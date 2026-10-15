King Charles & Queen Camilla faced loud protests in Cardiff today

While almost all of the royal rota is camped out in Nottingham today for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “non-working royal” events, King Charles and his side-chick queen were in Wales. Charles and Camilla attended the ceremonial opening of the Senedd, which is Welsh Parliament. It feels like forever since we’ve seen them out together, but they were out and about a bit over the summer. Both of them tried to enjoy a more extended holiday in Scotland, and that meant that Camilla was largely in the wind. My Spidey Sense is tingling about that.

Anyway, these pics are from Charles and Cam’s arrival in Cardiff, where there was a formal greeting and a ceremonial band. Unfortunately for Charles and Cam, the Republic protestors were also out in force, with bullhorns in hand. Those shouts of “not my king” were reverberating throughout the outdoor area. How embarrassing. And further evidence of why the left-behinds rarely announce their schedule these days. This is the exact reason why so many royal events are “surprises” or “unannounced.” If the Windsors give Republic protesters 24 hour notice, they pull out the bullhorns and the giant Not My King inflatable dinosaur.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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18 Responses to “King Charles & Queen Camilla faced loud protests in Cardiff today”

  1. KC2 says:
    October 15, 2026 at 10:47 am

    What! No hugging?

    Reply
  2. SarahCS says:
    October 15, 2026 at 10:57 am

    Opening the Welsh parliament sounds like a job for the Prince of Wales. Oh wait.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    October 15, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Yikes. I don’t relish any potential jealous fallout from the stark differences in reception today. But well, as king, Charles and his wife are the true representatives of working royals. It is what it is.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      October 15, 2026 at 11:33 am

      I love the contrast in receptions Meghan is getting huge flower bouquets and hugs while these two are getting heckled and the only people that show up for the leftovers anymore are wearing yellow.. I know with the stunted emotional development of the leftovers especially Willy and Chuck we will be getting a new round of old grievances plastering the tabloids soon enough, but seeing the public showing up for Meghan and Harry is a beautiful sight.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      October 15, 2026 at 11:37 am

      Yes, that’s the thing. It’s not just that Charles and Camilla are personally repellent, they are also the tippy-top representatives of an oppressive and antiquated institution. Harry and Meghan only have to represent themselves.

      Reply
  4. Puffed says:
    October 15, 2026 at 11:02 am

    Would be hilarious if Camilla divorced the Bisexual Scorpio King.

    Reply
  5. KCV says:
    October 15, 2026 at 11:13 am

    Definitely NOT my King.
    Australia Republic now.

    Reply
  6. QuiteContrary says:
    October 15, 2026 at 11:33 am

    Hahaha, the contrast between this reception and the one H&M received in Nottingham is DELICIOUS.

    If Charles had any sense, he’d embrace the Sussexes, stat. But we all know he’s too vain and jealous to do so, so he’ll seethe and plot instead. Same goes for William.

    Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      October 16, 2026 at 1:21 am

      I’m surprised that the Sussexes scheduled their appearance on the same day and I wonder whether this means the death knell for rapprochement between Harry and his father.

      Reply
  7. Catherine says:
    October 15, 2026 at 11:47 am

    Nice and loud. I thought the two deadbeats were coming along for this one.

    Reply
  8. Beverley says:
    October 15, 2026 at 2:54 pm

    The “not my king” chants are music to my ears! Every time Dogsh*t Charlie shows his face, I hope he’s accosted with these loud chants. The bullhorns were brilliant.

    Must be eating Chuckles alive to recall how much deference and respect his mother was offered by the public and how it compares with every time he steps out. Gotta love that for this fool!

    Reply
  9. tamra! says:
    October 15, 2026 at 3:54 pm

    KARMA!

    Reply
  10. JFerber says:
    October 15, 2026 at 4:19 pm

    Tamra! Yes, karma, but not enough for him. He needs more karma to come calling.

    Reply
  11. Mel says:
    October 15, 2026 at 4:24 pm

    You know who didn’t get booed today? Harry and Megan!!!! Oh, I guess that’s why that Royalist was whining and lying Chuckles and the Jump off got booed.

    Reply
  12. therese says:
    October 15, 2026 at 6:07 pm

    Wish the daily mail would let me at them on the style page. Camilla, I mean. The V-neck zip up the front house dresses in varying colors, the need for a lift up, really good bra. Wherever Cam goes, the girls go, so they need to be presented well also. Need to be looking up ahead instead of down at the floor. Really not a good idea to wear moist lipstick if you’re out and about and required to eat and “drink” wink, because then the lipstick can tend to redistribute itself. I favor the lipsticks that are on all day and don’t get in lines and turn into a joker’s grimace when one takes a sip of something. If she wanted to ape Diana, why not get in touch with Diana’s hairdresser, or someone like him. I think Diana’s hairdresser did right by her, and she looked lovely. I’ve seen the cow, I mean Cam, at an event where she was supposed to stand at attention, but she was constantly swiping at those wispy, overcolored, mismanaged strands of hair. Very regal, it was.

    Reply

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