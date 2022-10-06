The DM: Duchess Meghan saying ‘be yourself’ is an attack on the Windsors

Having listened to parts/most of the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcasts, I think Meghan is doing really well as a podcast host. The first episode with Serena Williams showed how nervous Meghan was to get it right, and she sort of did way too much. In the next episodes, she settled into it and you can tell that she’s learning a lot along the way, and each pod episode keeps getting better and more streamlined and informative. It shows that even Meghan has a learning curve, and it also shows that she picks up skills very quickly.
This week’s Archetypes pod is the first one since Archetypes was put on hiatus with QEII’s death. I covered it here – Meghan spoke to Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling and it was called “The Demystification of Dragon Lady.” The Allure of Alliteration, I swear to God. I wonder what the alliteration will be with the “bitch” archetype – The Binary of Bitch?? Anyway, sorry to digress, the point is that even in a podcast episode devoted to Meghan platforming Asian-American voices, the British media is banging their head against the wall of their padded cell, trying to convince their readers that Meghan is recording diss tracks about the Windsors.
In a new episode released exploring the ‘Dragon Lady’ stereotype with journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho, the duchess told listeners to disregard the ‘loud voice coming from a small place’.
The remarks left listeners wondering if the duchess was taking a veiled swipe at the Royal Family as she discussed how people should define themselves.
Meghan urged listeners to be their ‘best and true self’, adding: ‘You want to be weird or be sponge-like, be silly or fierce, be curious, or even self doubting or unsure some days and strong and brave on others,’ she said at the end of the episode. ‘Whatever it is, that’s up to you. Just be yourself no matter what any societal framework or archetype or loud voice coming from a small place tells you that you should be. Be yourself. your full complete whole layered, sometimes weird, sometimes awesome, but always best and true self. Just be you. You’re so much greater than any archetype.’
I wanted to talk about this because I think it’s the funniest thing ever? Meghan is literally saying “be yourself, embrace your authentic self” and the Mail cries “this is a slap in the face to the royal family!” Meghan says: define yourself, don’t be defined by what society says you should be. The Mail: Meghan attacks the royal family for defining her!
Just… my God. They’re going to do this with every episode, aren’t they?
So the DM thinks the monarchy is a ‘loud voice coming from a small place’.? It doesn’t matter what H&M do or say because the BM will find an insane way to tie it to the RF. That way they can claim they wouldn’t be successful without the royal link.
After a short 2 years among the Royals, Meghan is going to endure a lifetime of media far-fetched associations with these degenerates.
I feel sorry for people who read the Daily Mail.
The DM, the RR, BP are a pitiful lot.
Why? People believe what they want to believe. If they want to believe the lies the DM spews on a daily basis, that’s on them.
Well, to quote an old friend… Everyone needs a hobby
I guess she’s the RR’s hobby now. Poor people, so deluded.
I think she is cash in the bank. The leaches would drop her like a hot potato if she no longer generated clicks.
😂😂😂😂🤣 They have nothing on her…nothing!!!
Absolutely nothing 😂 They tried with that fact checker story making themselves look stupid in the process and that overshadowing nonsense with the picture. People are done with this nonsense. That media is being called out more and more. People can see how deranged and obsessed they’ve become. It’s become stale.
I’m good with either intention: nothing to do with the RF? Keep it up Meghan! Insulting subtext? Keep it up Meghan!
LOL
@Yonait
You and me both!!! This is my exact sentiment.
“Loud voice from a small place”…….yeah, I see how they could see themselves in that. We hv to give them props for self-awareness, huh? LMFAO
These imbeciles are clueless about how they tell on themselves each time ad infinitum.
Nice to see the DM being sued again BTW.
Wow! The BM really does think that the BRF are the center of the universe, don’t they?! I suppose that Meghan could be referencing them just like she could be referencing magazine ads that try to convince you that you need x, y or Z to become your best self or Aunt Edna who thinks that if you lost 20 pounds, you’d land a man. 🙄. Meghan is referencing All the tropes, stereotypes and archetypes that are there to hold women down and back and She is truly making a difference!
I commented the other day about how American this podcast is – in that Americans want to strive for individuality (whether they actually do it is another thing), they want their individual voices to be heard – and how this POV is directly opposite to the RF. It’s not an attack on the RF, it’s just the way things are.
That’s exactly what they (and the BM) are, loud voices from a small space!!🤧😁
Edit: ugh, this was a response to Equality’s post. Not sure how it ended way down here!
Loud voices from a salty island.
The ratchets are twisting it as if Meghan is saying following “protocol” and “tradition” makes you look like a lemming and a loser; and that a female royal is incapable of independent thought. Interesting way to throw Kate into this article.
I saw some wannabe royal expert saying that Meghan should’ve said something about the Queen and her years of service, lol. These people are so delusional. Many of these people talk just to talk. It’s predictable and played out.
Why? Did the Queen do anything to discourage using archetypes against women? Or anything for women in general?
They’ve been trying to build the Queen as an feminist icon since before she passed and especially after. I remember they got mad at Hilary Clinton for not including Liz in her Gutsy woman book. They got mad at Meghan for not putting her on her forces for change vogue cover. At the end of the day, it’s another pointless criticism but they want modern women to look to the Queen as a feminist icon. Meghan is modern and has a powerful voice and star power. I think many in the press want to see Meghan grovel and praise the royals as something special and she doesn’t do that. It also goes against the narrative that she’s thirsty and using her royalty for clout. They were ready to pounce and she gave them nothing. Notice, the idiots really had nothing to say.
Exactly, that part. The queen upheld and was at the forefront of the oppressive status quo. Idk what part of her colonizing self I am supposed to respect.
That ‘royal expert’ also photoshopped her face onto Meghan’s engagement photos. She is creepy and a big Meghan hater. She is clearly obsessed with Harry.
Also, if ‘be yourself’ is a dig at the RF, then the DM admitted that the RF are putting on a show and don’t care about anything they do.
Holy cow, which one of them did this?
Yup, and she talked about how much she missed the messy, drunken Harry who was clearly in a bad place. P*r*z Hilt*n of all people pointed out that last part but she said she didn’t care because he was so hot and cool back then. Ugh.
LOL,beach. How to reveal you have incredibly bad taste in partners without trying. ( Not you)
As a recovering addict I love a reformed player,but this ditz wants the drunk?
Clueless.
It also points to one of two things: either these people have zero understanding of how media is produced, and they really think that Meghan records and releases the finished podcast on the same day… or they’re banking on their audience being too dim to realize that there’s production time involved in every media product, and that this podcast episode was likely recorded weeks ago and handed off to Spotify.
Why? It’s not like QE was Mother Teresa or RBG.
She was a very, wealthy, privileged, insulated, and not particularly intelligent woman who contributed little of importance to society or humanity.
She’s gone. Merrie Olde England stopped the clock (canceled NHS appointments, closed banks, etc.) to spend millions on pageantry getting her interred. Little of that expenditure trickles down to help the citizens – except florists.
@Vertes: even Mother Theresa wasn’t “Mother Theresa”. She may be a “saint”, but she was a vile human being who exploited people at their most vulnerable.
Huh, I didn’t know Elizabeth was Asian.
So it went from “Shut up about the Royals!” to “how do you not have predicted the exact date of the Queens death and made sure to pay tribute to her in a prerecorded podcast!”
So I know they employ a lot of bots for social media and comments sections but for the real people that hate her, this has to be getting old right? I can’t think the last full article that I’ve read about Donald Trump and the American media doesn’t nearly parse his nonsense the way the BM does every single squint and sigh of the Sussexes. Aren’t they bored of this now? This is legitimately scrapping the ground under the barrel for negativity at this point.
@Wendy, they know those episodes were pre recorded but they’ve been writing these stories that Meghan and Harry were going back to edit or stop their projects. I think they genuinely believed she would say something about the Queen. Last week there were articles about her needing to tread lightly with the podcast. You can’t accuse someone of attacking something and have no concrete proof. Meghan gave them nothing and they’re pissed because they were waiting.
I know people were complaining about a Good Morning Britain segment the other day (basically telling GMB to leave her and Harry alone already), so much so that articles were actually written about it. No idea where those people fall on the fan vs. hater spectrum, but I’m willing to bet some of them are neutral about Meghan at best.
That island is fraught with insecure racist. What a way to live. Go Duchess Meghan!
Another brilliant self-own by the BM/Fail. I listened to that conclusion to the podcast and it was beautifully done, the composition was engaging, relatable and INSPIRING, but oh, yes, the BRF and the BM should absolutely see themselves reflected therein because they so blatantly worked to force their archetypes/stereotypes/restrictions on poor Meghan.
Yes, they’re going to do this for every episode.
Well, since they apparently wanted her to be “50% of herself” while she was held hostage in that viper’s den, then yes, if the shoe fits…..
I wish I thought as much of myself as the BRF does. 🥴
Yes they will. Anything she says or does will be meticulously contorted. I simply can’t imagine.
“They’re going to do this with every episode, aren’t they?” Yes, they are. Fish gotta swim, birds gotta fly.
By doing this for every episode they’re giving the podcast free publicity. In addition to the people who want to listen because they like Meghan, because they like the people she’s interviewing, because they’re interested in the topic, the haters are listening so they can find something to hate, so they can find out what the DF is talking about, so be it.
Making money for Spotify either way. The podcast was guaranteed to be a hit based on the British media alone.
“Just… my God. They’re going to do this with every episode, aren’t they?”
Yes, they absolutely will. As I said yesterday, the Royal reporter are determined to make everything the Sussex’s do or do not do or say or do not say about the royal family.
Because, one, it’s the only way they can keep making money because the working royals they have are dullsville (well, publicly dull because their private lives are a scandal pit they they are obligated to hide). And two, they genuinely can’t fathom any of the royals existing outside of the institution. In their minds everything centers around it.
This.
It’s not even just the RRs at this point. ‘Normal’ outlets like The Guardian are joining in to twist and sensationalize the discussions in her podcasts. I already side eyed The Guardian for their previous snark on Meghan, but a lot of people were upset to see that outlet stooping to the tabloids’ level. Obviously there’s the BBC’s antics too. This is just how it’s going to be across the board unfortunately. The entirety of British media is just something else.
That’s disappointing. What did The Guardian do?
@Beach Dreams I’ve come so close to writing an opinion letter to The Guardian about it because not only do they snark her totally unnecessarily all the time, they also use the tabloids as their sources for articles about them both and what they’re doing often, which is just plain old bad journalism.
@Lindsay it’s little subtle things they’ll pepper into articles that mirror the way the tabloids take little pot shots at her. Just unnecessary and rude in a way no one else is consistently written about, same as every media genre with Meghan and Meghan only for whatever reason 😒.
All they ever get is bad faith, cruel coverage of every single thing they do. It’s enough to depress me and it’s not even my life, I can’t imagine how they deal. I would disappear from public life forever out of exhaustion and sadness lol
Lindsay, in addition to what Bananarama said, The Guardian has joined other British outlets in framing the discussions in the latest podcast episode as ‘attacks’ and other tellingly aggressive descriptions. It’s especially telling when comparing those headlines to much more neutral headlines from American outlets.
@bananarama I think they deal by delegating the British media surveillance to someone who alerts them if there’s something actionable. Otherwise they’re busy, with projects and children. They put effort into maintaining their health, they probably meditate or do therapy regularly. I think they’ve immersed themselves in their new life and careers and are simply too busy to pay any attention to that nonsense anymore. I’d say that’s one of the reasons they looked so shell shocked during the funeral events. Like being plunged into cold water, they’d forgotten how bad it was and that’s a good thing for them
@oneofthemarys
I agree. I’m sure there is an underling at Schillings tasked at monitoring British media and given instructions on exactly what to look for that would either merit a PR response or a lawsuit. My sympathies to that underling. Their brains must be rotting at the constant exposure to mental sewage.
Hmmm. If the BM were suddenly unable to write or speak another word about H&M, I wonder what they’d be talking about these days.
@Scooby Gang: um, maybe the impending economic and societal collapse? 🤔
Oh, wait … That might explain things.
The BRF and rota have made Meghan and Harry the center of the universe for that little island. I doubt that the Sussex’s think of anyone there on a daily basis, but they are certainly obsessed with attaching themselves to everything the Sussex’s say and do. It’s going to be a long cold winter let’s see how popular the drab four are by spring they won’t be able to blame the Sussex’s for the rising budget or the cost of living crisis and the distraction articles they put out to deflect are now extremely obvious to the rest of the world.
I am hopeful with the success of Archetypes Meghan does at least a weekly Podcast tackling women issues. She has all the necessary talents to engage in such an endeavor. For me the Archetype Podcast shows she has the talent, connections, voice and wherewithal to be a spokeswoman in this format for her generation. I hope @Spotify sees her potential to manage such a task and offer or reward her by offering her this opportunity because she certainly has a legion of faithful followers who would be listening.
Lol, whenever I see things like this, I ask a friend to stream Archetypes and leave another good review.
The haters would have given her 1 star reviews long ago, if they wouldn’t have to have finished at least an epsode and that would have counted as audience for the podcast. So they can’t do it without helping her viewing numbers as well 😀
I recently started listening to the podcast and left a review. I was surprised that though she had 4.1 stars last I checked, she had the lowest rating of the top 20 at that time. I checked all and none were lower than 4.7. So many have clearly rated it low due to their hatred of her rather than objective analysis. Of course, some may also rate it high due to being fans of hers or counter the hate, but I’m sure it’s much less just based on how much lower the podcasts ratings are compared to all the top ones. I’m sure her haters put a campaign together for that. We know the sexists and racists do the same for for female led or minority led movies.
They really are triggered by her very existence.
Of course its seen as an attack on the Windsors. I don’t think Meghan meant it that way at all, but I can see why the BM is up in arms over it. They don’t want people to be themselves, at least not the royals. They want them to fit into these predetermined roles. That’s why we have Kate receiving family orders for playing her role (as the dutiful wife who doesn’t raise a public stink about her husband’s affairs). Harry was supposed to be the spare, the scapegoat, the dumber younger brother who was always good for a laugh. his wife was supposed to be white, pretty but not gorgeous, smart but not brilliant, good enough but never ever better than Kate or any of the blood royals.
Harry and Meghan were determined to be themselves and that was not acceptable for the Firm.
The irony is, I think people want to know who the royals really are. Part of the reason Charles went so viral with the pen incident and the growling incident was because it was spoiled and entitled, yes, but also because he dropped his mask. QEII rarely dropped her mask and almost never in a bad way. I think people want to see the mask dropped, at least sometimes. The royals just haven’t figured that out quite yet.
Let’s face it: if the duchess said, ” Let’s eat breakfast” in Montecito, it would either be an indirect or a full-body assault on the royals in England. Because . . . the Brits have been stirred up into a rabid, foaming at the mouth insanity about the poor duchess. How I wish they would call off their dogs and dog whistles.
The British pound plunged in value, hitting a record low against the US dollar.Investors are doubting UK’s financial resilience. UK is in an economic crisis and financial chaos and yet all their TV programs and other British media could think about is Meghan, Meghan, Meghan.
It’s about time the Brits think about why they have to fund Charles, William, Kate, and Camilla and all members of the RF. Why do they put them on welfare? Why do the Brits give everything these people have for free. Why do they allow themselves to be enablers of these lazy and entitled lot? And despite being tax-funded these so-called royals demand total subservience from the very people who they owe their very existence to. WTF! Come to think of it maybe UK deserves what’s happening to their economy.
Marivec Oleb, so if I can paraphrase President Clinton (“It’s the economy, Stupid”), it’s NOT the economy that’s the problem in England, but “It’s Meghan, Stupid”? If this is so, what dumbfucks these English are and how befitting their economy tanks while their eyes are on Meghan.
This attitude is indicative and explains the atrocious behaviour of the fail newspaper amongst others during Meghan’s first pregnancy.
The idea of mental health as an asset is lost to them.
The Duchess of Sussex was saying that “You are enough” before she became a part of the family.
“Be yourself” or self acceptance or self love is part of that ethos.
The Duchess is not a self-apppointed victim looking to bully anyone.
That’s ‘fill in the blanks’ job.
I didn’t think of the Royal Family when I heard her closing comments. Unlike the British press, most people don’t spend their time thinking of the Royal Family and I doubt Meghan does either.
Amy Bee, perhaps that’s what this podcast angst is really about. They want to link Meghan to the brf, because otherwise who would think of the royals?
I actually find it quite funny that anyone would hear a description of being “loud” and “small” and rush to put up their hand. Oh, ME! That’s a perfect description of ME!!!
Also I guess the DM and their lot are no longer pretending they don’t follow every word of her podcast, huh? The Wales went to Belfast, Kate held a tiny baby, and there’s plans afoot for the coronation, but one comment on Meghan’s podcast and they just can’t help themselves, can they?
I love her message: “Be yourself. your full complete whole layered, sometimes weird, sometimes awesome, but always best and true self. Just be you. You’re so much greater than any archetype.”
It’s an excellent message for girls and women.
The DM is so pathetic.
They can’t stand that she has an existence without them, when, apparently, their entire existence revolves around her. If Meghan can “bring down” the royal family by spending less than 2 years as a working member, living on another continent, and not even mentioning the royals in her work, then how sustainable are the royals. Ikeep saying this: “We Hate Meghan” is not a viable long-term message. but as far as I can see, that’s the only consistent message coming from the royal family. Meghan sits at its center. Meghan is the star, and the rest of them are merely the supporting act. The bizarre thing is that she remains the star even though she has walked away from the entire institution. Now they get to experience all that they feared they would with Diana. As far as I can see, every projects that she completes will be a massive success, and that success will come from the attention of the media and apparatchicks surrounding the royal family. Meghan is going to remain the center of the royal universe for a long time to come, and it’s because of their own actions. I hope that Chuck et al will be happy with second place.
Certain members of the Royal Family, courtiers, palace aides, other connected sources, and royal pirates with the press pass cannot accept that Meghan has moved on. The relationship with the Windsors ended when she referred to them as her husband’s family. Throughout the mourning period, she completely ignored them as much as they ignored her. They want readers to believe Meghan desperately wants to be recognized, and they were never great at reading the room. The aim is to keep the hate accounts engaged because clicks generate money, and her name creates income.
The anti-Sussex voices are the loud noise coming from a small place. They do believe they have the power to tell Meghan who she can or cannot be. One of my favorite quotes is, “When people can’t control you, they try to control how others view you.” Like a jilted lover, they can’t let go, even though her message is clear.
After I read the part about Meghan ignoring the royals the words ” she’s just not into you” comes to mind. Meghan has left the building and the remainders refuse to turn the lights off. Now the British press stalks Meghan to have some of her shine. The others in the royal ghetto just don’t give good value.