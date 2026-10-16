Mail: The palace is apparently ‘irritated’ at the ‘cosplaying royal’ Sussexes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s day out in Nottingham on Thursday was a huge success. We could tell it was successful from the moment they stepped outside and greeted the hundreds of people waiting for them behind full barricades. There were no protests or boos, only cheers, hugs, warmth and charisma. We can also tell that their events were successful because the royalists and royal reporters (one and the same) are absolutely furious and they keep trying out different smears and attack lines. My favorite was “the media outnumbered members of the public.” Which is false, but it draws attention to the fact that every British station had people on the ground, doing breaking-news coverage, and that the bulk of the royal rota was in Nottingham.
The Prince and Princess of Wales did the smartest thing they’ve done all year: they stayed home and didn’t try to compete head-to-head with the Sussexes. King Charles wasn’t so lucky – he and Camilla attended the opening of the Senedd in Cardiff, Wales, and the Republic protesters completely disrupted the event with their “Not My King” chants and demonstrations. So, in Nottingham, we had two non-working royals making some charity visits with barricades full of happy supporters and no protests. And that went head-to-head with the king and side-chick queen getting booed, with the republican protesters outnumbering the monarchists. As you can imagine, the Mail’s Becky English was on a TEAR! From her piece, “The day two rival royal courts went head-to-head… and the Palace IS irritated.”
It was the day two rival royal courts went head-to-head. And make no mistake, regardless of the spin put on the day and the oh-so casual insistence by Team Sussex that their trip to Nottingham wasn’t a classic Palace away-day, there was no missing the message: Harry and Meghan are ‘public figures’ who can, frankly, do what they like. And what they like doing, clearly, is cosplaying at being royal.
For Harry, well, it’s all he’s ever known. And for Meghan, who knows? But she’s a clever cookie and will have cottoned on pretty quickly that these types of events work well in terms of meeting and greeting the public in the most effective way possible. There’s a reason the ‘real royals’ have been doing it this way for decades.
One could only feel for the King and Queen yesterday, who were the epitome of class and classic royal duty, ignoring with enormous dignity a small but vocal band of anti-monarchist protesters as they arrived to formally open the Welsh parliament in Cardiff. With Camilla on his arm, unmissable in vermillion (take that, Meghan, in your low-key burgundy stealth wealth!) Charles ignored shouts of ‘not my king’, as he stuck to the script with an official meet and greet on the red carpet – and a deeply emotional moment with a survivor of the 1966 Aberfan disaster, Gareth Jones, who was so overcome he clutched the monarch’s hand.
Harry’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, backed by the then Prince Charles and Prince William, was firmly of the opinion, as we know, that you simply can’t be a ‘half in, half out’ royal, particularly if you also want to pursue lucrative commercial activities. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex memorably snapped back that ‘service is universal’ and have spent the past six years trying to push back the boundaries of the so-called Sandringham Agreement to what they wanted in the first place.
William, meanwhile, was wisely missing in action publicly, but, I understand, on a long-planned ‘duchy day’ (privately working on initiatives with his Duchy of Cornwall).
What was so fascinating about yesterday’s events is how little the Sussexes have strayed from their original brief as working members of the Royal Family. Details of their string of ‘official engagements’ in Nottingham were revealed in an operational note sent to journalists, including royal correspondents (except the Daily Mail’s, it should be noted!), the very individuals Harry once described as ‘pirates with Press cards’. Some were even invited to cover the day’s events and share their reports and videos as part of an official Sussex media pool. This is no criticism whatsoever of fellow journalists. All of us must cover big news stories and report on what we see in a fair and accurate manner.
What’s so remarkable, though, is that this is the way the Sussexes have chosen to fashion their approach to the British media, when they vowed to do the very opposite at the time of their acrimonious departure. Once again, it seems, they cleave back to the mothership… Even the walkabout undertaken by the couple – just hours after their own team pointedly insisted they wouldn’t do one because they didn’t have the security to manage it, despite the exact timings of their visit being publicly released, presumably in an effort to drum up interest – was royal in all but name.
While courtiers have done their best to make clear the Sussexes have nothing to do with them and should be treated as private citizens (as Harry and Meghan themselves have so frequently requested) events like their trip to Nottingham yesterday come as close to ‘official’ royal duties as you could get.
The obvious question is: what can the Palace do about it? Very little, it seems. They’ve made their point, Harry and Meghan have chosen to ignore it.
There’s no doubt that the Royal Household is irritated and is likely to be even more so when it reads an inflammatory briefing by a friend of the couple to Hello! yesterday that the Sandringham Agreement was ‘foisted’ upon them – and that they never actually agreed to anything. Which many feel tells you a great deal about their current thinking.
But the Palace is absolutely determined not to be stung into reacting. Indeed, if the King’s approach yesterday was anything to go by, he will simply ignore the haters – whether they be random protesters or members of his own family – and stoically get on with his public duties. And the same goes for the rest of the real royals too.
Becky is fuming!! My favorite part: “But the Palace is absolutely determined not to be stung into reacting.” Sure, that’s why Buckingham Palace released these talking points and this framing to reporters, and that’s why this “but the king can’t do anything about the rude, royal-cosplayers” narrative has been peppered across all coverage. Hint: that IS the palace “reacting.” And as always, I love the twisted argument for why Harry and Meghan are wrong whatever they do – the Sussexes simply announced their events in Nottingham and people showed up, including the press. But…but… the king ORDERED them to act like private citizens!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Private citizens, but still 100% royal. For life! Suck on that, Chucky.
Always interesting to see those gutter rats and the palaces twist themselves into knots whenever the Sussexes step outdoors. Since when has it become cosplaying royals to support your charities? The Sussexes did not telephone the crowds nor the media to ask them to show up, they came because of their interest. The UK royals need to get over themselves.
I’m sorry you all, but the romance between Charles and Camilla is dead. They don’t hold hands even when climbing stairs, which offers a steady hand. He barely even looks at her. At this point, they’re just co-workers like the Wales.
When did they ever hold hands?
Didn’t we just hear like 24 hours ago that the Leftovers couldn’t care less and “never even think” about the “poorly received” (lmao) Sussexes? I’m getting whiplash
C and c are so not the epitome of class. Charles needs to take those protests seriously. I think will was tne who sulked about harrys request for part time royal work. The queen herself may well have approved harry request
Charles needs to pay attention to the protesters so the monarchy is not abolished.
Next, they will be blaming Meghan for “not my King protesters.”
That stupid letter that BP sent out, it looks like the Tabloids are ignoring it.
If I didn’t know better, I’d think that Becky was a member of the Royal Family. She’s fuming! The Palace wouldn’t be in this situation if they didn’t go out of their way to smear Harry and Meghan.
Yeah, I’m kinda laughing. She was so mad. “Take that Meghan in your low-key burgundy stealth wealth!” I’m dead. This is the depth to which she just sunk in her fury. And I’m laughing. Take that Meghan in your low-key burgundy stealth wealth might have just become my favorite line.
Truly hilarious. Comedy Gold. Camilla’s vermillion zip-up housedress I guess matched the dragon on the Wales flag, but it also had an unfortunate reference to a certain feminine hygiene product. Maybe she’s leaning into her nickname? I mean, thank you BRF for all the lols lately. They’re sooooo mad that Harry and Meghan do it the way it should be done, and the people appreciate that. Poor jealous trolls.
Poor Becky…she has to work hard to find something positive to say when comparing the two outings. So she stretches as hard as she can and comes up with saying that Meghan is terrifically put down in her “stealth wealth” style by Side-chicky Cam in vermillion! Okay Beck, you are so right. Meghan looked terrible and no one was thrilled to meet her. Right. When was the last time that we saw a member of the public react with such affection and admiration to Cam? I believe the answer is never.
Shorter version: Waaahhhh.
Also — media outlets were alerted but NOT the DM? Sad!
My browser keeps getting derailed by ads loading. Retype:
So, if I went around doing charity events in beautiful outfits, would I be stepping on their little toesies too?
What ever happened to the whole “never complain” thing? I miss it.
If they want advice, they could always ask Aunt Anne. I’m not her fan, but at least she does stuff.
Now that they’ve been seen together on British soil, we can expect thirty-five tabloid articles a day about them. I look forward to not reading any of them.
I read on Twitter that wills and kate were acting Cornwall yesterday! Lol
I read this too, and I think it’s interesting that there’s no coverage or even pictures from the public. Could they not handle the competition, I wonder?
I wonder if they’re hurrying to send the message that they’re quietly working hard but not trying to compete. Maybe someone got thru to them that they look silly when they’re so obvious, as they have been in the past.
The Sussexes are going about their lives which will include public appearances. Sorry not sorry.
The only way to move forward and save the monarchy is for Charles and Will to take charge, end this freeze out and act like leaders.
This “ignore” strategy is eroding like a wall of sand around them. It will only look more childish as cling to it.
Does Camilla have any other dresses other than the zip up the front, frumpy, house dress? Her style never seems to vary.
To be clear, Harry and Meghan ARE royals. The only ones cosplaying are Will and Kate.
“Real Royals?” Ha! Some have said that Diana had bluer blood than any of the Windsor’s and Harry is Diana’s son!
Right? Is a new phrase emerging? We’re no longer saying working royals but “real royals”? Okaaaay. Harry is a real royal though, as is his wife and kids? That’s kinda how monarchy works.
Most of the so-called royals cosplay at being in the military, and even give themselves promotions and awards (Anne, William, Charles, Edward, I think even Kate was given a military title?). Now THAT is disgusting, because they are cosplaying people who actually put their lives on the line.
Come on Becky, SideChick vs Meghan??
“With Camilla on his arm, unmissable in vermillion (take that, Meghan, in your low-key burgundy stealth wealth!)”
Take that Meghan! That gets me every time! 🤣😹😂 😭
Hilarious. Her writing seems like satire. “Take that! With your…….BURGUNDY!”
“Becky” is losing it. Is she REALLY saying that Camilla in vermillion looks more royal than Meghan in burgundy? Gosh…
Her commentary is ridiculous, and such a big demonstration of what she really is. “Becky” is not a journalist, hasn’t been for a very long time. She’s simply a groupie of the people at the top of the BF hierarchy. And she’s been fully integrated within the propaganda machine of the Monarchy.
Last note: if later this year Kate wears burgundy, what will “Becky” say ? Oh suddenly burgundy will be the epitome of “royalty” and “class”. Granted, after yesterday, it’s possible that Kate will wait months and months before wearing that color. A color that looks quite good on her I have to say.
Cosplay royals? Either the blood is special or it is not. Either Harry has the special blood or none of them do.
Also, that hat looks like Camilla stole a piece of coral and stuck it on her head. It was such wishful thinking on my part that a creature might emerge from it and just do away with her.
None of them do. Oops! I just gave the game away, or, rather, Becky did.
The felt cut-outs on that hat look to be cut from the same pattern used to make Kate’s fake tiara from the Coronation. “Loving hands at home”, my Mum used to call these crafts around the kitchen table efforts.
Let’s say that Camilla isn’t the epitome of style. And she has horrible posture and more often than lot, looks bored… it doesn’t help.
Queen Elisabeth, despite her old age, managed to look good and quite stylish.
@Graphinya Heather
To me that’s not coral roosting on SideChick’s head.
It’s a large, taxidermied NUDIBRANCH.
I kept expecting it to come alive, slide down, and sucker itself to her face.
What confuses me is this idea that a working royal can’t also have a job. It seems pretty clear that the Duchy of Cornwall is a for profit endeavor that looks a lot like owning a business….
Dont these “royal reporters” realize just how dumb they sound? How can you cos-play royal when you are part of the royal family?
“One could only feel for the King and Queen yesterday….”
Christ on a cracker. Does anyone feel for Camilla? Anyone? Buehler? Even her ride and dies would almost certainly admit that she’s as tough and leathery as a worn in saddle, inside and out. She does not give a f**k what Harry does or what muted shade of burgundy Meghan wears. Just give her a G&T and an ottoman at the end of the day and she’s content.
Yep, they think we can’t see who they really are through the wall of Rota propaganda: selfish degenerate scum. All the whining in the world will not make The People happy to see them. Happiness is only communicable if it’s radiated outwards. The so-called “real” Royals only exude misery and stupidity and venality and incandescence and perversion. Abolish The Monarchy.
I LOL’d at this: “William, meanwhile, was wisely missing in action publicly, but, I understand, on a long-planned ‘duchy day’ (privately working on initiatives with his Duchy of Cornwall).”
Oh yes, that “privately working” dodge. So much private work for William and Kate. So long-planned.
If William and Kate were half as good as Harry and Meghan at being “real royals,” the Sussexes’ activities wouldn’t land with such a seismic impact. But yesterday everyone saw what the RF has been missing and it was undeniable.
Well caught, the heir, forever no where to be seen keeping calm and carrying on, just invisible but cough, cough working hard behind the scenes on duchy business. Isn’t that so convenient? However, Chuck spent 50 years as PoW doing duchy business AND visibly carrying out 500 royal engagements as well!! Why does Will hide his laziness behind such obvious flimsy excuses and get a way with it in the media? Why is the heir living a life of luxury without working much at all?
Privately firing up a giant spliff and playing video games.
The fact that they have to claim that William’s trip to Cornwall had been “long planned” tells us that it was a last-minute trip (IF he indeed went). Hadn’t we been told that BOTH he and Kate would be with Charles and Camilla in Wales? Then that only William would be going? Are we to assume that William threw a tantrum and decided NOT to go, but had to hastily cobble together a trip to Cornwall so as not to provoke his father’s ire, or that of the BP courtiers at this blatant disrespect?
It is most unlike William and Kate to keep a low profile when Charles and Camilla are out and about, and especially when presented with an opportunity to insert himself into a news cycle which focusses on the Sussexes. And he knew that Meghan’s first official outing with Harry, or in any capacity, would be huge news.
If I had to hazard a guess, it would be that William pulled out of the Wales trip once it became clear that most of the royal reporters were going to Nottingham, and when it became clear that even if Kate accompanied him, neither one would be getting front page coverage.
@Magdalena: the engagement where William will be in Wales with Charles and Camilla is next week. Yesterday’s engagement in Wales– at the Senedd– was always going to be just C and C.
I do agree that William didn’t go to Cornwall though.
Likewise BBC news royal correspondent having a hissy fit yesterday at witnessing Harry and Meghan ‘s joint star power.
Today a ‘reminder’ of interest in Harry and Meghan.
Harry and Meghan remain polarising figures – views are really entrenched.
The crowds they’re facing in Nottingham seem positive and friendly.
Everything today is a reminder that, love them or loathe them, the interest in what they say and do is high.
Note the grudging use of the word SEEM in her third sentence 😫. She just can’t bring herself to admit that it was a genuine warm welcome from the locals. Only that it seemed like one!! Must suck to realise that despite years of thrashing this couple, a lot of us Brits don’t let the tabs tell us what to think. Harry and Meghan are radiant, glowing with happiness and purpose and the locals were happy to greet them enthusiastically. They are popular. Go on Daniella admit the crowds here were genuinely positive and friendly.
That woman (Daniela Relph?) is SUCH a bitter-faced B. The other two reporters, who are not “royal reporters” but seem to be proper journalists, produced straightforward, factual reporting, yet she had to insert herself to tell the BBC audience that H+M “are polarising” – despite the absence of any such evidence. If they had been able to get negative comments from people in Nottingham they would have quoted them or broadcast the videos, but having failed to get that, this woman decided to editorialise. Shame on the BBC. I’ll bet that SHE was the one who put the “reminder” that they are “not working royals” underneath the left hand summary, as though BBC readers are so thick or have been unaware that Harry and Meghan are self-funded philanthropists.
Becky English actually refers to the Left Behind Windsors as “the real royals”. I kid you not! What happened to all the bs we get about the magical family with their super special royal genes? Because last I checked, Harry is still the king’s son with all the royal DNA 🧬 doing its royal job making him royal. These are the royal rules not mine, and I thought Becky English is a royalist who follows the royal rules no matter what. Yet here she is dividing up this family into “real royals” and fake royals or “cosplaying” royals. The monarchy and its devoted fans get more and more weird by the day.
Apparently yesterday was the first time Charles managed to attend the opening of the welsh parliament, not sure if he has ever attended the opening of the Scottish parliament
Yes, I do think that Charles has attended the Scottish parliament before.
It was interesting that the prince of WALES and the heir to the throne was not there.
To me, they’re the exact opposites of the royals. They’re popular and newsworthy and the royals are not.
Also, Queen Elizabeth expressed her fear of two rival courts just before Diana was killed. The queen had to be pushed by the prime minister to hang their flag at half mast.
“Fair and accurate” reposting my A$$! When has the BM been fair or accurate? I don’t think Britain has enough WAAmbulances for the aftermath of yesterday! LOL
Becky doesn’t know what “cosplay” means.
Cosplay is when you put on a fancy military uniform/costume and pin chocolate medals on your chest.