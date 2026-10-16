There are ‘jangled nerves’ about King Charles quietly scaling back his schedule

Here are more photos from King Charles and Camilla’s visit to Cardiff yesterday, which was completely overshadowed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Nottingham. To make matters worse, anti-monarchy protesters were out in force in Cardiff, disrupting the royal entrance completely. It’s bad enough to be overshadowed, but to be shouted down by protesters while the non-working-royal princess is getting her hand kissed by an elderly white lady? You know Charles is raging. Remarkably for mid-October, this Cardiff outing was one of the few joint events for Charles and Camilla since July. They had an extended summer vacation, and both of them seemed to be scaling back their schedules. Speaking of, Charles apparently pulled out of a major event last weekend, and sources say he’s quietly pulled out of other events too.

London society is uneasy about King Charles’ health after he missed a major event that he had long been expected to attend, Page Six hears. The ailing monarch, 77, has attended several affairs this year, including the Zoological Society of London’s 200th anniversary on July 9, plus official trips to Washington, DC, and Bermuda in early May. But last weekend he was noticeably absent from the glittering festivities surrounding the 100th anniversary of the Royal Ballet School, of which he is the official patron, we’re told. We’re told the absence jangled nerves, leading royal insiders to whisper that the king’s official calendar is quietly being cut back. The head royal’s public appearances are routinely planned years in advance, but we’re told that some he committed to months ago are now being rearranged to allow Queen Camila, Prince William, Princess Kate and other members of the royal family to step in. The Crown was represented at the ballet bash by Princess Margaret’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, who is also the president of both the Royal Ballet School and the Birmingham Royal Ballet. The celebrations included back-to-back receptions and performances, one at the Royal Opera House on Thursday, Oct. 8, followed by a black-tie gala dinner at the White Hall Palace on Friday, Oct. 9. Attendees included former Prime Minister Sir John Major and various ballet and art world luminaries. Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5, 2024, that Charles, now 77, had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer” after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. He is still undergoing treatment for the as-yet-unidentified form of the disease.

[From Page Six]

Not to get macabre, but this is exactly the way the palace will soft-launch a story about Charles’ health in decline. This is how it will start – “rumors” about which events Charles has quietly handed off to other people, Charles quietly scaling back on his schedule, tabloid tea-leaf-reading about his health. It would also explain the strange energy since the summer. Like, Charles never really takes that kind of time off. And that goes back to the speculation about whether the Sussexes know something we don’t about Charles’ health.