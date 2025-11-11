Princess Kate repeated a Catherine Walker coat for a solo Armistice Day event

The Princess of Wales was out today on a scheduled event for Armistice Day (Veterans Day here in America). She visited the National Memorial Arboretum, and this was her first solo event in a month or longer. Kate was the “senior royal” sent to observe a moment of silence for veterans. This job usually goes to a “blood royal,” but there are so few of them around these days, this event is left to the married-ins. Um, where the hell is William?

Kate wore a repeat – she’s worn this Catherine Walker coat to Remembrance Sundays in years past. I call this one her Sgt. Pepper coat because of the tassels and chest embroidery. During her outing on Sunday at the Cenotaph, I noted that Kate’s eyebrows look somewhat crazy right now. You can see it again in these photos. Is she just filling them out too much? What’s going on there?

It’s also noteworthy that Queen Camilla was out this morning too. Cam stole Kate’s thunder on Armistice Day! Camilla visited the London Paddington train station as part of the ‘Poppies to Paddington’ event.

46 Responses to “Princess Kate repeated a Catherine Walker coat for a solo Armistice Day event”

  1. Tessa says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:03 am

    Badly fitting dress for Camilla. What’s with keens eyebrows and she looks annoyed. And where is peggs.

    Reply
    • Weatherby says:
      November 11, 2025 at 10:27 am

      It looks like a face lift or recent heavy botox are causing the severe arch in her eyebrows. She tends to wear hats the shield her forehead from view for several outings after procedures like this. The lip plumpers are nearing extreme levels as well.

      But thank goodness this outing is just a woman with grown up hair, wearing grown up clothes, and standing silently and solemnly for a solemn event like a damn grown up. It’s sad how low the bar is for her, but she’s managed to clear it today.

      …Well done?

      Reply
  2. Maxine Branch says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:04 am

    If misery had a name it would be Katherine wales.

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:06 am

    I will not praise her lazy ass for doing events she should be doing way more often.

    Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:08 am

    That coat is ridiculous and she LOOKS ridiculous. Her eyebrows have a bit too sharp of an arch and it makes her look like Queen Grimhilde of Snow White. Not a good look at all.

    Obviously Willy is wiped out and resting from his “big boy” Earth Shit party, with all that fake reading, posing, posturing, volleyball, and tucking his shirt in his pants — he needed a nap.

    Reply
  5. Al says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:12 am

    I think the separation/divorce agreement doesn’t come with clothing/stylist allowance. Kate got the house for her, the kids and her parents. She’s going to either have to pay for her own stylist, or dress herself (it looks like she’s dressing herself). This is why Natasha Archer left, I believe. No amount of lies about Harry and Meghan – in the Daily Mail, NY Post and the rest of the tabloid rags will convince me otherwise.

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      November 11, 2025 at 8:34 am

      Same. She loves clothes and fashion. Her clothes were the only thing about her that people really talked about. Now she’s doesn’t even have that. I think it’s a way of controlling/punishing her as well as limiting how much she’s talked about.

      Reply
    • Miss Scarlett says:
      November 11, 2025 at 10:55 am

      I think she gets an allowance but it doesn’t seem as big as it was when Charles was paying.

      Also, I think she has so many black coats that she is re-wearing due to the cost of living crisis.

      Reply
  6. Duch says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:16 am

    C’s “hair” is up for the first time in long time. Some talk on here a few days ago on how hair is always down.

    But real question is : where is Wm??

    Reply
  7. Blujfly says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:17 am

    That fake hairpiece attached to the back of her head like a thanksgiving bread basket is quite a scene.

    Reply
  8. Nic919 says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:18 am

    Kate always looks like she’s wearing a costume and it just looks bizarre when normal people are nearby. At least the mop is in an updo but this tassels coat in particular has been a child’s version of what a soldier looks like.

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:20 am

    Listen, since she does not have a lace bib emerging from her neck this time, I’m gonna call this absolutely fine and appropriate, military cosplay and tassels and all. That lace thing was just plain silly. Truly. It just laid there.
    Anyways, I think William feels like he just worked so hard in Brazil while Kate had an extra week of vacay and so now it’s her turn. You know they get into back and forths of who did what and when and who’s turn it is this time .

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      November 11, 2025 at 8:40 am

      I think Willy is just pouting in a bottle after his Brazil trip disaster. Man child that he is I’m sure he’s still raging at home smashing things.

      Reply
    • Blujfly says:
      November 11, 2025 at 8:40 am

      I agree with you. I think the wales probably had no intention of attending anything other than the Remembrance Sunday. After being prevailed upon to attend an individual ceremony, William simply refused as he’s been working “so much.”

      Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:25 am

    Well, she looks better than she did on Sunday, so I guess that’s something.

    Where the hell is william? This is the kind of absence that feels so notable – no effort is required here besides showing up and looking respectful, much like the Festival of Remembrance. And yet he’s a no-show. Is he sulking about the thunder stealing during Earthshot??

    Reply
  11. Over it says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:25 am

    Sargent pepper coat. Kaiser, you never stop making me laugh

    Reply
  12. Inge says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:25 am

    I hate to say this but K’s outfit is actually more suited for today than Cam’s bright colour.

    And who chopped off 2/3rds of her (hideous) overcoat?

    Reply
  13. Unstrung_Pearl says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:25 am

    Im guessing she overdid the botox, it’s common to see the eyebrows lift too much when that happens. Coat is fine, same old.

    WHAT is camilla wearing – sack the stylist!

    Is William really so jetlagged he can’t do any of these events?? Something is up here. Its so weird to me all the PR of this future king but he avoids every opportunity to actually be one?

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      November 11, 2025 at 9:05 am

      Re the eyebrows, I went for an upper bleph consult and the surgeon told me this usually results in the outside wings of the eyebrow angling up. I declined because I like my eyebrows the way they are, but maybe Kate went ahead?

      I think Camilla looks fine for a 70-something woman. She doesn’t have much shape, so her clothing usually looks like a sack, but whatever.

      Yes, where the hell is William? That’s the big story here.

      Reply
      • Unstrung_Pearl says:
        November 11, 2025 at 9:39 am

        Just searched photos of upper bleph and you could be right! Some of the results looked good though I have to say…

      • Nic919 says:
        November 11, 2025 at 10:16 am

        Kate had the upper bleph surgery a few years ago because the eyebrow angling up has been noticeable for a while.

        But whatever happened last year (some pics make the scar more visible today) has likely made it even more obvious.

      • Miss Scarlett says:
        November 11, 2025 at 10:57 am

        I’m fairly certain Kate has had both an upper and lower bleph. Her under eye bags used to be much worse.

    • Gabby says:
      November 11, 2025 at 9:25 am

      Camilla has a stylist? AYFKM?

      Reply
  14. Harla says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:33 am

    The Nipple Tassels of Remembrance made an appearance, is nature healing?

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:39 am

    I think this is the first time we’re seeing this outfit in full. We’ve only seen her wearing it on the Foreign Office balcony for Remembrance Sunday. She looks fine. I question why she felt she needed to buy a new hat when she has several black ones though.

    Reply
  16. Calzaki says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:45 am

    Is that a lazy royal or Mr Spock in a goth Beetles cover band?

    Reply
  17. Tessa says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:46 am

    The scarlett in mourning outfit

    Reply
  18. ShoppeGirlMN says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:01 am

    Where does Cam shop?!? I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to find her all these ugly dresses time and time again.

    Reply
  19. Durga says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:07 am

    Could Kate look any more miserable?

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 11, 2025 at 10:19 am

      The dark Mary Poppins cosplay looks even more ridiculous when she is surrounded by normal people. No one else dresses this way to honour veterans.

      Reply
  20. Ginger says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:33 am

    Botox injections for the “elevens” scowl will cause one’s eyebrows to flare up at the ends like Kate’s. For me, it’s a dead giveaway that she uses botox.

    Reply
    • M says:
      November 11, 2025 at 9:42 am

      I’ve been on the ‘tox for years due to chronic migraines, and my eyebrows have never looked crazy. She needs a new doctor.

      Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      November 11, 2025 at 10:03 am

      Close-ups of her smiling also give it away; her forehead is as smoth as a bowling ball except for the edges, and she gets it on the regular. She has that overall shine too, and you can tell when it’s fresh. That being said, I thought the press wasn’t going to comment on Kate’s clothing anymore …

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 11, 2025 at 10:17 am

      She’s had upper bleph surgery on top of botox. I would trace it to 2022 at the earliest.

      Reply
  21. fwiw says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:51 am

    Cam’s dress wasn’t styled for sitting down. She wore that short black cape back when Charles was having prostate surgery. Maybe it was in style then. I was surprised that she didn’t wear a hat.

    Wearing new outfits was part of Kate’s job as a working royal. She gave it up along with working. Besides, real English country women like Kate love nature and re-wear clothes.

    Reply
  22. QuiteContrary says:
    November 11, 2025 at 10:20 am

    Camilla’s jacket reminds me of a bed jacket like my grandmother used to wear … in bed … and Camilla’s dress, as usual, looks like a Vanity Fair robe.

    William is a disgrace missing this event. Kate’s eyebrows are doing more work than he is.

    Reply
  23. DeeSea says:
    November 11, 2025 at 10:21 am

    (Apologies if this posts multiple times; I’m dealing with some dodgy wifi.)

    She has good brows, but she’s filling them in too darkly, too fully, too arched, and too uniformly. This is such an unforced error, and it suggests that she’s doing her own makeup. If she’s not careful, she’ll end up as a subject on one of my favorite guilty-pleasure/trite-crap subreddits: r/whybrows

    Reply
  24. tamsin says:
    November 11, 2025 at 10:34 am

    On the actual Armistice Day or Remembrance Day here in Canada the two wives are sent out. Charles is sick, but as everyone has said, where’s William? This could be the start of a new meme: Where’s the Prince of Wales, and will morph into where’s the King?
    I believe the heavy hitters, Anne and Sophie, are currently out of the country.

    Reply

