of fantasies lol.
It’s literally the only time I subscribe to Apple TV. Every two years.
Lee Pace is rocking that look and I beg to differ, Kaiser, the mustache is everything. I will always advocate for a full 70’s porn stache!
Canadian Tuxedo is not Canadian and is an insult suggesting that Canadians have poor taste. It was started by Bing Crosby, an American singer because he was denied access to a Vancouver Hotel as he was dressed in all jeans. It was fully an American thing.
I do not care what Lee’s sexuality is. He lights my fire. He is fire. I love him.