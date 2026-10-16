Eden: Prince William & Kate are being ‘badly advised’ about skipping polo & Ascot

Several days ago, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden had a curious story about palace courtiers discouraging Prince William from playing polo. The claim was from some toff who surmised that William was being discouraged from the sport because polo isn’t “woke.” Well, Eden decided to devote his latest column to the subject as well. The conversation has taken an interesting turn though, because Eden asks a bold question: are Prince William and Kate being poorly advised? Thought-provoking! Because once you start to pull at that thread… well, royalists are just asking for people to hurt their feelings.
Last week, I disclosed in my Daily Mail social diary, Eden Confidential, that one of the sport’s most senior figures had voiced his worries about how rarely the heir to the throne plays the game these days. Prince William used to compete in matches regularly, often playing against his younger brother, Prince Harry.
Now, William competes in only one match per year. The grandee I spoke to claims that palace courtiers don’t want him to play because they see the sport as elitist and not ‘woke’. They would prefer him and the Princess of Wales to concentrate on their worthy causes, such as the environment, ending homelessness and children’s early years education.
‘It’s not “woke”,’ the polo grandee said, derisively. ‘The people around William tell him he shouldn’t play, but he says, “You find me something else where I can raise £1million for charity in one hour and I’ll do it.” This year’s match raised £1.1million. He plays only once a year now. It’s pathetic.’
William would no doubt like to play more. He and Harry took up the sport as children. They were given coaching by Claire Tomlinson, who, with husband Simon, owned Beaufort Polo Club near Highgrove, Charles’s Gloucestershire retreat.
Royal sources say polo is not the only sport from which William and Catherine are advised to keep their distance. The couple have been seen less and less at race meetings over the years. This is no coincidence, according to one source.
‘They don’t think that being dressed up and quaffing champagne at Ascot is a good look,’ the source claims. Referring to the good causes with which they’re involved, he said: ‘It jars with their projects.’
In my opinion, the couple are being badly advised. They’re surrounded by people who want them to be patron saints of The Guardian-reading classes. This may go down well with our current Labour Government but it’s not good for the future of the monarchy.
Surely, I am not the only one who would prefer our royals to be swashbuckling polo players like Prince Philip? He knew that it didn’t detract from his serious projects – such as his interest in technology, engineering and the environment – if he enjoyed letting his hair down on the polo field at the weekend. In these dreary times, we need a bit of royal glamour.
If William is not careful, polo will be another way that Harry cocks a snook at him. Harry continued to play the game while living in California and even made a Netflix television series about it. How long before Harry starts playing again regularly here, upstaging his brother?
A Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment. However, royal sources are keen to highlight William’s annual polo match as evidence of his commitment to the sport.
You know it’s bad when Daily Mail columnists start openly suggesting that Harry will have all the fun! For what it’s worth, I believe William and Kate are being poorly advised in general, not specifically about polo and Ascot. It feels like William in particular surrounds himself with sycophantic loyalists rather than wise or even Machiavellian courtiers, and he’s basically getting the advice he wants. Regarding Ascot and polo, I think William and Kate don’t like doing that kind of stuff because they’re lazy. Full stop. Like, Kate pulled out of Ascot last year for no real reason, and King Charles basically has to order the heir to show up for just one day. I think William got bored of polo when Harry exited the UK. And now that Harry’s back, they’re trying to use that to get William out on a horse again.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
They skip what the hell they want. Don’t blame it on their advisors, who are surely incompetent, ignorant, terrified and poor. A convenient target. The Wales are not lazy! Their advisors refuse to let them go to meaningful and charitable events! The poor sausages.
Nahhh, the pair of them just aren’t that bright. “Badly advised,” oh please.
“Cocks a snook” is new to me!
I thought it was 2025 when Kate pulled out of Ascot? Btw, I always thought that had more to do with seeing one of William’s potential mistresses there than anything health-related or her being lazy.
I do agree about them being poorly advised. I wonder if the Waleses are trying to copy the Sussexes in being “more serious”? Like Flybe but for recreational activities, if that makes sense.
Using woke here is the bat sign afor their bigoted readers. What it really boils down to is Willy is doing what he wants and when. He could commit to any number of charity matches. He chooses not to, and instead of that being the angle. Eden digs up some decrepit crypt keeper to give Willy cover. Again.
They should advise him to stay away from Aston Villa. Him fist-bumping and raging is not the flattering look they are hoping for…
Using woke here is the bat signal for their bigoted readers. What it really boils down to is Willy is doing what he wants and when. He could commit to any number of charity matches. He chooses not to, and instead of that being the angle. Eden digs up some decrepit crypt keeper to give Willy cover. Again.
I think this story is made up. If the Palace was really woke they wouldn’t have done everything in their power to get rid of Meghan and they would’ve known that she needed to be protected. The real reason for this story is the Richard Eden’s fear that Harry will put on a polo fundraiser while in the UK, thus stealing the spotlight from William and Kate.
BBC Radio 4 – Archive on 4, Sucking Up: A Guide to Sycophancy Through the Ages https://share.google/yRXly0lndTKNlN5yj
Half way through it includes a section on the importance of having good advisors if you are a monarch and a reference to the Emperor’s New Clothes, the Hans Christian Anderson fable. Will and Kate are stubborn, self involved, lazy and used to being fawned over. They have awful creeps like Jason Knauf giving them bad advice. Not sure the problem is fixable as neither wants to put the hours required to be effective monarch and consort on a full time basis.
Old, tired, reluctant and grudging royal appearances and a busy excuse factory plus compliant press have worked so far but there is a lot of discontent with their limited work load. The best advisors in the world can’t transform a reluctant and mediocre and above all lazy and angry man into a successful full time monarch. Laziness, no incentive, stupidity and anger with endless power will vanquish the best advice if ignored as unnecessary. After all Will gets everything when dad dies so why should he up his visibility if he resents it as an imposition?
Suoutdoors, Exactly. But maybe the English think that’s an act of a man with high testosterone (see Pete Hegsgeth and his Dept. of War) and a credit to Great Britain. I’m just trying to think upside-down.
Do they have weak teams around them?
Absolutely.
Would they listen even if they actually had the best and brightest?
Absolutely not.
Wank do exactly as they please. EVERYONE would like them to ‘concentrate on their worthy causes, such as the environment, ending homelessness and children’s early years education.’ We all know that’s not going to happen as William is a spoilt brat with no curiosity and no one has any leverage over him.
Accurate summation because no one can force Will to work regularly or do anything he doesn’t want to because he can’t be fired as PoW or King? He’s been PoW for over four years and has yet to even do 250 royal events a year which would be 50% of the expected 500 gold standard expected of monarch and heir. Why would anyone believe he’ll work any more as King. Okay when he skives and deploys the 90 something duke of Kent to deputise for him at Ascot etc., it will be obvious he’s not putting any time or effort into being king but he still can’t be sacked!!
Will is naturally lazy and entitled and is above muggles asking questions of his royal personage. Know you place peasant!!
They are advised and/or badly advised by a disconnected group of twats who are really only there for a paycheck. So whatever advice, whether the lazies take it or not, is not important. It’s not like they care. Nobody’s fighting back the end decision. The heir doesn’t even want to take that end decision, he’d rather find a CEO to do for him!!