“Rosamund Pike looked golden at the ‘Now You See Me’ premiere” links
  • November 11, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Photos of Rosamund Pike from last night’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t premiere. It’s so charming that Rosamund joined this weird franchise. I would dislike this gown on most women, but Rosamund makes it work? [JustJared]
Claire Danes wore Narciso Rodriguez to The Beast In Me premiere. [RCFA]
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo are so happy to be back! [LaineyGossip]
DHS pepper-sprayed a baby. [Jezebel]
The Rainmaker series is good? [Pajiba]
Shows or show concepts which were so controversial, they never aired or even got made. I remember that “what if the South won the Civil War” concept. [Buzzfeed]
Have you guys watched Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein? [Hollywood Life]
Mila Kunis was on Days of Our Lives. [Seriously OMG]
Charli XCX has new music! [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Rosamund Pike looked golden at the ‘Now You See Me’ premiere” links”

  1. Kitten says:
    November 11, 2025 at 10:41 am

    Oh god I hate it so much. Looks likes she’s wearing the entrance curtains to Trump’s new ballroom.

    Reply
  2. Tuesday says:
    November 11, 2025 at 10:50 am

    This color lipstick needs to go back to 1996.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment