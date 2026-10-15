Hilary Swank is expecting her third child at the age of 52

2008’s Baby Mama is a chaotic film, but one of the funniest bits is where Sigourney Weaver, who was then in her late 50s, played a surrogacy agency lady who kept getting pregnant effortlessly. Some women really are like that, and some women are helped along by fertility treatments and IVF. Well, Hilary Swank surprised everyone in 2022 when she announced her first pregnancy at the age of 48. In 2023, she welcomed twins Aya and Ohm and people were happy for her. Well… she’s pregnant again. At the age of 52.

52-year-old Hilary Swank’s got a bun in the oven … according to the announcement she made online. The actress took to social media to post a video of herself, her husband, and their twins dancing in the dark dressed as glow-in-the-dark stick figures. When Hilary turned around, she revealed a stick figure baby in her stomach … signaling she and Philip Schneider are expecting their third kid. She captioned the cute clip … “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December.” The “Million Dollar Baby” star gave birth to her twins, Aya and Ohm, just 3 years ago … and it looks like she’s gearing up for baby number 3!

[From TMZ]

It’s a lot, to have three-year-old twins and a baby on the way at the age of 52. But by all indications, Hilary is in good health and she’s got plenty of money and help, so hopefully everything will be just fine. I mean… she’ll be 70 years old when her third child graduates from high school. It’s a lot. Her husband is in his 50s too, which honestly concerns me more than Hilary’s age. Good luck to them, I have the feeling they’ll need it!