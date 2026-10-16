There are ‘jangled nerves’ about King Charles quietly scaling back his schedule

Here are more photos from King Charles and Camilla’s visit to Cardiff yesterday, which was completely overshadowed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Nottingham. To make matters worse, anti-monarchy protesters were out in force in Cardiff, disrupting the royal entrance completely. It’s bad enough to be overshadowed, but to be shouted down by protesters while the non-working-royal princess is getting her hand kissed by an elderly white lady? You know Charles is raging. Remarkably for mid-October, this Cardiff outing was one of the few joint events for Charles and Camilla since July. They had an extended summer vacation, and both of them seemed to be scaling back their schedules. Speaking of, Charles apparently pulled out of a major event last weekend, and sources say he’s quietly pulled out of other events too.
London society is uneasy about King Charles’ health after he missed a major event that he had long been expected to attend, Page Six hears.
The ailing monarch, 77, has attended several affairs this year, including the Zoological Society of London’s 200th anniversary on July 9, plus official trips to Washington, DC, and Bermuda in early May.
But last weekend he was noticeably absent from the glittering festivities surrounding the 100th anniversary of the Royal Ballet School, of which he is the official patron, we’re told.
We’re told the absence jangled nerves, leading royal insiders to whisper that the king’s official calendar is quietly being cut back.
The head royal’s public appearances are routinely planned years in advance, but we’re told that some he committed to months ago are now being rearranged to allow Queen Camila, Prince William, Princess Kate and other members of the royal family to step in.
The Crown was represented at the ballet bash by Princess Margaret’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, who is also the president of both the Royal Ballet School and the Birmingham Royal Ballet.
The celebrations included back-to-back receptions and performances, one at the Royal Opera House on Thursday, Oct. 8, followed by a black-tie gala dinner at the White Hall Palace on Friday, Oct. 9. Attendees included former Prime Minister Sir John Major and various ballet and art world luminaries.
Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5, 2024, that Charles, now 77, had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer” after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. He is still undergoing treatment for the as-yet-unidentified form of the disease.
Not to get macabre, but this is exactly the way the palace will soft-launch a story about Charles’ health in decline. This is how it will start – “rumors” about which events Charles has quietly handed off to other people, Charles quietly scaling back on his schedule, tabloid tea-leaf-reading about his health. It would also explain the strange energy since the summer. Like, Charles never really takes that kind of time off. And that goes back to the speculation about whether the Sussexes know something we don’t about Charles’ health.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
For one thing, Charles supporting Andrew, and giving him a home and people working for him, would cause complaints/protests to say the least Charles never thinks things through, just blames the Sussexes. I hope Charles does not have high expectations of the Scooters taking on much to help.
Does Charles really have to be patron of the Royal Ballet though? He should hand it over to Kate.
God no. Kate would be the absolute worst patron for ballet.
Charlotte would be a better choice. She already has more poise than both of her parents combined.
Not serious, but she would be better.
Yes! When we complain WanK ‘don’t work’ this is exactly the scenario we mean! Kate should have taken that over years ago.
Whether she’d be good at it is a whole other question but that might have occurred, ‘learning on the job’ if she had been in that role from the start.
@KC2 Why would you want that for a child! She’s a child, ffs. She needs to study and play with her friends.
Hm this is kind of strange. The palace was relatively open about his health issues over the past few years.
What we aren’t seeing is the energy from William that we saw last winter – about him being ready to take the reins, etc. So who knows?
Maybe his advisors finally got through to him about how bad that looked. Or his advisors realized that for themselves as well bc it’s not like they wouldn’t have been a part of that messaging. And maybe if his health really is deteriorating, there’s no need to go there.
This comment reminded me that since the Sussexes came back we haven’t really been getting those “Charles is on death’s door and William is king in all but name” stories anymore.
Weren’t those mostly coming from Psykes, anyway? He seems to have moved on to 24/7 “Harry and Meghan are the devil’s spawn.”
As I said in a previous story about this, Chuck’s health is not as great as they are telling us and the Sussex’s are back in the UK and doing engagements for a reason. I really believe the Sussex’s are being ‘eased’ back into royal life in the UK in the lead up to something big dropping about the King and his heir. Its obvs that the Wails are NOT supporting their King and are not up to the top jobs so something has to be done about that and them.
We are seeing that start of something big being played out – time will tell what that is. At the moment the Rota rats are playing both sides as am not sure they even know whats going on – when we see them go all in to support the Sussex’s then we know whats coming.
If you are intimating that Harry will somehow become king you are way off the mark. I strongly suspect Harry and Meghan are there to protect the Birmingham Invictus Games and nothing more. If the media reports are to be believed, Harry hasn’t even spoken to his father since his return.
I agree that H&M are present in the UK for their own reasons/projects but there is also the fact that Counselors of State may be required to perform certain functions. H might have legally proscribed roles that CIII don’t actually want him to perform but he still might have to be there to formally decline them.
If H&M are back because Charles’s health is failing and they are in the UK to be “eased back into royal life” then Charles wouldn’t be briefing against them about the Nottingham visits. In fact, he would be nothing but supportive and wouldn’t have released the letter about them being private citizens. Harry being a back up for Charles would also need the cooperation of the government and he wouldn’t be fighting over security; RAVEC would just give it to him. I think H&M are back for their own reasons.
“Are being eased back”, by whom? Charles, who is not offering them protection and is daily briefing about his grievances about them? The Labor government, which is also not offering them protection, and is currently embroiled in its own mess?
Whom, exactly?
No. I think charles has a big enough ego to recognize how all efforts to reduce the Sussexes have been vain and he is just is too embarrassed to walk out without the same public enthusiasm as King. The lazies would do the same if they could but there’s no more reasons. The kids cards and cancer card have been used. Willie could break a leg playing polo, but kkkhate would have to take over willie’s work which equals to about zero charge. Way too much for her to take on
I believe it has been confirmed de Sussex team and Buckingham Palace are sharing diaries now, so l think Charles was probably fine with Nottingham, l.do think his health is declining and l believe thst is why Harry snd Megan are back, if that’s the case l hope they can both enjoy the time thst is left. As for de other duo well l think they are leaking like a sieve and lve believe William and Charles are at each other throats as told by a reporter
Charles’s desire for a smaller “firm” doesn’t line up with Britain’s expectations that Royals will show up at their various occasions. Not all about you, Charlie.
Time for the Windsors to reevaluate their decision to exclude the Sussex family. Looking like an estranged/deranged/fighting family is not good for their image. Charles 3 would look majestic if he did so.
But, also, down with the monarchy! Plus, get rid of Andrew. Pedophiles are bad for the monarchy!
That’s a non starter, H&M aren’t being brought back. It will be a regent situation for George if it came to William being unmanageable and Harry would not be the candidate for regent.
Folks do love a good conspiracy theory!
Why wouldn’t Harry be the candidate for regent? He’s the next person in line who is an adult.
If it came to that, he might decline, but if William were unable to rule and George was still a minor, Harry would be next in line as regent for George. Am I wrong about how this works?
As things stand now, Harry would in fact be the one who’s in line for selection as regent; to select someone different would require changing previous stipulations (Letters Patent? Act of Parliament?). This was done w/COS. Harry and Andrew are both still technically COS, but if needed the monarch isn’t required to appoint them in order. Thus, Anne and Edward were added and are available, and Harry and Andrew can be skipped without actually having to formally remove them. IIRC, there’s a House of Commons document that covers both of these situations that came out last spring, think I linked it somewhere.
“Why wouldn’t Harry be the candidate for regent?”
Because the powers that be still want Meghan removed from the equation. They have absolutely no intention of accepting her at Harry’s side in a formal capacity for the crown. That’s not going to fly.
Harry will not do that. Andrew is unacceptable. Should a regency be established for George they will decide upon someone else in the line of succession.
@Interested Gawker – agree they won’t want Harry as regent and I can’t see him wanting that either, but as things stand now, he’s first up. However, there’s something of a precedent for change. QEII wanted Philip to serve as regent for Charles should anything happen to her, and an act of Parliament confirmed that arrangement.
One can never know what The Firm is up to. That said, Harry is still technically a counselor of state. Charles is ill and will need help with his duties and Will and Kate are useless.
I’m not saying they are being brought back into the fold. I just think if Charles asked him to do a few engagements for him, Harry would probably do it.
Although I still think the MAIN reason Harry came back is for Invictus.
Hang on, how is Princess Margaret’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, representing the Crown and undertaking high-profile charity work as a non-working member of the royal family? A pretty distant one at that. Someone tell Tom ‘Psycho’ Sykes et al. Mind you, HRH Prince Michael of Kent – never a working royal – holds honorary military titles, sometimes officially represented QEII and has numerous commercial interests. Almost like it IS possible to be half-in half-out, as long as you’re not married to a biracial American.
Well, yes. That also caught my attention. Does this make Sara Chatto a half-in royal? I’m assuming she doesn’t take tax-money so that would be no. But she is representing the crown as a member of the RF. So I guess that’s okay?
I caught that too. Sarah Chatto is 30th in LOS. Why can’t Will and Kate fill Charles obligations?
That would exactly make her half in, half out.
I’m sure the transportation to the events, food & beverages, were provided by Chuckie–i.e., the taxpayers through the SG–so yeah, she’s taking taxpayer money.
Neither Lady Sarah nor Prince Michael needed to be punished, apparently…
@Beth … Princess Margaret was Queen Elizabeth’s sister. Lady Sarah Chatto is Queen Elizabeth’s niece and Charles’ first cousin. Not that distant.
The Queen called on her cousins for ceremonial duties and many royals not supported by the sovereign grant have held patronages for generations. I don’t think their situations are comparable to Harry and Meghan. They always lived outside of the bubble that was trying to control and stage manage the Sussex family.
@Beth: I think you hit the nail on the head. Any royal married to a Black American is totally OUT. No half in allowed!
This is the crux of the matter. Harry IS royal – as the son of the King, OF COURSE he’s royal – but he is being punished for marrying a biracial American. But neither the rota rats nor the Firm is going to say so out loud.
But History WILL. History will rip Chuckles to shreds.
My ‘say something nice’ of the day: that shade of red looks pretty good on Queen Sidepiece.
Problem is, Charles has no one to hand off his duties to– not Will and not Kate. Persecuting the Sussexes and putting up with the do-nothing, irresponsible Will and Kate. They really fcked up. Of course, our country is doing worse than England bc of . . . the orange fascist.
Right. Kate should have attended the Royal Ballet events if Charles had to pull out, he shouldn’t have to rely on cousins when he has a son and daughter-in-law
I think chuck is really sick and H&M are only back to protect invictis from the other brother should chuck become incapacitated. I think chuck will be the last monarch. The wails are useless and unlikable and boring. I think chuck may tell the press to start really reporting on will
“I think chuck may tell the press to start really reporting on will”
oh please oh please oh please!!!
Oh interesting, is Lady Sarah Chatto half-in/half-out?
Sarah is not half in half out. She has had a long term connection with the royal ballet. Her mother also had a long standing connection, I think she was president until she died. Then the vile Andrew took over ugggh.
If she was representing the monarch, but not on the public door, then she was half in, half out.
Andrew????? There is no rhyme or reason to these patronages.
He doesn’t look well in these photos.
Seems like Lady Sarah Chatto would be a good substitute, given her prior interest in ballet.
Much though I detest the woman Camilla looks awful – she looks exhausted and stressed. There is clearly a lot going on we don’t know about, and she must be terrified about what happens if she outlives Charlie which looks likely. Given Charlie removed Harry’s home gifted by his granny, whatever Charlie says now it is likely Willi will want her out . And fast.
Camilla is in a much better set up than Harry. E2 “gave” Harry Frogmore, but it was never really his, it was always a lease, while Camilla actually owns properties like Ray Mill outright.
Didn’t Charles buy the property next door too? And set up trusts for her and the kids? I think she will be happy to retire to Gloucestershire and faff around. Maybe Andrew pb can join her he ‘s single again! ha ha!
Camilla will be OK she has her own house and Charles has stashed away enough cash to look after her for the rest of her life. Something he did take care off.
She can also probably go back to the real love of her life..her former husband.
These people are in for the shock of their lives when the terminally ill King dies. They know laziness and mediocracy looms with the dull Wails.
This reinforces my now-or-never theory of the Sussexes’ move back to England. Maybe they DO know Chuck is close to buying the farm and they figured they had to get here before William takes the reins.
I hope Charles’ death is greeted with the same joy with which he greeting Diana’s.
I, for one, will be giddy, and I assure you, I will quickly forget that lousy a-hole.
I dread William takin over, Charles may be a bad person but at least he had a work ethic which is more than we can say about his son.
Queen Elizabeth had her first cousins doing royal duties and representing her. Princess Alexandra, Duke of Kent, Duke of Gloucester. Charles is doing the same with Lady Sarah. I assumed Charles’s slimmed down monarchy meant himself, his two sons, and their families. Charles actually only has 2 cousins. What it is boiling down to is more money for his own immediately family, as it is already turning out to be.
QuiteContrary, if that was the plan, it sucks. Bill will feel totally unreined and/or panicked. He will lash out at Harry and who will stop him?
I agree that William will lash out. And H&M may then feel the need to go back to California (my not-so-secret hope). But by then the Sussexes will have established a footing in England, securing Lili’s and Archie’s future stakes.
If y’all think that Harry & Meghan would STAY in 🇬🇧 as part of the established Monarchy again…I can quick deed the Brooklyn Bridge to y’all too
I think it’s possible — but multiple catastrophic things would have to happen first. I’m assuming that it’s extremely unlikely, but I could imagine Harry serving as regent for George— something that would be very much time limited by definition. I’m not suggesting that Harry and Meghan would want this, but that I could see a sense of duty (for lack of a better word) kicking in for a handful of years.
I doubt Harry would want to be regent and why would he?
I can’t really see it happening. If anything Kate would be regent. When William is king she will be a counsellor of state and a member of the privy council as consort. The regency act can be amended it was for Philip.
Philip was a veteran who served for the UK in WWII. Plus his parents were royalty in Greece.
They would not let kate be regent for a variety of reasons but especially because Carole Middleton is there directing Kate. The grey men would go for Edward or Anne.
Besides there only needs to be a regent until George is 18. Charles could have a few years left. And of course they would have to establish a reason why William couldn’t take over. We can all speculate but I think they would cover for him because it’s easier to let him be monarch.
@Fortherecord, all of this is quite hypothetical, and I’m genuinely not sure who gets to make these types of decisions in the kinds of situations that I’m envisioning, but if William is either unable or unwilling to function as the monarch, at what point would Kate become a counsellor of state? And who would amend the regency act to leapfrog Kate over the blood royals now in the line of succession?
I’m asking both because I’m curious about what the process would be, and also because it’s hard for me to imagine William backing away from the role — but proposing Kate and getting widespread agreement from Parliament, the general public, the family, or even Kate herself, that Kate would be a suitable substitute for the monarch until George turns 18. I fully admit to the limitations of my imagination here.
As for Philip, I think the context was not just that Philip was the Queen’s spouse, but that the Queen was female, as was Princess Margaret, so there was support for him — and perhaps his ego — as an adult male Royal, and Charles’s closest male relative. Do you really think that there would be similar support for Kate?
Meghan is like Diana’s ghost coming back to poke Charles so he never knows peace or a day without raging jealousy of yet another woman who outshines him. I love that for him.
Same here.
Blithe, overall he’s a jerk, but what William primarily lacks is a sense of duty. Harry has that.
William was supposed to be with the King yesterday. It was the the opening of the Senedd in Cardiff and William is Prince of Wales. There were also reports that Kate would be there too. William’s absence is not being reported today. Instead it’s the usual pile-on abuse for Harry and Meghan.
Wills is going to Aberfan next week. He was not expected at the senedd. The media combined the Two events in error initially. Charles met with a couple of Aberfan survivors at the senedd yesterday.
I’m curious about Camilla. She is the patron of several ballet and dance organizations. She seems to enjoy these. The King and Queen had events in Oct. 7th. And then they were both were unwell the 8th and 9th? If they had the flu or something, why not say it? Will, Kate and Anne had their own events. The Gloucesters were in Botswana. Not sure about Edward and Sophie.
I think Charles knows that William is garbage and not ‘fit for office’ – or ANY kind of work unless it involves watching violent sporting events. I really have to wonder if Harry was brought back to play some major role in the RF?
I think Charles lied that he didn’t know Harry was coming back. I think he knew and wanted that, because of the big problems surrounding William. He lied because he didn’t want the public to know.
IF that’s true, perhaps he didn’t— and doesn’t— want William to know.
I have a theory, there is nothing wrong with Chucky . He is doing this to milk sympathy and concern from the public because of Charles Spencer book and all the other stuff about Andy . He figures if I plant the false narrative that I might be on my way off to the great beyond, then people will start to feel sorry for me and forget all the things I have done . I won’t forget and he can count me out of that sympathy train ride