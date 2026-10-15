British people were absolutely delighted to hug Duchess Meghan in Nottingham

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Sussex and her husband today in Nottingham. Both of them have such great pokerfaces – if they were concerned about their reception, they didn’t show it. Plus, it was clear as soon as they stepped foot in Nottingham that tons of people came out for them and that people were genuinely thrilled to see them. I’m including even more photos of the crowds and barricades – there were so many men and women close to tears when they saw Meghan. The photos of the older gal kissing Meghan’s hand? Beautiful. The photos of women hugging Meghan? Gorgeous. None of the stale left-behinds have that kind of juice or charisma or warmth. Game over for the monarchy.

Meanwhile, everyone is predictably obsessing over Meghan’s ensemble. The Telegraph even published a daring fashion piece with quotes from someone who loved what Meghan wore. Of course, they also point out that it was pretty warm in Nottingham today, which probably explains why Meghan quickly slipped out of her Joseph coat.

The Duchess of Sussex was back in Nottingham on Thursday, the same city where she and Prince Harry made their first appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017. In that time, so much has changed, but not, it appears, her style. In fact, the Duchess has been remarkably consistent with her wardrobe choices, despite her family’s split from the British royals, and their six years in Montecito, California. Meghan emerged from her car in a dark-brown wool-cashmere-blend coat by Joseph. It’s part of the current season collection, and is still available to buy on Net-a-Porter for £1,495. She teamed it with a pair of £650 high pointed pumps by Jennifer Chamandi. Not exactly every-woman choices, but she’s definitely making an effort to support British brands. So far, so royal. Underneath, she wore a Joseph roll-neck jumper, a burgundy leather belt and a drapey skirt, all in a similar palette – it’s a styling technique known as “colour drenching”, which looks polished and helps elongate the silhouette. It’s also a formula she adhered to in her previous life as a working royal too, minus the sheer hosiery of course, which she previously described as “inauthentic”. “I think she looks super chic,” says personal stylist Bella Hignett. “I am a big fan of that style of dressing, wearing subtle tonal shades. I am also a big fan of minimal jewellery as you really want the outfit to do the talking. You just see the gold on the belt which is enough. Swept back hair finishes it all off elegantly.” Of course, if there’s one subtle thing that exposes her as a California woman, it’s that she’s wearing a jumper and a coat at all. It’s a balmy 19C in Nottingham, so she may well be feeling a bit toasty. In fairness to her, this temperature would be considered coat weather in California. In the UK, most people are wearing light jackets and blazers. It’s worth noting that her wardrobe is not entirely made up of high-end labels. Like so many of us, she’s also finding M&S fashion impossible to resist. For lunch with George Northwood, the hairdresser she worked with during her time as a working royal, on Wednesday, she wore an £85 black tuxedo blazer from the high street stalwart, with a pair of £26 jeans. She teamed them with another pair of Jennifer Chamandi heels and the Chanel camera bag she’s favoured recently. It’s a style that predates Matthieu Blazy’s tenure at the house, so could be pre-loved, or a style she’s owned for some time. It’s the high-low mix that makes her style seem more British – we have such a strong high street in the UK, even affluent women can’t resist an M&S “It” buy. Perhaps she’s getting inspired by her new Cotswolds set already?

[From The Telegraph]

“It’s the high-low mix that makes her style seem more British…” LOL. Colonizers think they invented mixing high-end with mass-market. And by the way, I’ve never thought that Meghan had British style, not even when she was trying to fit in with these people. She always had an American sensibility when it came to her own style, it’s just that British women started to copy her.