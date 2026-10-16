Rhode Island man reclaims heaviest pumpkin world record with 3k lb pumpkin



Heavy is the pumpkin that wears the crown. We closed out last week with the mammoth achievement of British gardener Ian Paton, who’d grown the world’s heaviest pumpkin at a stonking 2,773 lbs. The title was extra special to Ian this year, as it was his first effort on his own, having grown many impressive pumpkins in the past with his twin brother Stuart. Ian also noted that “it feels especially good knowing the Americans haven’t got it.” Well, but one week later and Ian’s grand dreams have been squashed by the worst of all possible rivals, an American! Yankee Ron Wallace from the Union’s smallest state of Rhode Island has grown what is now officially the world’s heaviest pumpkin, as verified by Guinness World Records. Not only that, but Ron’s behemoth breaks another regourd (I know, I know, I dazzle myself sometimes) by being the first pumpkin to weigh over 3,000 lbs — the winning monster is 3,156 lbs, gadzooks!!

This year marks the third time Ron Wallace, 60, an online gardening supply retailer, has held the heavyweight pumpkin title, according to the record-keeping organization. The first time Wallace held the record was in 2006, when his pumpkin weighed in at 1,502 lbs. Later in 2012, another one of his pumpkins broke the record after weighing in at 2,009 lbs. “I love the networking with the growers and the science behind pushing these to higher weights,” Wallace said in a statement following his latest achievement on Oct. 10. Weighing in at 3,156 lbs., Wallace’s pumpkin — which would be able to make more than 3,000 Thanksgiving pies — is also the first in history to surpass the 3,000-lb threshold. “[My two previous world records] were both historic accomplishments at the time but this one feels a bit more special,” he added. “I had a few off growing years as I was taking a more scientific approach. It felt great to see it all come together!” Another impressive thing to note about Wallace’s feat? It marked the second time the record was broken that week. “Having this category change hands so quickly is almost unheard of – the only occasion that comes close in the GWR archives,” officials wrote in a statement, “is when the record was set twice in the same day on 2 October 1999 (first in the UK, and then again bested in the USA). …Although Paton and his brother Stuart don’t hold the heavyweight title anymore, the brotherly duo’s pumpkin still remains the largest by circumference, measuring in at 21 ft., 3.8 inches, according to a statement from Guinness World Records. As for the future, Wallace said that while he’s thinking about taking next year off, when it comes to pushing the envelope of pumpkin growing, he can never say never. “It will be a busy off season with seminars and requests and that takes a lot of time away from getting ready for the next season,” he told the record-keeping organization, before adding, “We will see…”

[From People]

“When it comes to pushing the envelope of pumpkin growing, he can never say never,” is an objectively adorable statement. The radical, cutting edge, daredevil world of ginormous pumpkin growing! Hey, everyone needs a hobby, and I doff my hat to anyone who can nourish food and flora to thriving life. (Speaking as a serial plant killer, myself.) I hope Ian Paton isn’t taking the loss too heavily; he was king for a week and still gets to boast largest circumference as a consolation prize. My question now is: so what happens to these giant pumpkins post weigh-in? Do they go back home to their gardens? How do the other “normal” sized pumpkins greet them? I just can’t help feeling it must be a lonely life to be the heaviest pumpkin in the world, with your only compatriot a whole ocean away. Who speaks for the pumpkins, I ask you?? Or, and I hate to even think this, but now that they’ve done their “duty,” are these big fellas about to be taken to a “farm” by the name of Starbucks? The competition is just the first part; the real trial comes with life after the fair, is what I’m trying to say!