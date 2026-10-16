Halle Berry calls her 13-year-old son a ‘coached and manipulated child’

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s big custody hearing will happen today. Ahead of the hearing, Halle and Olivier have been lobbing accusations, filings and declarations at each other, all regarding an alleged incident in late September. According to Olivier, Halle assaulted their son Maceo and insulted Olivier to Maceo. According to Halle, nothing happened but a minor disagreement, with nothing physical occurring. Earlier this week, we heard that Olivier wants Maceo – who just turned 13 years old – to testify in court about the incident and where Maceo wants to live. Halle tried to block Maceo from testifying, but the court will allow it.

Halle Berry’s son will be allowed to testify in her custody battle with ex Olivier Martinez. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Berry and Martinez’s son Maceo, 13, will testify in his parents’ custody trial, per a court order by the judge. TMZ was first to report the news.

Although Maceo will be allowed to testify, his testimony will be “limited to the request for an issuance of a restraining order.” Martinez, 60, is pursuing a restraining order against Berry, 60, for himself and Maceo after the actress allegedly physically abused their son. He was granted a temporary restraining order earlier this month. Reps for both Berry and Martinez didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, Berry objected to her son Maceo testifying in court during the former couple’s upcoming custody hearings. She claimed that Martinez was dismissing statements from other key eyewitnesses, including her daughter Nahla Ariela, 18, and her fiancé Van Hunt, who were physically present at the time of the alleged Sept. 26 incident.

“Rather than welcome testimony from these witnesses with direct personal knowledge, Olivier dismisses their observations while elevating the testimony of a neurodivergent 13-year-old child who has spent the last two weeks primarily in Olivier’s care and with whom Olivier admittedly has been discussing the allegations, the litigation, and his anticipated testimony,” she said.

Berry went on to caution the court against placing “substantial weight” on the testimony of her teenage son, who she described as being a “coached and manipulated child.”

In other court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Martinez said that Maceo wants to address the court “to provide his side of the story.” He explained that Maceo wants to openly discuss his custody preferences and the alleged incident from September.

“He should have the opportunity to have his voice heard regarding what he experienced that night,” Martinez wrote in his declaration. “If he is prevented from addressing the Court regarding these allegations, I fear that he would be dissuaded from reporting problems or potential abuse in the future.”

Martinez went on to say that he anticipated that Berry would try “to prevent our son from addressing the Court directly,” explaining that their son’s testimony will be “key to the Court learning the full truth about the events that occurred on September 26th.”

Since the news broke, Berry has denied the accusation, saying she is a victim of domestic violence herself. In a declaration filed on Monday, Oct. 5, and obtained by PEOPLE, Berry stated, “I have never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused Maceo. I am a victim of domestic violence, and I help victims of domestic violence.” She continued, “I am not a perpetrator of violence. I would never hurt our child.”