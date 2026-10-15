British people were absolutely delighted to hug Duchess Meghan in Nottingham

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Sussex and her husband today in Nottingham. Both of them have such great pokerfaces – if they were concerned about their reception, they didn’t show it. Plus, it was clear as soon as they stepped foot in Nottingham that tons of people came out for them and that people were genuinely thrilled to see them. I’m including even more photos of the crowds and barricades – there were so many men and women close to tears when they saw Meghan. The photos of the older gal kissing Meghan’s hand? Beautiful. The photos of women hugging Meghan? Gorgeous. None of the stale left-behinds have that kind of juice or charisma or warmth. Game over for the monarchy.
Meanwhile, everyone is predictably obsessing over Meghan’s ensemble. The Telegraph even published a daring fashion piece with quotes from someone who loved what Meghan wore. Of course, they also point out that it was pretty warm in Nottingham today, which probably explains why Meghan quickly slipped out of her Joseph coat.
The Duchess of Sussex was back in Nottingham on Thursday, the same city where she and Prince Harry made their first appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017. In that time, so much has changed, but not, it appears, her style. In fact, the Duchess has been remarkably consistent with her wardrobe choices, despite her family’s split from the British royals, and their six years in Montecito, California.
Meghan emerged from her car in a dark-brown wool-cashmere-blend coat by Joseph. It’s part of the current season collection, and is still available to buy on Net-a-Porter for £1,495. She teamed it with a pair of £650 high pointed pumps by Jennifer Chamandi. Not exactly every-woman choices, but she’s definitely making an effort to support British brands. So far, so royal.
Underneath, she wore a Joseph roll-neck jumper, a burgundy leather belt and a drapey skirt, all in a similar palette – it’s a styling technique known as “colour drenching”, which looks polished and helps elongate the silhouette. It’s also a formula she adhered to in her previous life as a working royal too, minus the sheer hosiery of course, which she previously described as “inauthentic”.
“I think she looks super chic,” says personal stylist Bella Hignett. “I am a big fan of that style of dressing, wearing subtle tonal shades. I am also a big fan of minimal jewellery as you really want the outfit to do the talking. You just see the gold on the belt which is enough. Swept back hair finishes it all off elegantly.”
Of course, if there’s one subtle thing that exposes her as a California woman, it’s that she’s wearing a jumper and a coat at all. It’s a balmy 19C in Nottingham, so she may well be feeling a bit toasty. In fairness to her, this temperature would be considered coat weather in California. In the UK, most people are wearing light jackets and blazers.
It’s worth noting that her wardrobe is not entirely made up of high-end labels. Like so many of us, she’s also finding M&S fashion impossible to resist. For lunch with George Northwood, the hairdresser she worked with during her time as a working royal, on Wednesday, she wore an £85 black tuxedo blazer from the high street stalwart, with a pair of £26 jeans. She teamed them with another pair of Jennifer Chamandi heels and the Chanel camera bag she’s favoured recently. It’s a style that predates Matthieu Blazy’s tenure at the house, so could be pre-loved, or a style she’s owned for some time. It’s the high-low mix that makes her style seem more British – we have such a strong high street in the UK, even affluent women can’t resist an M&S “It” buy. Perhaps she’s getting inspired by her new Cotswolds set already?
[From The Telegraph]
“It’s the high-low mix that makes her style seem more British…” LOL. Colonizers think they invented mixing high-end with mass-market. And by the way, I’ve never thought that Meghan had British style, not even when she was trying to fit in with these people. She always had an American sensibility when it came to her own style, it’s just that British women started to copy her.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham, England. The visit is their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. The charity gives young people access to music and recording facilities, alongside creative activities, sport, mentoring and youth development. Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a visit to Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mancpicss66 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a visit to Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mancpicss66 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart a visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
Look at those happy folks to see them! Love it!
The picture of the women hugging Meghan had me tearing up
I’m literally looking at these photos with tears running down my face, which I would never have for any other member of that family.
And they’re tearing up, too! So sweet. I’m glad this day went well for them.
I am relieved to see this!!! So happy for them! You watch William’s events where there’s absolutely no one behind barricades and a person walking by on the street without a care for him.
Poor lazy Willie and lazy kkkhate. This U-turn-Sussexit it is going to burn
Aww, these pics of people THRILLED to see her warms my heart.
Right?
I’m so happy they got such a warm welcome from real people. I wonder if the palaces will ever get beyond gnashing their teeth over this, and see that the hate campaign they direct the media to endorse is not working.
Heartwarming!! This made my day.
I’m so glad to see this. And the article is remarkably daring – no snark and even pointing out the Chanel bag is not a recent purchase.
And so British. Like no woman anyone else in the world would think to pair a jeans & blazer outfit with a Chanel bag. 🙄. These writers are something else.
Meghan genuinely connects with people because she’s down to earth and sincerely nice. You can’t fake the kind of decency she exudes.
Unlike the stale, pale royals, she doesn’t act like she is blessing people with her mere presence. She thanks them for their support and comes across as genuinely moved by it.
The energy that she and Harry have is so different and cannot be faked. They like people and like working. The opposite of lazy and ragey.
And in these crowds we see real representation of Britain, people of many heritages. That really stands out in the other thread with all the children. Britain’s future isn’t stuffy whiteness. Makes sense they’re thrilled to see someone who breaks that mold.
I was thrilled to see the older, white women there, the demographic that tends to not approve of the D&DoS, they looked so thrilled to she the Duchess!
Absolutely! Being old and white doesn’t have to be stuffy at all! Representing for “older white women” who embrace new things is also representation!
She was the one who gave M a deep head bow. I wrote somewhere else, it was obviously important to her to acknowledge M like that.
The older white women are the ones remembering Diana. Not surprised her younger son and his wife have their support over the Rottweiler, her husband, and the son they spoiled instead of raising.
On the one hand I find people who wait for royals and react like this plain sycophantic and odd – they are not better than us.
On the other, I’m so so glad she got this reaction after everything. She must have been so bloody nervous.
If Meghan was coming to my town I might try and go see her but yes I take your meaning. There’s only two celebrities in my life that I would currently do that for, Meghan being one of them. And even then, it would depend on my mood that day, lol. But yeah they can never be fully divorced from royalty bc well Harry is the son of the king and her kids are grandchildren of the king. It is the reality. But yeah, it’s lovely to see Meghan getting such a warm embrace after everything, all the lies and the smears.
LOL @ Laura…….this is such a schizophrenic post. But I totally agree with you.
It is not a schizophrenic post. Please educate yourself about schizophrenia. It’s a mental illness characterized by disordered thought, often accompanied by auditory hallucinations.
I actually don’t think these people who came out were trying to express a “You’re better than us” attitude. I think they have observed what’s been going on for years to the Sussexes and wanted to express their support, a refutation of the British media. Some maybe hold fond memories of Diana, and so they also love Harry and wanted to support him. I understand what you’re saying about the monarchy, but in this case a bow is no more sycophantic than watching an actor on stage bowing to their audience. It’s a salute, an acknowledgment and an appreciation. Just my two cents.
🎯
Oh yeah 19 C is definitely chilly to us!
That IS coats and bulky sweaters for me, too! lol 66* is considered pretty chilly here in SoCal!
Exactly! I’m in NorCal central valley and after 100 degree summer and early fall days, 66 degrees and I’m bundled up!
For me too. I live in the Caribbean.
I’m in Hawaii. That temp would have me in a puffer vest & sweatshirt!
I’m in the mid Atlantic and it completely depends, lol. today its in the low to mid 60s and its freezing. but sometimes its in the mid 60s and that’s gorgeous.
Right! The sun has to be without a cloud in the sky and not in the shade. And no wind lol
Love them!🫶🫶
Most cultures mix high and low, not just the British. My god, the need to take credit for everything is exhuasting.
Meghan looked fab today and I hope she felt safe and supported.
Agreed. Their insistence that Meghan copies KKKate is incredibly tedious. Many in the British media still haven’t gotten the memo that the “British empire” is defunct and their empire’s influence is wildly on the wane. They still look at the world as though Britain remains the center of it. What’s laughable and cringy is that they seem to think that the world views Little England as still relevant too.
I find it hilarious that she *actually* needed barriers today 😂😂
So, since I’m a “royal source” of the BM kind, I predict that they’ll be having emergency summit meetings really soon at Kensington Palace. Just a guess.
Phew! the first one is always nerve wracking I’m so pleased she got such a warm reception, it was reminicent of invictus with all the aunties surrounding her and that old lady kissing her hand oh my! hearts and tears, i’m glad she braved it.
So now we wait for the fallout i reckon somewhere plates are being thrown at walls. Duck! Incoming!
Fabulous reception at every stop – the elderly lady showed Meg a picture of them from when they met at the first post engagement outing in 2017. I think Meghan was quite overwhelmed at times with all the positivity and comments reminding her that she’s loved.
The reunion with some of the Hubb ladies was incredibly touching.
Satisfying to see Chuckles and Cam very loudly booed in Wales, even the attempt by the police to ensure Republic protestors were pushed well back, the booing was clearly heard on the TV coverage of the official receiving line.
Thank you for juxtaposing the two public events and two wildly different reactions. Oh, and thanks to Charles for making it possible.
We have to thank that broken printer every single day for the Sussexes’ independent life! 😀
I love that the Black women came out to support her. I know they wouldn’t have cared if it were just them there cheering her on. I love us.
So much respect for the community Black women have created and the support they’ve generated. As always, they are at the forefront of the truth!
I wore a very similar skirt recently for a special event! It’s Equipment and I got it at TJ Maxx, lol. With a top in the same color, too. It didn’t look as good on me. But I do love the ensemble.
I’m sure you looked fabulous. 🙂 This color looks so luxurious. I splurged on a pair of Cole Hahn pumps in that color recently and I’ve been wearing them with everything. They just class a monochromatic look up.
The tabloid rats can say what they want, but the *truth* is in all of these photos. H&M are so loved.
I am astonished — and delighted — at that older lady kissing Meg’s hand. It really feels from the photos like folks were not just excited and thrilled to see her, but they were eager to reassure her that they’re happy to see her back in England.
And Harry looks delighted too, to see Meg getting such a warm welcome. Which is really heart-warming.
I’m really trying to avoid comparisons to the “working royals” because I’m just tired of them, but honestly, has any of us ever seen Bill or Chuck look so happy to see their spouses getting a positive reception from a crowd? Heaven knows Chuck was famously jealous of Diana’s popularity, and all Bill ever wants to do is push Kate to move her bloomin’ arse (to mis-quote My Fair Lady.)
Yes, it’s the small gestures in between handshakes that folks pick up on. Harry and Meghan are a happy couple, and it shows in their — dare I say it — body language. I’ve never seen William be kind and courteous to, much less protective of, Kate. Chuckles always looks like his hemorhoids are itching, and Camilla that she’s wondering how soon she can stick her nose into a glass of red. Or what nasty thing about Meghan she can instruct one of her press cronies to write next.
If you want to have a good BELLY laugh, I accidentally stumbled across a very bitter troll who actively seeks out Meghan-related posts to bitch about. She was venting that – get this: the flowers which Meghan clearly received *from members of the public* were too “large” and “expensive” and were “not the typical poses” and were actually ROSES and therefore MUST be part of the PR campaign to make Meghan look “particularly regal”. 😀 This woman is so pissed that Meghan naturally looks regal, and that the public didn’t just turn up but went all out to ensure that she felt welcomed and appreciated and that the huge bouquets made her look like the star she is that this woman created a narrative that her brain could handle: this can’t be real, those flowers must have been “bought and paid for” by their own people. 😀 My takeaway? She admits that Meghan looks regal (they’re always saying the opposite).
I imagine that heads exploded because that elderly lady (and a *white* one at that!) kissed Meghan’s hand.
I hope the Nottingham papers have prepared themselves for the onslaught of abuse they are about to receive, because a LOT of deranger narratives were smashed today, despite the best efforts of the rota rats, and they are not coping well with it at all. But at least we got a heads-up about one of the future narratives, in addition to the usual reporters downplaying the crowd sizes.
Did they miss the articles back in the day which stated very clearly that the fans of Meghan and Harry tend to be from “a higher socioeconomic background”, unlike the traditional royal watchers? How do they think all those As Ever products keep selling out? Who do they think has been buying up all those high-value items which Meghan has been seen in? If they can afford to splash out hundreds on cases of As Ever wines and on the candles and advent calendars, of course they’ll be able to afford fantastic flowers for the princess they admire! 😀
Today was a joyful day, and I had smiles for every photo and comment I saw. This was the only troll I saw, and only because she was spamming under a Sussex Squaddie’s post. Shout out to Nottingham for giving the Sussexes such a warm welcome.
One of the women – I think the woman giving her that huge hug – was saying to her something like we’re here for you, we love you and she said something very specific that of course has slipped my mind, but it was like “and we appreciate what you’ve been through, do you know what I mean?” and Meghan looked like she was going to cry.
At the funeral walkabout, Harry seemed protective of Meghan because of whatever was going on between them and the Wales at the time, but also because he wasn’t sure of how she would be received. And here, I think he was protective of her because she was received so well that he was afraid she was going to lose it emotionally. She seemed so touched by the warm welcome.
Oh my gosh, I saw that video, and when the lady said, very intentionally, “you know what I mean?” and Meghan looked straight at her and nodded, then hastily looked away I was so moved, I caught my breath, because she did look as though she might tear up. She felt seen, is the best way that I can put it. She knows that people understand what she has been going through. She was grateful to be around people who treated her like a human being. I am glad that Meghan was able to get the message straight from the people, and I am sure that it must have given her a bit of a boost to hear it in person, because fans have been reaching out to her via her friends, e.g. Daniel and Abigail, etc., but being out and about like this and getting the positive and supportive messages in person (from a diverse group of people *in the UK*) would no doubt have hit differently.
And yes, Harry must have sensed it, because at one point he dashed across the street and rubbed Meghan’s back. He was in full protective mode, a true knight in shining armour. This couple is so in tune and so in love that it is just so wonderful to see.
What a heartwarming lift for today! Omg, thank you. She looks great, I love (*love* love*) her elegantly pared-down style, and those photos made me tear up. So warm and genuine. She’s the real thing, the BRF are the poseurs.
The Telegraph is being nice?!
There is a reason: bait and switch. The Telegraph has put the article behind an honest-to-goodness paywall! 😀 They’re really monetising everything the Sussexes do, aren’t they? Hopefully people starve them of clicks. They’re trying to reel in the unsuspecting, and presumably using this article to try to entice people who support the Sussexes into paying to read their hot takes, and push more bile onto them once they begin to subscribe, plus the sugary stuff about the Waleses. Hard pass.
It is so rare to be this happily surprised by coverage of H&M! I’m so happy for them; as someone else said, Meghan must have been nervous. Everyone there looks absolutely ecstatic to see them.
The true queen. Everybody knows that a mistake in birth order doomed Will and Harry to have the wrong future jobs: Harry as king and Will as the spare (but to be honest, I don’t think Will could be the spare either). It is SO obvious. And that’s why Will and Kate hate and resent the Sussexes.
@JFerber — it’s a running theme, that Good King Harry should have been born first. And heaven knows at this point he’s far more suited for the job than BullyIdle.
But I have to wonder, if Harry actually had been born first, what kind of man would he have become? I think life as the Spare shaped his character just as much or more as any other aspect, such as genetics.
He certainly would never have spent ten years in the armed forces, which has shaped and informed so much of the man he has become, including of course his creation of and devotion to the Invictus Games.
Though I have to say, the idea of a biracial British Queen and future heir is marvelous to imagine. And Meghan certainly has more innate nobility and grace than any of the “working royal” women.
I agree with you IdlesAtCranky: Harry had the chance to experience real life. And his treatment by his father and the whole Institution, that is being treated like an afterthought, forged a man with RESILIENCE, and DETERMINATION.
That being said, I also think that Harry has more gifts than his brother. He is VERY intelligent, has some artistic sensibilities ( in another life he could have become. a photographer); he also is a natural athlete, and obviously has a natural charisma.
Good, decent working class people. Not buying establishment versions of reality.
It’s called colour drenching? This is a woman, not a room! Meghan isn’t a wall, a ceiling, a door and a trim, painted in the same colour! She is a very fine lady in a monochrome look. Guys…!!!
The Telegraph is behaving like this is the first time that Meghan is wearing Marks and Spencer it’s not. Furthermore she was first among the senior royals to wear the brand. High low mixing was always her thing and it’s not exclusive to British women. I’m glad that they have acknowledged that her fashion hasn’t changed but they forgot to mention that Kate has taken to dressing like her. The photos have been lovely. Seeing some of the women hug Meghan has been very emotional. I’m happy that Meghan has been greeted with such love and affection.
Hasn’t Kate also worn Marks and Spencer. Also, remember Meghan had a collab with Marks and Spencer for one of her charities when she did the capsule collection.
These photos are proving the rota rats narrative about them not being wanted by the UK public as a load of BS. Yeah there will be parts of the public that won’t be interested etc.. but for the most part people will be make of an effort with these 2 than the left behinds and the British Media know it. Even the Royals know it.
If Chuck wants the Monarchy to continue after he passes he needs the Sussex’s – the Wails will never ever cut it.
The joy on some of these women’s faces. They connect with her in a personal level. She connects with them. You can tell she genuinely likes people. I am so glad she did not allow herself to be erased by the institution.
I’m truly shocked at the level reporting from the Telegraph. Someone is going to get a telling off! The BBC’s coverage was also balanced and dare I say it, impartial. ‘No-one cares!’ but the BBC live reporting has thousands of viewers all day hahaha.
I love seeing all these pictures, they’re all over my Threads timeline too. While so much of the media here froths at the mouth about them, just as many people here don’t care much, or they are supporters of M&H (like me, obviously). So it’s really nice to see that they have lots of support from all demographics who showed up! I bet they will be smiling all evening.
Side note that Meghan looked radiant, and her outfit is perfection. I’m worried for Harry’s hair though, it’s hanging on for dear life :'(
I think people were heartbroken to see Meghan treated so badly. I’ll take that report of her ensemble. Quite praising, I think. I’m delighted to see all this. What about “someone” on the Sussex team saying they never agreed to half in half out. I think they are fighting back. It is not fair to not let someone who can and will not work. You can try to keep them down, but cream rises to the top.
I am so happy to see this reception and this coverage. The joy and love expressed for H&M is genuine. Definitely tearing up.
To say they were given a “warm welcome” would be an understatement. People were genuinely overjoyed to see Harry, but even more so to see Meghan.
They greeted them like beloved family members. The warmth and love shown to Meghan were truly moving—take, for instance, the elderly lady who kissed her hand; it wasn’t an act of subservience, but rather an expression of love and the pure joy of being able to meet and embrace her for a second time.♥️ There are so many photos like this—images of someone hugging Meghan, with half a dozen other hands reaching out to touch her back or shoulders! I often wonder how many times Harry discreetly wiped away a tear, moved by the outpouring of such warmth toward his beloved wife.
It’s also worth remembering that Meghan isn’t welcomed this way simply because she’s famous or popular; it’s because, when the need arose, she rolled up her sleeves, worked alongside other women, and helped them build a space where they could prepare meals. She stayed in touch and continued to provide support—including financial assistance—long after she had left. People know this, and they truly appreciate it. I recall one anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy: William and Kate suddenly appeared at a community-organized commemoration, accompanied by a team of journalists and photographers—seemingly attempting to rewrite the narrative and claim credit for “looking after” the Grenfell cause, even though it was their first time there. The women received them politely, but later, a post appeared on their [the community’s] page mentioning Meghan—noting that she continues to support them and had sent them her best wishes. It was a beautiful gesture.
Both Harry and Meghan do good work from a genuine place in their hearts. It looks like the people who showed up in Nottingham recognize that (minus the bank of press lol.) The “working” Royals don’t work at anything other than grift the taxpayers of a struggling country, while they besmirch themselves with sex scandals and financial shenanigans.
👍
What the British royals and press don’t understand is the more they have bullied her, the more the people who can see through it all want to protect her at all costs. The joy at seeing her is real. I’m sure now the haters will show up more to counter the narrative (even one sign will get disproportionate press), but let’s be real: most Meghan hatred is a low-effort sport. People say nasty things on the internet and get on with their day. When people love you, they will travel miles and arrive early to be able to see you and send their well wishes.
Very well said!
British journalists trying to take credit for Meghan’s fashion sense is hilarious. But hey, it’s a positive article and if other royals and aristos want to take it as a cue to improve their dowdy unflattering outfits, then perhaps a good deed has been done.
Love. And I hope the left behinds are now realizing what a huge mistake they made. Again.
They didn’t make a mistake, they were saving their own skins.
That’s what you call a defensive move :))
Next to Meghan, the pathetic state of what is in BRF was glaringly obvious. No amount of magic spells or paid-for articles can turn nothing into something. As long as those in the palace were stewing in their own juices, even someone with a double-digit IQ could blend into the crowd; but things got worse when a highly educated, intelligent, hardworking, and successful woman—an activist and a speaker, who had earned millions of her own—stepped onto the scene. Had the Sussexes remained in the palace as working royals, I can guarantee they wouldn’t have been allowed to actually work; they would have been kept on a short leash of financial dependence, forbidden from earning their own income. Not to mention the constant threat to Meghan and the children—getting rid of them would have been a priority, in the hope that everything would return to “normal” and William could continue to bask in the glory of Harry’s work, claiming the credit for it himself.
Nice!