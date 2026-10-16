Telegraph: After the Sussexes’ day in Nottingham, will King Charles act?

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Nottingham on Thursday. I can feel it in my bones, the Sussexes’ day in Nottingham is going to become one of those major moments which shift the conversation and narrative. Other recent moments include: Harry’s solo trip to the UK and Ukraine in September 2025, and the Sussex family visiting Highgrove in July. Anyway, these pics show Harry and Meghan inside the The Community Recording Studio, then their visit to Himmah Hub and then their event at Epic Partners. At every stop, they were greeted warmly by large, appreciative crowds. The royal rock stars are back! Which means that the leftovers are having nervous breakdowns and crying about how THIS IS NOT ALLOWED!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back. Back to Nottingham, back to hand-picked charity visits they still call “engagements”, and back to walkabouts. Back to accepting flowers, inviting the press to cover them, and doling out hugs to anyone in the vicinity. Back to the life they said they did not want, except this time with none of the boring bits, or the duty that being a working royal entails.
Having found their financial freedom, Harry and Meghan can – and now have – staged their own away day, on their own terms, as if the past six years simply did not happen. Like Rip Van Winkle, who awoke from a 20-year slumber to find the world had changed but he had not, the Sussexes appear to be picking up exactly where they left off.
They have already been accused of “cosplaying” the royals, of flagrantly ignoring Elizabeth II and the King’s hopes that a line could be drawn between the working family and the selling of jam. It felt, at first, like something of a challenge to the King. The Sussexes have made clear that they do not feel bound by the “no half-in half-out” agreement set by the late Queen, and which the King and Prince of Wales will uphold. An extraordinary briefing, from a friend of the Sussexes to Hello! magazine before their day trip, spelt it out.
“They never agreed they wouldn’t be half in half out,” it said. “That was what was decided and foisted upon them.”
It is true to say there is no Sandringham Summit contract, with a flourish of Meghan’s calligraphy signature across the bottom. But there was an agreement, whether Prince Harry liked it or not. It seemed, for a while, that the Sussexes had settled into it. Sure, they staged a quasi-royal tour occasionally, but that did not greatly trouble the scores. The Duke was set to focus on Invictus, the Duchess on As Ever. In Britain for an “extended stay”, the children settled into their (second) school, and things have changed.
…If Buckingham Palace hoped that a letter spelling out the Sussexes’ role as private citizens who do not represent the family would encourage them to differentiate their activities, they do not know the Sussexes. There is no escaping it: this looked like a royal engagement. Will the King act? Can the King act? It is tempting, I imagine, to simply watch this run its course from afar.
[From The Telegraph]
I’ve mentioned before that the Windsors are pretty much in their Who Gonna Check Me Boo era – they’re sitting on tens of millions of pounds annually from the Sovereign Grant, their duchies are bloated, feudal catastrophes, but as of now, there’s no real appetite for change. The Windsors can basically do whatever they want or not do anything at all, give or take those increasingly loud Not My King chants. Well, here’s the thing – Harry and Meghan are arguably in the same position, give or take police protection. They have the money and star power to go wherever they want and do anything. There’s nothing King Charles can do which he isn’t already doing, namely, blocking their royal protection. That’s the only thing being held over the Sussexes’ heads. And clearly, they don’t care at this point, I guess.
Incidentally, in the Mail’s Palace Confidential newsletter, Richard Eden huffed this particularly amazing little tidbit, about the Sussexes presenting an existential threat to the monarchy: “The threat to the Royal Family is that coverage of the Sussexes will overshadow the working royals. It’s notable that two of Prince William’s last engagements, to Northern Ireland with Catherine, and when he played cricket in The Mall to publicise the Earthshot Prize, did not even make some of the British newspapers.” LMAO!!!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a visit to Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mancpicss66 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
He will act as a dogshit father to Harry, as he always has.
Let Eden tell it, Harry and Meghan are also editors who decide who gets press attention. 🙄
“[T]he “no half-in half-out” agreement set by the late Queen, and which the King and Prince of Wales will uphold”
The King didn’t uphold that agreement from Day 1. Discussion over.
The summary after the excerpt was exactly my reaction after just reading the title. The Windsors do whatever they want and now so do the Sussexes.
I love hearing the journalists whine about how THEIR coverage of H&M is such a threat to the monarchy.
I always thought, the Windsors and the Fleet Street moguls have a silent contract going? Doesn’t look like that anymore. Kate and Charlotte are riding a tube (sensation!), but Meghan is all over the front pages! Charles and Queen Sidechick are gracing Cardiff with a visit, William is doing something something in Cornwall, and the BBC is going live (breaking news) wirh the Sussexes in Nottingham. The Windsors should sue!!! The news are ours!!! Sandringham and the broken printer said so!
“the King’s hopes that a line could be drawn between the working family and the selling of jam.”
Genuinely confused by that wording in the Telegraph, because Charles sells jam, and the only people really working are Harry and Meghan, so which is which??
Therein lies the problem. Meghan and Harry are showing everyone that you can do it all — you can have jobs and you can do public service. You can sell your jam and eat it, too.
How Charles shills jam along with so many other products is what jumped into my mind
🎯
The press claiming Harry and Meghan are half in/out is stupid. They’re out. They aren’t working Royals. What they’re really saying is Harry and Meghan were supposed to be invisible, not matter.
Yeah, at the end of the day, they’re not taking tax-money so they’re not half-in working royals. And as you said, the real issue is that they are not invisible. Not only that, they are letting journalists cover these events.
Agree 100%. The Sussexes are out. Therefore, they are able to do as they please as “private citizens.”
Also, as “private citizens”, how can the king tell them what to do, and how to perform their charitable duties? The Windsors and their ilk have this terrible desire to have things both ways and, in the real world, that just doesn’t fly.
Why believe a treacherous, lying parent who deliberately put your entire family in jeopardy and still is? The Sussexes know better than that, especially Meghan.
This whole discussion of what Harry should be doing and how he should be doing it is pointless. The fact is that there never has been and never will be anybody like Harry. He’s a royal, he’s the son of Diana, a private citizen, a global celebrity, and this is capped off by an incredibly determined personality. He’s a unicorn.
The Firm could have controlled one part of this by keeping him as a working royal, but they didn’t. The RF could have appealed to his family loyalty by not being utter assholes, but they didn’t. At this point, their only weapons are the press, which he openly disdains, and threatening his security, which it seems he has a handle on ( so far, at least). He doesn’t seem particularly bothered about William or even not seeing Charles. So, what is this about “Will Charles Act?” Act how? To do what?
Exactly, Eurydice!
I continue to be insulted that the BM and RF think they are the only ones that can do charity work. That if someone dares to use their star power for a cause it is encroaching on royal work. “Charity is MINE”.
They view everything as duty to suffer through, while H&M view it an opportunity to make the world a better place and do it while spreading and receiving joy.
Harry is indeed a unicorn in the RF, but celebrities everywhere do this to the best of their reach for causes they are touched by. Because Harry is royal AND because of the qualities you list he has global reach.
I think the Sussex “friend” should have said that the parameters of the Sandringham agreement stopped existing when Charles reneged on the agreement by withdrawing on funding and security and later evicting them from Frogmore Cottage.
Yes, a missed opportunity.
Probably because that wasn’t a Sussex “friend”.
“Back to the life they said they did not want, except this time with none of the boring bits, or the duty that being a working royal entails.”
I don’t get it. What are the boring bits that the “working” royals, or the “duties” they have, exactly? Aren’t the royal calenders meant to be full of events and programs promoting and supporting the British people? It’s not like WanK are buried in paperwork and committee meetings, right? I mean, when they’re not feverishly maintaining a full schedule of events (?!?).
On another note, H&M went out to promote a cause and yes, invited the press because … proMOTION. The reason they do events like this is to raise awareness of whatever causes they wish to promote – as is their right and everyone else’s for that matter. Surely are others in the UK “making appearances” to do similar things on a regular basis? Are they too stepping on WanK’s toes?
Finally, why would any of that impede WanK from doing the same? It doesn’t, of course. If they really want to throw down, really truly choose to promote their causes and get on up outta bed and have at it.
Wondering the same: which parts are considered the boring bits? Because, to look at William, they’re all the boring bits.
whether there was an agreement whether a half in/half out set up was acceptable is a moot point.
they are not “half in”; they are not claiming to be “half in” and they are not informally claiming to represent the British Royal Family or to be acting on behalf of the royal family. They are simply engaging in public and philanthropic activities the same way rich, well known, people do. The extra attention they get from the media, the British media in particular, isn’t because the Sussexes are soliciting more coverage because Harry is a prince and the son of a reigning monarch; they are getting it because the British media are making bank on creating a specific and hateful narrative
This. Shout it, from the rooftops. No one seems to get it.
You know
Meghan is in charge of all UK publications right??
She may as well be lol
These articles are constantly getting it wrong by saying that this is the life they said they did not want.
What they did NOT want was the financial and personal control by the royal family and men in grey who gives and takes away things like wedding gift homes because they did not like something you said or did! No real citizen of the UK or the USA actually lives under such servitude!!
That is ENTIRELY different than not wanting to meet the public in walkabouts, getting hugs and flowers, and having photos taken during these events. The Sussexes wanted freedom to live their own lives and make their own decisions, just like other adults have.
It’s like the BBC online keeps posting that the reason they left the UK was because they wanted to make money, completely ignoring their bad treatment by the royal family and the media.
It is true that they wanted to make money. Harry was dependent on the allowance Charles paid him. Meghan didn’t get paid at all. She had to pay for her clothes, for furniture with her own money, while working full-time. Who in their right mind works for free or for a stipend, as if they were children? A stipend which could be shortened or taken away on a whim, as Charles proved to do.
Two adults starting a family of their own wanted to be financially independent. Imagine that. Adults wanted to adult.
Charles paid for Meghan’s clothes. It was a big deal at the time because she spent more than Kate because she was new to all of this, and Kate had a head start.
With every increasingly hysterical piece from these presstitutes they reveal the monarchy’s real fear:……….
– that the hoi polloi’s growing “Not My King” protests will become emboldened by the visual of H&M doing charitable and philanthropic works (which the royals and their sycophants have colonized);
– that H&M are doing their charitable and philanthropic works WITH THEIR OWN MONEY!!!!!
– that H&M are earning their own money all over the globe, including right there on british soil in the faces of their enemies;
– that no matter how hard they try, the stench of royalty cannot be removed from H&M and their family; and
– that the Sussexes are FREE OF THE CONTROL OF THE INSTITUTION.
THIS is the real fear of the monarch, his heir and Machiavellians who puppeteer them. This is the real fear of the presstitutes.
THIS is what they mean when they talk about an “existential threat for the monarchy.”
“presstitutes”. Take all the bows, Kingston.
LOL I luv it! But I have to give credit where its due: the word was coined by [@]byetwit on twitter.
So, is William the real “existential threat” then?
If William and Kate, and Charles and his sidechick, for that matter did things that were truly useful and memorable, the media would print these things on their front covers.
I am referring to using their own money (not money from taxpayers) to rehab a couple hundred of the slum dwellings they own, actually donate a substantial amount of their own money instead of just showing up at a charity event, or really working on something for several hours that helps. THOSE things would get them attention!
Pretending to cook with a stove turned off, pulling a cord to unveil a plaque, or awkwardly trying to play cricket are easily recognized by the media and the public as useless stunts and not newsworthy.
When Prince Harry left the Sandringham summit in January 2020, the deal was all in or all out. Half in and half out was proposed and rejected. Remember the broken printer? Spare clearly lays out the meeting. The British monarchy is the only monarchy that still operates as if it’s the 18th century. Charles is too old to change, and William lacks the political intellect to understand what the nation needs. Harry and Meghan are like a ray of sunshine. They bring joy, smiles, and gifts. They’re not untouchable, and people need that. Until the country demands a free press committed to truth and honesty, the royals will keep blaming someone else while stuffing their pockets.
🎯
It’s hard to read these increasingly hysterical takes without thinking about Andrew looming in the background. Selling jam is an unforgivable sin! (Even though we do it too.) Selling state secrets and trafficking young girls? All part of being a working royal apparently. The contrast is getting sharper and sharper and more absurd with every hysterical Harry article.
JudyB, perfectly stated.
The palace admitted the Sussexes are private citizens doing charity work, which they have a right to do. As private citizens, they also have a right to sell jam. So what’s the real problem? THEY ARE POPULAR. That’s what the other royals cannot forgive.
They’re popular, they have actual causes they care about, they actually like each other, take your pick 😂 But yes the hypocrisy is staggering and it’s always been rooted in jealousy
I bet the reason the Firm doesn’t put more pressure on the Wails to go out to more public appearances is that they know the crowds would be so small, and increasingly so over time.