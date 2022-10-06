The DM: Duchess Meghan saying ‘be yourself’ is an attack on the Windsors

Having listened to parts/most of the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcasts, I think Meghan is doing really well as a podcast host. The first episode with Serena Williams showed how nervous Meghan was to get it right, and she sort of did way too much. In the next episodes, she settled into it and you can tell that she’s learning a lot along the way, and each pod episode keeps getting better and more streamlined and informative. It shows that even Meghan has a learning curve, and it also shows that she picks up skills very quickly.

This week’s Archetypes pod is the first one since Archetypes was put on hiatus with QEII’s death. I covered it here – Meghan spoke to Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling and it was called “The Demystification of Dragon Lady.” The Allure of Alliteration, I swear to God. I wonder what the alliteration will be with the “bitch” archetype – The Binary of Bitch?? Anyway, sorry to digress, the point is that even in a podcast episode devoted to Meghan platforming Asian-American voices, the British media is banging their head against the wall of their padded cell, trying to convince their readers that Meghan is recording diss tracks about the Windsors.

In a new episode released exploring the ‘Dragon Lady’ stereotype with journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho, the duchess told listeners to disregard the ‘loud voice coming from a small place’. The remarks left listeners wondering if the duchess was taking a veiled swipe at the Royal Family as she discussed how people should define themselves. Meghan urged listeners to be their ‘best and true self’, adding: ‘You want to be weird or be sponge-like, be silly or fierce, be curious, or even self doubting or unsure some days and strong and brave on others,’ she said at the end of the episode. ‘Whatever it is, that’s up to you. Just be yourself no matter what any societal framework or archetype or loud voice coming from a small place tells you that you should be. Be yourself. your full complete whole layered, sometimes weird, sometimes awesome, but always best and true self. Just be you. You’re so much greater than any archetype.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I wanted to talk about this because I think it’s the funniest thing ever? Meghan is literally saying “be yourself, embrace your authentic self” and the Mail cries “this is a slap in the face to the royal family!” Meghan says: define yourself, don’t be defined by what society says you should be. The Mail: Meghan attacks the royal family for defining her!

Just… my God. They’re going to do this with every episode, aren’t they?