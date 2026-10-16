Dog lost in Yellowstone Park for a month found alive and well



Last month, Luna was on vacation with her persons in Jellystone Yellowstone National Park. The family had rented a cabin, and on September 10 Luna’s persons went to visit a part of the park that only allows two-footers, so Luna remained in the cabin with a “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door. Unfortunately, housekeeping staff missed the sign, opened the door, and Luna bolted. This is the stuff of floof family nightmares! Luna’s persons stayed in Yellowstone for a week looking for their girl, before making the difficult decision to return home to California. But the search never stopped, and ultimately led to a first sighting (two days after her family had left), which was followed by daily sightings of Luna on the lam. The trick was, how to safely rescue the 10-year-old, 20-lb Jack Russell Terrier-Chihuahua mix without spooking her. Expert trackers were on the case, and ended up using a tried and true method of putting belongings from Luna’s persons in a trap. And it worked! Park officials on Wednesday confirmed that Luna was found alive and well and has been reunited with her persons — thank woofness!

Volunteers had mobilized across Yellowstone since September and posted flyers in search of the dog, named Luna, described as a white Jack Russell and Chihuahua mix. Among the volunteers was Katie Boucher, president of Norris Ark Training and Recovery Center, an animal rescue organization in Montana near Yellowstone. Boucher told ABC News Luna’s family, who do not want to be identified, had last seen her on Sept. 10 in Yellowstone’s Canyon Village campground complex in Wyoming. “They wanted to go up to the Norris Geyser where dogs are not allowed, and so they left [Luna] in the cabin locked with the ‘do not disturb’ sign on the door,” Boucher said. “During the time when they were gone to the Norris Geyser, housekeeping came in, ignored the ‘do not disturb sign’ and let her out.” Todd Walton, the director of marketing and sales at Yellowstone National Park Lodges, also confirmed to ABC News the dog, which had escaped from a cabin room in one of the lodges, was found. “It really was just a truly unfortunate accident that the dog escaped,” Walton said, adding, “More than anything, we’re just glad that this has a happy ending.” Boucher said a park construction crew notified her that they had been seeing Luna in an area of the park where a new road is being constructed and that’s where a trap was set up for Luna that included some of her family’s belongings, so she would be attracted to the scent. “I got a call about 3:30 yesterday afternoon that she had been seen all day long in the trap area, lying down next to it and just frequenting it, and was very comfortable. At that moment, I knew we were going to get her either today or tomorrow,” Boucher said. According to Boucher, Luna’s owner flew in from California to reunite with Luna, who is getting checked by a veterinarian. “The primary thing we want people to understand is that Yellowstone is a very dangerous place, and to please leave their dogs at home,” Boucher said. “And the second thing we want people to know is that if their dog does escape them, even if it’s at home, do not chase after them and get a professional involved right away.”

[From ABC News via Yahoo]