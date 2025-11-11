Mail: Duchess Meghan didn’t wear a poppy because they’re not widely available!

Over the weekend, the photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party went viral in a big way. You could see, in real time, as the deranged community tested out talking points. Harry and Meghan were “bad” no matter what, obviously, but why were they bad in this particular instance? Something about “how dare they go to a party on the night before Remembrance Sunday.” An abundance of angst about the Sussexes hobnobbing with Kardashians, A-listers and billionaires. A general unhappiness that Harry and Meghan were outside, when they should have their schedules overseen by the palace! Finally, there seemed to be a consensus talking point: Meghan is wrong – “bad” even – for NOT wearing a poppy for Remembrance. There was a sudden uptick on “the missing poppy” on social media and the British tabloids. First off, poppy-wearing isn’t really a thing here in America. And as many have pointed out, when Meghan wore a poppy in a November video last year, she was criticized for that too. It’s almost as if they’re just mad that Meghan exists, and the reasons why are just fill-in-the-blank. In any case, the Daily Mail had a hilarious exclusive about why Meghan didn’t wear a poppy.

Meghan Markle did not wear a poppy to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party because they are not widely available in America, sources close to the Duchess have told the Daily Mail. Meghan attended the glitzy James Bond-themed party at Jeff Bezos’s $165million mansion on Remembrance weekend with the commemorative symbol noticeably missing from her glamorous outfit. Harry, meanwhile, had one pinned to his tuxedo, which he obtained after donating to the appeal during his recent visit to Canada, where he met with some of the country’s oldest veterans. Sources have told the Daily Mail Meghan was unable to visibly honour the war dead as poppies are not widely available in the States, unlike in Commonwealth countries. The mother-of-two, 44, has previously been pictured wearing a poppy during Remembrance alongside her veteran husband Harry, who served two Army tours in Afghanistan. Last year, the Sussexes both wore poppies fastened to their lapels as they published a joint video about online violence against children. While in 2023 the Duchess wore a poppy brooch as she and Harry visited United States Navy SEALs in San Diego. People across the globe can purchase a poppy from the Royal British Legion’s website, but would have to pay £28 for postage to get it sent to Montecito.

[From The Daily Mail]

While it’s true that most American stores don’t have poppies on demand, it’s easy enough to just order one or a dozen online. Amazon literally had hundreds of options, and poppy pins are also for sale on eBay and Etsy. Apparently the American Legion sells them too. My point? Availability wasn’t the issue. Meghan just chose not to wear a poppy, probably because she understands at this point that she’s damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t. Imagine the headlines if she had worn a poppy to Kris Jenner’s birthday party – they would be raging about “how dare she wear a poppy to such a superficial event!” Anyway, at least I get to repost the party photos again! They looked great!