Mail: Duchess Meghan didn’t wear a poppy because they’re not widely available!

Over the weekend, the photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party went viral in a big way. You could see, in real time, as the deranged community tested out talking points. Harry and Meghan were “bad” no matter what, obviously, but why were they bad in this particular instance? Something about “how dare they go to a party on the night before Remembrance Sunday.” An abundance of angst about the Sussexes hobnobbing with Kardashians, A-listers and billionaires. A general unhappiness that Harry and Meghan were outside, when they should have their schedules overseen by the palace! Finally, there seemed to be a consensus talking point: Meghan is wrong – “bad” even – for NOT wearing a poppy for Remembrance. There was a sudden uptick on “the missing poppy” on social media and the British tabloids. First off, poppy-wearing isn’t really a thing here in America. And as many have pointed out, when Meghan wore a poppy in a November video last year, she was criticized for that too. It’s almost as if they’re just mad that Meghan exists, and the reasons why are just fill-in-the-blank. In any case, the Daily Mail had a hilarious exclusive about why Meghan didn’t wear a poppy.
Meghan Markle did not wear a poppy to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party because they are not widely available in America, sources close to the Duchess have told the Daily Mail.
Meghan attended the glitzy James Bond-themed party at Jeff Bezos’s $165million mansion on Remembrance weekend with the commemorative symbol noticeably missing from her glamorous outfit.
Harry, meanwhile, had one pinned to his tuxedo, which he obtained after donating to the appeal during his recent visit to Canada, where he met with some of the country’s oldest veterans.
Sources have told the Daily Mail Meghan was unable to visibly honour the war dead as poppies are not widely available in the States, unlike in Commonwealth countries.
The mother-of-two, 44, has previously been pictured wearing a poppy during Remembrance alongside her veteran husband Harry, who served two Army tours in Afghanistan. Last year, the Sussexes both wore poppies fastened to their lapels as they published a joint video about online violence against children. While in 2023 the Duchess wore a poppy brooch as she and Harry visited United States Navy SEALs in San Diego.
People across the globe can purchase a poppy from the Royal British Legion’s website, but would have to pay £28 for postage to get it sent to Montecito.
While it’s true that most American stores don’t have poppies on demand, it’s easy enough to just order one or a dozen online. Amazon literally had hundreds of options, and poppy pins are also for sale on eBay and Etsy. Apparently the American Legion sells them too. My point? Availability wasn’t the issue. Meghan just chose not to wear a poppy, probably because she understands at this point that she’s damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t. Imagine the headlines if she had worn a poppy to Kris Jenner’s birthday party – they would be raging about “how dare she wear a poppy to such a superficial event!” Anyway, at least I get to repost the party photos again! They looked great!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen leaving Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos' home in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, eghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 9 NOVEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner's 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos' lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
In 2024 she wore a Poppy and the Brit Media was outraged, asking “WHY IS SHE WEARING A POPPY? SHES NOT BRITISH!!!” This year Meghan didnt wear a Poppy and they say “WHY ISNT MEGHAN WEARING A POPPY! SHES SO DISRESPECTFUL!”
They are absolutely UNHINGED!
This is why H&M don’t engage with or read the tabs. They are writing for old guard working class Brits who never liked Harry mixing races to begin with. Complete dinosaurs and not worth the time. They make this stuff up to feed the asalt Island money Train.
This is why H&M don’t engage with or read the tabs. They are writing for old guard working class Brits who never liked Harry mixing races to begin with. Complete dinosaurs and not worth the time. They make this stuff up to feed the salt Island money Train.
+ a million. This right here. She can’t win.
This isn’t just a Meghan thing. Every celebrity in British public life gets policed for whether they wear a poppy or not, and if they dare to wear any of the official colours other than red, they get policed for that too (e.g. Jeremy Corbyn wearing a white one because he’s a pacifist). It’s horrible.
Yes it is a Meghan thing because she was attacked for both wearing AND not wearing a poppy. She can’t do both so how is that realistic? Only the biracial Duchess is held to these ridiculous standards.
Still have to wonder what on earth this woman ever did to merit such unending nitpicking, criticism, and vitriol. Oh, right, she’s biracial. Got it.
She is damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. It’s a no win situation with the BM. Nit picking is what they will do and they won’t stop.
I have to admit that I no longer see veterans handing out poppies at stores anymore. I always gave as my father, grandfather, great and many greats back have served in all of our country’s wars. So, poppies are not easily available anymore.
Yes, here in Ontario, Canada: as a child, I would drop a quarter into the metal container and the smiling vet would carefully pin the poppy on my coat. But they’re old now, and can’t stand there for hours in the cold. So sometimes cadets would stand there in their stead.
But for the Remembrance Day service today, all those vets will be marching in the parade, even if some of them can only do the last few metres to the cenotaph. And they will all be in step.
Nowadays, local stores have the poppies sitting beside the cash registers. I understand too, that in our increasingly cashless society, it’s more difficult for the Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy sales as fewer people carry cash.
Is it just me or does a tuxedo look unfinished without a cummerbund? Most guys don’t wear them and imho, they should.
Indeed it does look unfinished as @derekguy has explained many times on Twitter.
He needs an undershirt, too. Fewer and fewer men wear them these days, but with a thin shirt like that, you need one if you want to look really polished.
“Sources close to the Duchess” the first untruth in this story.
I know it’s a parasocial thing on my part, but damn, I am so happy that Harry met Meghan and escaped the scapegoat of his family role. I am so happy that he is no longer there to be a target for his brother’s rage, laziness, anger, and lies. I love seeing these pictures of a happy and healthy and FREE Harry.
As for the poppy thing, she is damned if she does (last year) or if she doesn’t (this year) so I hope she just continues to live her life in the way she wants. Wearing whatever she does or doesn’t want to, posting whatever she wants, attending whatever parties she wants to. The British media and derangers will always be foaming at the mouth about something. Shrug.
I couldn’t agree more.. it’s time to stop nitpicking the Sussex’s lives and holding them to standards higher than is expected from others. There were a lot of people on KJ guests list and I was disgusted that the ones being treated like villains for attending were the Sussex’s..
Quite frankly, I’m tired of hearing this. It’s not holding them to higher standards, it’s holding two of my absolute favorite celebrities/people to the SAME standards as I hold everyone else to…even though it hurts.
This along with “oh it must be trolls” comment repeatedly to long time, regular posters here is ridiculous. I’ve been reading this site daily for 17 years. I’m not a troll. I’m a truly disappointed fan. Two things can be true. The British media is unhinged regarding the Sussexes AND some people who really like them think this was a misstep. Edit: think attending the Jenner party is the misstep, not the poppy. That’s nonsense.
I’ve seen lots of accounts calling it Remembrance Weekend. That’s not a thing. There is Remembrance Day which is today (Armistice Day) and Remembrance Sunday, the Sunday closest to Remembrance Day. The 8th on November when Harry and Meghan went to the party is just a normal day. Just because the royals went to a remembrance concert doesn’t make it an official day in the calendar. So many British people were out at fireworks displays celebrating Bonfire Night this past weekend so how is wrong for Harry and Meghan to be out and about?
I am loving looking at how happy Prince Harry is in photos at parties with his wife.
Last week he was in Canada going good works with veterans/military, which seems incredibly important to him- so, duty done, soul filled with good work.
And now he is hanging with glamorous people at fabulous parties.
Yep, Harry is definitely incredibly miserable, and can you believe his wife didn’t wear a poppy?
Obviously, they are on the edge of divorce.
I swear if the murdoch press thought they could get away with it, they would put Kate/Will’s heads on video of Harry and the Duchess, and vice versa, and talk about how in love Kate and Will obviously are, and how Harry/Meg are obviously on the verge of divorce and totally miserable.
And if people were presented with that- misidentifying the couples as intended- all the murdoch gossip would actually make sense.
We have millions of poppies available in Canada these days. And Harry was in Toronto last week. Have Meghan wanted to wear a poppy, she would have wear it.
I’m Canadian and I have my poppy pinned to my overcoat. I would not have it pinned to a dress that I’m wearing to a birthday party lol.
It’s nice to see one pinned to Harry’s jacket, but ridiculous to expect Meghan to wear one pinned to her dress and it wasn’t an event to honour veterans and she is no longer a working Royal, so there should be no expectation regarding her wearing a poppy.
Who are these sources close to Meghan that are talking to the DM. I’m going to guess that the source is a member of the royal rota. Anyway, I think the reason Meghan didn’t wear a poppy is because she chose not to. She wasn’t seen wearing one in the photos that came out last week either. Maybe she knows that the British criticized her for wearing one last year and she decided not to wear one this year. She’s not obligated to wear a poppy anyway.
WanK are the sources close to.. they tend to make it obvious with their jealousy.
It truly was something to watch derangers try and pick a struggle. And I’m sorry, Meghan not wearing a poppy should not be offensive to anyone. With Harry, she has supported so many veterans through IG. Seeing it as a misstep is a choice and one that has more do with the person making that choice than anything else.
It always confuses me that they get so mad about the poppy thing. The poem was written by a Canadian. The UK claims it due to colonialism. It’s never been a huge thing in the US. Harry wears it bc he served. There’s no obligation for her to wear one.
We had a remembrance supper on Saturday at the RC Legion. all the veterans with their uniforms and medals, everyone wearing a poppy.
It’s definitely a bigger thing here in Canada where you see them everywhere in November. most of the grocery stores have a volunteer from the Legion selling them.
this was never a thing in the US (I’m a dual citizen and spent most of my career there) WE had an interesting discussion about how differently each country regards its veterans. we came to the conclusion that higher veteran visibility in the US is mostly because the US has been in so many more wars.
The US also has two holidays for veterans, one for the dead and one for the living. I think because Canada and the UK don’t have that, many don’t understand Veterans’ Day isn’t the solemn occasion Rememberance Day is.
Yes. Memorial Day is definitely more to honor the veterans who have died. Wreath laying, visiting veteran cemeteries, etc.
For me, wearing a poppy is showing respect to veterans and those who served & died for our freedom. I’m disappointed on the lack of poppy wearing here in Canada. The poppies are widely available. I won’t decorate for Christmas either until after November 11th. Lest we forget.
Meghan Sussex Accused Again as British Media Flip on Poppy Coverage – Feminegra https://feminegra.com/meghan-sussex-accused-again-as-british-media-flip-on-poppy-coverage/
This is a sharp and accurate observation of the continuous bias used by BM and the Fail, especially against Meghan.
I remember as a child there was an organization that used to collect money for veterans, it was either VFW or American Legion at traffic intersections and you would get a poppy for a donation. My mom would always donate and they would give me a poppy too if I was with her. But that’s been over 50 years ago and I can’t remember last time I’ve seen anyone collecting for veterans. The Society of Bitter Hags that is always hounding Meghan is in overdrive about this poppy thing. I’m glad people are calling out their bullshit over this, considering this same gang attacked her in 2023 and 2024 for wearing a simple poppy. So dishonorable to the people who actually served to behave that way.
Meghan’s support of Harry’s work with Invictus is far more meaningful than wearing a poppy. She is an enthusiastic supporter of IG.
The left-behinds could drape themselves in poppies, but their fake medals show contempt for real military heroes.
The British media should focus more on why their future scooter King won’t attend remembrance events and not why am American they told to get gone is not wearing a poppy in the country they told her to go back to. Like be for real
Feminegra did an excellent article about this very topic. The media and trolls themselves have chastised her for wearing a poppy every time she has stepped out with one on since leaving the UK, so Feminegra showed how even the same tabloids have attacked her for both wearing one and not wearing one. The Fail is just proving that it never has anything to do with what Meghan does but about what she is, which is a biracial woman. It’s even more upsetting to them that she’s an intelligent and beautiful biracial woman who knows her worth.
It’s true that poppies aren’t widely available in the US, isn’t it? I don’t tend to see them at florist shops, stands, the grocery stores that sell flowers, etc. And it’s not really a thing here. I know the poem but to be honest I didn’t know about Remembrance Day until I started following Harry and Meghan. We have Veterans Day and that means flying flags.
Not to say we can’t grow them. I had a wildflower seed mix and poppies came up in my garden for a few years. They just aren’t popular as cut flowers sold on market.