Telegraph: Duchess Meghan won’t regularly appear at public engagements in the UK

The photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s events in Nottingham came out all day on Thursday. This was Prince Harry and Meghan’s first “joint appearance” in the UK since their return in August. It’s also the first time they’ve done anything in public together in the UK since 2022. Well, Team Sussex gave another briefing to their favorite British outlet, the Telegraph, ahead of these Nottingham events. Basically, we should enjoy Meghan while she’s outside, because she’s going to be inside for the most part. I believe that, and good for her.
The Duchess of Sussex is expected to make a high-profile return to public duties alongside Prince Harry this week. But sources close to them insisted that their visit to Nottingham on Thursday would not act as any kind of curtain-raiser for their new lives in Britain. Instead, the Duchess would largely shun such appearances in favour of motherhood, her lifestyle business and efforts to reboot her acting career, The Telegraph can reveal.
Their visit to Nottingham is set to be their first joint public engagement since returning to the UK after a four-year hiatus. While requests for more visits have continued to arrive, it is understood the Duchess was not looking to take on any causes and royal-style public engagements were no longer a primary focus.
“They have different professional priorities,” one source said of the Duke and Duchess. “Prince Harry’s is his philanthropic work and public service. Her focus is on her family and children, followed by her business, followed by rebooting her acting career. Her public appearances will be relatively rare. She is reading a lot of scripts at the moment. If she has time left after all of that, she will do some charity work. But she’s not a working royal, her day isn’t organised around a programme pulled together by a private secretary. She’s a full-time mum and entrepreneur, and that alone takes up a lot of time and work.”
The Duchess is hoping to launch As Ever, her lifestyle brand, in the UK by the end of this year. Known for jam and edible sprinkles, its products have only been available in the US but expansion plans are under way.
The significance of the location of their first public engagement since coming back to Britain is not lost on Team Sussex, nor the couple. Their three planned engagements in Nottingham have been widely compared with their first official outing in the same city in December 2017, when hundreds of flag-waving fans chanted her name. Team Sussex said there was a “really nice synergy” in their return visit. But while the “stars aligned” on this occasion, they reiterated that such appearances would not become the norm.
“These joint charitable engagements will not be a regular part of their work,” the source said. “Don’t expect to see them doing this kind of thing together very often. A handful of times a year perhaps.”
[From The Telegraph]
“Don’t expect to see them doing this kind of thing together very often.” Good. I feel like the less Meghan is seen doing these sorts of events, the better. She’s truly moved on, she’s got her own hybrid entrepreneur/elite jam-maker/celebrity-actress thing going on. She doesn’t need to tag along with Harry for whatever he thinks he’s doing “on British soil.” And honestly, that’s even scarier for the Windsors and the British press, the idea that Meghan can’t be controlled or managed, that she’s not begging to be accepted as some royal variant, that none of them have any input on where she goes or who she speaks to. It also says, to me, that Meghan knows she’s just back in the UK for a good time, not a long time.
Speaking of, Meghan was seen out in London again on Wednesday, wearing jeans and high heels and looking chic.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (right) attend a World Health Organisation roundtable with key donors and humanitarian partners in Amman, Jordan.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex in a music class during a visit to the QuestScope Youth Center at the Za’atari refugee camp, home to displaced Syrians, near Mafraq in northern Jordan.
Where: Mafraq, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex (right) during a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
I loved the outfit she wore when she was out and about. Seeing photos from that outing, as well as from her visit with Harry yesterday, you can really see her bright light and effervescence.
That is exactly what is missing from members of that family—along with her sincerity and joy. I’m just happy for Meghan that they took that step back all those years ago, and now she has CHOICES.
Agree. They both actually look like they enjoy meeting with the public and doing these events unlike their counterparts who only show up because they have to.
I wasn’t aware that the photos of Meghan in jeans were recent ones. I must say she looked great! She looked so good that I had to check out who made those jeans she was wearing.
No one has any idea what they’re going to do – but I love that they basically have unlimited options!
I recall wanting Meghan to attend whatever charity Harry was doing on British soil. The predictions of chaos didn’t ensue in Nottingham. Good on Harry and Meghan.
Proud of Meghan for articulating her boundaries. She does not work for those folks, will not work for those folks and is concentrating on the things important to her while in the UK. Happy to see her out and about on the Internet yesterday.
Good for her. I suspected this might be the plan and it does further confirm at least for me that this move to the UK is temporary.
So..basically Meghan is going to CONTINUE to live HER life as she ALWAYS has since THEY broke from that rotten camp.. GOT IT!
This might be unpopular opinion on this site, but I prefered when they were in the US. This whole visit just contuine the theory that they still want this life. This visit could’ve been done without the media being aware, discussion of security e.t.c. This is not going to end well
I don’t think it’s an unpopular opinion on here. But H&M did say they wanted to continue this life- Meghan was doing charity & humanitarian work which involved press interaction before she even met Harry. when they said they weren’t returning as publicly funded royals in 2021 they pushed back at idea they couldn’t do public service & said service is universal.
They’ve carried on doing charity work via Archewell. And they’ve had press invited to certain events they did eg just this year in Jordan or in Australia. In USA they’ve had press cover their Archewell events so this isn’t new.
These three small orgs in a deprived area of Nottingham have had int press spotlight their work which is cool & some of those involved with the visit have said how happy they were with visibility this visit brought. So I think that’s one benefit.
I knew it, since the Sussexes’ events went so well yesterday now comes the BM with all sorts of recriminations. Now it’s all kinds of questions about why they had to be so visible, why they had to walk past the crowds, why didn’t they come in through the back door, or crawl through a window. How would they know what Meghan plans to do in the future?
I’m curious about the acting. I’d love to see it but it will interesting. Film hours are 10h a day or more so I wonder if she’s looking for smaller supporting roles right now.
None of this sounds like it came from H&M
Where did this reviving acting career story start? If I recall, Archewell has a couple of movies in the works as well as other stuff. It appeared that the Sussexes were further establishing their executive producing careers. I’m not buying this going back to acting story. I can see them setting this up so that when Meghan doesn’t take any acting jobs, they can go with the story that no one wants to sign her. Is the BM just setting up stories for themselves to keep their gravy train going? I’m glad that Meghan is not going to be doing appearances for Harry’s philanthropic work is being made clear. Meghan was personally involved with Nottingham in the past with her donation to Himmel. I think she’ll do Invictus though. I think she might also do something with Smart Works, but might do it privately.
Wishful thinking. Neither the tabloids nor the king control the Sussexes.
I suspect this is all made up.
She may be considering acting as a source of income. They do have a lot of expenses. In UK, there are a lot of great roles for women of all ages.
Why does the telegraph keep referring to them as “public duties“? They are not duties of any kind, they are what the Sussexes are doing, voluntarily.
Also: @Kaiser, I wouldn’t necessarily assume this was a Sussex briefing.