Hilary Swank, 48, announces that she’s pregnant with twins

Hilary Swank has a new series on ABC. It’s called Alaska Daily and it’s about a big city news reporter moving to Anchorage, Alaska, which is also a big city, but different because it’s Alaska, I guess. That’s a gross oversimplification, but you get the gist. Reviews are decent, if not mixed. However, the consensus is that Hilary’s performance carries the show. That’s not surprising as she is a great actor. She’s also an executive producer of the show, which is good because she’s thrown a couple of curveballs to the production team recently. She started changing her wardrobe up, messing with continuity, without explanation and told her crew she’d just make it work. The reason? Hilary, who is 48, is pregnant with twins. But she didn’t want to tell anyone on the set until she was out of her first trimester, thus the wardrobe changes, things weren’t fitting. But when she did get to her second trimester, she told Good Morning America before the production team.
The Oscar-winning actress, 48, just revealed the couple are expecting twins! Hilary was a guest on Good Morning America on Wednesday (October 5) when she made the exciting announcement, saying, “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”
“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” continued the Boys Don’t Cry star. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.” This will be the first children for both Hilary and [Philip].
Hilary also appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan after GMA and said she hadn’t let the production crew on her new show Alaska Daily know she was pregnant until her GMA announcement, even though she’s in her second trimester.
“My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day … cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity,” the actress explained with a laugh. “And [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like, ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.’ ”
As the article said, these are Hilary and her husband Philip Schneider’s first children. They’ve been married since 2018 and, as Hilary said, she’s always wanted to be a mom. This is wonderful news. It’s surprising news, but wonderful. I’m surprised she booked a series when she was pregnant with twins. That’s a lot of work – both the babies and fronting a new series. I’m sure she took all that into account, though. My guess is they won’t write the pregnancy into the show, so I bet her character Eileen will go from baggy sweaters to reading a lot of newspapers positioned just so in front of her belly.
The important thing, however, is Hilary and Philip are getting their wish. God bless if she has the stamina at 48, I couldn’t have done it, but Hilary has always had more drive than me. Congratulations to them. Can’t wait to meet the new additions.
Wow, good for her! This gives me hope.
Just wanted to say the same!
Me too!
Yes- I wish that can be me too!
My neighbor across the street is 54 with a 7 and 4 year old. She totally thought she was in perimenopause with erratic periods but it was pregnancy. Then the next one came along too. Great parents, great kids, lots of love! 🥰
She had to sue SAG just last year to pay for her ovarian cyst removal. And they were like, you’re just trying to keep your uterus and ovaries for some phantom pregnancy you can’t have because you’re over the hill. Just take all your reproductive organs out so we won’t have to be bothered with you anymore. It was so gross.
Unfortunately this does not surprise me.
At 48 I had fibroids that had fused to create a very large mass requiring surgery. I was told by (male) doctors that they would remove everything. I said no. I had to explain and write on the consent form that I did no consent to my ovaries or cervix being removed. All the time being told you don’t need them so what’s the big deal. It is disgusting that women are treated this way.
Imagine the situation where a guy is having surgery to remove a mass near his balls and the surgeon says:
“you’re 40 something, you don’t need those testes, so I’m just going to take them out while I’m working down there.”
I bet you can’t because IT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN! Not to a man.
That’s beyond gross. Plus your ovaries + uterus aren’t just there for reproduction, they also play a big part in our endocrine system. Hysterectomies and oophorectomies can lead to cognitive impairment and dementia. They’re there for a reason and it’s not like they had to remove her ovaries, it was just convenient for them. Disgusting to think that women’s health is seen as an inconvenience.
@roxie – Yes, exactly re: endocrine system and ongoing good health. Women are routinely expected to believe it’s no big deal to have your uterus or ovaries removed. It’s barbaric. Good for Hillary. Thank goodness she can afford nannies. Twins is a lot at any age.
“Hysterectomies and oophorectomies can lead to cognitive impairment and dementia.”
Can you provide any resources for more information on this?
I might have to have a “barbaric” procedure to save myself from genetic predisposition to gynecological cancers, and none of my providers have said it could give me dementia. Any resources would be greatly appreciated.
Wow. Twins at 48 with a new series on top.
I’m 51 and raising a 10 yr old grandchild.
She has drive. I admire it.
I’m exhausted.🤣
Right? I have a close friend who also did ivf and became pg at 56. Her son is now 6 with serious mood /autism disorders plus adhd. I don’t know how he’ll go long term as an adult alone they are struggling! Obviously it’s the rare occasion
Right? I am 47 and my youngest is 6 and geez, she does wear me out. To have TWINS? NOW? The idea makes me want to burrow in my bed and never come out again. Maybe there is a reason that usually women of this age can’t conceive anymore lol. But then, she will have enough help.
I’m almost 47 and my youngest is 8. I’ll be almost 60 when he’s 20 and that’s really been bothering me lately. When I was 20 my mom was 45. 20 seems so young to me now. Too young to have to deal with an aging parent.
Anyway, I wish her the best but I’m thankful it’s not me having twins right now.
@TwinFalls if it helps, I’m 35 with 71 and 80 year old parents and I wouldn’t consider that my time has been spent dealing with their ageing or health issues. They haven’t been retired long and still have busy social lives, travel and house projects. Don’t “lie down in the grave yet” as my dad would say!!
@ccees – thank you for sharing your perspective. It does help. I know that health issues can happen at any age but chances do increase over time. I’m active and nowhere near retirement and plan to keep going as long as I can.
@Twin Falls – I also had parents aged 71 and 80 when I was mid-30s. My dad died that year after a long ugly illness and now I can definitely tell that my mom is starting to show signs of … being elderly. However. They both smoked like chimneys for decades, never exercized and didn’t really pay any attention to their nutrition – quite the opposite. Enjoyed the alcohol like a lot of Germans do. That was a big big factor in my dad’s illness. He still lived to 80. I keep thinking how many more healthy years he could’ve had, had he just not been living it up for so long. Same for my mother. They both have/had great genetics, otherwise things would’ve been dire a long time ago.
So if you take care of yourself, you will greatly increase your chance of being totally fine for a long time.
I had my son at 40 years of age. I realized if I want to be around for his college graduation, I needed to change my lifestyle. It’s easier said than done, and after many years of tears & frustration, I’m somewhat healthy, and it’s given me more energy. The thought of having twins at 48 makes me yearn for a nap, lol.
Seriously! I had my twins at 35 with a 2.5 year old toddler daughter at the time. I cannot imagine the lack of sleep at 48. Although she will likely have night nurses, at least.
I’m 46 with a 7yo and 3yo. We’re exhausted. I think if was childless up until now and there was a way to have a baby/babies, I would do it. Especially if I had the money to hire lots of help.
I’m a total sandwich in that I have a 75yo mom and super young kids. Life will be rough for a while. I joked that by the time my kids get married (if) or have kids that I’ll be too old to do anything to help.
I’ve always had this fear of having a change of life baby. My doctor pretty much laughed at that possibility, but it could happen!
My friend had one at 45…oooof.
So happy for her! But also, as someone who is about to turn 40 I truly cannot imagine being pregnant & having a kid at 48! I have one kid and can’t imagine going through all those sleepless nights again. I’m glad she got what she’s wanted for so long.
At the same time, this is an occasion to have a conversation about the expense of IVF as well as the expense of the various nannies & such that allow postpartum women to physically & emotionally heal from labor (and just generally keep the house running, which takes pressure off the new mother).
Again: very happy for Hillary. But let’s not forget she is in a privileged position to become pregnant at 48, and to have all the support she’ll need to get through those early years (which is taxing for all mothers, but especially older ones whose bodies are already gearing up for perimenopause & menopause).
Honestly, even with IVF, it is extremely unlikely that a woman can get pregnant at 48. These really are miracle babies. Fighting infertility problems is just exhausting and terrifying and I’m happy that it’s worked out for her!
If you use a donor egg your odds are pretty good. 70% at the fertility clinic we used (I had my daughter at 45).
This is exciting news for her! If you had asked me yesterday, I would have sworn to you that she had another kid, but apparently I would have been wrong, lol. Twins at 48 is a lot but I’m sure she’ll do great.
If the series is already airing, then its likely she signed on long before she knew she was pregnant.
I will admit that I’m 40 and due to some, um, timing issues, I was worried this past week that I was pregnant and then I kept thinking OMG WHAT IF ITS TWINS and I was honestly really stressing over what we would do (we live in a smaller house and have two kids already who are 8 and 10, I’m not sure I’m ready to start over.) But based on how I’m feeling today, I’m pretty sure its a non-issue and I freaked out over nothing lol.
@Becks, OMG I would be soooo excited if you were! I’m around your age, and the mere thought exhausts me. Mine is 11, and while I adore babies…I just don’t think I have the stamina to start all over again. (And FORGET twins!)
Haha @Becks1, I get it! I’m 41 and I had that exact panic a few months ago. I had my son a bit later (at 37) but we are one and done (in addition to my husband’s older son who’s a young adult). I went through all those “these are the reasons we can’t do this!” thoughts (we’d have to get a bigger house but how are we gonna do that, daycare costs, etc.) but false alarm! 🙂
Congrats to Hilary!
All the best to her.
Congrats to them! She looks so happy.
I’m 10 years younger than she is and the idea of having a baby over 40 … oof. Just the physical aspects of it, the tiredness. I think it’s great that women have more time these days to do their family planning but it also means that now you’re not left alone until you’re what, 50? I was looking forward to the end of the baby questions. “Don’t you want kids?” – “I’m 40.” – “Oh, okay.” Apparently now the question becomes “Did you freeze your eggs?” Motherf*cker! This happened to me this weekend. WTF?
I do think we need to have honest conversations not just about access to reproductive health care in terms of abortion or preventative care but also talk about the sheer privilige of fertility treatments, surrogacy, and the industry that has grown around it. There are issues and I sometimes feel like we don’t talk about them enough. Germany has rather strict laws and some things aren’t legal. People complain about that but don’t want to talk about some of the implications of these options.
Gives me hope, I am 40 and trying now. I truly want to be a mom even with all the life changes I had so far. This wish has remained constant.
I hope your dream comes true, Cel.
Have you rea It Starts With The Egg?
It’s really good. Also look up NAD for egg quality.
Cel2495 keep the hope! I was told my egg quality was abysmal and did rounds of failed fertility treatments years ago and just got pregnant naturally at 40. So wild- I’m 18 weeks and still In disbelief. ❤️
Congratulations!! That gives me hope! I’m 40 and about to start my 4th round of IVF. I read It Starts With An Egg and I’m hoping I was able to improve my egg quality before this next stim cycle. Virtual hugs to you ladies!!
@Cel2495 – My sister is pregnant with her first, at 42! She’s in her 3rd trimester, exhausted, but happy! He’ll be born Dec 6th (scheduled C-section) and I’m happy to be a first time aunt!! So it happens all the time, and it’ll happen to you too!
My Aunt had my baby cousin at 47. My Mom unexpectedly had me at 48. My dad was in WWII smoked like a chimney and passed at 86. My mother followed my dad a few years later – I was 38. I wanted to still have a baby after my parents passed. My husband suggested we take care of my cousins twins… We changed our minds and are Fabulous God Parents! Ms. Swank CONGRATS 👏
Obviously she has the means for help with getting pregnant. My friend is 52 healthy as a horse. Still gets her period. And is working on IVF to conceive. Nothing is imposible. If you are healthy and can afford the treatments.
That doesn’t mean Hillary can’t have a healthy twins and live to 100 as a Mom.
Not cool @Susan.
I can’t help but be obsessed whenever any woman my age announces that they are pregnant. Hilary is a year older than I am and it does give me hope. It may be foolish to others but I can’t help but want a child. I am so happy for Hilary and her husband and I hope and pray for a healthy pregnancy, birth and life.
It’s odd that she told GMA before her production team no?
I thought her husband’s name was Philip?
The big advantage of having babies at 48 in this day and age is that science and prenatal care are so far advanced. Congrats to Hillary and I do hope she hires nannies otherwise she is going to be so tired after her twins are born. I am a dude in my early 50’s and I wouldn’t want to have children at my age because children born to older parents are more likely to have schizophrenia and autism.
I’m surprised by all the people on this thread assuming this was a natural pregnancy. I assumed she used donor eggs and did IVF. Natural pregnancy at that age is extremely, extremely rare and it breaks my heart when women say, Oh, look, it’s possible, I still have time etc. Even pregnancy through IVF using donor eggs (clinics wouldn’t even use your own eggs at that age) is very tricky and uncertain. Sure, it can happen, but it’s not likely to. It’s the terrible unfairness of our biology. That said, I’m very happy for Hilary however she became pregnant, and I hope she has a healthy pregnancy and a great life with her twins.
I couldn’t help noticing your post because is right below mine. I agree. If it wasn’t for science being as advanced as it is right now Hillary may not be expecting twins. Being knowledgeable makes a big difference between lay people and experts doesn’t it?
I assumed it was IVF, but it could be her own eggs from like 10-15 years ago right? Freezing eggs has been a thing for a while.
@Murphy, true, could be her own eggs from freezing. I read somewhere recently that live birth rates from frozen eggs are pretty low, so I just looked it up. “In general 6 out of 8 eggs will survive the freezing and thawing process. Of these 6 eggs the chance of a live birth is somewhere between 32% and 18% depending on the age of the woman at the time she freezes her eggs.
Therefore approximately 30-40 eggs need to be stored to give a woman a reasonable chance of a live birth. To store 30-40 eggs a woman will need to undergo at least 2-5 treatment cycles to ensure that sufficient mature eggs are stored.”
I find those statistics interesting because a lot of women are saying these days, “Oh, I’ll just freeze my eggs.” Just recently, I read that was Mindy Kaling’s advice to young women. Egg freezing has fairly low rates of success and is very expensive. I just hate when women get a false sense of security about their fertility, think they have a long time to figure it out, and end up with broken hearts. It’s a really complicated road for women to navigate.
Thanks for the stats Summer, I do agree that that information needs to be more widely spread, I didn’t realize the success rates were so low from frozen eggs, that’s unfortunate.
I honestly thought it didn’t even need to be said, I just assumed (as I think is evident in my post) that this was the result of IVF. She’s been married for four years and apparently has wanted a baby for a long time so she probably didn’t just try the natural route at 44 years of age and got lucky at 48.
But as I said above, this is all wonderful for her but in general, there are issues and apparently people don’t like to talk about them.
@Emmi, just read your post now and 100% agree.
She sued SAG for not covering the removal of an ovarian cyst she had. She won the suit and the cyst has been removed. That was likely the issue that she had.
There are clinics that will use your own eggs up to age 50 (or beyond depending on clinic). Pre-implantation screening has dramatically improved in the last 10 years.
She probably did go through IVF treatment to become pregnant. Science is a wonderful thing, to me there is a judgmental tone in your comment. She sued SAG so that they would cover the removal of a cyst on her ovaries. So this procedure probably cleared the way for her to even GET pregnant.
You’re negativity is really unnecessary and unfounded.
@girl-ninja, If it’s me you’re calling negative and judgemental, you’re reading a lot into what I said that is frankly not there. It’s a scientific fact that achieving pregnancy at age 48 is monumentally difficult. I think it’s fantastic (as I said) that Hilary was able to do so (with no doubt enormous resources at her disposal), but I feel really sad for women who see news like this and gain an unrealistic degree of hope about pregnancy success at Hilary’s age. I think it’s a really heartbreaking road many women travel.
Obviously there will be a fair amount of people who know a person, or they themselves have become pregnant without intervention, at an advanced age. The reality is, you’re correct, pregnancy as age progresses becomes significantly harder. Having gone through fertility treatments with my first kiddo 6 years ago, and then for my twins 2 years ago, the scientific advancements in just 4 years is INCREDIBLE. I tell anyone going to the clinic I went to, be prepared, twins are getting very common (literally just found out for the third time a friend is having twins). I share the same sentiments though, I’m thrilled for her that she was *likely* able to have the resources to achieve pregnancy, and will likely have a tremendous support network, but I can see where there could be painful false hope for people who dont have that same access. A few people mentioned why would she start a new show if this was planned but anyone going through treatments knows it can become a lifestyle at a point, and you can’t put off the rest of your life. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and even planned pregnancies can still be a surprise!
There’s something adamant and radical about your post that is quite off-putting. Naomi Campbell had frozen her eggs and became a biological mother at 50. Hilary Swank may or may not have used donor eggs, or she may have frozen her own 10 years ago. What do you know, really?
I agree. It’s the false sense that it gives other women that bothers me a bit, because people will think “it’ll happen to me, too” when it probably won’t. If you have enough money, you can buy donor eggs and pay for the IVF and implantation, hormone therapy, etc., and have a kid late in life. But even that doesn’t always work. And if you don’t have that kind of money, it wouldn’t even be an option. And with the USA becoming more and more anti-choice, who knows if fertility centers can even stay in business as most centers cull fertilized eggs at some point, either pre- or post- implantation. My point is, anything is possible, but it’s highly improbable that it will happen to YOU OR ME at 48. I wish more celebrities would open up on what it took to actually get pregnant (Celine Dion comes to mind, she had been very open about her struggles, which I think is helpful to the average woman).
Did she state somewhere this is the result of IVF? Maybe in a different article, cuz it’s not l in this one and it seems a lot of ppl are assuming that. I know it’s rare but it really sounded like a surprise to me. If she’s only about 12 weeks along she would have started Alaska Daily way before she got pregnant as an EP. Doesn’t really seem like that’s something one would do while expecting a high risk pregnancy. Plus she’s having twins. I over read a theory that seems to hold a good amount of weight with twins in aware of. Most are supposedly the result of really young or really late pregnancies. Supposedly our cycles are a little out of wack in the beginning and tail end of our reproductive lives and there are more two “errors.”
Anyway, a huge congrats to her and her husband! Wishing them a safe, healthy, and easy pregnancy.
I mentioned it above, but even planned pregnancies can be a surprise! If she did get fertility treatments, those processes can go on for sooooo long. With my son 6 years ago it took two years of treatments. When we tried for a second the advancements made in that short time got me pregnant in only 6 months – with twins – which was an absolute shock. I think after a certain amount of time many people just drudge on with it, the disappointment, the fear of loss, the constant monitoring…it can go on for so, so long. You really can’t put off your life and goals – it’s a thing you hope happens, and know it might not, so you live your life the best you can to keep distracted, productive and sane.
Crikey. Good for her. I had three birth control babies at 24, 31 and 40 lol. Having twins at 48 sounds daunting. I wish nothing but successful pregnancies for all future moms regardless of age. I took my ease of getting pregnant for granted. I know I did.
My kids are ten years apart and my second was born when I was well into my 40s. That being said she is adopted and I found it a heck of a lot easier to care for a newborn when I was not physically spent from giving birth (had a very difficult delivery with my first) and when I could afford more help. Assume that Hillary Swank will have lots of help and congrats to her! Babies are a blessing even in this kind of dark era we live in.
Hilary Swank is the most humble unassuming celebrity on earth. I ran into her in the subway a few years ago and approached her to say, in a trembling voice, ‘Hello, Hilary”. She jokingly congratulated me for not confusing her with Jennifer Garner, which apparently happens a lot, she told me. Then her people stated forming a body-block circle around her like I was going to hurt her.
I wish Hilary Swank all the best. She’s a gracious, genuine human being.
First tri is still so early. She obviously felt like she had to announce this earlier because of the show. I didn’t want to tell anyone until my pregnancies were viable because I have seen several friends and family members lose later on sadly. But when you start to show it is hard to hide. Hopefully she has a smooth go of it because she is so fit and glowing!
For someone who doesn’t have kids, having one at a late age (“elderly primigravida,” lol) isn’t as daunting because you don’t know what you don’t know. I’m 56 with a 9 year old. Am I tired? Fcck yeah. More tired than I would have been at 25 or 35? I don’t know. Maybe? But it doesn’t matter; you do what you need to do. She is in AMAZING shape; she’ll prob be fine.
I feel like I’d be a much more confidant and chill parent now (in my 40s) than I would have been in my 20s or even 30s. I’m sure there are advantages to both approaches!
I feel you. I’m 47 with a 2.5 year old. But he was years of effort in the making and I’m happy to have been the elderly primagravida too. But then I have found myself really wedged between elderly parents and a toddler. Hasn’t been easy.
It doesn’t necessarily have to be IVF.
A friend of mine had no children by choice.
She and her husband are in excellent health but she started to feel very run down etc.
Long story short at age 48 she became pregnant with her one and only child.
You need to go 12 consecutive months no period– not a drop or start the count over — before safe to assume you are done with the monthlies
She said in interview yesterday that twins run in her family and in her husband’s family too. So I’m assuming IVF was not involved.
It makes sense to move towards a series if she was planning to start a family. That’s got to be a much more stable acting environment. If the series is successful, you can buy a house is one place and just stay put. Good luck to her and her family!
*Unpopular Opinion* I am a little nervous about writing this as it feels like heresy in the context of the other comments but…I do not believe that bringing a child into the current world is something to celebrate. When I see birth announcements, I feel deep sadness and fear for the creature who will be growing up in a world on fire in all the ways (fascist politics, food/water scarcity, housing). I am grateful to be on the older side of my lifespan and that I chose not to have children as the existential crises they face breaks my heart.
Hey I agree with you. I would feel incredibly guilty bringing a child into the current world we live in. I guess some people think the world will become a better place? I think it’s only going to get worse.
I agree to a point. I personally couldn’t do it knowing that we are failing at keeping the planet in a state that can support human life. But humans are animal and having babies is in our nature. Knowing that all I can do is support my friends who have children and think that fighting for a better world is pointless if nobody has kids anymore.
I agree with you. I’m 44, and I never wanted children and thankfully never got pregnant. I feel so bad for these kids and this planet.
I gave birth to my twins at 38. *FOR ME* the best thing I ever did was wait. There was no way *I* would have been a good parent in my 20s. I am a bit jello of my friends who did (and did a fabulous job) and are now having fun with their grandkids, but all in all, I enjoyed being an older mom.
I am sad for myself about the empty nest coming next fall as mine go off to college but so very excited for them.
Everything in its own time for each person.
I honestly can’t imagine. A friend of mine had a baby at 46, and I’m exhausted just thinking about it!
I’m happy for Hillary though, she really wanted this and I hope everything goes well for them.
My husband and I have a 13 year old and 8 year old, both boys. I wanted to try for a girl after our 8 year old was born, but my husband (rightly) said we did not have the space, time, or money for another one. I turned 40, brought it up 1 last time, he agreed, I asked my OB-GYN, and she very curtly said I had low to no chances of naturally conceiving at now 41. I am having a scheduled c-section in 2 weeks for our girl, and we did nothing as far as IVF or interventions- we just got really lucky, and I have had a really healthy and easy pregnancy, except for morning sickness the first 4-5 months. Part of me is scared sh*tless, like am I too old for this? Part of me is like, life is short and I don’t want to be a bored 50 year old. We had countless older people tell us at church or parks or wherever, the chaos and business of young child years when their house was full were the best years of their life. So I am looking at it like that, and acknowledging we are so lucky to be in a position to have another child.
Congratulations!! i had my first at 45 and i couldnt be happier she’s 17 months now and such a joy to have
I am so happy for her! i had my first and only baby 3 months before i turned 46, and if i can wrangle another baby I’ll do it! She will be an amazing mom! iIm such a fan of Hilarry. Congratulations again 🙂
Congratulations!! I’m so happy for her and him. I really always liked her. Can’t wait to watch her new show. I’ve never seen a project of hers that was bad.