Hilary Swank is expecting her third child at the age of 52

2008’s Baby Mama is a chaotic film, but one of the funniest bits is where Sigourney Weaver, who was then in her late 50s, played a surrogacy agency lady who kept getting pregnant effortlessly. Some women really are like that, and some women are helped along by fertility treatments and IVF. Well, Hilary Swank surprised everyone in 2022 when she announced her first pregnancy at the age of 48. In 2023, she welcomed twins Aya and Ohm and people were happy for her. Well… she’s pregnant again. At the age of 52.

52-year-old Hilary Swank’s got a bun in the oven … according to the announcement she made online.

The actress took to social media to post a video of herself, her husband, and their twins dancing in the dark dressed as glow-in-the-dark stick figures.

When Hilary turned around, she revealed a stick figure baby in her stomach … signaling she and Philip Schneider are expecting their third kid.

She captioned the cute clip … “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December.”

The “Million Dollar Baby” star gave birth to her twins, Aya and Ohm, just 3 years ago … and it looks like she’s gearing up for baby number 3!

[From TMZ]

It’s a lot, to have three-year-old twins and a baby on the way at the age of 52. But by all indications, Hilary is in good health and she’s got plenty of money and help, so hopefully everything will be just fine. I mean… she’ll be 70 years old when her third child graduates from high school. It’s a lot. Her husband is in his 50s too, which honestly concerns me more than Hilary’s age. Good luck to them, I have the feeling they’ll need it!

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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8 Responses to “Hilary Swank is expecting her third child at the age of 52”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    October 15, 2026 at 7:48 am

    All the best to her.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    October 15, 2026 at 8:44 am

    I hope they’re all happy and healthy.

    I’ve been looking into family tree stuff and for whatever reason the program summarizes how old the parents were when the person was born. One of my ancestors had a 51 year old mother (was probably in a family of 13+ kids, 200 years ago). So it is a possible thing, but omg. Being pregnant now at 45, never mind 52, would be my nightmare.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      October 15, 2026 at 10:13 am

      People used to marry young and have babies till they didn’t no more. That farm ain’t gonna work itself. In this world now though it makes sense to wait until you are absolutely certain you can give the child a secure life. Heck, having a second or third act in life as a family is as valid as any other life choice.

      Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 15, 2026 at 9:28 am

    To ordinary people, this is the stuff of nightmares. But let’s not forget that celebrities like Hilary Swank are not ordinary people. They have the resources to have babies at 52. Possibly the resources for endless rounds of fertility treatments and IVF. I wish them well, but they are not us.

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    October 15, 2026 at 9:33 am

    What a trooper. I had a baby at 39 and am exhausted (and also love that kid more than anything ever). I didn’t have any other children younger than that but I hear from women who have multiple children over a longer time span that it hits different as you get older.

    Reply
  5. Thinking says:
    October 15, 2026 at 10:04 am

    Even with incredible levels of wealth, this sounds exhausting. But she’s very fit so it probably isn’t exhausting for her. Felt I should add that in case anyone thinks I’m speaking for her, which I’m not.

    Reply
  6. LolaB says:
    October 15, 2026 at 10:17 am

    I’m happy she’s happy, but I would be… so pissed.

    Reply
  7. Harla says:
    October 15, 2026 at 10:39 am

    As a (now adult) child of elder parents, I can say that it wasn’t fun to have everyone think that my parents were my grandparents. Also, as I got older they had less and less energy or desire to do things with me that my friends parents did. I do realize that 52 now is different from 52 in my time but biology is still a reality, what’s the likelihood that Hilary will be around to see this child marry and have children?

    Reply

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