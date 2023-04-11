Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider welcome twins, a boy and a girl

Some of us got better Easter baskets than others. Mine, well, okay I didn’t get one. But Hillary Swank got one with a baby boy and a baby girl in it! She posted the gorgeous photo above of her with her two new babies and the following caption:

It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼

Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽

I love that photo. It’s such a beautiful scene on its own but we also get to see little baby heads. I realize, btw, that the babies were not born on Easter Sunday, they were just introduced to us that day. I’m sure Hilary will tell us what “it wasn’t easy” means when and if she chooses to. As we know, Hilary conceived at the age of 48. She was thrilled that after years of ovarian cysts she was finally able to conceive. Other than some bad morning sickness, her pregnancy was pretty uneventful. She worked out throughout and kept working for as long as she could. I’m so happy for her and her husband Philip Schneider. This is such an exciting time. And even though it’s just the back of their heads, I’m convinced those are adorable bébés. All babes are, right? But what a wonderful moment for Hilary who never really thought she’d have it.

All of Hilary’s friends jumped on her IG to congratulate her. People cited Kate Hudson, Viola Davis, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Mariska Hargitay, Debra Messing, Katie Couric and Sharon Stone. This is when social media is amazing, when you can share your joy with others like this.

Congratulation to the Swank-Schneider family!

