Duchess Meghan had dinner with Malala Yousafzai at Claridge’s in London

I’ll be honest, when the Sussex family moved back to the UK, one of my biggest concerns was that the British media would easily track Prince Harry and Meghan’s movements on a daily level. My concern was justified because the British media went overboard for years, tracking flight numbers and travel routes and the number of cars in their convoys. I thought that was what it would be like for the Sussexes every damn day in the UK. I’ve been pleasantly surprised though, because that hasn’t happened. Just last night, Meghan popped up in London and the British media had no insider knowledge of it. We only know that Meghan was in London because she had dinner with Malala Yousafzai and someone inside the restaurant posted a TikTok.

Meghan Markle has been spotted in London for the first time since moving back to Britain. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, met up with Malala Yousafzai, 29, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, PEOPLE confirms. A photo shared on X shows the pair dining together at Claridge’s, the famed hotel in London’s Mayfair neighborhood. The outing marks Meghan’s first known public sighting in London since she and Prince Harry moved back to Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on Aug. 26. Meghan and Malala have a history together. In October 2020, the Duchess and Prince Harry joined the Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate for a virtual conversation marking International Day of the Girl, discussing the importance of girls’ education. “Meghan and I are on the same page: we both believe that when girls have access to education, everyone wins,” Malala shared following their 2020 conversation.

[From People]

Imagine going to dinner with Malala at Claridge’s and someone posts a TikTok from inside the restaurant. Wow. I’m surprised this didn’t start with a Deuxmoi sighting. Anyway, I love that Meghan is catching up with Malala! Malala is married now, but they both decided to leave their husbands at home, good for them.

Updated to add the link to some photos of Malala and Meghan outside of Claridge’s. The Mail is predictably hyperventilating about Meghan wearing nice clothes.

Meghan steps into the limelight: Duchess wears £25,000 outfit for afternoon tea at Claridge’s with Malala Yousafzai https://t.co/69HmcLGCsy — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 8, 2026

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen dining out with Malala in London. Sans Prince Harry https://t.co/eJAuCjDlBy — ℕ𝕠𝕠𝕣𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕞 | 𝕎𝕚𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘 | Zoënne (@NotSry2LoveDE) October 7, 2026

What ever they are working on, this is exciting ❤️ Meghan dining with Malala, I know “Girls & Women” topic will be the centre of this conversation 💃🏾💃🏾 I love it when strong women come together for a greater cause👏👏👏

#WomenSupportingWomen ❤️ https://t.co/O3iwNrWtfb — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) October 8, 2026