Duchess Meghan wore British designers for the Sussexes’ Nottingham events

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Nottingham today well before noon. That alone is impressive to me, because post-Sussexit, the Windsors have steadily pushed back their work events later and later in the day. I’ve even suggested that the late-afternoon “starts” are because Prince William needs to sleep it off. So, Harry and Meghan started their day at The Community Recording Studio, and there were barricades outside of the studio. In another remarkable moment, the barricades were full of people straining to see two royals. The left-behinds haven’t seen full barricades in years!

Meghan chose a dark burgundy/plum ensemble and she wore British designers exclusively. Her coat, turtleneck and earrings are from Joseph, and the skirt is from The Fold London. Her shoes are Jennifer Chamandi. When the usual suspects have meltdowns about Meghan wearing British brands, remind them about Kate going out of her way to wear California designers.

What else? People Magazine said that about 100 people were waiting to see the Sussexes, and H&M spent about 15 minutes greeting people and collecting flowers. Meghan told one person, “It’s great to be back.” Someone showed Meghan a photo from her 2017 visit to Nottingham too, and someone shouted “I love you, Duchess Meghan.” I can hear the plates being smashed in Forest Lodge.

Also funny? All of the royal reporters are in Nottingham today, covering Harry and Meghan’s events. British news channels are doing breaking-news coverage. But… but… they’re not working royals!

BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have greeted fans in Nottingham as they arrived at a recording studio for their first engagement since returning to the UK. @LisaSkyNews reports. https://t.co/wEo8IHoC0A 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube https://t.co/SoUvwlbwWB — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 15, 2026