King Charles & Queen Camilla faced loud protests in Cardiff today

While almost all of the royal rota is camped out in Nottingham today for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “non-working royal” events, King Charles and his side-chick queen were in Wales. Charles and Camilla attended the ceremonial opening of the Senedd, which is Welsh Parliament. It feels like forever since we’ve seen them out together, but they were out and about a bit over the summer. Both of them tried to enjoy a more extended holiday in Scotland, and that meant that Camilla was largely in the wind. My Spidey Sense is tingling about that.
Anyway, these pics are from Charles and Cam’s arrival in Cardiff, where there was a formal greeting and a ceremonial band. Unfortunately for Charles and Cam, the Republic protestors were also out in force, with bullhorns in hand. Those shouts of “not my king” were reverberating throughout the outdoor area. How embarrassing. And further evidence of why the left-behinds rarely announce their schedule these days. This is the exact reason why so many royal events are “surprises” or “unannounced.” If the Windsors give Republic protesters 24 hour notice, they pull out the bullhorns and the giant Not My King inflatable dinosaur.
Breaking 🚨: King Charles & Camilla met with anti-monarchy chants
"NOT MY KING!’ https://t.co/v4BWbTY6JX
— Lincoln (@LyleSckeepers) October 15, 2026
Protestors chant “not my King” and “down with Crown” as King Charles arrives at the Senedd (Welsh Parliament). https://t.co/tUsuSPxnUE
— Will Hayward (@WillHayCardiff) October 15, 2026
King Charles and Queen Camilla were met by protestors at Welsh parliament today as shouts of "Not my King" could be heard as they arrived.
Charles is opening the Senedd today for the first time as a monarch. https://t.co/KobtyXVFYO
— Hits Radio News (@HitsRadioNews) October 15, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
What! No hugging?
Opening the Welsh parliament sounds like a job for the Prince of Wales. Oh wait.
Yikes. I don’t relish any potential jealous fallout from the stark differences in reception today. But well, as king, Charles and his wife are the true representatives of working royals. It is what it is.
I love the contrast in receptions Meghan is getting huge flower bouquets and hugs while these two are getting heckled and the only people that show up for the leftovers anymore are wearing yellow.. I know with the stunted emotional development of the leftovers especially Willy and Chuck we will be getting a new round of old grievances plastering the tabloids soon enough, but seeing the public showing up for Meghan and Harry is a beautiful sight.
Yes, that’s the thing. It’s not just that Charles and Camilla are personally repellent, they are also the tippy-top representatives of an oppressive and antiquated institution. Harry and Meghan only have to represent themselves.
Would be hilarious if Camilla divorced the Bisexual Scorpio King.
Definitely NOT my King.
Australia Republic now.
Hahaha, the contrast between this reception and the one H&M received in Nottingham is DELICIOUS.
If Charles had any sense, he’d embrace the Sussexes, stat. But we all know he’s too vain and jealous to do so, so he’ll seethe and plot instead. Same goes for William.
I’m surprised that the Sussexes scheduled their appearance on the same day and I wonder whether this means the death knell for rapprochement between Harry and his father.
Nice and loud. I thought the two deadbeats were coming along for this one.
That’s next week to Aberfan and I think its only Charles, Camilla and William.
If Kate is not in Aberfan, I’m calling it: they’re separated.
The “not my king” chants are music to my ears! Every time Dogsh*t Charlie shows his face, I hope he’s accosted with these loud chants. The bullhorns were brilliant.
Must be eating Chuckles alive to recall how much deference and respect his mother was offered by the public and how it compares with every time he steps out. Gotta love that for this fool!
KARMA!
Tamra! Yes, karma, but not enough for him. He needs more karma to come calling.
Much more
You know who didn’t get booed today? Harry and Megan!!!! Oh, I guess that’s why that Royalist was whining and lying Chuckles and the Jump off got booed.
Wish the daily mail would let me at them on the style page. Camilla, I mean. The V-neck zip up the front house dresses in varying colors, the need for a lift up, really good bra. Wherever Cam goes, the girls go, so they need to be presented well also. Need to be looking up ahead instead of down at the floor. Really not a good idea to wear moist lipstick if you’re out and about and required to eat and “drink” wink, because then the lipstick can tend to redistribute itself. I favor the lipsticks that are on all day and don’t get in lines and turn into a joker’s grimace when one takes a sip of something. If she wanted to ape Diana, why not get in touch with Diana’s hairdresser, or someone like him. I think Diana’s hairdresser did right by her, and she looked lovely. I’ve seen the cow, I mean Cam, at an event where she was supposed to stand at attention, but she was constantly swiping at those wispy, overcolored, mismanaged strands of hair. Very regal, it was.