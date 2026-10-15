“Selena Gomez wore Prada to her Rare Impact Fund benefit” links

Selena Gomez wore Prada for her Rare Impact Fund benefit. [JustJared]
Rancid cabbage patch doll JD Vance “joked” about Texas Democrat James Talarico’s sexuality and people are disgusted (with Vance). [Buzzfeed]
Thoughts on the return of Girls. [LaineyGossip]
Paul McCartney is the original Beatles Height Truther. [Jezebel]
Shane Gillis calling women “whores” is the new culture war. [Pajiba]
Todd Haynes’ De Noche, starring Pedro Pascal, will be rated R. [Socialite Life]
All of the TV shows for spooky szn. [Hollywood Life]
David Boreanaz, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Aimee Lou Wood’s vintage-inspired dress is terrible. [RCFA]
Take a look at the PNPPL Zine. [OMG Blog]
What’s Nick Lachey saying about Jessica Simpson? [Reality Tea]
Va va voom! She’s never looked better. A happy marriage and a wildly popular TV series has her at her best. Love her!
Republicans claim to hate Trans people, yet they vote for Trump, who wears more makeup than most women I know. And they have the hots for women who look like men in drag, like Kristie Noem, Tulsi Gabbard, JD Vance, and Melania. It’s baffling.
I’ll never understand MAGAs. They had The Village People performing for a Trump rally and started claiming that The Village People is absolutely not a gay-culture band. What?!? I used to live a hop and a step away from Provincetown so I KNOW that is nonsense.. This Orwellian stuff is too much.
Selena looks so stunning in red. Red and gold are her colors, I’m telling you.
Paul McCartney and Amy Poehler’s podcast was beyond delightful. If you need a pick me up, please listen to or watch it.
Selena needs to stop whatever she’s been doing to her face. She’s starting to look like a Kardashian.
Mrs, Krabapple, I liked what you did there, adding Vance to the other women in drag. And you’re absolutely right! Can we add “Vance face” to “Maralago face”? Because that would be a very good insult.
I had the CNN townhall with James Talarico on in the background last night. I had no idea he’s a Type 1 diabetic. He only brought it up because when he was first diagnosed he went to get his first month’s of insulin and it cost almost $700 and he couldn’t afford it, he had to put it on a credit card. He’s since gotten legislation passed to limit the cost to around $25 a month in Texas. And here’s the orange anus bragging about “acing” 3 cognitive tests and he’s so brilliant. Here’s a question – why is he taking 3 cognitive tests? I don’t recall, and I could be wrong, any other president talking about cognitive tests. Does every president take them? Probably, I’m sure it’s part of a yearly physical because, you know, they have the codes to nuclear weapons. Trump hasn’t been president for a full 2 years , yet he’s had 3 cognitive tests. Gotta wonder why, although any sane person who can see and hear knows the answer to that. And what’s with the insinuation that James Talarico is gay, Mr. guyliner couch f*cker? Isn’t our Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent gay and married to a man and they have 2 children? But he’s a Republican and Trump appointed him so it’s okay. But a Democratic candidate can’t be gay? Got it. Sorry for the political rant but my blood is boiling. As I was typing Trump hasn’t been in office 2 full years yet I almost spit out my wine, it feels like 200!
Day Drinker, I get it. I contributed to Talarico’s campaign a little while ago.