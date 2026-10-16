Hilary Swank, pregnant at 52, talks about the ‘backlash’ for older moms

This week, Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy. In 2023, she gave birth to twins when she was 48 years old. Now, at 52, she’s pregnant with her third child. A remarkable turn of events. Hilary stepped out in New York on Thursday, and photographers got pics of her outside of Drew Barrymore’s studio. While Swank’s interview won’t air until next week, it looks like Drew’s show released quotes and a clip from the interview, and obviously, it’s all about Hilary being pregnant at that age.

Hilary Swank reflected on societal double standards and backlash while addressing her newly announced pregnancy at the age of 52.

“There’s a lot of backlash women get for having children older but not men, which is interesting,” she told Drew Barrymore in a clip from an upcoming interview, set to air Oct. 20. Barrymore — who is a mother of two — responded that the double standard is “weird,” noting that “men have babies in their like 80s, and that’s not a euphemism or a joke.”

She added, “You had kids in your 40s, and people weren’t always gracious about it.”

The “Million Dollar Baby” star — who welcomed twins Aya and Ohm in 2023 at the age of 48 with husband Philip Schneider — recalled a woman saying to her, “How dare you? You’re too old.”

Swank noted that the woman told her that her dad was her “favorite person” and that he passed away when she was in her 20s, calling the experience “devastation.”

Rather than take offense, the two-time Oscar winner attempted to relate to the woman’s position.

“I related to it because my dad [has] also passed, but he was one of my favorite people on earth,” she explained. “I thought to myself, ‘well, I would rather be born and have that person that was my favorite person and experience that than not at all,’” she said.