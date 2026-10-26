‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #199: who should Dakota Johnson date next?



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6:15

We recorded this episode on Thursday before the news broke about Thomas Markle.

I changed the size of my mouse cursor on my desktop computer and it made a difference in my productivity. I am watching Line of Fire on NBC and really like it. Chandra is watching the second season of Ludwig. She’s looking forward to Dexter: Resurrection season two. Chandra saw Obsession and was more grossed out than scared. You can listen below and on YouTube.

Royals: Minutes 6:15 to 25:00

Harry and Meghan had their first joint public outing since their move to the UK. They visited a charity, a recording studio, and a community center. They got such a warm reception. There was a big enthusiastic crowd and people gave Meghan flowers and hugs. It’s likely one of the few times we’ll see Meghan doing public events.

There were a ton of hit pieces about Harry and Meghan after this successful outing. They were criticized for not adhering to the Sandringham agreement and for acting like working royals. The palace was irritated with them because King Charles, who is scaling back his schedule, had an event in Wales that day. He was of course protested there, as he is every time he announces his schedule.

On Tuesday GQ published their video interview with journalist Zach Baron and Prince Harry. Harry has a new Masterclass on grief coming out so he was promoting that. Here’s a link to Zach Baron’s GQ piece that Chandra mentioned. I play a segment from his interview with GQ, focusing on his comments about why they moved and how he wants to reconcile.

Harry said, in part, “Good to be outside of the US for the next few months perhaps. Let things settle down for a bit and then we work it out from there… for lots of people it’s like if you’re gonna make a big move like this, that’s gonna take a lot of planning. For us, it was very short.” He also said “some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out… with everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.”

Harry confirmed a lot of the things Chandra has been saying about their move. It sounds like the Sussexes made the decision to move to England after they met with Charles in July. Harry been saying for years that he’s willing to forgive and forget. We wish he would speak about his family differently and acknowledge the harm they’ve caused. We were impressed by how he’s been able to break the generational cycle of neglect and abuse.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 25:00 to end

I read a quote from a piece Chandra wrote about the response to Harry’s GQ interview. I meant to talk about that earlier. My comment of the week is from Trillion on the story about how the WH Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia, lied about passing the bar. I mention the video of SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler that went viral. I didn’t cover that, but I covered the photos of the new human trafficking ambassador with shocking plastic surgery. Chandra mentioned a Vanity Fair article about Mar-A-Lago face. Maga face is their gang sign and they want it to look extreme. I won’t get Botox because I don’t want to look like a Republican.

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Texas Hold ‘Em on the links post about Dakota Johnson dating Machine Gun Kelly. We talk about her bangs affecting her decision-making. I think she should date Matt Bellamy, who recently split from his wife. As we’re talking I look him up and see that he’s dating another dark-haired woman with bangs.

Thanks for listening bitches!