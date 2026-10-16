Hilary Swank, pregnant at 52, talks about the ‘backlash’ for older moms

This week, Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy. In 2023, she gave birth to twins when she was 48 years old. Now, at 52, she’s pregnant with her third child. A remarkable turn of events. Hilary stepped out in New York on Thursday, and photographers got pics of her outside of Drew Barrymore’s studio. While Swank’s interview won’t air until next week, it looks like Drew’s show released quotes and a clip from the interview, and obviously, it’s all about Hilary being pregnant at that age.
Hilary Swank reflected on societal double standards and backlash while addressing her newly announced pregnancy at the age of 52.
“There’s a lot of backlash women get for having children older but not men, which is interesting,” she told Drew Barrymore in a clip from an upcoming interview, set to air Oct. 20. Barrymore — who is a mother of two — responded that the double standard is “weird,” noting that “men have babies in their like 80s, and that’s not a euphemism or a joke.”
She added, “You had kids in your 40s, and people weren’t always gracious about it.”
The “Million Dollar Baby” star — who welcomed twins Aya and Ohm in 2023 at the age of 48 with husband Philip Schneider — recalled a woman saying to her, “How dare you? You’re too old.”
Swank noted that the woman told her that her dad was her “favorite person” and that he passed away when she was in her 20s, calling the experience “devastation.”
Rather than take offense, the two-time Oscar winner attempted to relate to the woman’s position.
“I related to it because my dad [has] also passed, but he was one of my favorite people on earth,” she explained. “I thought to myself, ‘well, I would rather be born and have that person that was my favorite person and experience that than not at all,’” she said.
I agree that there’s a lot of judgment about women becoming moms later and later, although I think the judgment has lessened in recent years? Like, twelve years ago, a celebrity woman getting pregnant at 52 would have been a major cultural conversation and she would have been on the cover of People Magazine as some kind of freak of nature. Nowadays, I feel like people are like “oh, well, that’s unusual but it’s not my circus.” I’d also like to say that I’m seeing more and more judgment for old dads though, especially as we learn more about “old sperm.” Anyway, it’s her business.
PS… I love her cardigan. (Note by CB: I think she’s wearing the Hope Macaulay Daydream Colossal Knit Cardigan!)
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I know that the exposed baby bump is a trend but it looks unnecessary and sloppy here. I love the outfit except for the exposed belly.
I said the same thing about Ann Hathaway’s belly and was slapped down by many Celebitches as “misogynistic.”
Both things can be true. Men don’t get slammed nearly as much as they should for having kids when they’re (sometimes much) older. At the same time, sadly you can lose a parent at any age but the chances of having more years with your parent in your life obviously diminish the older the parent is when the child is born.
I had my daughter when I was 39. She’s 24 now and, she’s doing great, but it’s a little hard for her to have older parents. If I live a long life, I’ll still be gone when she’s in her early 40s. I think having a baby at 52 is very selfish. YMMV, I understand that.
my parents weren’t rich celebrities but they were both 46 or 47 when I was born. I wouldnt recommend it for a variety of reasons. one being that my parents were needing assistance in some areas before I was out of college and I wasnt equipped.
My parents were 41 when I was born. I think their age made them excellent parents, especially when I was young. Nothing fazed them. They had the resources to give me a great life. They were in a place in their careers where they could comfortably spend time with me. We’re so close. Having parents in their late 80s in my 40s is hard, though. I hate knowing how little time we have left together, and navigating their health is hard. I don’t know if I would or wouldn’t recommend it. People should do what makes sense for them. The aging/pre-grieving is hard, though.
I think for the way this country has turned its back on children – through cages at the border once to doing nothing to prevent guns from shooting them up to voting blocking reports on human trafficking of them by Epstein to killing them from unvaccinated diseases to not securing their health and education to numerous other travesties – no one in the USA should be offering any opinion to anyone about their kids ( or soon to be born kids).
We clearly are not helping each other to raise the village. People who are not paying your bills should not comment on your life. People should keep their opinions on how others live to themselves
Up in Toronto, spot on! Leave it to a Canadian to understand the United States when at least half of Americans do not.
I think Jonn Hamm was kind of mocked, but not sure if that’s because of his relationship history. Every time Robert DeNiro or Al Pacino are in a bad movie, I assume it’s for the paycheque to pay for a recent arrival. Just kidding. Sort of.
Hilary Swank is probably the first celebrity I’ve heard of being actually pregnant at 52, so I’m not sure if it’s the pregnancy aspect that is eliciting a certain reaction. Usually I hear of 52 year old celebrities adopting, and I’m not sure what reaction they get. Being an older celebrity parent likely isn’t unusual, but Hilary Swank being the one to actually carry the baby to term at 52 might be That said, I’m not sure why people are going up to her face to give their opinion.
All I’ll say on this subject is watching my friends children, who they had late in life, have to navigate the deaths of their parents while they’re in their 20s, is heartbreaking.
It was hard enough for me in my 60s, but I wasn’t still going through rebelling against them, trying to figure out who I was, and becoming an adult. It also means that my friends are not getting any real help or support during this time, because their kids are upset, and angry, and terrified.
I’ve known a few people who had parents that were significantly older, and watched them spend their twenties/early thirties dealing with the same parental struggles that my mom and her siblings were dealing with in their fifties and sixties. I think it’s incredibly selfish and short sighted for anyone, male or female, to become parents in their fifties or older. even if they have the money and resources to pay for care, there’s a real emotional toll that money can’t fix. yes, you can lose your parents at any age, but I can’t fathom willingly making the choice to be elderly when my children will still young.
She has a point, but there’s no denying that pregnancy takes a physical toll on women that tends to increase exponentially with age; which adds to remaining lifespan as caretaker and present figure for children as the one inconvenient in men’s case.
Even if Hillary has prepared consciously and followed doctors’ advice… and leaving finances aside… it’s not as simple as to normalize her own experience. Perfectly healthy, fit people get sick and d1e of unlikely diseases all time. Sadly, pregnancy risk for women over a certain age has not become a thing of the past.
I had my 4th and 5th children at 38 and 43 respectively. Lately at 55 i do think about them not having us as long as the older three. Our oldest is 36, and he says Ma, don’t worry he and two older siblings will keep the family together and be a father and grandfather figure if need be….
I say more power to her if she chose to have another baby at 52. I think it’s wonderful and I’m sure her and her husband have a plan in place if something should happen to them God forbid. Kids can loose parents at any age so as far as I’m concern that’s irrelevant. Like most people have commented you have 80/90 year old men have babies and no one have issue with it. Very happy to see Hilary happy and more women have children later in life when they are ready
I think a lot of people want to wait to have children for various reasons, but I don’t necessarily think most people want to have them at 52.
In that sense, I think there might be bafflement and wonder at her situation. Despite her wealth, I’m not looking at her situation in envy. But my guess is she’ll likely be in a better position as a 52 year old mother than someone else. Her situation is unique in that I think she’s the rare person who can handle the challenge of parenting a newborn at 52/53. Although I’m not sure if I’m simply basing this on her wealth and excellent fitness level.
My complaint is with celebrities who lie about getting pregnant “naturally” after, say, age 44 or something. Does it happen? Yes, but it is very, very, very, rare and the frequency it happens among celebrities is telling. So why is it anyone’s business? Because it gives other women the impression that *they* can expect the same, and they can’t.
I was wondering if this was a natural pregnancy or if she had help.
The oldest celebrity I’ve heard of getting pregnant is Janet Jackson (I think?) at 50, and Hilary Swank beats her record. I believe there was the woman from Boy Meets World who got pregnant at 51, but then she miscarried. And those are basically the only examples I can think of.
And in my regular, every day life, the only “older people” I hear of getting pregnant are between 34 -45. Not 52.
Her body her choice. I had my daughter at 22 and the pregnancy and birth were difficult and she was very premature. A friend recently lost her 28 year old husband to cancer, leaving her with a young baby. My father died when I was 20 and my younger brother was 10. Prognostications about how long people will live, how kids will feel when bereaved, how difficult it is for older mothers are pretty much just speculation. Would I want to have been pregnant at 52? No. But I’m not her.
My grandmother was born to a 46 year old mother in the early 20th century. She was the youngest of 9 and her parents had a farm. So no fertility treatment involved, obviously. The difference is that she had much older siblings who lived nearby and were “back up parents.” She had many aunts and uncles and like 60 cousins because both of her parents came from huge families. So it wasn’t lonely. She also had an extremely close bond with her nearest sibling (3 years older) and they lived together their whole adult lives. She and my grandfather lived in my great aunt’s house and raised their kids there.
I think the important thing is that children born to older parents – all children really – benefit from having more people around who love them than just their parents. I would hope that someone choosing to have kids so late in life would make sure they had that. It doesn’t have to be family members. Just someone. But maybe that’s just my take as a kid raised in a nuclear family who lived far from her other relatives and rarely saw them.
This is the context in which I recognize most children being born to someone older. The child is usually the youngest and has a lot of older siblings who act as substitute parents in a way. Or someone has an oopsy baby where there’s probably a 10 year age gap between some of the siblings. And the older sibling is kind of like a parent who really loves the younger sibling.
The celebrity way of finally having children much later in life with no prior children in the 20s and 30s still kind of strikes me as somewhat unusual, and unless you’re really wealthy like Swank (as well as youthful like she is since I kind of forget she’s 52), I can’t really imagine this is a scenario most regular middle-class people imagine is ideal for themselves.
It sucks to lose any parent at a young age. Since moms tend to do most of the child-caring, losing a mom is much harder than losing a dad. In her case, both parents will be “old“ parents.