Amelia Earhart’s plane may have been located by a team of researchers

Throw on your bomber jackets and fasten your seatbelts, cause we’ve got one corker of an adventure to map out! The story takes off on June 1, 1937, when famed aviator Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan set out to circle the globe, flying eastward from California in a Lockheed Model 10-E Electra plane. After one month, Earhart and Noonan had flown 22,000 miles and arrived in New Guinea. On July 2, they embarked on the longest single flight section of their tour, heading for Howland Island, roughly halfway between Australia and Hawaii. They never made it to Howland, and exactly what happened to the Electra and her passengers has been a mystery for nearly a century.
The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery (TIGHAR) has long believed that Earhart actually flew to Nikumaroro Island, an atoll part of the Republic of Kiribati, that lies 350 nautical miles south of Howland. Through decades of poring over records and satellite images, as well as a few missions to the uninhabited island, TIGHAR developed a theory that Earhart landed Electra on a reef and that she and Noonan survived on the island briefly. (Evidence suggests they even continued to send distress signals that went unheard or ignored.) A big break came, of all things, with Cyclone Pam in 2015, the second most intense tropical cyclone to hit the South Pacific Ocean. Pam’s fierce winds blew away sediment on the Taraia Peninsula of Nikumaroro, revealing a “visual anomaly” that became known as the Taraia Object. This past Monday, a crew of researchers aboard the Marin Mainiku arrived at Nikumaroro on an expedition to inspect the Taraia Object for themselves. You guys — we might be on the cusp of confirming Electra’s final resting place!!
A group of researchers with the Archaeological Legacy Institute and Purdue University landed in Nikumaroro, an uninhabited island in the South Pacific, Oct. 12 in search of the famed pilot’s missing plane after satellite images showed a mysterious shape submerged in a nearby lagoon.
The visual anomaly, dubbed the Taraia Object, is believed to be the Lockheed Model 10-E Electra aircraft Earhart was piloting alongside her navigator Fred Noonan when they vanished in 1937.
But it will be a while before investigators get their answers. After all, they will spend days “marking and cutting a trail through the jungle” from their landing site to Taraia Peninsula, where the lagoon is located, according to a Purdue press release.
In addition, officials said the researchers must sleep on a ship as native coconut crabs—the largest terrestrial crustacean in the world—make staying on the island overnight “impractical.”
But once the crew arrives at Taraia Peninsula, they will be able to use a magnetometer to detect the presence of ferrous metals for potential artifacts, as well as employ sonar technologies to detect objects on the lagoon floor, according to Purdue.
Researchers will then use a water induction dredge to remove sediment for visual inspection of the Taraia Object.
“Based on estimates from aerial photos, the Taraia Object is believed to be located only 10 feet from the lagoon’s shore,” officials explained, “and depending on the tide, under as little as five feet of water, plus a layer of sediment of unknown depth.
Earhart was attempting to fly around the world when she lost contact with the U.S. Coast Guard on July 2, 1937. At the time, she and Noonan were believed to be flying to Howland Island, a remote parcel of land located northwest of Nikumaroro.
“It is incredibly rewarding to be this close to completing our inspection of the Taraia Object,” Archaeological Legacy Institute executive director and expedition leader Rick Pettigrew said in a statement, “and potentially solving, at long last, the outstanding mystery of the disappearance of Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan more than 89 years ago.”
I hope that my extensive intro (which took me a decent amount of studying to put together!) relays my nerdish, wondrous, reverent enthusiasm over this exciting news that sits at the intersection of history and science. However, if you’re like me, you were pretty much stopped in your tracks at: “native coconut crabs—the largest terrestrial crustacean in the world.” I’m sorry, what’s this now?! Just in time for spooky season, a vision to haunt me for the rest of my waking life: meet Birgus latro, the unnervingly large coconut crab whose claw span can reach up to 3.2 FEET and lift objects the weight of a 10-year-old child. They spend most of their lives on land, eating coconuts (which their claws can hack into), rats, and birds. I’ll be praying for the valiant researchers as they seek to
unearth unlagoon the truth of Amelia Earhart, Fred Noonan, and the Electra. Cause if it were me, I’d be nope-ing the f–k out of there at the sight of those big-ass crabs!
Photos are public domain via Wikipedia, Coconut Crab photo credit: Laura J. Beauregard, USFWS
I have been following this! I love this refocus on an incredible woman.
I LOVE stories like this! Nerds unite. Please keep covering it!
Agreed 🙂
I’d read that the U.S. picked up her distress signals, but ignored them. Women shouldn’t be flying planes anyway. This will teach her! One other unknown, cool thing Amelia did was fly First Lady Roosevelt in her plane. THAT should have been a movie in itself.
We may well be on the way to solving one of history’s fascinating mysteries. But, ugh, I just went down the rabbit hole myself and read that Amelia’s body wasn’t found because she may have been devoured by coconut crabs after she died.
Omg yeah when I read about them not staying overnight bc of the coconut crabs I was like well….I guess we know what happened to her body…
Thank you so much for covering! This is fascinating! I had to google coconut crabs to see for myself… horrifying.
I have been following this story since I was young. I’m so looking forward to finding out what really happened to Amelia. It has certainly been a giant mystery all these years.
Love this story — so fascinating!
But also, the coconut crabs are the stuff of my nightmares. I hadn’t realized the whole theory about this island is that they perished after landing on the island in part/significantly due to the coconut crabs! Yikes!
I also zeroed in on the coconut crabs. Yikes!!! You’re damned right they make sleeping on the island “impractical!” I wouldn’t even shut my eyes for a cat nap around those things!
I don’t generally have a fear of crustaceans, though I also don’t eat them. In fact I like watching crabs scurry on the beach. But I will make an exception for these Giant Killer Crabs From Hell.
Anyway, this is exciting. My sister-in-law is an aviation safety expert and airplane enthusiast. I’m going to ask if she’s following the story and what her take is.
I’m an Amelia Earhart nerd. Hate to burst anyone’s bubble about this particular expedition, but it’s not the first to hype the possible location of the plane and won’t be the last. First of all, the degree of difficulty in landing a plane that large on a tiny sandbar without breaking up is off the aviation charts. So I’m very skeptical that this is anything besides a false alarm like the other discoveries which we get every few years. Here’s hoping I’m wrong and this really is the big news we’ve been waiting for. But I don’t think we have anything to worry about as far as Amelia being eaten by the coconut crabs.
I’d love for her, Noonan and her plane to be found, but search and recovery missions have been periodically launched throughout the years by different organizations and nothing has even been found. I am hopeful that THIS TIME evidence will be recovered, but we’ll see.
Of course Lindbergh was a Nazi sympathizer, a father to 5? to two German sisters in Nazi Germany and has long been a suspect in his first child’s abduction/murder (the baby was not a “perfect specimen”). But he is still revered as a national hero.
One of Lindbergh’s grandchildren (through Lindbergh and his wife Anne) was the one to launch an investigation of this to confirm the story from the Lindbergh grandchildren themselves who were told Lindbergh was their father.. And there was a DNA match that confirmed the paternity.
edit. Learned from the Lindbergh children themselves who were told Lindbergh was their father.
@JFerber, and how little things have changed for white men in this country, in all of that time.
Fangirl!!!! How much would I love a movie of those days on the desert island, starring Florence Pugh as Amelia!!!
Off topic a little. The coconut crab can be defensive and territorial, but also shy. They generally avoid creatures bigger than them. They’re not waiting around to snatch up humans. Poor things get a bad wrap. It it THEIR island. They were there first. And they’re foraging opportunistic eaters, not just coconut lovers. Anyway, I think they’re cute.
I went to Purdue University, where Amelia was an advisor for female students living in what is now known as Wkndsor Halls, and lived in Earhart Hall myself for 2 years. I feel a real kinship with her and I’m hopeful this expedition will solve more of the mystery of what happened to her.
The Lockheed Electra she flew on the around the world flight was a “flying laboratory” gifted to her by Purdue University. So Purdue has a long history with Earhart and her plane. Not surprising they keep closely involved in what has been until now a futile search to determine her fate.
I’ve been following this story for awhile now. My two daughters graduated from Purdue University, so this story has a personal touch for all of our family. My daughter taught ay Earhart Elementary for a bit after graduation. Lots of tributes to Amelia in that town.
Tessa, yes. And Lindbergh’s half German children said they didn’t want money, but just to be recognized as Lindbergh’s children. Also, before his baby disappeared, he played a cruel “joke” on his wife by placing the baby in a cupboard and telling her that the baby was missing. And then it actually happened. One theory was that he took the baby again down a ladder to fool his wife and accidentally dropped the baby on the way down and killed him. Also, he was allowed to take part in the investigation bc he was a big-deal hero.
It was Lindbergh’s grandson Morgan Lindbergh who wanted the investigation to have the Lindbergh’s children from Germany recognized and confirm their claims.
Yes, I’ve heard that story before. About the ladder. I had not heard that he put the baby in a cupboard. Yikes.
Lindbergh, the great aviation hero, was an honest to God psychopath.
@JFerber, all of this! I’m a Lindbergh (kidnapping) nerd, and hearing about all of the “pranks” that he found funny that were actually horrifying was eye-opening.
I think I believe the theory that his idea that night was to run into the nursery and “scare” his wife by shouting, “the baby is gone!” but he accidentally dropped him when he himself was taking him out through the window.
And it’s beyond disgraceful how much control he was allowed to exert over the investigation, up through the trial. Plus his weird “friendship” where he hung out in a lab with that scientist doing “secret” experiments? He was a real POS.
Jezz, yes! And who would play Eleanor Roosevelt? I’m thinking Olivia Colman with an American accent. Meryl Streep did play Margaret Thatcher
with an English accent.
Fascinating! (But what’s with all the Lindbergh comments?)
Bumblebee, good question. It was probably me, saying the U.S. preferred a compromised male pilot to any woman pilot (which was and probably still is true). Amelia Earhart was also called Lady Lindy. I’ve always admired her tremendously. Such a shame to die at 37. Brave, heroic woman.
She was actually less than a month from turning forty when she disappeared.
They’re “researchers,” not real researchers. While the story is exciting, the school missed an opportunity to involve legitimately qualified professionals. Purdue has amazing archeologists…instead we get the chief legal counsel and an alum who happens to be a billionaire from a family construction development firm. Again, exciting initiative, poor implementation.
I am so glad you covered this. She is truly an icon that of course men do not want to celebrate. I hope this is the discovery we have all been waiting for
My mother loved the story of Amelia Earhart, so I inherited that from her. Hoping the mystery of her death is solved sometime.
Brassy Rebel, Of course you’re right. She went missing and presumably died in 1937. So sad.
LOL! I know way too much about AE (which she preferred to be called). I know her year of birth, her place of birth, her difficult nomadic childhood with an alcoholic father ( that’s why she never drank), and her love affair with Eugene Vidal, Gore’s father. I have read and absorbed everything. My mind is an archive of useless information about Amelia Earhart. 😆🤣😭
@Brassy, I think I’m about to enter my AE phase; I find her fascinating and don’t know why I haven’t read more about her. If there are any particular books you recommend or would steer people away from, please share!