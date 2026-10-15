Royalist: At the Sussexes’ Nottingham events, media outnumbered the public

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Nottingham today. Once again, they managed to get out of the house and at their event before 11 am!! Prince Sleep-It-Off could never! We’re also witnessing, in real time, an effort to diminish and negate what everyone can see with their own eyes: full barricades with people of all ages and races, all thrilled to see Harry and Meghan. Tom Sykes is on the ground in Nottingham (of course he is) and he’s already published one hysterically ruffled piece about the crowd size:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Community Recording Studio in the St Ann’s neighborhood of Nottingham this morning for their first joint public engagement since moving back to Britain in August, and were met by a crowd of media that comfortably outnumbered the members of the public who had turned out to see them. I was standing outside the studio for half an hour before they arrived. When I got there, the public presence amounted to a handful of people. The press pen, by contrast, held somewhere between 80 and 100 photographers, reporters and camera crews, with a drone overhead. Barriers had been set up along the street. There were no crowds waving Union Jacks.

[From The Royalist Substack]

There you have it, straight from someone on the ground! Those happy faces you see standing behind barricades, thrilled to see Harry and Meghan? Fake! Or better yet, members of the media!! “There were no crowds waving Union Jacks!!” Wow, a huge tell – that means that Kensington Palace staffers force people to wave flags, and the Sussexes’ staffers have better things to do? They’re mad because this support is organic, not organized.

Interestingly, Hello Magazine published some comments from a “friend” of the Sussexes, all about the death of the half-in model for Harry and Meghan. The friend says: “It doesn’t trouble them. They never agreed they wouldn’t be half in half out. That was what was decided and foisted upon them. They’re just living their lives and they can, because they’re financially independent.” Seeing Harry and Meghan in Nottingham in what looks every inch of a “royal engagement,” it’s clear that they’re still treated as royal rock stars and that continues to disrupt all of the monarchy’s careful PR and narratives.