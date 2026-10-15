“Selena Gomez wore Prada to her Rare Impact Fund benefit” links

Selena Gomez wore Prada for her Rare Impact Fund benefit. [JustJared]

Rancid cabbage patch doll JD Vance “joked” about Texas Democrat James Talarico’s sexuality and people are disgusted (with Vance). [Buzzfeed]

Thoughts on the return of Girls. [LaineyGossip]

Paul McCartney is the original Beatles Height Truther. [Jezebel]

Shane Gillis calling women “whores” is the new culture war. [Pajiba]

Todd Haynes’ De Noche, starring Pedro Pascal, will be rated R. [Socialite Life]

All of the TV shows for spooky szn. [Hollywood Life]

David Boreanaz, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]

Aimee Lou Wood’s vintage-inspired dress is terrible. [RCFA]

Take a look at the PNPPL Zine. [OMG Blog]

What’s Nick Lachey saying about Jessica Simpson? [Reality Tea]