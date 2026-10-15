Royalist: At the Sussexes’ Nottingham events, media outnumbered the public

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Nottingham today. Once again, they managed to get out of the house and at their event before 11 am!! Prince Sleep-It-Off could never! We’re also witnessing, in real time, an effort to diminish and negate what everyone can see with their own eyes: full barricades with people of all ages and races, all thrilled to see Harry and Meghan. Tom Sykes is on the ground in Nottingham (of course he is) and he’s already published one hysterically ruffled piece about the crowd size:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Community Recording Studio in the St Ann’s neighborhood of Nottingham this morning for their first joint public engagement since moving back to Britain in August, and were met by a crowd of media that comfortably outnumbered the members of the public who had turned out to see them.
I was standing outside the studio for half an hour before they arrived. When I got there, the public presence amounted to a handful of people. The press pen, by contrast, held somewhere between 80 and 100 photographers, reporters and camera crews, with a drone overhead. Barriers had been set up along the street. There were no crowds waving Union Jacks.
[From The Royalist Substack]
There you have it, straight from someone on the ground! Those happy faces you see standing behind barricades, thrilled to see Harry and Meghan? Fake! Or better yet, members of the media!! “There were no crowds waving Union Jacks!!” Wow, a huge tell – that means that Kensington Palace staffers force people to wave flags, and the Sussexes’ staffers have better things to do? They’re mad because this support is organic, not organized.
Interestingly, Hello Magazine published some comments from a “friend” of the Sussexes, all about the death of the half-in model for Harry and Meghan. The friend says: “It doesn’t trouble them. They never agreed they wouldn’t be half in half out. That was what was decided and foisted upon them. They’re just living their lives and they can, because they’re financially independent.” Seeing Harry and Meghan in Nottingham in what looks every inch of a “royal engagement,” it’s clear that they’re still treated as royal rock stars and that continues to disrupt all of the monarchy’s careful PR and narratives.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham, England. The visit is their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. The charity gives young people access to music and recording facilities, alongside creative activities, sport, mentoring and youth development. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham, England. The visit is their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. The charity gives young people access to music and recording facilities, alongside creative activities, sport, mentoring and youth development. Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
The critics are in such denial.
So a friend of the couple — and I grant that Hello may actually have contacts that are valid — has actually stated the case without spin or deflection: it was all about money. Financial independence means they can do the work they choose, they can select their own projects, manage their own involvement, conduct their own philanthropy, advocate for causes they see as worthy, and that is…. Political. As the naysayers would have it. Because that kind of engagement implies a set of convictions, a world view, and not just ribbon cutting presentee-ism. That is a wedge into the pointless glad-handing that the rest of them engage in. And it undercuts the whole royal model.
I think not being political (on UK issues and candidates) applies to them as long as they keep their titles— it isn’t limited to working royals.
Mhm. And this part: “They’re just living their lives, and they can because they’re financially independent.” is *chef’s kiss*, a brilliant, delightful burn, heheheh.
321 another news item about scooter not wanting to hear harrys name mentioned
There is no such thing as half in. It’s either royal or not and Harry is royal. The son of a monarch, the grandson of a queen, the direct descendent of William the Conqueror. Game, set match as far as the rota and the leave behinds go.
Right? Either the blood is magical or it’s not. Those are the rules they made up, so we’re just playing their game here.
It was H & M’’s idea— to keep being sent out to cover events by the Queen while also earning their own money.
And, quite frankly, more importantly the son of Princess Diana. I think one of the problems monarchists have with Diana’s legacy that to the general public it’s just as important as the monarchs in bringing attention and affection
Sure, Princess Diana is a notable figure, but I hear that she’ll be forgotten any day now. Just you wait…
Sykes is a liar, propagandist and angry monarchist.
I think Sykes was only counting the white people there- he “doesn’t see skin color”.
He was too busy counting the press cameras. 80 – 100? All for an irrelevant couple? A couple no one cares about, hated, not popular? These are 80 – 100 cameras not filming poor Charles today. He could have just as well stayed at home painting some new paintings for Burberry sweaters.
Why is Tom Sykes there, for God’s sake?!
This is why I’m laughing. Much like the article from him we discussed yesterday, where he acted like William shutting down a street in the heart of London was a “win” for the prince of wales while Harry and Meghan did not need taxpayer funds (the horror!)…80-100 cameras there for H&M is nothing less than a solid victory. Let’s say not one person showed up who wasn’t with the press (we know that’s not true but lets pretend.) It STILL sends a huge message to the BRF about who is popular and who is valued and who the press prefers to cover, because the press came out in droves to see them. Surely Tom Sykes could have covered something else related to the king and queen or W&K. But he’s there in Nottingham waiting outside for over a half hour for H&M to appear.
And that is supposed to make H&M look bad???
(also can I just say…..harry looks really good in jeans and a blazer.)
Meghan really loves that man and that’s all imma say about it.
BBC breaking news, a true heroes’ welcome, crowds who are there because they want to be there — not because they were bussed in.
When is the next emotional support poll due?
I seem to remember that someone wrote a letter recently, some guy who thinks he’s more important than he is, one of the bad dads, thinking he can dictate how private citizens live their lives.
So, so happy for the Duke and Duchess of Success.
The crowd looks bigger than anything William and Kate get and that’s excluding the crowds they get when they have engagements next to tourist attractions.
Where is Tom’s analysis of the barriers of nonexistent crowds at William’s cricket event the other day? Why isn’t Sykes following the real royals around for their events?
And the crowd looks like they WANT to be there. We’ve seen enough of W&K’s crowds recently to know they’re being forced to attend.
We have eyes. The days of lying with the Internet so available is over
Why is Tom Sykes in Nottingham, reporting about Harry and Meghan, and not in Cardiff, Wales, where Charles is opening the Senedd?
80 to 100 reportes, photographers, camera crews live streaming Harry and Meghan’s event? But, but Harry and Meghan are so irrelevant.
They are now crowd watching Harry and Meghan’s events. How Trumpian.
So many teenagers in the “press pen”, lol. Those kids in the front look so young to be working for the Telegraph or Sky News.
It would explain why their articles always seem like they’re written by a 12 year old, lol!
Why is Tom Sykes in Nottingham, reporting about Harry and Meghan, and not in Cardiff, Wales, where Charles is opening the Senedd? (Rhethorical question)
80 t0 100 reporters, photographers, camera crews live streaming Harry and Meghan’s event? But, but Harry and Meghan are so irrelevant.
They are crowd watching Harry and Meghan’s events now. How Trumpian.
Pity the egg-covered sour faces of the Royalist haters today!!!!!
People are saying the nicest things about Meghan and Harry, and it’s all being captured for posterity on the BBC website’s live feed.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cmn4eq18we0dt
“I fully support them. I personally think he should be the next king.
“He’s human. He’s out for the people.
“He’s living life like a normal person and Meghan, she’s absolutely lovely. I really, really like her.”
It’s going to be fun seeing the Royalists twisting themselves into knots as they try to put a hateful spin on this!
Well, they’ll lie like TS is doing now. They still think we can be told and not see for ourselves.
Thanks for the link. It is lovely.
“I got there, the public presence amounted to a handful of people. The press pen, by contrast, held somewhere between 80 and 100 photographers, reporters and camera crews, with a drone overhead. Barriers had been set up along the street. There were no crowds waving Union Jacks.”
It’s giving “there’s no war in Ba Sing Se” 😂
That’s exactly what it’s giving. Once again, we all have eyes.
TS doing his best Baghdad Bob impersonation.
For security reasons this event was not designed to attract wandering people. What we Nigerians call “call one, come all invitation”
It is controlled and I am glad to see that.
HM dont need manufactured crowds to spread their message. The worldwide intreast is there.
And they are here to do meaningful and impactful work.
Somebody just get Sykes a shitty blonde bob wig with split ends and let him feel his full Kellyanne Conway fantasy.
Tom Sykes: “no one cares about the Sussexes!”
Also Tom Sykes: “I was there well in advance to make sure I had a spot where I could see everything about their visit and then write about it for everyone who reads my internationally distributed column that regularly uses most of its space to dissect everything the Sussexes do!”
Guys, what are you doing there? 80 to 100 royal reporters? These are private citizens visiting a charity. Irrelevant people, as you don’t get tired to tell us, no one is interested in. So again, what are you doing? Accumulating travel expenses for what? Touch grass, catch flying plates at Forrest Lodge, get a life!
What the royalist futzes have failed to account for when evaluating the Sussexes’ popularity is that Britain is no longer lily white. Royalists like Sykes only speak to the older whiter country even though it is increasingly diverse. So I suppose they are always surprised by events like this in which a whole different crowd of supporters show up for them. I would have loved to see Sykes’ surprised Picachu face this morning.
Speaking of Royalists, Jennie Bond had some interesting things to say about today’s Nottingham visit in the iPaper…
I had to rub my eyes and read it a few times to make sure!
Wow, I’ve never seen such an unpopular couple! Such barrenness behind those barricades! /sarcasm
All I know is that my social media is showing nothing but cheers, tears, and flowers for Meghan and Harry this morning.
Most of the photos and footage I’m seeing are from the people gathered in the crowd. I hope the security team especially has eyes on old Tom, because he’s an obsessive loon
A comment on The Express of all places (thanks to AOL News, I’d never click on The Express):
“Ria Miller, who was waiting outside to get a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess, was eager to show the couple, particularly Meghan some love and appreciation. She told the Daily Express: “I’m a Sussex supporter, as a woman and a mother, I see what Meghan goes through daily, multiple articles written about her often false and debunked. And I just want them to see that there are real people, not social media trolls or royal commentators.
“They are real people that see her, appreciate and love her, respect her. Give her the love. I got to give her a bouquet of flowers – we wanted to give her physical representation of our love. She’s a woman of colour. There’s a lot of microaggressions around it. What has she done? Has she killed anybody? I did speak to her. And I said, We’re proud of you. We support you. She had water in her eyes. It was a beautiful reception. Very proud of Nottingham today.”
The Firm will be losing it over the flowers for years. The yellow ones, especially. Mark my words: in two weeks, they will have Kate out in a burgundy coat, a ponytail, and yellow flowers to attempt to water down that visual. It’s not going to work, though. The media isn’t going to go for it this time.
“Prince Sleep-It-Off could never! ” LMAOOOOOOOO
“They’re just living their lives and they can, because they’re financially independent.” BOOM. I am screaming. This is awesome. I can hear the plates breaking and the screeching across the pond now.
We know that Sykes is lying (we’ve seen the videos and pictures and especially LOCAL reporting which has not been filtered through the royal rota/KP/BP lens), so it would be nice to have that made clear from the outset. At this point, I think just writing the lying headlines perpetuates the hack’s narratives. I preferred when the headlines were snarkier, taking the p*ss out of the tabloid lies, rather than just parroting them. As someone said ages ago, algorithms (and SEO) do not recognise sarcasm.
Of course Sykes went all that way to cover the two royals he frequently and hysterically claims to be “irrelevant and unimportant”. Without Harry and Meghan he would starve, as would many (I would say ALL) of their tormentors.
Tom probably took that flask to work with him today. Willy and kitty will need to be sedated. Poor people. You know the rota rats are pissing themselves with glee because their bank accounts have been struggling trying to get people to pay attention to Willy and kitty . They know they love Harry and Meghan but can’t show it because mr incandescent might literally explode
They (royalists) must be the ones on royal reporters feeds asking why they are videoing and covering private citizens. They big mad
People Magazine is calling this their first “official” outing and my first thought is that this is going to be gasoline on the fire. The Sussexes are making an appearance as private citizens devoted to philanthropy.
Second: given the security concerns it’s in their best interests to have only small crowds gather.
Third: the Sussexes are winning because they aren’t trying to win.
Fourth: William needs to act like a king. An offer to de-escalate the estrangement this only thing that only thing he can do that will make him look like a leader.
I get what you’re saying, but the Sussexes have no control over people who spontaneously turn up and even going out of their way to purchase huge bouquets of flowers to welcome them and wish them well. News will get out from the charities they are visiting – or the moment they arrive – and crowds will descend upon the places organically, just as they did in Australia. There will be more leaks in the UK than in the US. Remember that scene in Australia in 2018 when people – including reporters and photographers – were filmed literally *running* across a park just to catch a glimpse of their convoy? That’s the kind of attention this couple attracts.
That stupid “private citizens” letter was designed to signal to the masses, not just the councils and boroughs and government officials and charities, that Harry and Meghan were to be ignored, essentially to be treated as non-persons, even less than ordinary celebrities would be (while inserting a few lies in the mix), and it is obvious that the palaces are in no position to make such demands – so they are the ones who are instead being ignored, at least on this issue. People still gave Meghan flowers and clamoured to meet her and Harry. All of the major broadcasters were reporting on this and even the BBC was doing a live feed ABOVE the one they had set up for Charles’ visit to Wales. More than twice the number of people looking at his feed were tuned into the Harry and Meghan live feed.
Harry and Meghan do not need to bus in schoolchildren or herd the elderly into photo ops or visit tourist locations or sports venues in order to say that their visits “drew a crowd”. That’s just the way it is.
Now that I’ve watched a gazillion vids, people just wanted to TALK to them. They wanted to say how much the loved them, supported them and tell them why. Harry kept having to dash off because he had so many people to see, plus he was looking after M, but everyone was adoring her so, she was fine. Every vid he had to cut someone short to look after M or see someone else so God love him, he’s the best of men. A modern day Darcy. Tears still a few hours later.
Whatever people think, they’ve done the right thing.
That’s really the only way to change the narrative, isn’t it? The British public only had the story the palace and media were giving them. QEII used to say the royals had to be seen to be believed, but, in a way, that’s also true of H&M.
Yes ! Perfectly stated. This is the only way to change the narrative. And its been glorious. They could have stood there for hours there was so much love.
He’s dealing with so much copium. LOL
Meghan is SO NICE to people and so genuine. She thanks people constantly — Doria clearly raised her to be a good human being.
I watched video of an older woman named Irene showing her a photo of the couple’s first walkabout nine years ago, and Meghan was just so moved. She hugged the woman and thanked her and asked to get a photo taken with her — it was so sweet.
This visit is upending all of the narratives about people loathing the Sussexes. It’s also putting a dagger into the heart of the idea that the royals have to live on the public dime in order to serve. The palaces must be panicking.
The crowd was waving FLOWERS not flags. How lovely. Psykes is such an ass.
I always enjoy careful wordsmithing, working out how someone has lied via implied meaning is interesting. In this case Sykes describes the small size of the crowd when he arrived, which was how many hours before H&M. The reader is left to assume the crowd size never changed but since Sykes never actually says that a can argue he didn’t lie
Rota photographers use iPhones? Because there were “more than a handful” of people with cellphones. Also teenagers, like someone above pointed out.
Everyone looks so happy! And as for the 100 reporters? The Sussexs are still rock stars bringing in that press. Any charity would want them. BTW she looks fabulous.