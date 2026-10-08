Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla Aubry made a court declaration about Halle & Olivier

One week ago, Olivier Martinez filed for an emergency restraining order on Halle Berry. Olivier claimed that there was an incident between Halle and their then-12-year-old son Maceo, an incident where Halle attacked Maceo and put him in a chokehold. Olivier also claimed that Halle bad-mouthed him to Maceo. The temporary restraining order was granted, and there’s a hearing scheduled for the end of this month. The order was weird though, because Halle still has Maceo for four days a week, she just doesn’t have him overnight. Halle responded to Olivier’s accusations with a filing of her own, where she detailed the strained coparenting situation and spoke about how Olivier is likely filling Maceo’s head with all kinds of drama. Well, Halle’s older child, Nahla Aubry, is now 18 years old and a college student. Nahla made a declaration to the court about her mother, her former step-father and her half-brother. Some highlights from Nahla’s declaration:

Nahla says her mom has never been abusive: “I never observed anything abusive about her parenting,” Nahla wrote. Nahla described her mom as a “loving and devoted parent” who is “warm, supportive, and deeply involved,” and “can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful.” She continued by claiming she’s never seen her mother physically abuse Maceo. “I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way,” Nahla wrote. “I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her.”

Halle wanted Nahla & Maceo to have time together: Nahla, who split time with Berry and her father, said she has lived with Maceo for most of his life. She noted that after Berry and Martinez separated, her mother “coordinated” the two kids’ schedules to optimize their time together. Nahla acknowledged her mother’s public life, saying “she always made time for” her children and prioritized what was important to them. “She attended his games, drove him to practices and tournaments, and advocated for his education and access to medical treatment and therapy,” she wrote. “She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges, and is always there when we need her.”

Halle loves her kids: “I never doubted my mom’s love for me,” Nahla continued. “She consistently provided me with stability, support, guidance, and unconditional love.” Nahla also claimed her mother has “never” spoken negatively about Martinez or Aubry to her or Maceo. “My mom has always encouraged us to maintain loving relationships with our fathers.”

Nahla witnessed Olivier’s 2012 assault on Gabriel Aubry. “In all my years living with my mom, I have never witnessed her act violently toward anyone; however, I do remember Oliver beating up my father in our driveway when I was little,” she shared. “I have also never seen my mom throw anything at anyone, not a knife, or plate, or any other object. I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.”

Halle only playfully wrestles Maceo: Nahla continued by sharing that she’s seen Maceo and Berry “playfully wrestle, tickle each other, and roll around laughing on the floor or on a bed many times,” later claiming, “I have never seen Maceo hurt, upset, cry or do anything but laugh after his and my mom’s playful wrestling.”

On Olivier’s accusations: “I was shocked, very sad, and very upset when I learned about Olivier’s allegations against my mom,” she wrote, saying she is upset with Martinez because she feels like “an afterthought for [him] in his quest to destroy my mom.”

Maceo & Halle’s relationship: Nahla also commented on how Maceo interacts with their mother. “I believe he loves our mom very much and shares a close bond with her,” she wrote. At the same time, I have also witnessed occasions when Maceo has been disrespectful, at times aggressive, and unwilling to follow rules at home.” She confirmed she hasn’t spoken to Maceo since the filing because she is unsure what is permitted, but hopes to speak to him. “This has been upsetting for me because Maceo is my brother, I care deeply about him, and I am concerned about the impact these proceedings are having on him and his relationship with my mom.”