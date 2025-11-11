Prince William plans to take his Earthshot Prize to India next year

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer actually traveled to Brazil for a few days last week. He attended a few events for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, and then both men traveled to Belem for the first two days of the COP30 conference. PM Starmer was back in England in time to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night. It’s widely believed that Starmer and William traveled back to the UK together, but William still skipped the Festival of Remembrance. Lazy, lazy, lazy. Well, according to Kensington Palace, William and Starmer have a great relationship, and William is whinging to Starmer about how the government needs to “do more” on the environment. There isn’t an eyeroll big enough. Some highlights from Roya Nikkhah’s big post-Earthshot clean-up, with some exclusive info about next year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Big Boy Billy takes on big business: The Prince of Wales has criticised big businesses for “falling short” and lacking “courage” in their attempts to tackle climate change. Prince William, who spent five days last week in Brazil for his Earthshot prize awards and the Cop30 climate conference, is deeply frustrated by the private sector’s apathy on the environment.

William raised concerns, bless his heart: A royal source said: “During his visit to Brazil, the Prince of Wales raised his concern about the lack of meaningful support from global businesses in tackling the climate crisis when he met with the prime minister and the secretary of state for energy security and net zero. He believes that major companies are still not doing nearly enough. He wants to see bold leadership in the private sector and, honestly, many businesses are still reluctant to get involved. Even when some are making genuine progress, they’re rarely talking about it. There are positives, companies such as Ikea, Uber and [the food giant] Compass Group are showing real leadership and deserve credit, investing in Earthshot prize finalists. But far too many others are still falling short and it’s time for more of them to step up to the plate.”

William & Starmer: The prince has developed a “warm relationship” with Starmer, the first prime minister to attend William’s environmental awards since they began in 2021, and urged the government to encourage more action from the private sector on green issues.

Next year’s Earthshot will go to India: William plans to take next year’s Earthshot prize to India, in a sign of his determination to engage with the world’s biggest polluters. India, the most populous nation in the world with more than 1.4 billion people, is the world’s third-biggest polluter after China and America. The country is responsible for about 8 per cent of global carbon emissions, with coal as its primary power source, but has set a goal of reducing emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and for the economy to be net zero by 2070. Neither Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, nor President Xi of China attended the Cop30 leaders’ conference last week.

Willy will go to China too: A royal source said: “This is about bringing people on the journey. We always said we’d like to take Earthshot to every corner of the planet. There are so many interesting things happening in India in the sector and the prince is looking forward to seeing it.” The Sunday Times has also revealed that William wants to take the prize to China in the next five years, despite the UK’s strained relations with the world’s biggest polluter, in marked contrast to his father’s approach. The King has never visited mainland China because of his views on the regime’s treatment of Tibet and its human rights record. William, however, is said to believe that you “can’t exclude a big chunk of the planet when thinking about fighting for its future”. Sources close to William said he had a “renewed sense of purpose” about taking the prize to China.

I actually forgot that Charles has never stepped foot in China. That’s a bit crazy, especially considering how well-traveled he was as Prince of Wales. As for William’s plan to go to India next year… lol. He is really going to march into India and try to lecture and bully the whole country, meanwhile India has become a thriving economic powerhouse and vibrant democracy with no need for an ugly white savior, especially one from a member of a supposed royal family which looted many of India’s treasures. William should arrive in India with the Kohinoor diamond in hand before he lectures anyone on the environment. As for all of the stuff about Basher Billy lecturing businesses about the environment – he just comes across as so deeply unlikeable, unaccomplished and pitiful.

25 Responses to “Prince William plans to take his Earthshot Prize to India next year”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:06 am

    He’s such a fraud. Such an unserious wasteful fraud.

    Reply
  2. Hypocrisy says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:06 am

    “William should arrive in India with the Kohinoor diamond in hand before he lectures anyone on the environment.” Absolutely this!!

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:11 am

    He wants to go to India “To engage with the world’s biggest polluters”
    Something about that just doesn’t sit right. It sounds condescending.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      November 11, 2025 at 9:18 am

      Extremely condescending and absolutely hypocritical considering his lifestyle.

      Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      November 11, 2025 at 9:34 am

      That line alone, told me that it was going to be a repeat of the Caribbean tour. These people really have to let go of this idea that we are all colonies, and that they still have an empire. You can’t approach sovereign nations the way that they do regardless of what history you had with them in the past. But ESPECIALLY with the history that the British royal family has in the past with a lot of these countries. I just don’t get it. A real statesman would understand that.

      Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      November 11, 2025 at 10:13 am

      Extremely condescending and a very westernized view of the world.

      Reply
  4. Dura says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:12 am

    He should arrive on his knees with the Kohinoor Diamond in one hand, reparations in the other while begging for forgiveness. Give me a break. Go lecture yourself in a mirror before setting foot in India. Just no.

    Reply
  5. Elizabeth K. Mahon says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:16 am

    And William will probably pay for a bunch of white celebrities to fly to India for the ceremony instead of inviting the considerable number of Bollywood celebrities that already exist. And I’m sure he’ll fly to India, without Catherine, on a private jet.

    Reply
  6. MoBiMom says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:21 am

    What a clueless boob he is….

    Reply
  7. Tina says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:22 am

    It’s wild that he is doubling down. The future king of England going to India to lecture them. Oh my god. He is going to be a nightmare for the government to deal with.

    Reply
  8. Susan Collins says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:25 am

    Ahhh…. Another trip for Peg to take with his bestie Jason and some more paid for celebrities.

    Reply
  9. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:26 am

    I didn’t think Earthshot could be any more badly organized or ill-conceived…and then… he decides to go to… India? Given England’s history there, this is decidedly tone deaf…

    Reply
  10. Jensa says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:31 am

    I can’t believe the nerve of the man, lecturing others on how they need to “do more”. When he does the absolute bare minimum, if that.

    Reply
  11. Blujfly says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:31 am

    India under Modi is not a “vibrant democracy.”

    Reply
  12. MY3CENTS says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:50 am

    Let’s start with him arriving at his future engagements not on a private plane or a helicopter.

    Reply
  13. Gail says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:52 am

    He is going to the country that has sent assassins to Canada? Killed Canadians on Canadian soil?
    Oh, that’s going to go over very well with Canadians.
    It will have us loudly and vocally join the ‘No Kings’ Movement FOR SURE!!
    He has no idea of international politics, does he?

    Reply
  14. Magdalena says:
    November 11, 2025 at 10:00 am

    He’s such a grifter. Basically, he’s criticising companies and claiming they’re not taking action and showing leadership on the environment because… they’re not giving money to his vanity project??? I’d say well done to the companies for seeing right through him and Knauf and their “not philantrophy” (his words) grift. And he clearly believes that he can shame them into doing so by name-dropping companies who have fallen for the grift or given Eartsh*t money for their own reasons? E.g. several years ago The Economist revealed that IKEA earns billions but pays less than 3% in taxes each year.

    P.S. I *knew* that China would be in the mix as soon as Prince Harry made a widely received appearance in that country as founder of Travalyst. Perhaps WIlliam has decided to stop trying to replicate Invictus and has instead turned his sights on Travalyst?

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    November 11, 2025 at 10:12 am

    I thought the piece was an attempt to build up William as a global statesman but he will unable to become one if he can only speak through a “royal source”. I think a visit to India is not going to pan out the way he envisions it. I can see him being confronted with demands for the return to stolen artifacts from India and a demand for reparations for colonialism and environmental degradation that the British Empire brought on India. He is very naive and a lightweight.

    Reply
  16. Maja says:
    November 11, 2025 at 10:15 am

    The world does not need more complainers, hypocrites and sanctimonious blame-shifters, but people who get things done, show initiative, take matters into their own hands and, above all, are credible.
    What did the British Empire do to India, and then such arrogance comes along and wants to preach environmental protection to the country? What utter ignorance of history and arrogance.

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    November 11, 2025 at 10:35 am

    William is still the foot-stamping toddler he used to be … even on environmental issues he comes across as a spoiled, entitled, whiny brat.

    Reply
  18. Layla says:
    November 11, 2025 at 10:36 am

    Yes because their last trip to India was such a success

    Reply
  19. sunnyside up says:
    November 11, 2025 at 10:41 am

    Let’s hope he doesn’t arrange it for the week before the 11th November, because he knows Harry will be doing something and the BM will make sure that Harry is on the front page.

    Reply

