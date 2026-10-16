Is Anne Hathaway worried about overexposure & the possibility of ‘Hathahate 2.0’?

Verity was released two weekends ago, and it opened pretty strong, earning $62.1 million worldwide. The production budget was around $40 million, so this is going to make some money. Verity is also Anne Hathaway’s final release of the year, which saw her promoting five films over the course of about six months. She’s been everywhere, hustling and promoting and getting attention for her cute maternity style. Last week, Anne even promised to disappear now that Verity is out:
So that’s cute, and I’m sure the baby is due sometime soon, probably November if I had to guess. She’ll have a nice maternity leave to end the year. But here’s the thing: Anne is also clearly trying to win another Oscar. The studio announced that Anne plans to campaign for The Odyssey in the supporting-actress category. And that will entail some actual campaigning, glad-handing at screenings, more interviews and appearances at critics-awards and more. Which brings up the old “is she overexposed?” conversation. I like Anne a lot but I also think she very quickly veers into that we’re-seeing-too-much-of-her thing. The last time that happened was in 2013, when she was campaigning for an Oscar (for Les Mis). So, there are conversations happening (allegedly) about how Anne is hyper-aware that “Hathahate 2.0” might be on the table. If she’s really concerned about it – and she probably is – she should skip some of the awards-season stops and just say it’s because of her maternity leave. No one will blame her, and it will make her few public appearances all that more important.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
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New York, NY Anne Hathaway attends The Devil Wears Prada 2 screening at the Metrograph wearing a leopard coat, an Aspinal of London bright red purse, and matching pointed-toe red heels.
Pictured: Anne Hathaway
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New York, NY Pregnant Anne Hathaway showed off her baby bump as she arrived at The View studios in New York City for a morning appearance. Pictured: Anne Hathaway BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BKNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Pregnant Anne Hathaway was seen arriving at The View in New York City to promote “The Odyssey,” wearing a white top, white wide-leg pants, sandals, and carrying a green Valentino bag. Pictured: Anne Hathaway BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Hollywood, CA Anne Hathaway was seen arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Hollywood, looking gorgeous while showing off her baby bump in a black blouse, wide-leg pants, and stilettos. Pictured: Anne Hathaway BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: PGP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Anne Hathaway shows off her growing baby bump in a skin tight red jumpsuit designed by Ashlyn while out in New York City. The 43-year-old actress shocked fans by announcing her pregnancy in an Instagram video earlier this month
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 30 Jun 2026
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Josh Hartnett, Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
Hathahate 1.0 was ridiculous. And I’ll die on that hill.
Absolutely. Some people just hate to see others succeed. It was almost scary how many people were so quick to turn on her for no reason whatsoever.
It was tacky the first time. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen again. She’s not a bad person. Save it for the ones who are. There are plenty to choose from!
I think Hathahate 1.0 was misogynistic in the same way that the backlash against Jennifer Lawrence was. She was annoyingly earnest though and has that theater geek energy which is off-putting to many. Hope that the award season run can be managed better this time around for her.
I was one of those Hathahaters, but I totally agree with you. I got really tired of seeing her everywhere, but in retrospect, I think there was definitely a little bit of internalized misogyny on my part.
It’ll bee healthier and safer for her and the baby to avoid crowds for the winter.
The hate she got for being too try hard was the equivalent of what happened to Timothy Chalamet when he was campaigning so hard for Marty Supreme. Because she just had five back to back movies released the break will be exactly what her Oscar campaign needs.
No it wasn’t Timmy got hate because he’s a jerk. Anne’s was similar to what Taylor Swift, Emma Stone, Zendaya get. They all get hate because they work, care and try. Not because of their actual comments and actions.
I think some celebrities feel over exposed because of their personality. Zendaya is EVERYWHERE but she’s so understated and relaxed in her persona that she’s easy to take large doses of. Similar for someone like Emma Stone. They don’t get annoying as quickly as others do. I think J Law became too much because she has this loud, vivacious personality that fills a room. Anne became too much because she’s incredibly earnest and it began to, unfortunately, grate on people. It’s not fair because she is clearly a really good person, but that doesn’t win a popularity contest sadly.
I think with Zendaya, people love to geek out over her fashion, hair and makeup. Everyone is dying to see what she and Law Roach have cooked up. Less chance of people tiring out on her.
Only Zendaya got a ton of hate this year online, and has been very vocal about promising to go away. Though u do see your overall point I would say that any successful woman gets this.
I think Zendaya is over-exposed.
I may be wrong, but I seem to remember the New York Times review of her Oscar-winning performance mocking Anne personally. At the time I attributed it to Hathahate–even the newspapers were doing it. Does anyone else recall this?
Fandoor’s Kevin B. Lee, quoted in The New York TImes by Melena Ryzik on February 17, 2013:
Title: One Critic’s Argument: Anne Hathaway, Worst of the Supporting Actresses:
“she gives the worst performance of all the nominees. ‘It’s a sad puppy act pitched at shrieking full volume….” “This performance doesn’t just beg for an Oscar, it grovels for it.”
Even though I saw this review over 13 years ago, I remembered how hostile it was, a prime example of Hathahate 1.0. I understand if you don’t want to print it.