“Rosamund Pike looked golden at the ‘Now You See Me’ premiere” links

Photos of Rosamund Pike from last night’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t premiere. It’s so charming that Rosamund joined this weird franchise. I would dislike this gown on most women, but Rosamund makes it work? [JustJared]

Claire Danes wore Narciso Rodriguez to The Beast In Me premiere. [RCFA]

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo are so happy to be back! [LaineyGossip]

DHS pepper-sprayed a baby. [Jezebel]

The Rainmaker series is good? [Pajiba]

Shows or show concepts which were so controversial, they never aired or even got made. I remember that “what if the South won the Civil War” concept. [Buzzfeed]

Have you guys watched Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein? [Hollywood Life]

Mila Kunis was on Days of Our Lives. [Seriously OMG]

Charli XCX has new music! [OMG Blog]