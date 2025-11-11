Palace insiders: The Sussexes are ‘so tacky’ for attending Kris Jenner’s party

Kris Jenner did several photo dumps from her 70th birthday party, which looked like a really fun night. Ostentatious? Sure. But rich celebrities are going to throw parties, and it’s not like any of it came from American taxpayers. Speaking of, all of the hand-wringing over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance at Kris Jenner’s party is leaving me cold. Meghan and Harry are friendly with the K-J clan and we’ve seen that for years. Kris’s party was full of A-listers like Oprah, Tyler Perry, Mariah Carey, Beyonce and Jay-Z, all of whom are also friendly with Harry and Meghan. The Sussexes had every reason to be invited, and every reason to attend. Their attendance did a lot to blow up the British media’s narratives about “no one in LA likes the Sussexes” and “A-listers snub the Sussexes,” narratives which were just being circulated anew LAST WEEK. Now we’re getting a return to another huffy narrative, straight from Prince William and Kensington Palace: Harry and Meghan are “tacky” for attending a party with A-listers and billionaires. William would never!
Palace insiders are appalled by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s grinning appearance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash — and say it shows just why the couple should not be accepted back in the royal fold.
“It’s so tacky,” said one palace insider who works with the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dressed up in black tie and joined a bevy of Hollywood stars at Jenner’s party, thrown by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez at their $165 million Beverly Hills estate Saturday night. They were joined by celebs including Beyoncé and Jay Z, Martha Stewart, Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, Adele, all the Kardashians — and Jenner’s plastic surgeon, Dr Steven Levine, who is responsible for her astonishing facelift.
“It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family. These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy,” the insider said.
Their appearance also shows just how entrenched the Sussexes are within Hollywood, as Bezos’s company is making Markle’s upcoming movie, “Close Personal Friends.” She will play herself in the romantic comedy and landed the cameo as she has a “connection” with the filmmakers, sources said. The movie is being made by Amazon MGM, which is owned by Bezos, and produced by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Markle filmed her cameo last week, but we are told it doesn’t mean the former “Suits” star is making a real return to acting.
“That’s overstating things,” said an industry source.
Despite the couple having gone Hollywood, the insider admitted that some palace officials think Harry and Markle should be brought back to the royal family to help when Harry’s estranged brother, Prince William, eventually takes the throne.
However, the insider said, “William has made it clear that he has a plan for being king, and he has true class. I think he will look at the younger royals to help, including Prince Edward’s children.”
How dare the Sussexes attend an A-list party and successfully network and enjoy themselves among friends! That’s not the classy royal way! The classy royal way is to pay settlements to your rape victim! The classy royal way is paying celebrities like Kylie Minogue and David Beckham to fly on private jets around the world for your vanity environmental bullsh-t! The classy royal way is to beg British celebrities to perform at your coronation, but all of them refused so you had to hire two American artists AND make an appearance on American Idol! They’re not mad that the Sussexes are “tacky,” they’re mad that Harry and Meghan are rolling with the biggest celebrities in the world, full stop.
Photos courtesy of Kris Jenner’s Instagram.
Calling scooter classy is a bad joke considering his spiteful nature and jealousy. He is thirsty to have celebrities around him and would have gone to a celebrity party if invited. And in a heartbeat.
He’s the same person who was literally *giddy* with joy showing Tiny Tim Cruise his big boy, velvet airplane slippers! The internet is forever, Bully Boy!
“These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy,” This man just moved into his fifth home and his father has a solid gold carriage. Stop.
This is just jealousy. Nothing more complex than that. They wouldn’t release stories about how no one in Hollywood likes them, and how Harry and Meghan wish they were considered A List, if they thought attending parties like this was beneath them.
What I really want to know, is what do the remaining Windsors think that their reputation is in Hollywood? Because a lot of those British celebs live in LA most of the time. Do they think constantly denigrating actors, denigrating Hollywood, saying I have class so I wouldn’t hang around with those people endears them? Then also how if Harry and Meghan are within 10 ft of anyone they start to attack them too? Not really a long-term plan if you want to attract attention and celebrity endorsements to your own gatherings.
That man has just moved into his fifth home. Right??? There is nothing about FL and land grabbing 150 acres of public park land for your 5th home that is not ostentatious. Omfg.
Americans basically see the British monarchy as a bunch of pedo enablers. And Scooter’s assertion that he would never attend such an event… at least he got that right because Hollywood would never invite a bald wet blanket to attend.
TBF, if Scooter were hanging out in Hollywood he would get invited because of who he is. But would be really awkward because no one would consider him the most important person in the room and it would be like he was in black and white while the world around him was in color.
If he could get Bey or Oprah, surely he would have already.
The louder they shout the more ridiculous they sound, people don’t belive them. Those who do are haters that give them clicks to keep them fed.
Is it that the Palace insiders really believed what the British press wrote about Harry and Meghan? Plus weren’t the same people already calling Harry and Meghan tacky for doing the docuseries? Harry and Meghan going to this party has these people scrambling for a new narrative.
I do think they might really believe the press. That’s why the emotional support polls are so important and why they self-soothe by reading about what flops the Sussexes are and that nobody likes them.
When the press writes articles about how unpopular H&M are, its for a very small audience – W&K and to a large extent C&C – but mostly W&K. So yeah I can believe this has caught them off guard.
I do think they believe it. That’s why they crash out when their narrative is challenged in the real world.
The royals can’t even get a list celebs.. Remember the list of rejections for tampons big hat party? Scooter pays b and c to go to his thing. They were so upset about H and M at a flipping party they paid hundreds of trolls to swarm here and other places about OMG! USED TO LOVE THEM BUT I’M SO DISAPPOINTED as if any of that bullshit was real not a paid swarm. Lol. Grow the fuck up willy.. Do the job us fucking tax payers are paying for. Stop this absolute idiocy and one sided bizarre competition. I loathe paying for your booze and Kate wigs but while stuck with you, I’ll call you and your lazy staff out
@Smatone99, thank you for bringing up the commentary from yesterday, I found it so bizarre but trolls/bots/swarms never occurred to me, now it makes much more sense.
Thanks for confirming my gut feeling that yesterday’s tantrum swarm about “OMG! USED TO LOVE THEM BUT I’M SO DISAPPOINTED” was mostly due to palace paid trolls. The Rota Rats and rest of the UK Media have been so wrong about Meghan and Harry about EVERYTHING for SO LONG that I don’t know how they even have the energy to get up in the morning to continue to churn out their drivel. I especially enjoyed the photos showing Harry smiling and having a wonderful time. He certainly does not look like an unwilling hostage who is pining to return to Royal servitude as Bully’s scapegoat.
I was happy to be informed my Trumper friends are LITERAL NAZIS. And that my clapback was deleted. Really makes me want to participate.
That post was shut because the traffic going to it was not natural. People can disagree about H and M on things and often do but those posts don’t get shut down. We can’t forget that KP has bots out there and they look to diminish H and M at every turn.
And to even bring up tacky when they were canoodling with orange man and his contract wife is just hilarious.
I went back to that post to see if others had responded to my comment and I couldn’t believe the first time commenters all saying that this ruined H&M and they were so disappointed. My comment defending them wasn’t even there anymore so I don’t know what happened.
But yes. The bots were out in force. What on Earthshot was that insanity all about? They will try anything to tarnish the Sussexes.
Guess what? Life is complicated and messy and our world is broken. And the Sussexes do immense good for so many and are always trying to do more.
And holy hek does Kris look amazing at 70. Say what you want about the work she’s had done. She’s not into aging naturally and that’s fine. She looks how she wants to look and I’m deeply impressed with her drs work.
Look, there are regular commenters here who are not a fan of Harry and Meghan being at the Bezos house and I get that. I’m not a fan of Bezos. So I don’t discount that feeling even if I wasn’t as bothered. The bigger issue I have is commenters I’ve never seen before swearing that they comment on this site all the time in support of Meghan but now they’re sooo disappointed. Cuz then I’m like huh, who u? Those types of things feel manufactured and suspect for sure. There’s often new commenters and they come in with a genuine vibe. This was not that. So if your comment was deleted it was probably bc it was part of a thread that started with someone commenting in bad faith. Eventually, it just gets easier to shut down the post.
Weren’t WanK booed a couple years ago at some film industry award/event ?
Yeah that’s gotta hurt when you have to pay for big names to attend any of your events (and even then no).
William wishes he had access to these A-list celebs (I hope he realizes David Beckham doesn’t have to show up anymore).
Also, if they plan to involve Sophie and Edward’s kids, God help the monarchy. The girl rides a horse and buggy, for goodness’ sake. How is that relatable to the average Brit? It’s as if the RF don’t realize that their base is dying of old age. They need Kate to get a stylist (fashion, hair and make-up) and bring some much-needed glamour into that household.
Kate has no real glamour. Her behavior to Meghan is nothing to write home about
@Tessa Kate’s all they have; may as well make the best of it.
She can’t compete with Meghan on fashion. She needs to create a vision board featuring Lydia Millen Gordon and copy her casual and red-carpet style: Oscar de la Renta, Holland Cooper, Ralph Lauren, Fairfax & Favor, and Sassi London. I think Lydia does a great job co-playing Kate Middleton. Kate needs to style stalk her, like she did Meghan.
The royal family mostly is not known for glamour. When she was young. Princess Margaret was glamorous and later princess diana. Keen is no princess diana or princess margaret. And she is not good looking when she glares at Meghan. Keen is pretty but rather plain looking. It might be that future married ins will bring on the glamour
Peter Phillips girlfriend does have glamour
Yeah plans involving the DOE kids — that came from left field. Like where did that come from!
Nothing against Louise and James but yah no that isn’t going to work. Poor James looks like he would rather be anywhere else on the rare occasion he is forced to attend anything.
They’ve been trying to make Lady Louise happen all summer, and no one cares. She looks like the late queen (and her dad), but that only appeals to the older segment of the population.
Louise gives the impression that she isn’t interested. Wise girl.
I remember when Louise first “came out” to royal events as smiling hand waver. She looked happy and enthusiastic. I fear, judging from latest photos, the Windsors has beaten all that youthful enthusiasm out of the poor girl. She probably could have been an excellent representative of the Windsors in the style and spirit of her granny and the queen mother.
Willy would never.. be invited in the first place. So he can scream to the rota all he wants. This is pure jealousy coming from KP.
The way they keep mentioning these people as having to ” step up” is so disturbing to me. They act like she has no hopes and dreams for herself in her life. If the family business is short of staff because the person in charge has chased everyone away, that’s too bad for them. It’s like they don’t even consider the fact that James and Louise may want to do other things with their life, and if they do who cares. Neither of them come to a bunch of Royal events, I can’t even remember the last one James came to, so I don’t understand why they behave as if they are a reasonable option.
@Dee(2) I think it’s because everyone has said no. You’re supposed to sacrifice your hopes and dreams to support the crown, and your payment is below market rent on a grand property and enough money for fancy dresses and staff.
That recent article in the DM attacking Beatrice and Eugenie noted that they both live on Crown land and that Charles would be charging them market rent “soon”. I saw that as a threat (along with taking away their titles). Beatrice has figured out how to capitalize on the RF title without the day-to-day drama. I think the treatment of H&M has scared off everyone. No one wants the job, hence the need to “step up”.
How about when scoot went to premieres wearing those airplane slippers to impress tom cruise. And he and keen went to the bond premiere with keen in the gaudy outfit
We keep seeing these articles because Harry is living the life Scooter wishes he had. Scooter wants all the largesse that comes with being royalty with none of the “work” part. He wants the private transportation, the fancy houses, the money, the numerous luxury vacations and the titles. In addition, he wants to hobknob with Hollywood royalty. Nevermind that going to parties with famous people is part of the Sussexes job. You don’t get TV deals or interest in your charities by holing up in an estate.
“Wm has true class” says the insider instructed by Wm to talk to press. Yeah, true class that.
The true class part has me laughing. As becks1 would say, is the true class in the room with us now?
The British Royals are one of the tackiest families in the UK. Didn’t William accept loads of money from Bezos for Earthshot but now he’s tacky? I know what’s tacky demanding your 5th house from the Crown Estate because the others didn’t suit you. Taking carrier bags full of cash from billionaires from the Middle East. Marrying a very young woman and then carrying on a years long affair with a married woman. Protecting your son who has been accused of serious sexual assault while throwing your grandson and mixed race wife under the bus. Refusing to provide security for your son, daughter in law and mixed race grandchildren. I could go on…
Even tackier is using the excuse of that new “forever home” to STEAL 150 *acres* of public land and blocking access to a children’s nature centre to hide the fact that he and his wife don’t live together.
This.
Also anyone else struck by how animated and tactile people are around Kris? I mean they’re not there just for networking, they really seem to enjoy her. I’m just basing this on pics here vs ones we usually get from parties.
I don’t know much about her, but from what I’ve seen, despite the plastic surgeries, she appears to be down to earth, unpretentious, generous and considerate to those she interacts with and quite fun to be around, in addition to being a hard worker, so it is no wonder that people gravitate towards her or think fondly of her.
I thought the same. A lot of love for her. Also, she looks amazing. Her plastic surgeon must be booked for decades now.
Yes, huge change from her recent pilgrim-core / Karl Lagerfeld appearance
Truly one of the most incredible facelifts I’ve ever seen and I appreciate that she’s been so open about it. She’s also lost a bit of weight too, right? She’s SEVENTY. Just crazy…in these pics she could be Kim’s sister.
Kris seems like the smartest and most fun Kard in the deck. She seems like she’d be an absolute hoot to hang out with. Who wouldn’t want to drink and gossip with her?
Kris Jenner is the boss. I couldn’t believe some of the people she pulled for her party, young and old and not just from entertainment. People may consider the KarJenners a joke but you can’t say they don’t have clout.
William deserves to shrivel up and cry with jealousy over Harry and Meghan being friends and friendly with the ultra rich and popular. I hope that Harry and Meghan had a fun date night and it’s clear that Beyoncé and Jay chose Kim side…
It’s still tax the fuck out of the rich over here though.
They’re not “friendly” with the Kardashians. Kris Jenner will pose with anyone. But did any of them show up on Meghan’s podcast or WLM? It seems like that would have been an easy get. Sure, they snagged an invite, and yes, that’s smart for possible networking. But the optics aren’t great for *any* of these people. It was a pretty gross display in these times for ALL involved. I think it would’ve been smarter for the Sussexes to simply send a gift and avoid the ostentatious show of KJ’s birthday. They’re simply not close enough friends that they HAD to show up. It was a bad PR move, plain and simple.
They ARE friendly with the Kardashian-Jenners. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Kris Jenner was publicly voicing support for Meghan long before it became fashionable AND she also threw a protective arm around Doria, which I am certain that Meghan appreciated. Like it or not, they ARE close enough friends that they accepted the invitation. Personally, I think they attended because they actually LIKE Kris, but even if it were just a “PR move”, I think it was a fabulous one, because it shut down all of the stupid narratives which the UK media leeches had been planning to write about their having been “snubbed by Hollywood A-listers” yet again.
And every single one of those celebrities and their staff will be taking note of all the nasty names Harry and Meghan (and by extension, the attendees) are being called, and remember this the next time the grifting, clout-chasing royals, always desperate for global coverage, go begging these same celebrities to attend their events. And I love this for them!
Someone mentioned a long time ago something that people seem to forget: Kris Jenner (like Doria) has mixed-race grandchildren, and I can bet that despite their privileged upbringing, she is not unaware of the racism that they may face later in life, if they have not already encountered this. She would have been acutely aware of the names being hurled at mixed-race M and A before they left the UK.
I wouldn’t assume that Meghan asked them to be on WLM or any of the podcasts. I do know they posted thanks for her baskets , even going back to when it was American Riveria Orchard. And that they looked genuinely happy to be with her mother. And they were invited to the party so I would presume it’s not about ” posing” and about them genuinely having a friendship.
The second part I really don’t understand. Do people honestly believe that everyone just stopped getting married, having kids, having birthday parties throughout times of strife in the United states? We have lived through depressions, recessions, assassinations, riots, racial distress, and other general times of crappiness in this country. And people still had good times from the poorest to the richest because asking people not to ever have a good time for that perfect time when it’s absolutely wonderful for everyone ( which has never existed) is just not feasible.
The Sussexes can think for themselves. They looked liked they had a blast.
Nah, it’s clear that Harry and Meghan are friends with the Kardashians, particularly Kris.
So they “snagged” an invite but then should’ve just sent a gift after snagging the invite? Huh. That doesn’t even make sense. It’s like throwing spaghetti at the wall to see which negative narrative sticks.
How pray tell would you a rando
Know who Meghan and Harry are close to ? I think it’s pretty bold of you to state your opinion as fact. I don’t know Harry or Meghan, but I am guessing from the fact that Meghan regularly send kris gift baskets from her as ever brand and kris always sends her public thanks,
I would venture a guess that they are indeed friends.
I seem to recall a photo of Harry and Corey hanging out in Aspen, somewhere snowy, so it would seem that the Sussex’s are at least somewhat close to Kris and Corey.
Exactly and H&M attended Ellen and Portia’s vow renewel officiated by Kris which was a small-ish affair. They are most certainly friends and people insisting that they are not are ridiculous
Yeah, apparently they went on a skiing holiday together or at least at the same time and were hanging out.
No there have been many reports of them hanging out together behind closed doors in the past couple of years. They are more than just “friendly acquaintances” they are friends with many mutuals who move in some of the same circles.
Scoot gave a very embarrassing interview boasting about balancing work and raising kids. He and keen take lots of vacations and if they increase the hours of work it would not hurt the parenting. Scoot is so s m a r m y yet he makes the media know each day how he dislikes the sussexes and celebrities yet he courts being with celebrities. He drove his brother and sister in law out yet he watches their every move and trashes them.
Nothing will ever be as tacky as then Prince Charles accepting £1 million pounds in a plastic shopping bag from a Qatari official. Come on now.
Tell it! Grimy and tacky as hell.
I loves it.👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
To make money, you need to mingle money.
Bezos, Zuckerberg, Gates, are not too shabby to have in your corner enroute to financial independence.
And how is it so different from King Chuck constantly palling around with Arab sheiks?🙄🙄
Jealousy thy names are the leftover Windsors. They were invited to a big celebrity party! They did not have to pay to be with these celebrities Peg. It seems it’s only tacky for the Sussexes.
A family with deep connections going back generations to pedophiles and having pedophiles as advisors throwing shade. Please. At least this was an open party where cameras could go to see who was there. The Windsor/Wales are cloak and dagger folks, they hide in plain site with their deplorable friends and associates front and center to their lives. They throw dirt and vileness using place sources and friends of instead of owning their narrative. The Sussexes speak directly to the camera with their full chest and their own words, owing what they say and do. The Sussexes are living their lives in the open, earning their money, making connections that will ensure they can remain financially independent, all while being philanthropic.
“But rich celebrities are going to throw parties, and it’s not like any of it came from American taxpayers.” Except that’s exactly who paid or it, as these billionaires don’t pay their fair share, if any, in taxes. The American tax payer absolutely paid for that party, as we pay for all of the extravagances of the wealthy; extravagances they can so easily afford since they pay negligible taxes.
Agreed. I still like the Sussexes, Adele etc but it doesn’t blind me from reality. A lot of people are losing everything right now, and the contrast is jarring.
I feel the same way. So much suffering at t the hands of billionaires right now. Bezos being a main player in that suffering.
Come on these arguments are getting more specious. By that rationale we have paid for Meghan and Harry’s home because they’re wealthy, and her clothes, so we deserve to know everything about their lives and what they’re doing and what their kids looks like. This is venturing into the rationale that the British media makes for intrusion.
It also fails to take into consideration all the “regular people” who do business with the ultrarich by using Twitter/X or Amazon, etc. Not to mention the many besotted people who are dependent on public assistance (SNAP) and still voted for people like Trump during the last election. At a certain point, self-reflection and personal responsibility has to come into it too.
Yes, I’m over all this hand-wringing, too. H&M went to a fundraiser and then to a birthday party, period.
I am with you. This amount of hand wringing feels entirely performative.
Considering that scoots gets so giddy and goofy around celebrities and pays celebrities to attend his earth project events, I would wager he would LOVE to be invited to such a party. Seeing the fun candid photos coming out now must make it so much worse. And right on the heels of the Brazil tour, too. Oof.
I can’t speak for Harry and Meghan. However if given the choice, I would choose Kris and her family any day of the week over the left behinds because to my knowledge, none of kris and family have questioned her baby skin color. Allowed their palace flunkies to call her derogatory names . Have lunch with journalists who then go home to write disgusting. Hateful columns about her. Taken her and her husband and children security away and put them in real danger on a daily basis . So if I had to choose. It would be kris , kris and family. The left behinds never gave a f about me or my family. They wanted me out of their country, their business and their family. So who I hang out with is none of their f-info business
I love this. Well said! 🙂
I meeeeannn… the Kardashians are problematic as HELL when it comes to race so let’s not ignore that.
Not a fan of the Kardashians klan & how they gained notoriety. I am amazed at the pull Kris has to have pretty private people like Beyonce & Adele at her party. Even Stevie Wonder was there.
But didn’t Charles & Camilla go on American idol as part of their coronation with Katy Perry & Lionel Richie getting invites all as part of the bargain for performing? They really aren’t above reality tv.
Charles invited the presenter from UK Love Island to one of his garden parties and was pictured laughing and joking with her. The Windsors are tacky as they come…
Mike tindall went on a reality show yet no criticism about that. And keens uncle Gary went on a reality show as well
Let’s not forget about Kate’s uncle Gary getting arrested for urinating in the streets.
Kris isn’t just famous for her daughters sex tape. Her first husband was one of THE celebrity lawyers back in the day. There’s a reason OJ picked him. Plus she was married to a former Olympian. She’s been going to and hosting parties like this since the 80s. The guest list isn’t that shocking. I’m sure the amount of people she knows or knew their parents and watched them grow up is deep. Kim wouldn’t have been in the spot to be Paris Hilton’s,” closet organizer” if she wasn’t already connected. And she was connected in her early twenties, because her parents were connected.
Two things can be true. The party was tacky and no one loves tacky more than the Windsors. They wish they had been there!
You nailed it, Brassy Rebel. Kudos!
🎯
The main issue with Harry and Meghan being seen with K clan with most people is because that family plays footsie with trump. Meanwhile William has been seen associating with Jared and Ivanka who have actively harmed people.
No Windsor has a leg to stand on here because their associations are so much worse.
Last week, shock horror probe, Harry and Kate are being ignored by the ‘A’ list, this week shock horror probe, Harry and Kate attend an ‘A’ list party.
The media needs to make up its mind.
I’m disappointed to see them (and Beyonce and Jayz) there. Hanging out with folks like Bezos (to say nothing of the Kardashians) isn’t a good look under any circumstance but particularly when there is a government shutdown and kids are losing access to food. I wish people would stay away from evil jerks like Bezos and not allow their glamour to humanize him.
Thank you. Yes.
Wouldn’t it be a good thing if Harry and Meghan could influence billionaires (like Bezos) to be more philanthropic?
The Royals and their media pack truly look like unhinged drooling morons, desperate to smear Harry and Meghan with anything, even if completely contradictory.
Does anyone still take them seriously?
Imagine their headlines if H&M HADN’T attended Kris Jenner’s party – the UK media would have had a field day with their Hollywood Losers narrative. So the nonsense they’re coming up with is their meagre consolation prize.
It’s pathetic, and the whole world can see it.
On a different note I found this interesting “the couple should not be accepted back” and the use of the verb accepted. It gives the royal family agency as if they have a say in the decisions M&H are making. They are not seeking acceptance so how many years are the tabloids going to keep this narrative going? It’s delusional
Well if they shouldn’t be “accepted” back then that should put an end to this narrative right? The Sussexes are doing fine in Montecito so let them breathe and focus on your wonderful, acceptable, respectable Royals in the UK. If you can find any, other than the children of course.
IMO they’re all tacky as hell, Sussexes and left-behinds both. I have so much sympathy for the Sussexes but I find their associating with these rich a-holes…problematic.
I’m in the same boat. I like them but with the direction things are going it’s hard not to look at that party and just see billionaires who are literally making money off the crumbling democracy and erasure of any middle class. Every decision is to further destroy anything left in the system set up to protect normal people. Perhaps it’s just he scrutiny of extreme wealth and the widening gap of any fallacy of relatability that has us disappointed. They owe us nothing. They should live their lives the way they want to. But it’s just a bummer to see.
Same. I can’t stand the left-behinds, but the Kardashians are awful, and it’s depressing that anyone hangs out with them.
Ah yes, the left- behinds have so much class that Charles joked about being Camilla’s tampon; Charles and Camilla laughed at Inuit singers performing for them; William sucked up to Tom Cruise, of all people, at a movie premiere; and Kate flashes her hoo-ha every chance she gets. True class!!
Meghan and Harry are A-listers who went to the A-list party celebrating a friend. Send them to the Hague!!! Spare me.
(Also, poor Louise … if she somehow became popular, Kate would cut her down like a weed.)
You know they are already working on trying to find people who would bother to show up. The Royals make regular trips to India, so I imagine a lot of Bollywood stars may appear.
Are they not though?
Tacky? Sure. But with the source being insiders of the RF, it becomes a pot meets kettle situation. And then, if you want, a which one is more awful type deal and is that really the type of scrutiny the Windsors need? Throwing stones from a protected tabloid bubble is silly. Especially for a family coming from a history of colonialism that goes beyond tackiness.
William and Kate fell over themselves showing Trump and Melania a great time last month. I don’t think I have EVER seen Kate happier or more enthralled than she was sitting next to Jabba during that State dinner as he slobbered all over her while regaling everyone with tales of her unsurpassed beauty (barf). And has Kate EVER done an extended photoshoot with another wife of a head of state like the one she did with Jabba’s wife the next day? And I’ve never seen Melania happier, either Clearly the four of them have something (cough cough) in common . All of this is rather rich coming from Scooter and Wigs.
KJ showing off her facelift, which looks amazing atm
I bet the photo of KJ and H&M is cute. I love seeing the candid shots of H & M too
As always, they look relaxed and part of a topnotch social circle. I could only think of how effortless H would have looked on the Brazilian volleyball court and how awkward and jazz-handed his bro would be here…
Harry and Meghan can’t win no matter what they do. They’re criticized for being “hated” by Hollywood and the very next day they’re criticized for attending an A-list party. In reality the A-list party was a great opportunity for H&M to network and garner funds for their multiple charities. The comparison is made (by Page Six) of H&M attending the party with William and is “at odds” with what William is doing for the monarchy. What is William actually doing for the monarchy? From what I’ve observed William goes on numerous holidays, hoards money and mansions and rides around on a scooter, throws tantrums like a 5 year old and threatens family members with taking away their titles.
LOL The BRF looking down their noses at anyone for being “ostentatious”! Well, at least, they’ve given up on the talking point that “Hollywood is done with them”. Now, they’re fixated on Meghan’s body shape.
Your celebrity worship is duly noted, @Kaiser, but not all celebrities are created equal. The Kardashians *are* tacky, and going to this party at fascist-bootlicking Jeff Bezos’s house was a bad idea.
Oh well, I guess you will just have to stop being fans of Meghan, Harry, Beyonce, Adele, Martha Stewart, Jay Z and the countless other A listers who were there.