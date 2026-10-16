Is Anne Hathaway worried about overexposure & the possibility of ‘Hathahate 2.0’?

Verity was released two weekends ago, and it opened pretty strong, earning $62.1 million worldwide. The production budget was around $40 million, so this is going to make some money. Verity is also Anne Hathaway’s final release of the year, which saw her promoting five films over the course of about six months. She’s been everywhere, hustling and promoting and getting attention for her cute maternity style. Last week, Anne even promised to disappear now that Verity is out:

Anne Hathaway “disappears” after her final film premiere of the year “Zendaya, Tom, Rob, Florence—bring it home! Thank you everyone for supporting and for making this an unforgettable year ✌️💖😘” https://t.co/dWfSyKSC5f — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 2, 2026

So that’s cute, and I’m sure the baby is due sometime soon, probably November if I had to guess. She’ll have a nice maternity leave to end the year. But here’s the thing: Anne is also clearly trying to win another Oscar. The studio announced that Anne plans to campaign for The Odyssey in the supporting-actress category. And that will entail some actual campaigning, glad-handing at screenings, more interviews and appearances at critics-awards and more. Which brings up the old “is she overexposed?” conversation. I like Anne a lot but I also think she very quickly veers into that we’re-seeing-too-much-of-her thing. The last time that happened was in 2013, when she was campaigning for an Oscar (for Les Mis). So, there are conversations happening (allegedly) about how Anne is hyper-aware that “Hathahate 2.0” might be on the table. If she’s really concerned about it – and she probably is – she should skip some of the awards-season stops and just say it’s because of her maternity leave. No one will blame her, and it will make her few public appearances all that more important.