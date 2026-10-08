Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla Aubry made a court declaration about Halle & Olivier

One week ago, Olivier Martinez filed for an emergency restraining order on Halle Berry. Olivier claimed that there was an incident between Halle and their then-12-year-old son Maceo, an incident where Halle attacked Maceo and put him in a chokehold. Olivier also claimed that Halle bad-mouthed him to Maceo. The temporary restraining order was granted, and there’s a hearing scheduled for the end of this month. The order was weird though, because Halle still has Maceo for four days a week, she just doesn’t have him overnight. Halle responded to Olivier’s accusations with a filing of her own, where she detailed the strained coparenting situation and spoke about how Olivier is likely filling Maceo’s head with all kinds of drama. Well, Halle’s older child, Nahla Aubry, is now 18 years old and a college student. Nahla made a declaration to the court about her mother, her former step-father and her half-brother. Some highlights from Nahla’s declaration:
Nahla says her mom has never been abusive: “I never observed anything abusive about her parenting,” Nahla wrote. Nahla described her mom as a “loving and devoted parent” who is “warm, supportive, and deeply involved,” and “can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful.” She continued by claiming she’s never seen her mother physically abuse Maceo. “I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way,” Nahla wrote. “I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her.”
Halle wanted Nahla & Maceo to have time together: Nahla, who split time with Berry and her father, said she has lived with Maceo for most of his life. She noted that after Berry and Martinez separated, her mother “coordinated” the two kids’ schedules to optimize their time together. Nahla acknowledged her mother’s public life, saying “she always made time for” her children and prioritized what was important to them. “She attended his games, drove him to practices and tournaments, and advocated for his education and access to medical treatment and therapy,” she wrote. “She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges, and is always there when we need her.”
Halle loves her kids: “I never doubted my mom’s love for me,” Nahla continued. “She consistently provided me with stability, support, guidance, and unconditional love.” Nahla also claimed her mother has “never” spoken negatively about Martinez or Aubry to her or Maceo. “My mom has always encouraged us to maintain loving relationships with our fathers.”
Nahla witnessed Olivier’s 2012 assault on Gabriel Aubry. “In all my years living with my mom, I have never witnessed her act violently toward anyone; however, I do remember Oliver beating up my father in our driveway when I was little,” she shared. “I have also never seen my mom throw anything at anyone, not a knife, or plate, or any other object. I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.”
Halle only playfully wrestles Maceo: Nahla continued by sharing that she’s seen Maceo and Berry “playfully wrestle, tickle each other, and roll around laughing on the floor or on a bed many times,” later claiming, “I have never seen Maceo hurt, upset, cry or do anything but laugh after his and my mom’s playful wrestling.”
On Olivier’s accusations: “I was shocked, very sad, and very upset when I learned about Olivier’s allegations against my mom,” she wrote, saying she is upset with Martinez because she feels like “an afterthought for [him] in his quest to destroy my mom.”
Maceo & Halle’s relationship: Nahla also commented on how Maceo interacts with their mother. “I believe he loves our mom very much and shares a close bond with her,” she wrote. At the same time, I have also witnessed occasions when Maceo has been disrespectful, at times aggressive, and unwilling to follow rules at home.” She confirmed she hasn’t spoken to Maceo since the filing because she is unsure what is permitted, but hopes to speak to him. “This has been upsetting for me because Maceo is my brother, I care deeply about him, and I am concerned about the impact these proceedings are having on him and his relationship with my mom.”
Nahla sounds like a good kid who had a good relationship with her mom. I also think Nahla sounds concerned about Maceo overall – concerned that Olivier is filling Maceo’s head with nonsense, concerned about how Maceo treats Halle, and concerned that Maceo is a troubled kid. I hate that Nahla had to provide this declaration to the court, but I assume it was her call, and she probably wanted to be a character witness for her mom.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I hate that Nahla had to do this.
Her experience is not necessarily her brothers’ experience.
This won’t help family relations in the long run. At all.🙁🙁🙁
100, Jegede.
It will help if the court orders family therapy for everyone, including Nahla who has no reason to lie about anything. She sounds pretty sure, based on her own experience, that her mom is being set up and smeared.
You know, if Maceo is the troubled kid that Halle says he is, this mess playing out in the public is not gonna be helpful to him. While I certainly don’t blame Nahla for defending her mom, I do wonder if getting involved is the best decision at this stage. Likely it will exacerbate the already fractured dynamic by creating “sides” with Maceo’s sister and his mom on one side and Maceo and Oliver on the other.
I know this site is mostly Team Halle but I’m honestly team Maceo here. To me, it doesn’t seem like either parent is putting his needs above their own. Both seem more concerned with controlling the public narrative than protecting Maceo.
I don’t have a team in this. I too want what’s best for Maceo. But if one parent is actively undermining the other, that’s not good for Maceo either.
I’ve mainly seen support for Maceo here. Halle is a LOT and she has been through a lot and who knows if she’s dealt with her past abuses and trauma. She needs to stop seeing her son as a problem and get to the heart of the matter. Both of his parents do.
@midnight.. Halle is a LOT? How do you know?
That boy’s education, disposition, abilities, or lack of, etc have ALL been put in the public eye due to this never ending mess.
Imagine all this at the age of 12! I’m honestly mortified for him.😢
Exactly. There’s an inappropriate weaponization of his alleged behavioral issues happening here that just feels so ick to me. And all of this playing out in public AND in court.
And now his sister is describing how Maceo treats his mom in a court declaration? I know Nahla is 18 and can make her own decisions but if I were Halle I would have told her to stay out of it for the sake of preserving her relationship with Maceo and preventing yet more division.
So did Nahla basically confirm that Halle
lied when she reported to police that Gabriel was the aggressor and Olivier acted in self defense when he beat up Nahla’s dad? When Halle made sure Gabriel was arrested, and she used that to try to get him removed from Nahla’s life? Team Maceo as well. Poor kid.
“I do remember Olivier beating up my father in our driveway when I was little.” Where in this statement do you see her saying that Olivier was the aggressor? However that fight started, Olivier bested Gabriel Aubry and beat him up as you claim Halle Berry said in her statement to the police. The tendency to villify Halle Berry on this site in particular is so gross.
I’m really over hearing about this case and have an all around disgust for both parents. Having all of this out in public is against what’s best for Maceo. Neither Maceo or Nahla asked for famous parent(s). Halle shouldn’t be recruiting her 18 year old daughter and put her in this drama. Let her enjoy her first semester at university. I’m also disgusted that neither parent has asked for a gag order. This poor 13 year old boy does not deserve to have his business put out there publicly. I don’t need to know about his emotional and behavioral issues. I’m disgusted that Olivier is refusing to get him the help he needs. No shame in that. Being a boy in this world and day and age is HARD.
I feel Halle is in the right with this one. But I also think this ex is as volatile and vindictive as she’s been to her past exes. And no I’m not claiming karma here. Feel bad for the kid as it sounds like he needs structured guidance that Olivier doesn’t seem to be doing.
Is Olivier acting these days or doing any other work? Would he get more support money from Halle if he had greater or sole custody of their son? (I genuinely don’t know.)