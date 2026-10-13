Olivier Martinez wants his 13-year-old son Maceo to testify at the custody hearing

A couple of weeks ago, Olivier Martinez sought and received a temporary restraining order on Halle Berry. The order protects Olivier and their son Maceo, who recently turned 13 years old. Olivier claimed that Halle got aggressive with Maceo and put him in a chokehold, and Olivier also claimed that Halle has always bad-mouthed him to Maceo, even allegedly calling Olivier a “white bitch.” There’s a hearing in a few weeks to deal with all of the back-and-forth between Halle and Olivier, but Halle has already made several statements and declarations in family court, claiming that Olivier is basically a bad and too-lenient father who hasn’t kept up with Maceo’s documented behavioral issues. Halle’s other kid, 18-year-old Nahla Aubry, also made a declaration to the court in which she defended her mom and backed up Halle’s claims about Maceo’s behavioral issues. Well, now Olivier has told the court that he wants Maceo to testify in the upcoming hearing.

Halle Berry’s ex Olivier Martinez says their 13-year-old son wants to testify in court. In new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the French actor, 60, said that his teen son Maceo wants to address the court “to provide his side of the story” during the former couple’s upcoming custody hearings. Martinez said Maceo wants to openly discuss his custody preferences and the alleged incident from September. TMZ was the first to report the news. “He should have the opportunity to have his voice heard regarding what he experienced that night,” Martinez wrote in his declaration. “If he is prevented from addressing the Court regarding these allegations, I fear that he would be dissuaded from reporting problems or potential abuse in the future.” Representatives for both Berry and Martinez didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Martinez went on to say that he anticipates Berry, 60, will try “to prevent our son from addressing the Court directly,” explaining that their son’s testimony will be “key to the Court learning the full truth about the events that occurred on September 26th.” “I am the parent who wants the truth to come out. I am the parent who does not want to suppress Maceo’s voice,” he wrote. “To the extent that Petitioner attempts to prevent our son from speaking with a Judge regarding what happened, I fear this is an attempt to escape culpability for what occurred.” Martinez also claimed that Maceo expressed concern over no one believing him over his mother. “He explained to me that he has complained to therapists in the past about his mother being physical with him, and that these people either downplay or dismiss his concerns,” Martinez claimed. “He already feels that people are prone to take dismiss any concerns he has about Petitioner.” On Oct. 1, Berry was accused by her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, of being violent toward their 13-year-old son, Maceo. Martinez filed for sole custody of Maceo, claiming that Berry “physically abused” him in a Sept. 26 incident and alleging “other instances of abuse” in recent years.

[From People]

I’m not saying that I’m Team Olivier, but I do think that Maceo should be allowed to testify, and I think his testimony should be given weight in the proceedings. I remember when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were beefing for years over custody, Angelina wanted the kids to be able to testify as well, and Brad and the court mostly blocked them. If a kid wants to testify, let them. It’s up to the judge to decide whether to give Maceo’s testimony any weight. Is there a good chance that Olivier has coached Maceo? Sure. Is there also a chance that Maceo sincerely wants to live with his dad full-time and is willing to say whatever he needs to say to make that happen? Yes. But again, that’s for the judge to figure out.