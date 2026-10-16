Dog lost in Yellowstone Park for a month found alive and well

Last month, Luna was on vacation with her persons in
Jellystone Yellowstone National Park. The family had rented a cabin, and on September 10 Luna’s persons went to visit a part of the park that only allows two-footers, so Luna remained in the cabin with a “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door. Unfortunately, housekeeping staff missed the sign, opened the door, and Luna bolted. This is the stuff of floof family nightmares! Luna’s persons stayed in Yellowstone for a week looking for their girl, before making the difficult decision to return home to California. But the search never stopped, and ultimately led to a first sighting (two days after her family had left), which was followed by daily sightings of Luna on the lam. The trick was, how to safely rescue the 10-year-old, 20-lb Jack Russell Terrier-Chihuahua mix without spooking her. Expert trackers were on the case, and ended up using a tried and true method of putting belongings from Luna’s persons in a trap. And it worked! Park officials on Wednesday confirmed that Luna was found alive and well and has been reunited with her persons — thank woofness!
Volunteers had mobilized across Yellowstone since September and posted flyers in search of the dog, named Luna, described as a white Jack Russell and Chihuahua mix.
Among the volunteers was Katie Boucher, president of Norris Ark Training and Recovery Center, an animal rescue organization in Montana near Yellowstone.
Boucher told ABC News Luna’s family, who do not want to be identified, had last seen her on Sept. 10 in Yellowstone’s Canyon Village campground complex in Wyoming.
“They wanted to go up to the Norris Geyser where dogs are not allowed, and so they left [Luna] in the cabin locked with the ‘do not disturb’ sign on the door,” Boucher said. “During the time when they were gone to the Norris Geyser, housekeeping came in, ignored the ‘do not disturb sign’ and let her out.”
Todd Walton, the director of marketing and sales at Yellowstone National Park Lodges, also confirmed to ABC News the dog, which had escaped from a cabin room in one of the lodges, was found.
“It really was just a truly unfortunate accident that the dog escaped,” Walton said, adding, “More than anything, we’re just glad that this has a happy ending.”
Boucher said a park construction crew notified her that they had been seeing Luna in an area of the park where a new road is being constructed and that’s where a trap was set up for Luna that included some of her family’s belongings, so she would be attracted to the scent.
“I got a call about 3:30 yesterday afternoon that she had been seen all day long in the trap area, lying down next to it and just frequenting it, and was very comfortable. At that moment, I knew we were going to get her either today or tomorrow,” Boucher said.
According to Boucher, Luna’s owner flew in from California to reunite with Luna, who is getting checked by a veterinarian.
“The primary thing we want people to understand is that Yellowstone is a very dangerous place, and to please leave their dogs at home,” Boucher said. “And the second thing we want people to know is that if their dog does escape them, even if it’s at home, do not chase after them and get a professional involved right away.”
The using their persons’ belongings to lure them into the trap gambit is always such an onion-cutter! That’s also how new children’s book star Valerie the Miniature Dachshund was finally captured from her 529-day jaunt on a remote Australian island, where her persons had also brought their floof along on a camping holiday. I think the moral of the tail is:
don’t go camping! some types of vacations aren’t meant for dogs! Katie Boucher, who was leading the pack on this rescue op, was telling outlets mere days before Luna’s recovery that time was running out, with only one week left before efforts had to be suspended for the winter. Again, thank woofness they got to Luna in time! Boucher also said that Luna’s early life as a street dog likely helped her survive this past month. But then sometimes it’s the street pups who are even more adamant about eluding capture — remember poor Scrim in New Orleans, a fellow terrier who fled a loving home TWICE? Why doesn’t everyone just stay home where it’s safe and snuggly??!! My heart can only take so many close call rescue missions!!
Pets are more resilient than they are given credit for – when it comes down to it their natural instincts will kick in (well mostly).
Glad that she’s safe and well.
Not me crying quietly at my desk….❤️
The best story of the day. Thank you!!!
Thank goodness, he’s been found and reunited with his family! BUT OH the stories he must have wandering about lost at Yellowstone, meeting his fellow woodland creatures, wolves, coyotes, bears, bison and bigfoot.
🙂
Grace was 5 when I met her; she had been with me for 4 days when she bolted out of my yard. She was gone for 20 days. @PetSearchersCanada brought her home. She didn’t know me well enough to use my scent, and though her previous guardian flew out to help search, that didn’t help either. When she was finally spotted 2 days in a row in the same area, Pet Searchers Canada put out a trap w/BBQ chicken. That’s what brought her into the trap. They were awesome. She’s been with me now 2.5 years and gates can be left open, door wide open, this girl prefers to never leave my side!! I love me a happy ending.
❤️🐾❤️much love to you and Grace!
Aw, lovely story!
Happy lost dog endings are the absolute best news, on any day! That family and Luna must be the happiest people & pup on earth today.
Thanks for posting!
Oh this makes my heart happy. Thank goodness.
This is why I crate train my dogs. If she had been crated (or at least kept in an exercise pen inside the cabin), she would have not escaped when housekeeping screwed up and entered the room. Crate training is not cruel; the crate becomes their dens and safe spaces to retreat to when they need a break. Plus, a bored dog in an unfamiliar environment like a hotel room is risky. Bored dogs can be destructive dogs and may inadvertently injure or kill themselves by knocking over heavy objects or chewing on electrical cords. Better safe than sorry!
You make a very good point.
I was thinking the same thing…if Luna had been crated this could have been avoided. If this had been my dog I would have been in a mental hospital because I would have lost my d**n mind! I’m so glad Luna was found safe and sound and is back with her family.
I have to say if I got lost in Yellowstone Park for a month, I’d most probably die. I wonder what the dogs know that we don’t.
Well, dogs will eat anything, and I do mean anything.
Thank you for this! I avoided the story after seeing the headline that time was running out for the little dog. This makes me so happy! Also giggled at your Jellystone reference.
I learned about the rule of 3 when lost outdoors.
You will survive three hours without shelter in inclement weather, you will survive three days without water and you can survive up to three weeks without food.
Glad she’s safe. “Luna on the lam” is hilarious.
I knew for a fact that dog had to be either part dachshund or Chihuahua or a combination of both. Those are such tenacious dogs!