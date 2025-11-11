Palace insiders: The Sussexes are ‘so tacky’ for attending Kris Jenner’s party

Kris Jenner did several photo dumps from her 70th birthday party, which looked like a really fun night. Ostentatious? Sure. But rich celebrities are going to throw parties, and it’s not like any of it came from American taxpayers. Speaking of, all of the hand-wringing over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance at Kris Jenner’s party is leaving me cold. Meghan and Harry are friendly with the K-J clan and we’ve seen that for years. Kris’s party was full of A-listers like Oprah, Tyler Perry, Mariah Carey, Beyonce and Jay-Z, all of whom are also friendly with Harry and Meghan. The Sussexes had every reason to be invited, and every reason to attend. Their attendance did a lot to blow up the British media’s narratives about “no one in LA likes the Sussexes” and “A-listers snub the Sussexes,” narratives which were just being circulated anew LAST WEEK. Now we’re getting a return to another huffy narrative, straight from Prince William and Kensington Palace: Harry and Meghan are “tacky” for attending a party with A-listers and billionaires. William would never!

Palace insiders are appalled by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s grinning appearance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash — and say it shows just why the couple should not be accepted back in the royal fold. “It’s so tacky,” said one palace insider who works with the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dressed up in black tie and joined a bevy of Hollywood stars at Jenner’s party, thrown by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez at their $165 million Beverly Hills estate Saturday night. They were joined by celebs including Beyoncé and Jay Z, Martha Stewart, Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, Adele, all the Kardashians — and Jenner’s plastic surgeon, Dr Steven Levine, who is responsible for her astonishing facelift. “It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family. These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy,” the insider said. Their appearance also shows just how entrenched the Sussexes are within Hollywood, as Bezos’s company is making Markle’s upcoming movie, “Close Personal Friends.” She will play herself in the romantic comedy and landed the cameo as she has a “connection” with the filmmakers, sources said. The movie is being made by Amazon MGM, which is owned by Bezos, and produced by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Markle filmed her cameo last week, but we are told it doesn’t mean the former “Suits” star is making a real return to acting. “That’s overstating things,” said an industry source. Despite the couple having gone Hollywood, the insider admitted that some palace officials think Harry and Markle should be brought back to the royal family to help when Harry’s estranged brother, Prince William, eventually takes the throne. However, the insider said, “William has made it clear that he has a plan for being king, and he has true class. I think he will look at the younger royals to help, including Prince Edward’s children.”

How dare the Sussexes attend an A-list party and successfully network and enjoy themselves among friends! That’s not the classy royal way! The classy royal way is to pay settlements to your rape victim! The classy royal way is paying celebrities like Kylie Minogue and David Beckham to fly on private jets around the world for your vanity environmental bullsh-t! The classy royal way is to beg British celebrities to perform at your coronation, but all of them refused so you had to hire two American artists AND make an appearance on American Idol! They’re not mad that the Sussexes are “tacky,” they’re mad that Harry and Meghan are rolling with the biggest celebrities in the world, full stop.