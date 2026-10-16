Eden: Prince William & Kate are being ‘badly advised’ about skipping polo & Ascot

Several days ago, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden had a curious story about palace courtiers discouraging Prince William from playing polo. The claim was from some toff who surmised that William was being discouraged from the sport because polo isn’t “woke.” Well, Eden decided to devote his latest column to the subject as well. The conversation has taken an interesting turn though, because Eden asks a bold question: are Prince William and Kate being poorly advised? Thought-provoking! Because once you start to pull at that thread… well, royalists are just asking for people to hurt their feelings.

Last week, I disclosed in my Daily Mail social diary, Eden Confidential, that one of the sport’s most senior figures had voiced his worries about how rarely the heir to the throne plays the game these days. Prince William used to compete in matches regularly, often playing against his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Now, William competes in only one match per year. The grandee I spoke to claims that palace courtiers don’t want him to play because they see the sport as elitist and not ‘woke’. They would prefer him and the Princess of Wales to concentrate on their worthy causes, such as the environment, ending homelessness and children’s early years education.

‘It’s not “woke”,’ the polo grandee said, derisively. ‘The people around William tell him he shouldn’t play, but he says, “You find me something else where I can raise £1million for charity in one hour and I’ll do it.” This year’s match raised £1.1million. He plays only once a year now. It’s pathetic.’

William would no doubt like to play more. He and Harry took up the sport as children. They were given coaching by Claire Tomlinson, who, with husband Simon, owned Beaufort Polo Club near Highgrove, Charles’s Gloucestershire retreat.

Royal sources say polo is not the only sport from which William and Catherine are advised to keep their distance. The couple have been seen less and less at race meetings over the years. This is no coincidence, according to one source.

‘They don’t think that being dressed up and quaffing champagne at Ascot is a good look,’ the source claims. Referring to the good causes with which they’re involved, he said: ‘It jars with their projects.’

In my opinion, the couple are being badly advised. They’re surrounded by people who want them to be patron saints of The Guardian-reading classes. This may go down well with our current Labour Government but it’s not good for the future of the monarchy.

Surely, I am not the only one who would prefer our royals to be swashbuckling polo players like Prince Philip? He knew that it didn’t detract from his serious projects – such as his interest in technology, engineering and the environment – if he enjoyed letting his hair down on the polo field at the weekend. In these dreary times, we need a bit of royal glamour.

If William is not careful, polo will be another way that Harry cocks a snook at him. Harry continued to play the game while living in California and even made a Netflix television series about it. How long before Harry starts playing again regularly here, upstaging his brother?

A Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment. However, royal sources are keen to highlight William’s annual polo match as evidence of his commitment to the sport.