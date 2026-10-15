Duchess Meghan wore British designers for the Sussexes’ Nottingham events

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Nottingham today well before noon. That alone is impressive to me, because post-Sussexit, the Windsors have steadily pushed back their work events later and later in the day. I’ve even suggested that the late-afternoon “starts” are because Prince William needs to sleep it off. So, Harry and Meghan started their day at The Community Recording Studio, and there were barricades outside of the studio. In another remarkable moment, the barricades were full of people straining to see two royals. The left-behinds haven’t seen full barricades in years!
Meghan chose a dark burgundy/plum ensemble and she wore British designers exclusively. Her coat, turtleneck and earrings are from Joseph, and the skirt is from The Fold London. Her shoes are Jennifer Chamandi. When the usual suspects have meltdowns about Meghan wearing British brands, remind them about Kate going out of her way to wear California designers.
What else? People Magazine said that about 100 people were waiting to see the Sussexes, and H&M spent about 15 minutes greeting people and collecting flowers. Meghan told one person, “It’s great to be back.” Someone showed Meghan a photo from her 2017 visit to Nottingham too, and someone shouted “I love you, Duchess Meghan.” I can hear the plates being smashed in Forest Lodge.
Also funny? All of the royal reporters are in Nottingham today, covering Harry and Meghan’s events. British news channels are doing breaking-news coverage. But… but… they’re not working royals!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham, England. The visit is their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. The charity gives young people access to music and recording facilities, alongside creative activities, sport, mentoring and youth development. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham, England. The visit is their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. The charity gives young people access to music and recording facilities, alongside creative activities, sport, mentoring and youth development. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham, England. The visit is their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. The charity gives young people access to music and recording facilities, alongside creative activities, sport, mentoring and youth development. Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wow. It’s amazing to see someone save the institution whilst driving a stake through the heart of the people who claim to own it. It’s like if Bernie Sanders had been nominated by the Democrats in 2016 when they were still corporate. Institutions usually protect themselves like quasi-organic bodies, like a Golem set in motion by an instinct to self-preservation. But the paradox of royalty — as an institution — is that it ultimately rests with an individual to show why the whole thing matters.
It was a lot more rhan 100.
This was amazing, meghan looked incredible and everyone adored her. Brought tears to my eyes. So heart-warming. Still teary a long way later.
Indeed, according to the BBC:
“Large crowds gathered for Harry and Meghan
Our journalists at the CRS estimate a couple of hundred people had gathered for the arrival of Harry and Meghan.”
So 100 people is just BS.
There’s definitely more than 100 people there.
Exactly. The rota are desperately downplaying the evidence of the crowds and under-reporting the actual crowd sizes (even the BBC!) despite the evidence of the wideshots. These reporters are also using very closely cropped images, many of which don’t even show the barriers. 😀
I saw sour-faced Roya Nikkah in one shot very close behind them, lips pursed, scribbling furiously – after a previous view of her looking stony-faced at the crowds. I’ll we’ll see how she contorts herself to put a negative spin on a day of positivity. Why travel all that way to report on an irrelevant pair of private citizens if all you’re going to do is looked pissed? Sussex Squad Mute Challenge already in full swing! 😀
SO MUCH LOVE on display for Meghan and Harry. And I especially love the way people went out of their way to uplift Meghan, reassure her, welcome her, remind her that she is loved, tell her to ignore the press. They literally ensured that she felt SEEN, that they knew what she had been going through, and is still facing from the British media. At one point she looked so moved, as though holding back tears.
Such a diverse crowd as well: old and young, men, women and children of all races, creeds, colour and class. Lovely to see.
Well done Nottingham!
@Magdalena you said it all. Thank you. The lies about the crowd were despicable. The people who told Meghan how much she was loved and supported, then I started weeping again. It’s like a release.
Magdalena, you’re so right — people were reassuring Meghan that they loved her and she was so appreciative.
I can tell it meant a lot to Meghan that these people were determined to cut through the royal rota propaganda.
So irrelevant. So unimportant. So……not taxpayer funded, lololol. And so early!!I I was surprised to see these pictures when I woke up, haha.
They both look great and the crowd is clearly excited to see them. And I’m laughing because this really was the Firm’s nightmare back in 2020 – H&M planning their own events without any regard for what the other royals may or may not be doing, and getting more crowds and more press attention.
Kate in all burgundy in 3……2…..1….
Well technically, Kate and the rest already did their matchy burgundy years ago at that choir show, right after the Netflix series, to purposely say Megan was a liar for trying not to wear the same color as the others. Such juvenile and childish games. Anyways, yeah this is essentially their nightmare.
They both look happy to be there and the crowd looks happy to see them
Completely fake. Everyone knows that the crowd is supposed to boo and throw rotten vegetables at Meghan.
Yeah it must be AI. S/
Pure and simple, they’re rock stars and the racist and misogynist hate that. The Sussexes are in their element here and I love seeing them and I hope they stay safe and continue to thrive 🙌🏾
I want her coat and turtleneck.
And I’m guessing who else wants it, too.
She’s loving a cacoon at the moment!
She looks gorgeous as a deep autumn, she’s wearing her best colour. Love it.
And beautiful (real) hair!! How refreshing. She looks amazing.
As a fellow petite person, I know how hard it is to find the right “oversized” look that won’t completely swamp me, but I have to say I love that coat. Meg has a couple of inches on me (she’s 5’6″, I’m 5’1″), so she can definitely carry it off. I too love tonal, textural dressing (it does make you look taller!). The *only* thing I’d’ve changed with M’s outfit is to wear a burgundy suede heeled boot with this outfit instead of pumps. Otherwise, no notes 😊 Just gorgeous, radiating happiness.
IM SO EXCITED FOR THEM!!! Full barricades and a warm welcomed! I hope the coverage is fair and positive
I hope the folks that come out plan to intervene against any hecklers and drown them out. I was so nice to see this coverage so early
No hecklers. Just love. And press. Not a single boo reported, and we all know the tabloids would have published it in an endless loop. People interviewed were excited and spoke about their love, admiration, and support for Meghan. Just lovely to see.
This is where they had their first “engagement” as an engaged couple.
The barriers at the street cricket, without anyone behind them.
Back to crowd size, I picked out 40 pax in one tiny corner. I would have said 1000 easily looking at the barriers. Let’s not believe the media.
I am in tears seeing what is happening in Birmingham .
Meghan looked visibly emotional , the crowd was so happy to see them , just lovely .
I cried when I saw them on insta. Its hard not to. It was so emotional. After all this. Incredible. Happy to shed tears of love and joy.
Agree, Meghan looks emotional. Harry also looks OVERJOYED. Like, not just happy, he is beaming. You can tell this means a lot to them both.
The rival court has been launched. I just hope they stay safe.
Oh look! Real crowds with a diversity of creed, race and age in the mix! How refreshingly real! Unlike the audience of 100 year olds and 5 year olds who are bussed in to fill up space for Kant and Wont’s visits.
I’m not a fan of the shapeless brown outfit. I think Megan could easily shine more and look a million bucks more expensive and stylish. Perhaps she is being kind and keeping her shine down a tad to account for Kate’s nerves and to limit the smashed-plate bill for KP
You’re right about the bussed in crews the wails get.
But this on my device is a gorgeous burgundy not brown. However that’s my device. Oversized coats, in this case a cocoon, is extremely fashionable. Underneath isnt oversized, that’s correct proportionally. She’s wearing 100% British designers and looks a million dollars. It doesn’t have to be everyone’s choice. But this look is incredible. Totally on trend and appropriate. I guarantee these pieces will sell out.
Did not see enough of the outfit to determine its fit. Was not inside of the event to see it without her coat. But from what I can see, she looks incredible
There are photos from their next event, where she didn’t wear the coat. I am sure Kaiser will feature the meeting with Hubb kitchen in a separate post.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Deg3wkAi-U6/
@Totoro I assume you are writing about Meghan’s coat, because her outfit fits her incredibly well, saw her online walking into the event. Most coats are oversized for you to cuddle in.
People magazine is like trump doing numbers for his inauguration, off by a lot.
They both look fantastic, and there were way more than 100 people there! I love Meghans whole look!
Abolish the monarchy. Full stop.
They’re private citizens who work- actually work – for charities. What’s the royal family got to do with this?
The BBC’s live feed is full of spectators praising Meghan and Harry.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cmn4eq18we0dt
M&H were given bouquets of flowers and gifts including a crystal charm to ward off the evil eye… of who I wonder???
All great to see!
Love that!
Plus I reckon easily 1000 pax. I started counting and got to 100 in small segments. If i had better images I would count every person. Lol it’s glorious.
Thanks so much for this link. I enjoyed reading what the people came out to see Harry and Meghan had to say. It looks like the crowd gathering is growing. They are receiving a warm welcome. It’s clear that the people that have come out to see them like them, want to welcome them, and support them.
It’s so funny that this disclaimer was on the home page: “As a reminder, Harry and Meghan are not working royals. Rather, they are in Nottingham as public figures and supporters of individual projects, our royal correspondent writes.” They are making people hopeful and happy, which is the Ideal of the Monarchy. But the real royals only serve up sex and financial scandals as interesting topics, and boredom for everything else.
It’s so funny. As a reminder, they are not working royals, meaning they are not paid tax-payer money to live their lives. Okay, thx for the reminder.
The photos have been great so far. The Palace and press tried their best to poison the well against Harry and Meghan but it seems that hasn’t worked. I’m happy for Harry and Meghan. The only designer that’s new to Meghan is The Fold. She was the first royal to wear Marks and Spencer and Jennifer Chamandi and she’s worn Joseph before she met Harry and during her time as a working royal.
Just checked out the Fold and aside from lovely modern work wear they have some beautiful dresses
They look great and stayed safe. What do they do with all the flowers?
So happy for them
That’s a very conservative, royal walkabout outfit on Meghan. You could almost see Kate wearing that. Is that a message or is she just buttoning down from her overly wide and long trousers for the Malala meeting (let’s keep it real, it wasn’t her best look). Harry’s doing his typical transatlantic casual, but he has a much happier vibe. I knew he’d miss home. Not the non-Spencer family and not the press, but definitely the feeling of being where your spirit belongs. I really like the looks they’re exchanging. It definitely helps when your partner is happier.
The looks they’re exchanging seem to be about the same as any I’ve ever seen them exchange in public, whether it was an Invictus event in Canada or going to a charity dinner. And the cocoon coat seems pretty on par for Meghan’s style as well as the monochrome colors .
She’s been dressing like this for years. I do feel like the skirt length is longer, but I mean, fall is here and they’re not in sunny california anymore haha. I don’t think it’s that deep.
And I loved her look at the Malala meeting, oversized is in, y’all! :'(
Really? To me this is such a classic Meghan outfit: matching neutrals, oversized coat and accessories.
In my opinion, the typical royal style would be coat dresses that Kate wore for years (albeit she’s updated her wardrobe considerably. Wonder why.).
But as they say: to each their own.
I’ve followed Meghan since early suits days, this is how she dresses. Btw kkkate never did, I’m sure you’re aware or perhaps not, Kate has never dressed like this..she’s only ever tried to copy but she’s hopeless at even copying. Facts matter.
Meghan looks great and l love the color. But I have to admit when I saw her in that color the only thing I could think of is when all the royal wenches wore burgundy/maroon to Kate’s Christmas concert to “prove” they can all wear the same colors. I know Meghan is not telegraphing anything that petty and it’s definitely in her color wheelhouse but it was the first thing I thought of and it made me smile even more.
I remembered that upthread as well. Maybe they’ll all bring their burgundy looks out again in solidarity, lmao.
I’m so glad I’m not the only one. That was so long ago yet I can’t forget their middle school mean girl antics. They looked so foolish and Meghan looks great wearing the deep colors of autumn.
She does! And yeah she actually has a number of moments when she’s been seen in burgundy, pre-Harry, when she was a working royal, and even on asever iirc.
This makes me so happy! While I don’t subscribe to the belief that the Sussexes’ return to the UK was a unilateral decision by Harry, it would be completely understandable if Meghan, even if she was totally onboard with the move, still had some apprehension about how she would be received by the public after a decade of the gutter press poisoning the well. This must have been so heartwarming and reassuring for her.
I really love the colors in this outfit, and the top and skirt are great, but I don’t care for the coat. It kinda swallows her up and makes her look bulky (which, as a fellow petite girl, I totally know that struggle when it comes to outerwear!).
I am so pleased for Meghan. She can see for herself that there are a LOT of people over here who adore her and are pleased for her to be back. From those photos there are quite a few bouquets and none of them look like a last minute purchase from a late night garage type of bouquet. People wanted to see her and let her know they’re not listening to the noise.
WTG MEGHAN! W00t W00t!
Love the all burgundy look, I too am in my burgundy era for fall! Glad to see Meghan and Harry so well received. It’s a nice reminder that what’s going on on the internet doesn’t match reality most of the time.
Exactly. The cyber world isn’t real life. This is a perfect example of that and I love it.
Love the “non royals” being covered by all the royal reporters lmaooooo I’m cackling!
Great colors on her! She looks so relaxed and happy.
The petty in me think it would be hilarious if Harry and Meghan moved back to salty isle just to ruin Willy and kitty days and make them have to work more than they ever have in their entire lives. It’s a petty fantasy I plan to hold on to . Yes I know Harry and Meghan are above that and they don’t do things because of how it will affect Willy and kitty but please allow me to stay dreaming in petty land . I would sleep better 😂😂😂
I’m with you in Club Petty, lol.
Today is my WFH day so I am currently wearing a nice oversized gray Buffalo Bills sweatshirt (Go Bills!) and cranberry leggings with fuzzy black socks, in case the media would like to know. Before they price Meghan out, for clothes she bought with her own money, I thought they’d like to know what I am wearing, also bought with my own money.
And just like my outfit (just fancier and more go outside in public lol) hers looks comfy and fall appropriate, especially the coat! The rats can’t hide the proof, she and Harry look happy to be there, and the people around them look happy to be there with them. If only we all could be such failures at life!
That’s the way it should be done. In your eye, BRF. Those kids looked so pumped! Compare to the photo of WanK manhandling a terrified, demented old lady who couldn’t walk in Rothesay, the contrast could not be more hilarious or stark.
Great to see Meghan out and about and so warmly wlcomed in Nottingham.
Sky News: “The barrier is straining with the enthusiasm, the energy.”
The Waleses could never generate this kind of excitement.
And Meghan’s look is perfection.
This is so heartwarming!! I loved reading comments from real people waiting to see them (BBC link). It gives me faith in humanity. We need to turn away from the tabloids & their lies. I want to focus on positivity, like Meghan does.
Megan hugging an older woman with genuine warmth and no hesitation at all. Priceless. They love her.
Was that the woman who gave her a deep bow? It was really sweet that she wanted to because it was meaningful to her.
Absolutely spectacular to see- eat your heart out, left behinds.