Royalist: The Sussexes’ rejection of the Sandringham agreement is ‘unforgivable’

After the success of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s events in Nottingham yesterday, I knew that royal reporters and royalists would be ranting, raving and practically barking in anger. What I didn’t predict was how quickly Buckingham Palace would publicize their own irritation and rage with being outplayed by Prince Harry and Meghan. This is the last gasp of an out-of-touch institution which has spent a decade making mistake after mistake, then crying when their own terrible decisions blow up in their faces. “How dare you survive everything we’ve thrown at you.” Well, Tom Sykes spent five full pages ranting about all of this on his Royalist Substack. Some highlights from “‘It’s Unforgivable’: Harry and Meghan Tear Up Queen’s Megxit Deal.”
The quote from a Sussex friend to Hello Magazine about the Sandringham agreement: “It doesn’t trouble them. They never agreed they wouldn’t be half in half out. That was what was decided and foisted upon them. They’re just living their lives and they can, because they’re financially independent.”…The Sussexes’ position, six years on, is that none of [the Sandringham Agreement] counts, because nobody made the Queen sign a contract with her grandson. The statement (let’s be honest, this has been spoon-fed by their office) has gone down spectacularly badly with my sources this morning. One friend of the late Queen, who is also close to the wider family, told me: “It’s unforgivable.”
How dare they want a written contract!! Another source, a former courtier loyal to King Charles, to whom I read the Hello! quote, said: “The idea that you would ask the Queen to sign a contract with a member of her family is absolutely disgusting, but it’s entirely what we have come to expect from these two. I am appalled to hear this.”
Sykes’ take on the Sandringham Agreement: The Queen did not need his agreement. She was the Queen. She ruled. The arrogance of now suggesting that she should have had to sign a contract binding herself to the two of them is outrageous. Nobody foisted anything on anyone. Harry sat in the room at Sandringham. He negotiated. He ultimately accepted, and he said so, out loud, the next day. The Queen, who did not use the word carelessly, called it an agreement. I am sure they wanted a different outcome. I am sure that, in their own minds, it was imposed on them. But they accepted it at the time, and the fact that they have now decided they don’t like the deal, because the Netflix deal has collapsed, does not mean it does not bind them. To brief otherwise is outrageous.
The palace is irritated & “wrongfooted”: In the Daily Mail, Rebecca English, whose sources inside the palace are as good as anyone’s, wrote that Thursday was the day two rival royal courts went head to head, that Harry and Meghan are now “cosplaying at being royal,” and that the palace is irritated. The picture she paints is of an institution that has been left completely wrong-footed, that does not know what to do and does not know where to turn. That is completely my understanding too. There is dismay, and among the hawks, who have been pushing for much tougher sanctions against Harry since long before the move back, there is a great deal of “I told you so.”
Man-on-the-street interviews: Because what we saw in Nottingham was two people behaving as full-on members of the royal family. One of my stock questions to the people on the street was whether they regarded Harry and Meghan as full-fat members of the royal family, and basically everyone said yes. Only one person I found was attuned to the subtleties of the couple no longer being paid-up members of the working royal firm. Everybody else simply assumed. As I wrote yesterday, that confusion is the palace’s nightmare, but from Harry and Meghan’s point of view it was the entire purpose of the exercise: to blur the boundary.
The palace’s strategy: This is an enormous deal for the palace, and the signs so far are that it is being handled badly by the ascendant doves, led by Theo Rycroft. The strategy, insofar as there is one, appears to be to stand back and hope it all goes away, perhaps in the hope that they leave at Christmas and don’t come back. That is not remotely likely, because all their options in America are now dead and they can no longer afford that life. The Sussexes’ best remaining bet is to generate exactly this: conflict, attention, stories, in Britain, where it is absurdly easy. There will always be an organization that will have them. There will always be a town they can descend on, a school run they can disrupt, a road that has to be closed.
The disruptive Sussexes: Hello! understands the couple will do only a “handful” of joint outings over the coming year, with Harry doing more on his own. But you do not have to do a lot of these to be a thorn in the side. Two or three a year is still incredibly disruptive, and still extremely bad for the royal family. Yesterday, for example, the royal press pack should have been in Cardiff, where the King was opening the Senedd. It was in Nottingham instead.
Lord Chamberlain’s letter: The Lord Chamberlain’s letter, which I said at the time posed more questions than it answered and was, frankly, a joke, has now been revealed as exactly that. The legacy media leapt up and down and told us it was a massive slap-down for Harry and Meghan. It was nothing of the kind. For two weeks after the Sussexes’ jet touched down, generals, ministers and county grandees had been ringing Buckingham Palace to ask what on earth they were supposed to do with these two (Do we bow? Do we curtsy?), and the palace had no answer for them. When the answer finally came, it was a letter to those Lord Lieutenants, High Sheriffs, ministers and military chiefs saying, essentially, that there was nothing to see here: “no change,” the HRHs still “in abeyance,” their position “akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.” Private citizens, that is, to whom “courtesies” might still be owed and for whom “recourse to public funds may be required.”
The rival court: It is not enough now for the King’s aides to wring their hands and tell the Sunday Times, as one did last month, that there are now three courts, two official and one not, and that it’s “not great.” The King should have said at the beginning, publicly and in plain English: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not working members of the royal family, they are not welcome to carry out this kind of work, it is a distraction from the work of the royal family, and we do not welcome it. He said none of it.
Wow. The worst part of this is that I think it’s an accurate portrait of the conversations happening at high levels of the monarchy. There’s a deep frustration simply because they can’t control Harry and Meghan and somehow “force” them to stop going outside. Speaking of, I have a few notes. One can argue, as Sykes has, that Harry did “negotiate” at the Sandringham Summit, but the plan was already in place. Much of the summit was built around a sort of royal version of “scared straight” – trying to convince Harry to leave Meghan by forcing the “hard exit.” That’s why Meghan was blocked from attending the summit as well, and that’s why no one should blame her for not adhering to the summit’s terms. She wasn’t allowed a seat at the table in a conversation about her future, and she never signed jack sh-t. All of this hand-wringing over “but YOu pRoMIsEd not to be working royals” stems from the palace’s error, not the Sussexes’ error.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Charles rejected the agreement by pulling their security in Canada. There was supposed to be a 1 year review.
Exactly
Came here to say the same. He also pulled their UK base which was a gift from Harry’s grandmother – shameful when we later find out the Yorkies have apartments paid for by the king . For the record I actually have no issue with a wealthy uncle helping his nieces to have a London pad – but why not do it for his own son? The Queen, despite all the faults that have come out since her death, treated her family exceptionally generously – houses , funds etc. The King, the billionaire, just looks mean spirited. I am sure I am not the only Mum here with grown up children who I help financially when I can (not houses … but what I can.) Yet Charles seems to help and support Camilla’s children more than Harry.
The Sandringham Agreement became null and void the minute Charles pulled Harry and Meghan’s funding and security.
Exactly. Then Charles went even further. He took away their house and then doxed their locations in Vancouver, California, and New York. The Sussex reaction is so predictable. They got their own money. They got their own security. They got their own houses. And they travel with care. Now Charles has no strings left to control them. My suggestion is that Chuck try acting like a decent human, which is neither his nature nor likely with his side chick Wormtongue.
Bill doxed their location in Canada via DanW
And nothing’s ‘collapsed’ in America, either Netflix deal or otherwise. Btw, Psycho Sykes can’t even be sure that the anonymous Hello mag source triggering this hysteria is accurate or even true.
He doesn’t care what’s true. He was literally at H&M’s events yesterday and claimed there were more press than people when actual photos showed otherwise.
Exactly. If he cares so much, why was HE not in Wales? Who forced him to go to Nottingham? The fact is that the “entire press pack” (and I very much doubt that *any* of the official royal rota was invited by the Sussexes’ communications person) made a conscious decision to NOT travel to Cardiff. The Sussexes would have got worldwide coverage whether the royal reporters were there or not. But they needed to be there to lend credence to their unhinged, incorrect reporting and to earn money on the photographs and videos that they shot at the event. They are all chasing the big syndication money and especially the sort of money shots that Samir Hussein got when he captured that umbrella photo of Harry and Meghan on their farewell visit. They’re never going to get that covering Charles or Camilla or William and Kate.
So the press find him more interesting that the King, I expect they get more clicks, and clicks sell advertising space, the Media doesn’t care about morality or a royal agreement with only one half of the two.
I think that quote in Hello was lifted from Twitter. It’s the type of thing that’s been said many times by both supporters and detractors. No Sussex friend speaks like that on their behalf. They know the Sussexes are in the UK for Invictus and they’ll be doing events leading up to it. They thought they could control the press and the people. That’s why they’re so mad and nervous.
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO stay mad, Salty Isle!
So ridiculous. Only they can perform “this kind of work,” which is charity/awareness based? Is there no one else in GB that does charitable works or awareness campaigns? Honest question. Because here in US (true, we don’t have royals) but celebrities do this kind of thing all the time (Think of the St Jude or MD commercials, Wounded Warrior projects, Tunnel 2 Tunnel, Make a Wish…off the top of my head those are the first I can remember, there are tons more) ANYONE can do charity/awareness campaigns.
And yes. Meghan didn’t agree to anything. While she and Harry, as a united married couple make many joint decisions, she is also more than capable of making and executing her own decisions ffs.
Can’t afford the life in the US any more? Then how are they able to afford 2 or 3 properties (I don’t know the terms of their British residence, if they do upkeep, etc), security, school fees….wanting doesn’t make it so, Syko.
Yeah, this is where I’m at as well. They’re doing charity work. That still doesn’t technically make them half-in. Does it look like a royal event? Sure bc they are RF members. But they are not taking tax-money so they are not working royals. So how can they technically be half-in? How are they going against the Sandringham agreement? In my eyes, they are not.
Indeed. Neither are they officially representing the monarchy. Everyone on the planet is aware of this.
Not working, volunteering, I like the sound of that. But I do see a problem in that, if they stir William up he might decide to do something about Invictus what ever the consequences, losing his temper.
As far as I’m concerned they’d only be ‘half-in’ if they were to muscle themselves into the carriages at Ascot or elbow their way onto the balcony at Trooping. This reaction is unhinged. And nobody forced those reporters to go to Nottingham over Wales, that was their own decision.
They’re not “half in“ because they are not officially representing the monarch, not because they’re not taking tax money. The original “half in, half out” arrangement, as proposed by Harry, would also have involved their financial independence, i.e., not being on the monarchy’s/taxpayers’ dole.
As I mentioned earlier in a post today, carrying out charitable activities is not owned by Harry’s birth family. Anyone with the time and resources can do this work. Because Harry is the son of the King and the brother of the future King this poses a problem for the palaces, not Harry. Prince Harry did not choose his parents. If the citizens and press choose to come see him as he carries out this work, good. All of this nonsense about 3 courts is the palace’s insecurities on display. As mentioned the agreement for the release of Harry’s duties patronages and uniform was decided before he set down at this summit, he agreed and gave them up. Harry is a middle aged man and has the right to conduct his life in a manner that reflects his values, which he is doing. Earn money, give something back. I do not see where he is demonstrating a half in half out existence. His family has published he is out and is a private citizen. Therefore, as a private citizen he can operate as he damn well pleases with regard to charity work and his personal life. Everyone knows their Queen was in her twilight years and they ran over her at this gathering. I notice they never reference her request and desire for Harry and his family to have full time security.
And what about Charles agreeing with his mother to refer to Camilla as Queen Consort? That went out the window as soon as QEII died.
I thought that went out the window when she paid the settlement to Virginia Giuffre. That was their quid pro quo- she could help Paedrew, and Horsey could be Queen.
But I could be misremembering.
People think they are part of the royal family because they are! Charles can come up with his ridiculous “working royals” distinction, but people sure as hell know what a family is and the King’s son will always be included.
It’s a “who do you believe, me or your lying eyes” situation. Reality wins. Charles and William lose.
The ONLY difference (besides sincerity) that I can see between what Harry and Meghan are doing and the “working” royals is one is not financed by taxpayers and the other is. And the fact that the left behinds think that’s flex has me irritated on behalf of the British taxpayer
Even when Harry and Meghan were working royals they weren’t being paid for it, as Harry made very clear in his book.
I think there is another major difference. W&K do performative engagements. H&M seem really invested in individuals and long associations with charities. WellChild is one such. WCK is another. The way Meghan greeted and was greeted by the Grenfell ladies yesterday made me so happy – it was a genuine delight to see them again. I think Meghan has reengaged with Smart Works ( who she supported so successfully ) . W&K said they would have fewer associations.. which only works if they then really engage with those and make a long term commitment and difference. When did Kate last do anything for EACH?
Yup!! You can either have birthright or not – it can’t be “he’s king because he’s born in this family, but he’s NOT a royal even though he was born in this family.”
I think that was one of the mot foolish things the king did, he gave his son freedom when he called him a private citizen
and took frogmore.
The palaces completely ballsed up and lost all control when they wouldn’t countenance the Sussexes having the same kind of half-in half-out arrangements as other non-working royals with HRHs (who, btw, actually use these publicly and business-wise). No point whining about it now the Sussexes have returned to the UK completely independent and successful.
Which a lot of people on this site pointed out at the time, none of this is a surprise to unbiased observers.
Fergie used her HRH on her books while she was a working royal.
P&P Michael of Kent are an odd case. They weren’t working royals but had freebie housing. And used their HRH in their businesses.
Pretty sure Anne was using her title as part of the gatcombe horse shows.
“Yesterday, for example, the royal press pack should have been in Cardiff, where the King was opening the Senedd. It was in Nottingham instead.” Including you, Tom. Half an hour early to find a good spot to count the number of cameras.
Whose fault is that? Did the Sussexes force the media to go to Nottingham instead of Cardiff? If they aren’t interested in their King and Queen, whose fault is that?
BTW, it was William closing off a street to play cricket. Highly disruptive. And no press in the hundreds to breathlessly report via life stream. Or crowds cheering him on. Strange that.
For the King in Cardiffs, there was a crowd. Protesters asking about Andrew and calling for abolishing the monarchy. Hardly any press.
The Sandringham Summit and the letter of the Lord Chamberlain both said the Sussexes are allowed to have and support their charities and private businesses. Well, they visited 3 charities they support yesterday. And the crowd rightly sees them as royals, Harry is the King’s (and Diana’s) son after all. The crowd is very able to distinguish between “working royals”, aka taxpayer funded, and royals working, being financially independent but actually invested in their causes. But this was not what you asked, Tom. You wanted to stir the pot.
So is: going outside, getting dinner, sweating in Pilates, and supporting causes dear to you “cosplaying royals” now? What’s crazy is that people actually believe this heifer’s hysterics!
In my eyes, they’re not half-in bc they’re not funded by the tax-payers. They’ve not broken any agreement bc of that distinction. Now that said, I am not surprised the palace was immediately furious. Jealousy is their defining trait. Charles has yet to even try and see his grandchildren, the ones he’s claimed for years to miss.
Agreed. “Half-in” refers to a split of royal engagements and private money-earning ventures. Shaking hands with people who want to shake your hand, heck, even attracting mobs of photographers–none of this fits with “half-in.”
And represent the monarch.
This mobs of photographers and royal reporters should have been in Cardiff… Someone must have held a gun to their heads, otherwise they would have reported on the King, right? Would about you, Tom? Any legit reason to pester all tourists in Nottingham with your silly questions about non-working, not taxpayer funded royals instead of meeting an actual King and report on a lot of protesters and the state of the british monarchy, you are so worried about? Get your priorities straight, man!
+1 to all of that @Jais.
That’s not the “half in” that Harry originally proposed. His proposal involved representing the monarch (“Half in”), while being financially independent, i.e. not on the taxpayer dole (“half out”).
Psykes needs to take a deep breath, order his wife some more Flower Sprinkles from As Ever so she can continue making hideous “art” out of polyurethane and dried up plantlife, and accept the facts: Chuckie voided any agreement when he endangered Harry and his family in Canada. And what the hell kind of “sanctions” do the so-called Hawks think they can implement? Put the four Sussexes in manacles and chain them up in a Tower dungeon? Just for exisiting and helping worthy causes on their own dime?
Doesn’t Psykes live with his wife’s family, because neither of them is capable of earning their own living? Maybe his hate substack has attracted enough derangers to change that but, if so, he’s absolutely sold his soul.
He’s an old drunk who is supposedly now sober, but he’s still addicted to the vice of deranged hate speech. I hope he stays miserable, surrounded by his wife’s butt ugly creations.
Sykes and others cling to the vain hope that stripping the Sussex family of their titles will mean people will stop paying attention to them, with no recognition that stripping them of their titles will irreparably damage the monarchy.
“Yesterday, for example, the royal press pack should have been in Cardiff, where the King was opening the Senedd. It was in Nottingham instead.”
WHOSE fault is that??? Did the Sussexes force these leeching royal reporters to abandon the actual KING to trail after the private citizen royals who were simply out, doing charitable work as millions of non-celebrities do each day, and minding their own business? Did they blackmail the reporters into spending money on a trip to Nottingham? No. It’s the same with the damn story of “overshadowing”. Harry and Meghan do not own, nor are they the editors of those papers which obsessively cover everything they do, even in private, and then complain that they are overshadowing the welfare royals.
Sykes was there in Nottingham as well. Why didn’t he go to Wales? He is not making the point he thinks he’s making. The man travelled to Switzerland to stalk Princess Meghan and bitch about her speech despite not having been invited. And he has been stalking both Sussexes everywhere, locally and overseas. He sounds confused, unhinged. I seriously hope that he and most of those vipers are already on the Sussexes’ security team’s fixated persons list.
It seems that the whole bleating about the “Sandringham Agreement” – which was essentially torn up shortly after the Sussexes left is now being re-fashioned and fed to the public as though simply BEING in the UK is a violation of that agreement. They never agreed to hide under a rock or go into exile. The agreement said they would “remain much-loved members of Her Majesty’s family” AND that they would continue to support their charities and earn money. They’re not “cosplaying” royalty. They ARE royal. And they have been way too kind in following that agreement despite the other side having rendered it null and void years ago.
If the Palace is going to sanction or reign in anyone it should be the media, but the reporters probably no to many secrets
I love how HM are expected to adhere to the Sandringham summit but the Royals aren’t. They can pull security/funding/whatever from HM and it’s totally ok but HM are expected to 100% work from it. Like screw that. Those people have done nothing but make Harry and especially Meghan’s lives difficult.
Meghan has zero reason to stick with a pact that she had nothing to do with. It’s not her fault the Royals are a bunch of jealous petty insecure whiners
“They” did not agree with the Sandringham agreement because Meghan was not at the table and the agreement was forced onto Harry.
The audacity to say that the late Queen did not need Harry’s or Meghan’s agreement for the Sandringham agreement, the late Queen just ruled, is so arrogant and outof touch. I amfuming aboit this arrogance.
As people already commented the Sandringham agreement was broken by the royal family just a few month afterwards.
I said it yesterday why was Sykes not in Cardiff covering Charles opening the Welsh Senedd and getting booed? It is an editorial decision to cover Harry and Meghan’s event and to cover it on the front pages of most of the British newspaper instead of Charles’ event. Nobody is forced to attend Harry and Meghan’s events.
God these people are all so stupid and arrogant that they can’t see or accept the solution that is right in front of them.
Harry and Meghan are not working royals, but Harry remains the King’s son and the Prince of Wales’ brother. To that effect, they take on the role of many other siblings and cousins throughout the family, wherein they are public figures who may do charity work in the UK and abroad, and maybe attend wider family functions.
Say it, live it, and MOVE ON. It will peter out if they stop hammering on about it and just let it go.
They’re so racist and arrogant that they can’t admit they were wrong and they need to course correct.
And of course the main royals don’t actually want the media attention on them.
They are also misogynistic in assuming Meghan agreed to something at Sandringham even though she wasn’t even there. She is not a subsidiary of Harry, and he doesn’t speak for her.
This is all DELICIOUS.
The stale, pale royals are panicking because Harry and Meghan are showing people that service is universal … that royals don’t have to live on the public dime to do valuable charity work … that Harry and Meghan are actually loved by a great many people and that has nothing to do with the letters HRH. This is Diana Redux and once again, Charles has f*cked it all up.
😁👏
“Full on members of the royal family.” “Paid up members of the royal family.” Are people actually paying dues now to be considered royal? Asking for a friend because it’s so fascinating to me to see all these monarchists undermining the whole idea of royalty just because they have a hate boner for two members of it. I guess it was always going to come to this. I have said all along that Harry’s royal status is very important to him, and he’s come back to force the issue. Game, set, and match to Harry. I think it’s an utter shame that it matters so much to him but he is obviously getting what he wants. Congratulations, I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I’ve been a naysayer about this move back but after seeing yesterday’s photos I’m feeling glad they did this.
News Flash: The Royals are PAID millions and millions by TAXPAYERS in a country full of POORS.
Yeah, I clocked that too. H&M are literally the only royals who are not paid FOR by the taxpayers. Ironic to suggest that the royals are paying to be royal.
Two courts? Isn’t there just supposed to be one court?
I noticed that as well, consider it just more evidence of the distance between Charles and William
I have to laugh at “unforgivable.” Who’s supposed to be doing the forgiving – Charles, William, the Firm, the press? Dudes, the Sussexes don’t care. Maybe they did, once upon a time, but the constant harrumphing and haranguing has become a fact of life for them so, they’ve moved on.
Tom the sucko is acting like Harry and Meghan force the Rota rats to come to their events and not Chucky and his side chick wasn’t tom himself camped out there for 30 minutes waiting for them to show up? No one held a g to his head and forced him to do that. These people are exhausting . And about that agreement. As Kaiser rightly said . Meghan was not invited so she isn’t binded to jack _s and Chucky pulled their security within weeks so there is that also. So yeah f them their bullshit agreement . And let’s be completely honest here . If the Windsors weren’t getting millions from the tax payers they won’t lift a finger. I mean they already getting millions and barely work so just imagine if the government cut them off tomorrow. Do you think all this charity they are supposed to be doing because they care would still happen. Bet your ass it won’t and that why it bothers them so much that Harry and Meghan are doing it and doing it without a penny from the tax payers
Just being themselves, H&M make the royals resemble amateurs.
I’ve laughed at their command of the pitiable tabloids. Sykes has written about almost nothing else. Indeed reading his massive output one can’t help noticing the excitement he feels on this non working Royal beat that is not evident in his boring Kate copy.
What is so insane is Charles refusing to acknowledge and act on the fact that Harry and Meghan have both the charisma and work ethic that Billy Idle and Duchess Dolittle do not. Face it and bring them in.
Once again, the royalists cannot articulate which imaginary rule the Sussexes have supposedly broken. The fact is, the Sussexes have not done anything unethical, and the Nottingham charity event is to be praised.
Meghan was never at the Sandringham summit, in fact was excluded from it, so there was nothing to agree to. The Sussexes did what they said they would, which included pursuing charity work. Remember the service is universal statement? The royal family didn’t want them working for them, attacked them when they actually represented them, and then turn around and get mad and complain when they are still working and still doing charity work. This is more about the royals lack of engagement and enthusiasm, than about the Sussexes flouting some unspoken rule they never agreed to. Why don’t the royals try telling the public not to show up to the Sussexes events instead? Wait, didn’t they do that with that letter? The public didn’t read the memo and showed the love instead. Oh well, they tried it.
Wow, indeed. TQ doesn’t sign anything. Sure. But somebody signs on her behalf. If you want a binding agreement, put it in writing. And no ‘oops, printer’s broken’ bullsh*t. And yes, reminder to the entire British realm–Meghan agreed to jacksh*t because she wasn’t even at the meeting!!!!!
This Sykes person is an idiot.
Bla bla bla 6 years later bla bla bla
Nobody gives 2 fcks
Stirring old sht trying to awaken old hate, right when they saw that people love them still
This is all out of jealousy and insecurity from Meghan going to lunch with her friends ( which the palace banned her from doing), and a one day outing where the Sussexes did more in a day than most of the royals do in a week. The enthusiasm of the crowds and the front page coverage just added salt to the wound lol.
They’re just mad because the Sussexes aren’t just talking about being royals with a small “r”, they’re showing how it’s done. They’re also showing that there’s no need for a fakakta monarchy. The Sussexes have their own money, their own homes, their own security, their own charitable causes and actual jobs. Why do taxpayers need to support the lavish lifestyles of the others?
So the King apparently thinks he can boss people around because he is a King? You’re a figurehead diph*t. And You especially can’t boss people around from the US. We had a tea party in Boston and a whole war to get away from that.
Remember what Charles Spencer said in his interviews here in the U.S.: the BRF has a lot more power than people think. The British people are all afraid of upsetting the king….
“It doesn’t trouble them. They never agreed they wouldn’t be half in half out. That was what was decided and foisted upon them. They’re just living their lives and they can, because they’re financially independent.”
— This is not coming from the Sussex camp.
“The Sussexes’ position, six years on, is that none of [the Sandringham Agreement] counts, because nobody made the Queen sign a contract with her grandson.”
— this is almost certainly not the Sussexes’ position.
No one in the Sussex family has gone back on the “Sandringham Agreement“.
Rebecca English doesn’t know what “cosplay” means.
What is evident is that Charles and William created a problem because of their jealousy that they are unable to control. Everything has backfired on them. Now that Harry and Meghan are present, it’s easy for the public to compare their charitable works and popularity to the “working” royals. The media is proving who is relevant and important to them and the public. They didn’t camp out for the king and Willy and Kate’s stunts didn’t get much traction. Charles created this mess when he refused to fund Meghan because he suddenly didn’t have enough money and pulled their security to endanger Harry and his family.
““working royals”, aka taxpayer funded”
That’s the term that should be used: don’t call them “working royals”, call them what they are, i.e. “taxpayer funded”.
That drives the point home.