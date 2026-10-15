King Charles & Queen Camilla faced loud protests in Cardiff today

While almost all of the royal rota is camped out in Nottingham today for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “non-working royal” events, King Charles and his side-chick queen were in Wales. Charles and Camilla attended the ceremonial opening of the Senedd, which is Welsh Parliament. It feels like forever since we’ve seen them out together, but they were out and about a bit over the summer. Both of them tried to enjoy a more extended holiday in Scotland, and that meant that Camilla was largely in the wind. My Spidey Sense is tingling about that.

Anyway, these pics are from Charles and Cam’s arrival in Cardiff, where there was a formal greeting and a ceremonial band. Unfortunately for Charles and Cam, the Republic protestors were also out in force, with bullhorns in hand. Those shouts of “not my king” were reverberating throughout the outdoor area. How embarrassing. And further evidence of why the left-behinds rarely announce their schedule these days. This is the exact reason why so many royal events are “surprises” or “unannounced.” If the Windsors give Republic protesters 24 hour notice, they pull out the bullhorns and the giant Not My King inflatable dinosaur.

Breaking 🚨: King Charles & Camilla met with anti-monarchy chants "NOT MY KING!’ https://t.co/v4BWbTY6JX — Lincoln (@LyleSckeepers) October 15, 2026

Protestors chant “not my King” and “down with Crown” as King Charles arrives at the Senedd (Welsh Parliament). https://t.co/tUsuSPxnUE — Will Hayward (@WillHayCardiff) October 15, 2026

King Charles and Queen Camilla were met by protestors at Welsh parliament today as shouts of "Not my King" could be heard as they arrived. Charles is opening the Senedd today for the first time as a monarch. https://t.co/KobtyXVFYO — Hits Radio News (@HitsRadioNews) October 15, 2026